Princess Kate wore Self Portrait to the 2025 Wimbledon women’s final

A couple of hours before the Wimbledon women’s final on Saturday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales would attend. This was Kate’s first appearance at Wimbledon during the fortnight – she even skipped the days when Roger Federer was in the Royal Box last week! Kate skipped the women’s final last year as well, only showing up for the men’s final. I thought that was going to be her new thing, skipping the women’s final. I was actually pleasantly surprised that she went on Saturday. She turned up solo – no Charlotte, no George, no Pippa. She missed a British doubles team (Cash & Glasspool) winning the Wimbledon men’s doubles title, but who knows, maybe she talked to them after their win.

Anyway, Kate didn’t really have to worry about the heat yesterday – ESPN said it was around 90 degrees, and basically half of the attendees had their fans out. But the final went by in a flash – Iga Swiatek defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in about an hour. Anisimova couldn’t find any part of her game and it was one of the worst finals I’ve ever seen. Someone on Twitter said that Swiatek won so quickly, no one even had time to faint. So Kate was down on court to present the Venus Rosewater dish much faster than she expected. Kate consoled Amanda a bit, like she did with Ons Jabeur in 2023 (after Jabeur lost in her second consecutive Wimbledon final).

Fashion-wise, Kate kept it familiar, although this wasn’t a repeat. It just FEELS like a repeat because she has a few variations of this ensemble in her closet. This is apparently Self-Portrait in what looks like an off-white, but it’s possibly pale yellow. The buttons are back in a big way too! Kate also carried an Anya Hindmarch purse (my favorite part of the ensemble, and it looks like a purse which Meghan would carry) and she wore a Halcyon Days bracelet (which also looks very “Meghan”).

I’m including some of Wimbledon’s videos involving Kate – she did get a standing ovation and cheers when she walked into the Royal Box, and it didn’t look like people had to be nudged into standing for her (which is what happened with Camilla). Not everyone stood for Kate, but it was fine. She got a warm response. Incidentally, Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon came after she skipped her husband’s charity polo match on Friday.