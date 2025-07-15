Princess Kate wore an eternity-band ‘ring stack’, gee, wonder who inspired her?

The Princess of Wales came out for Wimbledon on Saturday and Sunday. For the (absolutely terrible) women’s final on Saturday, Kate flew solo, and then for the men’s final, Kate came with Prince William, George and Charlotte. At both of her appearances, Kate wore Big Blue, her sapphire engagement ring. That alone is interesting, especially given how infrequently she’s worn the ring in recent years. Well, that wasn’t the only jewelry story – Kate also wore a “ring stack” – her sapphire ring, her wedding band and two eternity bands. It’s so weird, I wonder what inspired Kate? I wonder if Natasha Archer, Kate’s former stylist, put lots of photos of the Duchess of Sussex’s ring stack on Kate’s Meghan moodboard?

It was a weekend of royal surprises at Wimbledon this year, as SW19 welcomed Kate Middleton not once but twice to watch the Ladies’ Singles final on Saturday and the Gentlemen’s Singles final on Sunday. In addition to gracing Centre Court with her presence, the Princess of Wales showcased a brand new fashion choice, too, wearing all four of her rings for the first time. It was on Saturday, while she watched Iga Swiatek’s defeat of Amanda Anisimova from the royal box, that Catherine debuted this new ring stack, paired with a cream number from Self Portrait and Cartier earrings. The Princess’s choice of rings has become a matter of much discussion over the past year, with royal watchers tracking when Kate chooses to wear her famous sapphire engagement ring and when she opts instead for a set of eternity rings. For the Ladies’ final, however, Kate chose to combine the two options. One eternity ring, a newer addition to the Princess’s jewellery box since last year, is adorned with diamonds and sapphires. The second eternity ring, an older diamond piece, is reportedly a present from Prince William following the birth of Prince George. The third band is Kate’s wedding ring, the Welsh gold piece that she designed alongside Prince William. As for the iconic engagement ring, the monumental sapphire once belonged to Princess Diana, who was given it by the then-Prince Charles to commemorate their own engagement.

[From Tatler]

Gosh, this is weird! As soon as Kate’s former stylist made headlines for literally stalking Meghan and all of Meghan’s friends and associates online, Kate stepped out with inspired-by-Meghan jewelry at Wimbledon. As I said in my earlier coverage, I think Kate’s gold bracelet looks exactly like something Meghan would pick out too. “What would Meghan do? How would she style this outfit?”