Princess Kate wore Self Portrait to the 2025 Wimbledon women’s final

A couple of hours before the Wimbledon women’s final on Saturday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales would attend. This was Kate’s first appearance at Wimbledon during the fortnight – she even skipped the days when Roger Federer was in the Royal Box last week! Kate skipped the women’s final last year as well, only showing up for the men’s final. I thought that was going to be her new thing, skipping the women’s final. I was actually pleasantly surprised that she went on Saturday. She turned up solo – no Charlotte, no George, no Pippa. She missed a British doubles team (Cash & Glasspool) winning the Wimbledon men’s doubles title, but who knows, maybe she talked to them after their win.
Anyway, Kate didn’t really have to worry about the heat yesterday – ESPN said it was around 90 degrees, and basically half of the attendees had their fans out. But the final went by in a flash – Iga Swiatek defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in about an hour. Anisimova couldn’t find any part of her game and it was one of the worst finals I’ve ever seen. Someone on Twitter said that Swiatek won so quickly, no one even had time to faint. So Kate was down on court to present the Venus Rosewater dish much faster than she expected. Kate consoled Amanda a bit, like she did with Ons Jabeur in 2023 (after Jabeur lost in her second consecutive Wimbledon final).
Fashion-wise, Kate kept it familiar, although this wasn’t a repeat. It just FEELS like a repeat because she has a few variations of this ensemble in her closet. This is apparently Self-Portrait in what looks like an off-white, but it’s possibly pale yellow. The buttons are back in a big way too! Kate also carried an Anya Hindmarch purse (my favorite part of the ensemble, and it looks like a purse which Meghan would carry) and she wore a Halcyon Days bracelet (which also looks very “Meghan”).
I’m including some of Wimbledon’s videos involving Kate – she did get a standing ovation and cheers when she walked into the Royal Box, and it didn’t look like people had to be nudged into standing for her (which is what happened with Camilla). Not everyone stood for Kate, but it was fine. She got a warm response. Incidentally, Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon came after she skipped her husband’s charity polo match on Friday.
I can never forget how lovely the Duchess of Kent was to Jana when she lost at Wimbledon in 1993. She invited her to tea shortly afterwards to console her . Duchess of Kent is beautiful inside and out.
I remember that Lady Digby. It was always about the players with the Duchess of Kent, never about her. Classy woman
Princess marina duchess of Kent was great as well. I saw film clips of her at wimbledon.presenting the trophies. Very gracious and she never made Wimbledon about herself like Kate does now.
Marina duchess of Kent was also gracious it was about the players for her too.
Skirt and top don’t match. Straight skirt would have been better not the flared skirt. Too bad billiecjean king curyseyed to her. Keen reassures the young woman who lost the match and gets praised. But was ice cold to Meghan. The ovations for keen are a bit much. Is William still away from home.
The top is too busy to be elegant, she would have been a lot more comfortable in a simple cotton frock.
They have to add all those embellishments on top to bulk her up, otherwise her thinness would be glaring.
I thought this was a repeat. Didn’t she wear it in green a few years ago?
@Megan: just looked at What Kate Wore & she did indeed wear something similar in 2023, also by Self Portrait, sort of green, sort of yellow, whereas this one is sort of yellow, sort of white. 🙄. Here we go again, multiples of the same thing only slightly different colors & fabrics. It’s one thing to go with a black SP & a white SP (which she has done), but to go for two in very similar colors? C’mon, Katie Keen. Do better. Stop wasting money.
Yes, her skirt and top are working at cross-purposes, and didn’t Kate recently wear an calf length accordion skirt in pale pink? And didn’t she have her colors done to get to those jewel tones?
I am confused, as always.
Well she wouldn’t get the warm greeting she got at Wimbledon at the polo match (especially by her husband) so of course she would skip that.
Who is the woman she walked in with and was seated beside?
One of the All-England Club executives, I believe
Debbie Jevans, chairwoman
Wonder why she didn’t bring Charlotte.
To keep the focus on her?
She was the woman jabbing people to stand up for Queen Con(sort).
Super performance by I g a. Amanda will make a comeback off day for her. The star at Wimbledon was not Kate but I g a
The skirt is pretty and so is the colour, but I don’t like the top. It’s too stiff and has too many buttons and flaps.
She’s really into the floaty skirt, heavy top look at the moment and it’s not my favourite.
At least the floaty skirt gives the illusion of some much needed volume on her skeletal frame!
Yes, she’s so thin.
She’s also been working out hard by the look of her arms. They’re really toned.
They look “toned” because she has virtually no fat on her body – just bone and whatever muscle hasn’t wasted away
She looks shockingly like Karen Carpenter in some shots.
Her elbow is by far the widest part of her arm.
This is hard to look at.
She is not a healthy woman.
Just saw this on twitter
‘Can’t copy Meghan anymore because it’s been proven that she was stalking her, so back to copying Diana when possible…. Wimbledon today and Diana circa 1980’s….’
https://x.com/FieldsLeaf/status/1944157480650416622
Wow – the tops are almost identical. Even Diana with all her glamour and rizz can’t make it good.
This one does at least feel like it’s in Kate’s wheelhouse even though it’s a copy. She likes that kind of fussy detail and lots of flaps and pockets.
I almost feel sorry for Kate, unwell, trapped with a hubby who doesn’t much like her, and so unsure of herself that she’s got to try to look like other people.
Looks the same jacket, different buttons and belt and the sleeves shortened.
Can’t feel sorry for keen. Not after her behavior to meghan
Diana wore it so much better.
Kate’s outfit and hair look so dated and age her. It also screams a lack of confidence to me. She has no sense of self.
It’s disturbing how void of personality and self awareness she has. There isn’t anything about her that can be attributed to who she is besides her being a stalking mean girl. She copies everyone. Someone above said that all of the frills like buttons and flaps are her thing but all I could think of, is if even that is her or just her copying the Queen and Diana for years that we just attributed to her? There are too many things that she does that make her mental state concerning.
She wore an uglier version of this look to Wimbledon in 2022. Fewer buttons, thinner belt and fabric that appeared to be green searsucker.
These Self Portrait outfits, even the Dior dupe of them, seem like her summer version of the coat dress. Similar lines that she likes: belt above her natural waist, long skirt. Thing is, if she were worried about heat, a cotton or linen dress would have been much more comfortable than this lined, boned (I saw it up close a few years ago) and probably padded jacket and the very full skirt.
Do all senior royals, like Camilla the other day, get standing ovations? Of just C, C and K?
Kate does not deserve the standing ovations.
Amen to that.
No, but they do. So the people are happy to put up with a lazy person to represent the Crown.
Why does anyone but the players get a standing ovation? They are the stars.
Structured tops (with padding, fussy pockets, peplum, buttons) and floofy skirt help hide how thin she is.
Remarkable how she’s always having one of her good days during Wimbledon finals.
As patron, she should be there every single day but that would be too much for the lazy one. Imagine getting paid to watch the tennis 🤣
You’re absolutely right about the similar lines in her outfits lately…all the tops are closed, well padded in different parts and pretty fussy to distract from her extreme thinness and full skirts to create some sort of volume…Also, notice that her posture is terrible and I think it’s because of her skeletal body….perhaps, she has some sort of early osteoporosis? It’s quite alarming… but, at least she got a warm welcome and she seemed pretty happy with this…her smiles are real and touch her eyes ..that’s something we haven’t seen in a while…
At least this jacket with the flowy skirt, while a weird hybrid bw girly and matronly, feels like her style somewhat. As opposed to a copy keen style.
Last year was th efirst year I remember her getting a standing ovation. Wonder if its the new normal now. I did laugh at the comments on IG about this that were basically just like “why are people clapping for her?”
Its mind boggling to me that people will give her a standing ovation at an event that’s about athletes who are actually accomplishing something.
She’s trying to turn herself into a mythical unicorn 😂
Now you see me, now you don’t!
You’ll miss me if you don’t see me! 😂
So seeing her in the “wild” is quite laughable.
In an Attenborough voice: “And now we have this rare sighting of this frail, thin creature known as the Duchess of Cambridge. She is said to have bad days and good days. Today is a good day for her to grace us with her appearance. She rarely appears in public and we must appreciate it when she does. Applause please for this lazy creature because we may never see her again unless we ski at Courchevel or sunbathe in Mustique.”
100% @ becks. Wimbledon men’s final is on very late for us here, so it’s good that I won’t be watching it. I honestly can’t stand such a prestigious tennis tournament being all about Kate. It should be about the actual tennis players, but lately, it’s all about Kate. And, those in the royal box, like Billie Jean King, seem to be willing participants.
I called this last year and it seems it will be the way from now on. I think KP demanded that she be clapped. I don’t think it’s Wimbledon.
And yes, the Duke and Duchess of Kent were superb in this role. They never tried to steal the limelight. Kate has no shame.
Off to bed now, duty calls in the morning. Kate has ruined Wimbledon for me. If she wasn’t making such a spectacle of herself, I would have had a very early night and got up really early to see most of it. But, alas, I didn’t bother. The broadcasters will be regularly putting the camera on her instead of the players. Then, there is the presentation. No thanks.
There are other angles that show the clapping and standing was mostly the royal box and some in the front rows. A lot of people weren’t clapping or standing when she entered.
Last year it was most of the crowd. But even a lot of the monied plebs aren’t as enthused this year.
And fewer are going to care next year.
I noticed that some of the hand claps in the Royal Box were quite tepid. They were claps where do something with your hands that doesn’t generate any actual noise. I’ve mastered the art of doing this at political events….
I don’t understand how Kate Measures what heat is too hot for her. Like Ascot too hot , polo also too hot . Tennis , perfect heat . Vacationing in the Caribbean. Well it’s hot enough for crack babies. Let’s be honest, Chicka told us she is only doing things that bring her joy so I guess Ascots and polo are not bringers of joy hence why she didn’t go . It has zero to do with cancer and more to do with Kate won’t do anything she doesn’t want to and no one can make her because she is a protected English white rose
Good and bad days can really help her ditch anything too onerous . We know what girlfriend likes and doesn’t like 😄
Wombledon must be hotter than a race course, the courts are enclosed.
Also weren’t we told bumpy carriage drive in addition to the heat?? Like KC who is still having maintenance chemo was subject to the same conditions as her and attended all five days cos it’s called ROYAL ASCOT??
Her only going for things that only bring her joy but avoiding the polo match that was to fundraiser on behalf of both of them is revealing.
I’m sure she has this exact outfit in a pale mint green.
Good memory. She wore it to Wimbledon in 2023.
The green one has a different collar and bigger buttons, I think – but very similar, yes.
The green version had a better fit. The white is puckering in places at the torso because it’s become too big for her.
I noticed this too. Kate’s good days and bad days have way more to do with her mental health than anything else and she is visibly shrinking for reasons they are not saying but which are obvious.
Both she and William are attending the men’s final today
Oh goodie festive glances in the melting heat along side cracking tennis. Prediction for both couples: tightly fought match and loads of tension but there can be only one winner 🏆
Are they taking the children. Keen will be giving those festive glances. William will look annoyed
“Working” together at Wimbledon? What a change 🙄
Because going to the tennis is such hard work for the Lazies!
Maybe being glued together in the heat for hours watching the men battling it out at Wimbledon does seem like hard work for William!😅
I bet Will is going because Felipe of Spain is going to be attending
He only attends the men’s final when the mood suits. So I agree that Felipe being there motivated him. Plus George and Charlotte are there as buffers.
I thought that it was announced earlier in the week that William was going to the Women’s soccer match as their patron? Or was I mistaken?
This dress is so similar to the other one she wore a few years ago. Why didn’t she just wear the previous dress or pull out something from closet instead of custom making this new dress?
I imagine for the same reason that she has 4k blue coats, 2.5k green coats and hundreds of other identical pieces in other colors.
The bracelet she’s wearing is very similar to the gold/sapphire bracelet of Diana’s that resides in Meghan’s jewelry box, I guess Natasha is still working hard on copying Meghan for Kate.
A yellow gold bracelet, worn with a big stainless steel watch. Makes my teeth itch.
ETA: I know she’s wearing Trinity earrings, but I still don’t like the combination. There’s a way to mix metals and this isn’t it.
What makes the bracelet odd to me is one lonesome gold bangle on one arm and watch on the other. They don’t relate at all. This is where a small stack would look better.
It’s also new ..as were her last outfits (some of them custom as well) …so, her budget hasn’t been cut…she just likes to play games as I’ve written in the past…whether to enrage William or to be discussed as a thrifty princess contrary to Meghan, it’s for anyone to guess …
The bracelet does seem to be new, but she has another like it (coloured gems) from before she met Meghan. I remember when she got the first one and the media did their cloying “touching tribute to Diana” pieces, as it calls to mind Diana’s bracelet, which, as Harla points out, is in Meghan’s possession via Harry.
But Meghan is self funded, as she was when she was a working royal.
“She missed a British doubles team (Cash & Glasspool) winning the Wimbledon men’s doubles title, but who knows, maybe she talked to them after their win.”
The Lazies keep kicking own goals. Willy with the Lionesses and now Lazy with the winning men’s doubles.
But glad to see that they’re trying to mix things a bit despite their laziness. The crowd is still with them and two days in a row at Wimbledon mean they trying to lessen the impact of Archer’s resignation.
Lazy reminds me of her post break-up rowing appearance. The criticisms have gotten to her. Choosing Anya is good – she’s a British designer. Willy knows she reflects on him and it isn’t pretty.
But Wimbledon is still considered work by her, so let’s see how much work she’ll do after Wimbledon 😂😂😂
The Wimbledon crowd is always going to be with the royals. It has always been an event patronised by royals.
Which makes her AWOL at Ascot even more baffling. How many royals from other countries appear in the box at Wimbledon? What was she running away from at Ascot?
But the focus wasn’t always on the royals as it is with Kate.
The Mail still hasn’t mentioned the stalking of Meghan, her friends and people she employs/knows.
But look! They are at Wimbledon! Together! Never mind the unhinged creepy stalking by their minions of the Sussexes!
This deflection strategy doesn’t work when there’s been another massive fuck-up of KP operations. With 60 publicly funded employees, the Lazies have deployed their taxpayer funded money to stalk Meghan and her friends.
Pathetic beyond belief to show their immaturity and a waste of public money in this time of austerity.
Is this where public money should go to? Bots and stalker minions?
That story has been buried. We’ll never see a mention of it. Ever. The contract, you know.
The standing ovation is pretty gross, no wonder she loves going.
I recall the similar light green version of the outfit. Why get a new colour to an almost identical outfit you’ve worn to the same event? Strange. I do like the bag (in any colour other than white as I loathe white shoes and bags).
It’s a nice enough bag, doesn’t really go with her outfit, though. And the size & design mimics Loewe’s basket bags, although this one is entirely in leather.
Thank goodness her good days fell on the wimbledon finals. Was there ever any doubt???
Hey, at least she went to the women’s final as well..probably, as to distract from the news of her former assistant’s ig stalking Meghan…
When she could attend last year while still getting “treatment” we know that Katie will go to Wimbledon especially the men’s finals until the end of time. She has been more dedicated to that than anything except her pursuit of the ring.
No port in her arm as she claimed, same as last year. And nary a scar. And a deep tan…anathema to those undergoing or having undergone chemo.
Exactly. I still have my port and I crossed 4 years on July 1st. This bugs me to no end.
Nope, lol. There was not. This is definitely one of her top events of the year. It gives her a joyful boost. Just before the 3 month summer.
Kate is what, 44-years-old? – somewhere near that range – and the theme dressing is old and childish. Like, you literally see really no celebrity theme dressing tennis whites. It’s not cute. To me it shows she really doesn’t know how to dress for work events. STILL!! After over 20 years in the public eye, over 10 years of being a royal, Kate still doesn’t know what is appropriate for a work event. Well, her and the people around her. It’s just amazing to me how she and everyone around her can be so clueless.
What I can’t understand is her fixation of suede shoes during the summer….she wore beige suede during the welcome of Macrons with the dior ensemble and yesterday (not the same shoes, of course, but similar) …I always associated suede with winter..is it just me? I think the suede destroys any summery connection..
LOL! You’re not alone in this. I notice the beige suede shoes right away as well and wondered WTH! Does she not own a pair of neutral sandals?
Replacement stylist needs to dress Kate appropriately for public events and tactfully sort out her presentation.
Kate is mentally frozen to when she first met William in her early 20s. She has not evolved or matured and at 43 it’s unlikely she ever will.
To me she always appears uncomfortable and nervous in public. The manic grins and jazz-hands are covers.
I don’t find it fashionable or modern but I think the peplum jackets with belts and flowy midi skirts provide the appearance of curves and are a smart silhouette for her body at the present.
If the heat is a problem, why not put your hair up? Guessing hats are banned in the spectator stands. But she still had someone put those ringlets/extensions in, so why not a flattering and cooler updo instead?
She has worn a hat in the royal box before. But yes those extensions add weight and heat.
That said she has a lot of Botox and low body fat so she likely doesn’t sweat very much anyway.
And a simple cotton dress. Not linen, it crumples too much.
If she only had the self awareness to shortened the skirt to attempt to make it look more youthful. She looks older than she should but then again she chased the life to be a Windsor wife.
This creamy white colour is a good choice for Wimbledon. This is actually cut quite similarly to the sad beige Dior outfit she wore to greet Macron, and I don’t love either of them.
It’ll never cease to amaze me and these people have somehow managed to make people think showing up and getting prime seats for free, to a high stakes sports final, and getting it to count as work and get a standing ovation for doing it is admirable.
She’s showing up to watch other people who have put in years of work reach a culmination point in their career, and she’s getting congratulated as if it’s equal weight? And that the eventual winner should be happy to get a chance to meet with her? I’m not a huge tennis fan, so outside of noticing the celebrities that show up because it’s a big deal like they do for other sporting finals, I have to wonder if Wimbledon is a big royalist environment. Otherwise I just don’t get it.
My first impression of the wig and outfit is it’s too fussy
W and K have their children but not Louis seated between them. This men’s single could last up to 5 hours and be a real thriller !
I suspected the eldest kids would sit between them. He may not have gone otherwise. Louis did not go with them.
Also George next to dad and Charlotte next to mum. Why not reverse the order or is it heirs together girls together?
It’s because, George is his! The all-important heir! While Charlotte is only the spare, and only a girl, don’t you know? Hopefully they’ll be some interaction between Kate and her daughter, or does she see her as competition already?
Also Will is next to Felipe and Kate is at the opposite end which lends credence to my theory Will is attending because Felipe would be
Imagine being in your 40s and your only laudable achievement is supposedly surviving cancer. That’s why people are applauding.
That’s the sum of Kate’s accomplishments.
I’m really surprised at the very warm applause and ovation. Amazing what a fake cancer announcement will do. That is apparently a very great cover. No one can charge her with anything now.
Some admirer shouted praise to her when she presented the trophy. U wonder if he were a plant in the audience told to yell praise
Edit I wonder.
A beloved Princess of Wales with her second brave Wimbledon appearance after cancer battle .
She will be playing this for years .
She absolutely loves the attention she gets at Wimbledon .
Agree.
It’s also very clearly staged. Had it been real, any decent person would after the first year’s standing ovation indicate to the audience that, now, enough was enough – in the manner of a theatre compère – and sit down ignoring the clapping.
But, hey, no breeding.
I’m guessing the celebrities in the royal box don’t pay for their tickets? They’re invited, right? These people are getting obscenely amazing seats for a sport they somewhat care about plus pr exposure and they ain’t gonna mess that up. They are going to stand the f-ck up and clap for their supper. In that moment, the royals are to be reversed and they’re gonna revere. Apologies if I’m wrong and they do actually pay for those tix.
Her credibility as an RF member was suffering when the “royal racist” story came out. She needed public sympathy and so did Chuck. They did a lame-assed job of carrying it out, too. Dismal.
I like this outfit, but why so many buttons?!?! Why?
Every time she leaves the house/palace/estate I’m reminded yet again that the job as an ‘accessories buyer’ was such a gimme. She has zero skills in that area.
Also, I see that woman doesn’t have her phone in her hand. How is she going to poke people to stand for Kate? Just jab ’em with her fingers?
I’ll be glad when this nauseating “fashion” era is over. I just do not understand it, these dresses are not working. How does she get things stuck in her head like this? It’s as if her brain is a single track player, and one idea plays on repeat ad neaseum until she tires and moves on to a different, increasingly childish playlist.
She needs to revisit her trying to be Jecca days, at least that seemed somewhat authentic.