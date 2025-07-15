Princess Kate wore an eternity-band ‘ring stack’, gee, wonder who inspired her?

The Princess of Wales came out for Wimbledon on Saturday and Sunday. For the (absolutely terrible) women’s final on Saturday, Kate flew solo, and then for the men’s final, Kate came with Prince William, George and Charlotte. At both of her appearances, Kate wore Big Blue, her sapphire engagement ring. That alone is interesting, especially given how infrequently she’s worn the ring in recent years. Well, that wasn’t the only jewelry story – Kate also wore a “ring stack” – her sapphire ring, her wedding band and two eternity bands. It’s so weird, I wonder what inspired Kate? I wonder if Natasha Archer, Kate’s former stylist, put lots of photos of the Duchess of Sussex’s ring stack on Kate’s Meghan moodboard?
It was a weekend of royal surprises at Wimbledon this year, as SW19 welcomed Kate Middleton not once but twice to watch the Ladies’ Singles final on Saturday and the Gentlemen’s Singles final on Sunday. In addition to gracing Centre Court with her presence, the Princess of Wales showcased a brand new fashion choice, too, wearing all four of her rings for the first time.
It was on Saturday, while she watched Iga Swiatek’s defeat of Amanda Anisimova from the royal box, that Catherine debuted this new ring stack, paired with a cream number from Self Portrait and Cartier earrings. The Princess’s choice of rings has become a matter of much discussion over the past year, with royal watchers tracking when Kate chooses to wear her famous sapphire engagement ring and when she opts instead for a set of eternity rings.
For the Ladies’ final, however, Kate chose to combine the two options. One eternity ring, a newer addition to the Princess’s jewellery box since last year, is adorned with diamonds and sapphires. The second eternity ring, an older diamond piece, is reportedly a present from Prince William following the birth of Prince George. The third band is Kate’s wedding ring, the Welsh gold piece that she designed alongside Prince William. As for the iconic engagement ring, the monumental sapphire once belonged to Princess Diana, who was given it by the then-Prince Charles to commemorate their own engagement.
Gosh, this is weird! As soon as Kate’s former stylist made headlines for literally stalking Meghan and all of Meghan’s friends and associates online, Kate stepped out with inspired-by-Meghan jewelry at Wimbledon. As I said in my earlier coverage, I think Kate’s gold bracelet looks exactly like something Meghan would pick out too. “What would Meghan do? How would she style this outfit?”
She’s not even good at copying Meghan. She’s so simple, sad and lacking any originality or style.
She must hate that the Black woman who she aspires to be.
Copy Keen strikes again! I have to say her hands do not look good. They are very veiny like an old persons.
Wow! Her hands look like mine. I’m 62 and have no access to cosmetical gurus…
She’s had a manicure, at least. She likely got a two-for-one deal with Charlotte.
Gad, I’m 72 and my hands look beat up, mostly due to the effects of chemo (it’s hard on your veins) but this is shocking.
That’s my first thought as well.
It was hot that day. Everybody’s hands looked like this.
Looks kind of tacky to me, but everyone has their own taste. The problem as ever (lol) is that just copying what Meghan does and slapping it on yourself doesn’t account for the fact that Meghan dresses and accessorizes for what works for her. So the ring stacks work because she isn’t wearing it with a giant sapphire ring, and it doesn’t overwhelm. The clothes work because they match her body type. The hair works because her hair is healthy and well maintained.
So just copying when your body type and shape isn’t the same, your hair doesn’t look the same, and you don’t own the same jewelry or have different taste in simple versus ornate jewelry, won’t work.
I was going to say the same thing. A ring stack just doesn’t work with big blue. And why on earth would you want to bring attention to yo Old lady hands.
She even started wearing that watch everywhere
Natasha has the same watch. She just copies whoever is around.
You can hardly see the other rings because the symbol of her husbands parents failed marriage(how romantic) takes up so much space
The rings always look dirty to me.. and you are right that eyesore of a ring hides the other rings.
It looks gaudy to me and it has been since the ring was Diana’s.
That’s what confused me, why hide them under the engagement ring?
I’m not engaged/married and wear a lot of rings, I stack the bands in various combinations and wear the bigger rings solo. At the same time but different fingers.
No shame. The creepy copy-keening stalker strikes again. Seriously, I find this all so gross and disturbing. Shamelessly copying your sister-in-law’s style after terrorizing her through leaked lies to the press. All of the sudden she’s into stacked rings. Sure.
Same, Jais. This feels like a legitimate mental illness at this point, and it’s beyond me why no one is getting her help. Do they seriously want another PoW to die young? Do they think the monarchy can survive it?
It looks like she’s using the eternity rings to keep the engagement ring on. Maybe she’s lost more weight and the ring band is now too large. That’s what it appears to my eye.
I agree, I thought similarly. She has always had fit problem with Diana’s ring.
If big blue is too big, then the wedding ring and the first eternity ring, she got for George’s birth, would be too big too. You cannot resize eternity rings. However, big blue cannot be worn stacked, it is simply too monstrous. Not a good look, if she wants to stack her rings she should use both ring fingers.
As already mentioned before, the rings look dirty and cheap. William certainly did not spend a lot of money on the eternity band. Small diamonds without sparkle, and the sapphire/diamond band looks like Temu.
She should leave big blue in the vault. And don’t get me started on her hands, nothing to highlight, rather to hide with nice gloves.
It’s been said the first eternity band Kate bought herself. Not sure on the current one. Why does she need two eternity bands? Wouldn’t one be enough?
Kate and mummy tried to pass it off as a gift from Bill, but the shop assistant went public with the info that Kate ‘bought’ it herself.
Like the ugly George charm necklace. It was thought to be a gift from Bill until the jewelry maker admitted it was a freebie via the midds.
That’s a very good point about them being used to keep Big Blue in place because otherwise it just looks gaudy. She does have the ability to make things that are normally pretty and appealing look gaudy, so if this is being done to at least hide her extreme weight loss in her hands, that would make more sense.
The “simple Welsh gold band” from the same gold as “generations of Windsor women” is totally and utterly dwarfed by the ostentatious eternity bands.
How would Meghan style this? It’s hard to imagine she’d wear something so constipated – but I’d say make it sleeveless, shorten the skirt and wear sling-backs with kitten heels.
Kate hardly used to wear bracelets and gold necklaces before Meghan joined the family. I have no doubt Meghan was the inspiration for how she wears her jewelry now.
I know mixing metals is a thing but I would not pair that watch with that bracelet.
Kate has never known how to wear jewelry properly at all.
Miss Accessories Buyer. 🙄
I’d wear it on the same side as the watch and then another bracelet that is mixed platinum and yellow gold.
I’d also wear the eternity “stack” on the other hand or leave the engagement ring at home.
Agreed. With very rare exceptions Kate was always wearing white gold for years and usually wore those matching earrings/necklace/bracelet sets. Meghan was the one wearing dainty gold pieces and stacking her jewelry and suddenly Kate’s wearing chunky gold bracelets and gold necklaces with her kids’ initials on them lmaooooo that woman is sick in the head.
And if she’s going to stack her rings she needs to get big blue cleaned and the rhodium finishing on that white gold band reapplied- that coloring on that e-ring band is HORRIBLE. It makes the ring look DIRTY. It’s not the lighting- this isn’t the first time I’ve seen it like that. Why would she do that?!
Is it just me, or does that not look like the same ring Diana wore?
@twoz
It’s a Temu copy.
Diana’s ring was vibrant.
I have ALWAYS assumed that she wears a paste copy of big blue for most if not all events. There have just been too many occasions where she has worn it casually (preparing food, doing sports, even scuba diving). While I can’t say that I can personally tell the difference between the real thing and a paste copy, even a non-jewellry person like me can see that wearing this particular ring alongside a bunch of other rings really dulls its lustre.
What’s the point of wearing a stack of rings if you’re also wearing the gigantic gaudy Big Blue? You can barely see the stack! Also, I feel sorry for Billie Jean King for having to sit near the desperate and boring Kate. Does Kate even know who she is?
@Chrissy did you notice on Sunday Will spoke at some length to Chris Evert who sat behind him in the Royal Box when his missus was giving out the prizes? I used to love watching her and Martina battle it out on court!
Why does Kate even bother wearing a watch? She hardly goes anywhere and when she deigns to appear in public, she’s often late.
It’s one of the only gifts her filthy rich, future King husband has ever purchased for her.
There’s a damage control fashion story in the New York Times about how Kate is coming into her own in her clothing choices and the sleek, minimal look it totally her own vision and not influenced by anyone at all. I literally lol-ed when I saw it.
Absolutely everything they deny is true. 😉
With that big stupid bow on her shoulder? That’s sleek? Were NYT’s fashion writers all on vacation?
The bow is definitely not “sleek.”
I appear to be in the minority because I love the detail at the shoulder.
Although I do not like the fussy white jacket and voluminous skirt at all.
Kate has never been on US Vogue and her Uk Vogue bombed so if the industry thought she was stylish they would have put her on at least as much as Diana.
The gold bracelet looks like a David Yurman cable bracelet.
DY’s are actual gold, this is just gold-plated.
To be fair though, many women stack their eternity bands with their engagement and wedding rings. Although, it seems that Meghan is the first royal woman to stack rings. But then royal rings are usually have such large stones, they are simply not stackable. I don’t imagine Meghan would stack Diana’s aquamarine ring when she wears it.
Many people but not Waity until The Duchess arrived.
The strangest part about the eternity rings is that she has two of them where one has sapphires and the other doesn’t. It’s strange because she’s using them all at the same time and it obviously aesthetically pleasing staked together because they seem to hide the Welsh gold band and Big Blue takes away from all of them. It’s not a good look. I have a solid gold band and an eternity ring that I wear with my wedding ring that has several large and small diamonds. It’s all cohesive and looks as if it’s one ring. Hers looks like a daughter who raided her mother’s jewelry box and put all of her rings on one finger.
Am I the only one who’s confused with the part about her and William “designing” her Welsh gold wedding band? What exactly did they do that makes it any different from any other wedding band? This is a stupid article because Tatler has to make Kate seem interesting so they wrote a whole article about a ring combination that brings attention to her very aged looking hands. There’s nothing wrong with aging, we all do it, but for someone who uses photoshop religiously to hide what she really looks like because her physical appearance is essentially her persona, it’s not a good idea to pull focus on hands that don’t match the heavily photoshopped face. It’s just another sign of how she lies and the media are happy to help her lie.
Pure BS, near as I can tell. The Windsors have all had rings made from that big chunk of Welsh gold, but it’s gotten a lot smaller over the years. There was no designing done to that ring, it’s just a gold band. And nothing was said at the time. They’re just over-writing as per usual. As others noted above, Kate bought that all-diamond eternity ring herself.
Kate really is Temu Kate.
The engagement ring is so big that it completely covers the two eternity rings ,
So what is the point of stacking of you can’t even see it ? Won’t it have been better to do a stacking on a different finger as big blue and her wedding band ? I don’t know but it’s what I would have done and. We all know Meghan won’t style Kate outfit because Meghan won’t be caught dead in that get up. It’s things like this that makes me so happy that Kate didn’t share her fashion contacts with Meghan. . As if Meghan was ever in need of the hot messes Kate wears
This is how you know that her PR people briefed about the rings. Few would have noticed them because they are hidden underneath that gaudy big blue thing.
Well, if that is not proof that authenticity is the best brand. It just don’t suit others, they can not copy it without coming across awkward immediately. I feel actually bad for Kate that she is still trying to steal an identity for herself even though she was caught doing so years ago already.