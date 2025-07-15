Donald Trump is keeping the FIFA Club World Cup trophy, the winner got a replica

Over the weekend, Donald Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup, which happened to be held in New Jersey this year. Not only did Trump attend the final, he waddled onto the pitch to hand out the trophy, then refused to move off to the side when photographers tried to take photos of Chelsea FC celebrating their victory. Chelsea’s social media team ended up editing Trump out of the photos they posted online. But it’s even worse than that, of course. It turns out that FIFA gave Trump the original Club World Cup trophy to keep, and FIFA handed Chelsea a replica.
President Trump has revealed that the champions of the Club World Cup won’t be getting the original trophy, because he’s keeping it. English club Chelsea easily dispatched France’s Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the tournament in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday, with Trump joining the players for the trophy lift—much to their confusion.
It has since been revealed that the intricate prize hoisted aloft by the London club’s captain, Reece James, was a replica because the president of football’s governing body, FIFA, has let Trump use the original as an ornament in the Oval Office. The trophy, crafted in collaboration with Tiffany & Co, features a central disc with three rotating outer rings. It has a 24-carat gold-plated finish and is thought to have cost around $230,000 to make. If FIFA lets Trump keep the orbital award for good, it is likely to end up in the National Archives.
“They [FIFA] said: ‘Could you hold this trophy for a little while?’ We put it in the Oval Office and then I said: ‘When are you going to pick up the trophy’, and [FIFA President Gianni Infantino] said: ‘We’re never going to pick it up, you can have it forever in the Oval Office,’” Trump explained in a mid-game chat with the broadcaster, DAZN.
He then revealed to reporter Emily Austin that the victor, Chelsea, actually received a replica of the original for winning the tournament.
“And they actually made a new one [for Chelsea] but right now [the original] is in the Oval,” he said.
And it’s not just the trophy that Trump got his hands on, according to reports. The Athletic was among several outlets to report that Infantino kept a medal aside for his friend, handing it to him after the trophy-lifting ceremony. It is unclear if the president kept the gold medallion, but his penchant for the color is well-known.
The FIFA boss has been in Washington, D.C., 10 times since Donald Trump returned to office in January, in an attempt to woo the president. He has previously argued that proximity to the president is “absolutely crucial” to the success of the 2026 World Cup, which will be partly hosted in the U.S. It comes as FIFA last week inadvertently confirmed the cosy Infantino-Trump relationship by moving its New York employees to a new office in Trump Tower, Manhattan.
“He has previously argued that proximity to the president is ‘absolutely crucial’ to the success of the 2026 World Cup….” No, I get that. I understand what Infantino is doing and he’s doing it really well – he’s greasing the wheels, flattering Trump and giving Trump gifts and bribes. Infantino is working Trump like he would a despot (Trump is a despot). As I was reading about Infantino’s open bribery, I was like “oh, he’s really worried about the World Cup,” and there it is. The World Cup is going to be a disaster next year, but Infantino is trying his best to convince Trump not to arrest every international tourist who comes to America to watch soccer next year. As for the trophy… it’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing that Trump is this way – swayed so easily whenever someone hands him something shiny.
He is such a brainless ogre easily dazzled by shiny things. What a disgrace.
He’s a niffler.
JFC. He has to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral. He is beyond tiresome.
Looking forward to the corpse at every funeral part.
Just one more Big Mac.
Well, in fairness, he kind of looks like a corpse… complete with spackle and horrible orange makeup.
Hubby and I were laughing this morning about how they probably gave Trump a replica and just told him it was the original.
I had the same thought.
Just like how he did with Charlie Sheen and the “diamond and platinum” cuff links.
I need to hear confirmation from Infantino that Cheeto got the original, or it’s just Cheeto doing his on-the-spot lying and bloviating.
I can’t believe Infantino gave Cheeto the original, if for no other reason than there’d be an outcry among the actual athletes. A fantastic, astonishing win, top of the world moment — and they have to take home a fake so some incontinent toddler with rage issues can have a shiny new toy? I don’t believe it.
Yeah, starting to think y’all are right. This is trump talking, he’s a known liar.
@booboocita, I too need to hear from Infantino that he gave the trophy to Trump. Instead of Trump saying something like, Gee, this would look great in the Oval Office (Mar al Largo), it would be a shame for it to sit in the club’s case behind glass, could I hold onto it for a little bit?
That is probably a smart move. Makes me remember when the Patriots’ owner showed Putin his SB ring and Putin refused to give it back. He still has it. I am sure that is where Trump got the idea because he is incapable of an original thought
The king of the world can do anything! Who will forbid him? Who?
FIFA and Trump deserve each other. Two tremendously corrupt bodies that only know how to destroy.
Yup. This. FIFA is corrupt as fuck. They both deserve each other.
That’s right. Infantino is deeply corrupt himself.
The disrespect for the Chelsea Team is what really gets me.
No, the trophy will not end up in the National Archives. How charmingly naive to think that. It will be enshrined at Mar-a-Lago with the rest of the looted booty. And Infantino considers Trump his friend so it’s not just about flattering him for the World Cup. He’s garbage too.
100% agree the trophy will end up at Mar-A-Lago with all the other items he grafts during this term. Such a grifter. What a horror show.
If he’s already acting this way with the world cup trophy, wait until the Olympics in LA.
Oh God, you’re right.
Part of me is hoping for a boycott of the Olympics, like the Moscow games in 1980. But I think all that will do is run up the medal count for the US athletes, and the Bloviator in Chief will just brag about that endlessly. He won’t care that most of the world sat out the games because his actions are so loathed.
Trump was booed the moment he stepped onto the pitch. Were huge Chelsea fans in my family here in UK, his behavior was unacceptable.
@M I loved the booing. It really seemed to hurt #47s special feelings. He seems to be regretting his choice to do a military salute though too hard to hold his arm up for the full anthem.
The video of the team shoving him to the back is wonderful.
If it’s the same video we’re talking about, it’s just so clear that this dude has never played a sport or been around real athletes in his entire life. He didn’t know how to handle it when they started celebrating…got way too real for Orange Man.
Did anyone else notice how swollen his legs appeared in some pics? The cath bag is noticeable on his calves and the droopy depends is visible in every pic nowadays. 🤞 The World Cup and Olympics need to change countries. Both will be a disaster under 🥭 and will give Berlin 1936 vibes. He is just such a vapid dumbf#ck and a national embarrassment.
DVT, congestive heart failure, kidney or liver disease…praying for a miracle here.
Usually a leg bag for a urinary catheter is strapped to the thigh, strapping it to the calf would increase the chance of unnecessary tension pulling on the catheter itself, which would lead to the catheter leaking, coming apart, and/or penis pain at the insertion point. I don’t doubt that they neglected to empty it and the bag slipped down. I hope he felt every little prick of the pain myself.
likely he would straight cath if needed — he wouldn’t use a leg bag for incontinence, especially if he is wearing an undergarment.
As loathsome as he is – I am not comfortable with mocking the use of continence garments or apparatus.
there are lots of reasons why someone would have a foley catheter (indwelling urinary catheter) that don’t necessarily have to do with incontinence (could be for retention, could be a blockage, who knows?). I’m not mocking him, I’m just hoping he feels discomfort if he does use one. And if he is incontinent of stool as well, he would have both an incontinence undergarment and a catheter if needed
But the more his supporters photoshop him as a god or Rocky, the more I want him to have an indwelling catheter and the more I want him to have discomfort from that. I wish nothing but the worst for him.
Full disclaimer: after surgery to remove a large bladder tumor, I had an indwelling catheter for 3 weeks. Even as a woman, tension on the insertion site was uncomfortable to painful.
Both FIFA and Trump have a long history of being corrupt. I hope nobody comes next year, fans and international athletes alike, and that the whole thing is a disaster.
Given the arbitrary way DHS has been blocking visitors, the Cup will only be suitable for those in the country.
Photoshopping him out is hilarious. Just be prepared for tantrums about it from him for the next 3-5 business days. His tiny little fragile feelings are going to be hurt.
The photoshopping comment made my day.
I didn’t think it was possible for anyone or anything to out-corrupt FIFA, but dang it all, Donald Trump found a way!
People online were photoshopping the felon out of pics of the team celebrating the win and then adding Obama. A big upgrade.
This is absolutely hysterical!
Look, I strongly dislike Chelsea (a lot of drama between my club and theirs about players, transfer fees, and fan attitudes) but I am furious on their behalf. What a load of utter horseshit. I’ve already heard a few of their players tearing into Trump and FIFA, and I hope more of them do in the next few days, because damn.
Good, I’m glad they’re complaining. This isn’t normal and it isn’t ok.
He’s such a loser. With his participation trophy/bribe. Shades of Putin being “gifted” someone’s Super Bowl ring.
He and FIFA deserve each other. But it’s such a damn, horrifying shame for the rest of us.
‘If FIFA lets Trump keep the orbital award for good, it is likely to end up in the National Archives.’ No, it’ll end up in trump’s bathroom at MAL. 🙄. Criming right out in front of everyone again. And they let him do it!
That man is an insult to humanity and a waste of space.
My husband is a big soccer(football) fan, amongst other sports. And he attended a game at the rose bowl during the first weekend of the fifa club World Cup in June: 80000+ people attended. I think politics aside, people will attend the World Cup next year. I mean many people in the states didn’t even know there was a tournament all month long but I read that over 2million fans still went to the games around the U.S. No one talked about politics at the rose bowl, it was for fun.
Re the final with Chelsea and PSG, I have to say, as my husband watched the game on live tv, you def can hear the boos, it was really loud 😀. To Americans who didn’t even know the fifa club World Cup took place in the US for a month or didn’t even know there was a final, now they know 😊.
This roaring, huge arena that cheers. That’s what he wants for himself … without the footballers. That’s why they couldn’t drag this excited guy, glowing dark red with excitement, away. That’s how he wants to be celebrated and seen. As an absolute winner – that is his archetype. May God, with the help of all democratic forces, ensure that this is never staged.