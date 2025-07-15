Wilson: The terrible Sussexes simply must return to the UK & take up royal work!

The Daily Mail published a particularly venomous piece by AN Wilson on Monday. Wilson is one of their columnists who only gets dusted off in extreme emergencies, and I guess that’s what the “secret peace summit” is now. The Mail on Sunday ran the exclusive about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ representatives meeting, in London, with King Charles’s communications guru Tobyn Andreae. The aftermath of the summit story has featured increasingly hysterical and panicked briefings from Prince William’s camp as William tries and fails to insert himself into the story by any means necessary. Well, AN Wilson decided to write this: “William and Kate would probably be glad to never see Harry and Meghan again. But this is why they must make peace with the Sussexes… and the disastrous consequences I foresee if they do not.” I’ll spare you the most vile accusations and insults thrown at the Sussexes and get to the main thrust:
The Sussexes will eventually become less interesting!! At the moment, the Duke of Sussex is stuck in California with his chicken coop. His earning potential seems rather less than that of his ambitious wife; and, as the years pass, even Meghan’s capacity to earn money from TV work will dry up. In time, the pair will likely grow less and less interesting to the general public: attention will pass instead to the next generation.
Forget about peace talks between Harry & Charles, what about WILLIAM?? Although the present ‘peace talks’ are seemingly being conducted between the King’s haughtiest flunkies and Harry’s sharp-elbowed American team, the real challenge is going to be effecting an entirely different reconciliation: between Harry and his brother.
Charles will be dead sooner rather than later: The overwhelming likelihood, of course, is that the King, now 76 and still being treated for cancer, will predecease his forty-something sons. All those who have William’s best interests at heart – and this must include everyone who wants a bright future for the monarchy – must be begging him to extend some kind of olive branch to his wayward, disloyal and maddening younger sibling, to say nothing of Harry’s manifestly difficult wife. If Harry and his father find a way to be reconciled, that would be a fine thing. But it is the next reign – that of William V – that is likely to be longer and of far more consequence.
“Half-in, half out” could be back on the table: Consider one possibility. William offers his brother an olive branch and he accepts it. Harry and Meghan can then perhaps achieve something close to what they originally asked for – being ‘part-time royals’. They might resume occupation, for part of the year at least, of some grace-and-favour mansion in Windsor Great Park, with additional houses, perhaps, in London and Scotland. They can support British charities, perform royal duties and, in return, enjoy taxpayer-funded bodyguards and, who knows, even some recompense for being ‘working royals’. Both of them – even their enemies would admit – have some charm, while the camera loves Meghan almost as much as she relishes it.
The Sussexes would simply have to stop making so much money: Of course, the quid pro quo would be that they would have to abandon some or all of their commercial ventures, which they – and especially Meghan – might not countenance. It would also rule out any of the Duchess’s political ambitions, if she has them (she has made her Democrat leanings abundantly clear). But if such a deal could be struck, it would only enhance the strength of the monarchy and the popularity of the Royal Family. Does this seem realistic? Not remotely.
What is far more likely: The far more likely alternative, it seems to me, is that William and Kate can never find it in their hearts or brains to effect some kind of reconciliation with the Sussexes. Everyone would understand this – after the truly dreadful indiscretions of Spare, and the drip, drip, drip of spite and venom that has come from the Sussex camp since the great sundering that was Megxit. Meghan, I suspect, will never want to return on any extended basis – perhaps even at all – to this damp and diminutive island. Who knows what glittering future she imagines for herself? Kate has been through hell recently, given her health troubles, and would probably be glad never to see them again. William, rightly, stands by his wife.
What happens if Harry & Meghan live happily ever after in California: But what the Prince of Wales and all defenders of the monarchy must realise is that if Meghan and Harry are left outside – bored, disgruntled and unloved – it is inevitable that they will grow increasingly bitter. Whenever they feel the need for cash, they will give another interview, or write another book designed to inflict personal wounds on the family – reminding everyone of their status as its shrivelled offshoot. And that spells disaster. History shows that fractured dynasties do not survive. A new generation, reared on tales of exile and racism, may find their own axes to grind. It would be miles better, then, that the Sussexes be brought in from the cold. Both sides should be seeking, not only diplomatic and political help, but personal counsel.
William & Harry are both terrible?? Neither of these pampered lordlings is an easy person: and neither can ever hope to lay aside all their childhood ghosts. But they can be taught to recognise them. If William does refuse to make peace with Harry, the Sussexes will not go placidly into a dignified Californian silence. They will seethe and seek revenge. Skeletons in the family cupboard, much better locked up with the moth balls and empty coat hangers, will come dancing out – probably at some unforeseen moment when the monarchy looks even less robust than it does today.
It’s a matter of institutional life & death: Let me be clear. The institution that has served our country so well is only ever as strong as the person who wears the crown. This row between the brothers is festering, furious – and could prove fatal. When Charles vacates the stage, as one day he must, and William is anointed, a middle-aged brother in exile, on non-speakers with the sovereign but with a potential audience of billions, could do incalculable damage. It’s no exaggeration to say that this row could one day begin the process that leads to a republic. And that could come much sooner than we royalists might like to admit.
Five and a half years of this bullsh-t and it’s still the same fundamental problem: the Sussexes are crucial to the future of the monarchy, but the Windsors refuse to treat the Sussexes with respect, dignity or kindness. Instead of pleading with the Sussexes to return and promising them whatever they want, these people hurl insults at Harry and Meghan, all while pleading with William to stop being so childish, stupid and short-sighted. You cannot have it both ways: if it’s necessary to “bring the Sussexes back” and have a reconciliation, then William, Kate and Charles simply cannot continue to treat Harry and Meghan like they’re worthless. The problem isn’t “what happens if Harry and Meghan keep talking?” The larger problem continues to be “what happens to the decrepit monarchy if their two biggest stars, Harry and Meghan, continue to thrive and live happily in California for the rest of their lives?”
I told you so in my another post comment. Something is brewing in house of windsor. In the past few years, they only mention harry needs to ditch his family and come back. Now they are openly calling for meghan and kids to come back why?
The men in grey have realized that Charles isn’t long for this world, William wouldn’t work on a bet, and without the work (ie, showing up to look present and needed), the people will finally realize they’re paying for nothing.
And the monarchy may finally go the way of the dodo bird, as it should. Then the men in grey will REALLY have no power, so they’re flailing. White men going “Wait, ME!” is honestly so funny.
Absolutely, the 1000-year old monarchy is tangled into everything, with whole industries devoted to the royals. The panic isn’t about H&M, it’s about William, who is not only inadequate but doesn’t seem to even want to be king.
Yeah, there’s definitely something up behind the scenes. This should be their quiet season, but this is all very noisy.
We might see the lazies “work” in August!
They’re losing the “war”, hence the “peace” summit.
Chuck Windsor has to admit defeat that his hardworking charismatic youngest son and his equally accomplished wife have shown that they are financially independent and there are no longer strings to incentivise their association, save for sentimental reasons.
But front page news of the Fail isn’t the way to the Sussexes’ heart. Long may the Sussexes enjoy their leave in California, far away from the shitshow of rats and power mad controlling grey men.
But at least some of the noise here seems to be that it’s probably Camilla leaking, right? I would say she’s for sure trying to prevent any kind of rapprochement between her husband and his son. She’s a pot stirrer. She gains when Charles is isolated and dependent on her. She wouldn’t leave him alone when he got married, she won’t encourage him to have a real relationship with Harry (and yes an adult man should be able to get there on his own, but Charles is a broken man. He would need to be cajoled and encouraged into doing what would be the hardest thing for him – apologizing and making amends. She cannot have that).
I don’t think anything new is happening.
Charles is still not long for this world. Cain and Unable are lazy and useless and only have the motivation to stalk, rage, vacation and watch football.
Meghan is becoming even more successful and richer. Reducing the chances of them running out of money and running back home.
If anything, they’re extra desperate because they see their window of opportunity of getting Harry back rapidly closing.
I have a feeling H would rather flip burgers at Burger King than return to the shake pit that is the BRF. H&M are freeeee! They won’t give that up ever!
@StarWonderful, been saying that the last 4/5 years. He’s the one who said Freedom Flight in the documentary. The BM/BRF need to pretend otherwise.
This is really an inane, psychotic, projection-blah,blah blah article. Embarrassed for AN Wilson. Maybe. Not really RR’s/royal authors are skilled at embarrassing themselves.
The “why” is hinted at in the article — the younger generations see the royal family, especially William, as the abusers and racists they are.
I think this will follow William throughout his reign, and it will be all William is remembered for (if he’s remembered at all). Even now with William and Kate still alive, they cannot print storied without mentioning Harry and Meghan in some way.
Agree. Also this, ‘In time, the pair will likely grow less and less interesting to the general public: attention will pass instead to the next generation.’ They said it about H&M, but they meant it about W&K. Getting stuck with a middle-aged William as the monarch is the end of the monarchy–and the whole bloody house of cards built upon that institution–and that is the core of this disgusting article.
The venom contained in the piece should be seen for what it is: desperation. The Rota an Monarchy are SO incensed by H&M’s success and their inability to keep up with Meghan’s visibilty via her social media output, that they have become hysterical. Calling a MASSIVE home in Montecito and California itself a “chicken coop” is ridic. There isnt a song called “California Dreamin” for nothing. I dont know how this all will work out as I perceive William will NEVER relent, but one can hope for the best. I believe the meeting between the two parties is more master manipulation on the part of Charles and his clever handlers. Peace while Camilla and William exist? Nah.
I don’t think they were referring to the house itself as a chicken coop but rather the fact that they have chickens. Harry apparently has no purpose in life but wandering around feeding them and gathering eggs. Which, considering he’s in Angola right now, makes the article even funnier.
So let me get this straight. Harry who is an in demand speaker on the private circuit for his accomplishments and his skill as a speaker, and Meghan whose business sells so much that the computer system literally can’t keep up with orders and has to issue refunds, should… give up independently controlling their own wealth and financial security ( with two kids) to depend on the kindness and fairness of Charles and then William?
I’m not even going to touch the continued nonsense about how terrible they are for talking about their own lived experience, and the fact that they are charismatic and people are interested in them. In 2025 you are literally telling two adults, you should not have a job to take care of yourself, you should quit your job and depend on the “kindness” of someone else to take care of you. Even when that person has demonsterably treated you like shit in the extreme recent past?
Who would do this? Who would have secured their own future and then double back to put their entire livelihood in William’s hands? Even if you remove William from the equation who’s legitimate advice to a 40 and 43 year old married couple with two children is to quit their jobs to allow their older sibling to completely control their life? And that it is in fact your DUTY to do so?
And as always, why do these people think being so disrespectful with the ad hominem attacks to Harry and Meghan would make them ever want to come back? You’re constantly calling her some horrible money hungry harridan, and him some moronic, petulant baby and this is what they’re supposed to uproot their lives and give up their freedom for?
“Who would do this? Who would have secured their own future and then double back to put their entire livelihood in William’s hands?” Exactly. There is no way Harry would put his entire family’s life In William’s hands. I think Harry wants to see his dad and be at least on speaking terms with him before he passes. As he said, he doesn’t know how long his dad has left. He wants a family and not not an institution. The very idea that Harry would come back is absurd. But they really really want the Sussexes to go broke one day. They can’t stop envisioning the Sussex money drying up. When they have no real idea of the Sussex financials.
Perfectly said
LOL. Yes.
Harry must sacrifice himself again for his physically abusive and lazy brother.
…and Harry and Meghan should sacrifice their kids, as well? That is the stake in the heart of the entire “Whaaaa, it’s your duty to come back!” issue. No amount of houses/castles (gee, thanks! 🙄🙄) and alms thrown their way will ever make H&M forget that crucial fact.
Exactly this. Anyone who thinks Harry would be willing to put Meghan, Archie, and Lili within reach of his rage-a-holic brother has not been paying attention even a little bit.
FOR THE SAKE OF THE MONARCHY!!!!!! Seriously, these people (BM/BRF) are nutso. Harry wants to live a life of good example for his children, his wife and himself. He broke free from abuse in all forms. Let’s go back and live that shitshow is not in the cards.imo
The only way I see this ever happening is an ironclad contract with Sussex absolute terms. That would involve so many moving pieces that it’s 99% impossible.
Living a loving and free life in Cali vs. the fish bowl, abuse and bs from the BM/BRF. Hmmmmmmmmmmmm. Not today Satan. Not today.
What is interesting about this nonsense is the expectation the Sussexes would give up their beautiful life in California for the nonsense of working for the crown. We all know this photo op was set up by BP because the gutter rats were left to recycling mess from 2020 and this gives Charles an opportunity to appear in a different light. The Crown needs the Sussexes, the Sussexes need security from the Crown while in the UK. Pretty sure this is part of the reason for their Communications person visit.
Harry has chosen a different path for his children which does not include bowing to the Crown. ThenSussexes are not coming back.
They cannot admit that letting them leave was a mistake. Charles tried to scare them into coming back and it backfired. The more successful Meghan is with her business the more unhinged they will become because they know what that means: they can remain financially independent and never need to return. Plus, they really, really want access to those kids.
The narrative of Kate doesn’t want to see Meghan again is laughable because I’m sure the feeling is mutual. Meghan does not seem like a vindictive person. I think she is just trying to put this all in the past but the British press just can’t quit her because they are making too much money off of her.
Kate never had women friends. She should have been called out for lunging at Meghan
As usual, Kaiser is calling it like it is.
Must be a big problem happening in the house of pain .
The abuse is vile , please let that disgusting house of cards come toppling down .
Skip a generation because Willy’s going to burn this house down.
@Blogger, no thanks to “skip a generation”. Let William burn it all down. The monarchy is way past it’s due date. It’s already overstayed it’s welcome by several decades. Britain needs to become 3 republics and end that group of scroungers free soup train.
They will never ever accept that the Sussexes are not ever coming back to work for the royal family. They have moved on and it’s a done deal. The lazies will have to keep on being lazy in the spotlight by themselves with no scapegoat.
Ed & Sophie will be the scapegoats…
Friendly bet? Two scones and a cup of tea says Sophie talks her daughter into working for the crown.
Wills doesn’t want anything to do with his father, but it is terrifying to him that his father would reconcile with Harry in any capacity. Worse still (for him) that Harry refuses still to bend the knee to him in any capacity. Harry had a tremendous relationship with his grandmother and no provision or promise was honored by his father when she passed. I’m sure he’s under no illusions about life after his father passes. It’s wild to me that they have to frame it this way to not break their brains by the success, love and healthiness of the Sussexes. “Man, they suck, we all know they suck, right? We should probably let those beggars in from the cold….even though they suck,right?” Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan aren’t even knocking on the door, lol.
Another funny article. I’m sorry but these people are funny, in a delusional and desperate way. Saying Harry and Meghan have “some charm” and that the camera loves Meghan. So if the Sussexes have some charm, then what do the Wales couple have, sub-charm?
And now they can have a place in Windsor and maybe even some houses in London and Scotland? LOL, the desperation. And empty promises bc aint no way Charles and William are offering up property to the Sussexes. Please.
Yes, I had to laugh about all the houses. What a leap from “Frogmore eviction, yay!” to “please, take this house, and this one, and that other one, please.”
And where in this fevered scenario is the talk about William taking away H&M’s titles?
That line about Meghan and the camera made me laugh because yes, the camera loves her, but no one “relishes it” more than Kate. Meghan wasn’t the one staging glamor photo ops with Dynasty-esque jewelry at the funerals of her husband’s grandparents. That was Kate. Meghan just showed up, dressed appropriately, was respectful, and flew right back home. She can’t help being insanely photogenic, lol.
“and, as the years pass, even Meghan’s capacity to earn money from TV work will dry up.”
If Meghan could become a self-made millionaire partially with the help of her Suits salary before she ever even met Harry when barely anyone knew who she was, then she sure as hell will never face waning career opportunities after everything that’s happened.
Anyway, as venomous as it is, it’s still just more hot air. I think these pieces are just meant to stir readers up so they are outraged at the “audacity of Harry and Meghan wanting to come back” when they don’t want to come back and never will.
I forget who it was who asked Harry early on (possibly before they left) about Archie being a working royal and Harry firmly replied “No. He’s not growing up like that.” I don’t know why anyone thinks he would bring his family back to this dynamic.
What everyone else said already…. But also, this sentence really creeped me out: “ The overwhelming likelihood, of course, is that the King, now 76 and still being treated for cancer, will predecease his forty-something sons.” Unless something happens to (one of) them, right?!
Well this article should convince the Sussex’s to pack their family up and move🙄…
Such a convincing argument for them to return – we hate you, we want to abuse you, but you must return for us to hate you more! 😂
Because venom and spite like this article are going to make the Sussexes want to come back. Sure, Wilson.
“It’s no exaggeration to say that this row could one day begin the process that leads to a republic. And that could come much sooner than we royalists might like to admit.”
There it is, the death rattle of the monarchy. Elizabeth tried to hold on to the fiction that royals are superior beings, that a life of service can only be had inside the monarchy, but the next generations proved her wrong. The royals are small, petty, greedy, grasping and common – and anyone can live a life of service if they want to.
And baby, I’ll be popping the As Ever sparkling when it falls!!
It’s going to be like when Margaret Thatcher died.
Happy days @Blogger, that woman did so much damage to this country.
I still remember the conversations about giving her a state funeral and the cost and Frankie Boyle saying that for that amount “we could give everyone in Scotland a shovel and hand her back to satan ourselves”.
I hope I live to see the end of the monarchy.
This piece simply reeks of desperation. Desperation to save the monarchy. But given all the problems he lists in this family, why bother? What’s so terrible about a republic? And, no, William’s reign would in no way be consequential. It would be boring and lazy like William.
That is the standout sentiment from this article. Oh, the fear of what is likely inevitable. Well, it’s taken a 1000 years but Britain may very well evolve into a republic. No person should be subject to another.
IIRC, H just wants to visit the UK occasionally with his family. He doesn’t want to take up official royal duties and he knows King W is not to be trusted, especially with M and the kids. They would be putting themselves in mortal danger to do so and, so yeah, I think it’s a hard pass. Maybe there will be a slight thaw for IG in Birmingham. Maybe the bros will do an appearance together. People will swoon and then W will be even more enraged at H’s popularity. Recipe for disaster. Stay in peaceful California!!
Be hilarious if Willy is FORCED to appear at Birmingham IG. If he doesn’t, I can’t wait for the boos.
This has the strong whiff of fear.
Good!! They deserve it!!
Yup 💅
Willy must be in a rage. The Rottweiler must be cackling.
Ahhh I love the scent of royal desperation in the morning. Charles knows his goose is cooked as far as Wilberforce and Kitty are concerned. Once number one son is king the whole monarchy is going to go floating down the River Styx like a pile of turds.
Two things jump out to me – the British press are desperate for Harry and Meghan to return to the fold and they also fear the power and freedom that Harry and Meghan have outside the Royal Family. The press will never admit it but they deeply regret telling the Palace not to accept the half in proposal.
Your last sentence brings me such joy, Amy Bee. I hope all the buttheads involved lose sleep on a regular basis over that decision.
I wonder if the Sussexes would have accepted half-in given that they didn’t want their kids crunched into the media machine.
Harry loved his grandmother and lots of respect for her. He was then willing to keep working with her part time. Not convinced he have the same respect for the king and even less for his heir. Harry have said it, he just want to have a relationship with his father, not the king.
The vile “tales of racism” irked me. As a Black woman, I experience racism sometimes daily amd I can assure you it isn’t a fairy tale. This Karen is a loathsome roach.
It’s always the same with these people, it’s not the (atrocious) actions that matter, it’s daring to speak publicly about them. That’s the crime to them.
Exactly. Dismissing it as “tales” is so racist in itself. These bigots are constantly telling on themselves.
Agree with others that something is brewing to have them screed like this.
“to say nothing of Harry’s manifestly difficult wife”
How is Meghan difficult? She worked, she did everything to please the grey men. And on the other, you have Lazy who disappeared for months and can’t work for her taxpayers funded role.
“after the truly dreadful indiscretions of Spare, and the drip, drip, drip of spite and venom that has come from the Sussex camp since the great sundering that was Megxit”
Projection again, the drip, drip spite comes from the rats and the grey men: “Willy fucking hates Harry!”
And as for this:
“Kate has been through hell recently, given her health troubles, and would probably be glad never to see them again. William, rightly, stands by his wife.”
Yes, two Wimbledon finals, the French visit and missing Ascot must have been so difficult. Didn’t see Willy standing by his lazy AWOL wife at Ascot 😏
Lazy would definitely not want the Sussexes to return. The public will be reminded of her racist arse, and the fact that the Sussexes’ work ethic will put her non-existent one to shame.
The present and future remains in Montecito. Willy can die incandescently raging at his brother in Windsor instead of doing the job he’s funded to do. Sucks to be Willy.
This writer sure is strongly implying that there are many more skeletons in the Windsor family closet that the Sussexes could reveal.
Ha, yes, clocked that too. I don’t know that they would though. But it was definitely a reminder that there are many skeletons. If the Sussexes don’t spill them, the media might.
Confirmation of the extra 400 Spare pages, no? If H&M are so scheming, why haven’t they dropped this bomb yet? 🙄
Harry drops truth bombs when he needs to set the record straight after years of palace and tabloid lies. Yes, KP and Camilla were leaking lies to the tabloids in return for favorable coverage. Yes, there’s racism in the royal family (the Dutch edition of Scobie’s book gave us Kate and Charles’ names). No, William was never the loving older brother he tries to make himself out to be, either at Eton or later when he was physically violent about Meghan. Yes, Charles told foreign countries not to provide security or even inform Harry about credible threats in other countries, and this is why Harry had to sue for security and info about his security.
But whatever huge, moldy skeleton Wilson–and apparently William–are so terrified that Harry will leak, I can’t see that happening unless it’s tangential to correcting some other lie. Sure, Harry has said things like William being drunk at his own wedding, but that could read as a last binge. I’d love to see the 400 pages that weren’t included in Spare, although I still doubt Harry would publish the worst bombshells,
Although tbh I think Harry should threaten to leak more things if William doesn’t stop saying horrible things to the tabloids about the Sussexes and their children.
Those 400 pages serve as leverage for Harry. They may be what keeps him and his family safe.
No dis on H&M, sorry! was being sarcastic about the BM constantly screaming how materialistic, scheming, and destructive they are…but if so, why haven’t they dropped Da Spare Bomb? Makes no sense…
If something happens to Harry, there are instructions to publish the other 400 pages. I really hope and pray all the Sussex’s stay safe. But if something happens those 400 pages will be released.
This article in the Fail proves a few things. The main thing this whole psychotic article proves is that it was absolutely BP that leaked to the Fail information about the “summit” that was between “the King’s haughtiest flunkies and Harry’s sharp elbowed American team”. The guy there on behalf of KCIII was not only haughty but he once worked at the Fail (likely as this authors editor) but he was the only representation there as far as I know for the king. Harry’s (and Meghan’s) representatives only had one American at the table and it is presumptive to assume that as an American female, she would have high elbows as if being American automatically means you must be pushy and aggressive. We know that Harry and Meghan made it clear in 2020 that they weren’t f’ing with specific UK media and the Fail was at the top of the list. We also know that Charles hired his guy even though he previously worked for the Fail and even though he didn’t have an issue with the fact that there was still an active court case happening between them and Harry and even though they continue to abuse Harry, Meghan and their children constantly. This also proves that the monarchy is worse than they want people to believe since this article seemed like the author was malfunctioning as they typed. There were so many points of mixed and confused emotions throughout that article that it sounded like there were ten personalities writing this one article. This also confirms that Harry and Meghan are succeeding and their potential to succeed even more later is detrimental to the monarchy so they are desperately trying to bring them back in with the idea of a half in half out option. Nevermind the fact that one of the main things they wanted was to not have to deal with the rota rats which consists of the Fail and other trash tabloids of the UK. So the leak and this Fail article only proves to the Sussexes that nothing has changed with these people. They still think that it’s okay to bite the hand that feeds you and whether the royal family or UK media want to admit it or not, they need the Sussexes more than the Sussexes ever needed them.
The Sussexes are in no way bored, disgruntled, or unloved. They are booked, busy, and peaceful under a tree. THAT’S what bothers the left overs and bowel movement media the most.
This is pure rage porn! It is so over the top with hate and spite. It’s obvious that they want something tragic to happen to Harry and/or Meghan. That is the only reason I can think of for them to churn out these outlandish articles at warp speed multiple times a day. For Charles to never speak about this is truly heartbreaking and completely negligent as the king and the father. My wish is for Meghan to drop volume one of her memoir the day before William ascends to the throne. Give them something true to talk about!
Oh man, a Meghan memoir would be *chef’s kiss* 🤌
This has the whiff of a direct plea to Bulliam to stop being such a d!ck—“the monarchy will fall if you stay on this path!” Wilson is a venomous and lying snake but the venom would be like sugar-coating a bitter pill to Bulliam. For the rest, the whole piece is a hallucination (no way Harry and Meghan want to return even part time and no way William gives them multiple houses), but it unintentionally reveals the monarchy needs the Sussexes, or at least for the monarchy’s survival, Bulliam and Kate need to stop behaving so terribly to the Sussexes.
What’s funny to me is that vile Wilson thinks/knows there ARE more skeletons—potentially monarchy-destroying skeletons!— in William’s closet. But if Spare or Dimbleby’s book didn’t bring down the monarchy, what terrible things does Wilson think Harry could reveal next that would bring down King William?
Imagine telling a woman who sells out every time she opens her shop that she needs to come back to UK, so her BIL and the media can abuse her more both financially and psychologically. These people are really dumbasses.
Harry has indicated repeatedly he wants a relationship with his father, not the King. He will never come back to the fold. He and Meghan are happy and free. Why would they ever return to the shackles of “royalty”?
I’ve said before that the disquiet concerning William’s complete inability to fulfill the constitutional obligations as monarch is growing into a full blown crisis behind the scenes.
Charles is terminally ill and the top mandarins in the palace and government are well aware of how precarious the situation is with an heir unwilling to take any advice and openly briefing that he’s going to do things differently when he ascends, and that includes working less.
Time isn’t on the institution’s side.
Agreed @Mads genuine and immediate problem is the heir who becomes King with immediate constitutional obligations the minute Chuck dies. He will be King not Kate not Harry not Jason etc., He has to take over the daily constitutional role plus deal with emergencies like a meeting with Zelenskyy on a Sunday afternoon on a day’s notice. No time to wait until he’s sober, in a good mood and it doesn’t clash with lengthy holidays, AV fixtures or the blinking school run. We SUSPECT he’ll be dreadful because of his adult life of indolence and self indulgence so far. Last year’s “I need to take some unspecified time out for myself” when the Firm needed him front and centre replacing the King, at events he couldn’t attend due to cancer ,showed him scuttle away from responsibility during a crisis. His team KNOW first hand that he panicks and hides whenever leadership is required and yes he gets angry and blames his brother for everything. They must be terrified BTS at the prospect of having to corral him into showing up more when he becomes King .
Hi Lady Digby,
As I do not know what the acronym BTS means I went googling. Sadly, all I could find was a Korean band. Luckily, your last sentence works w/o the acronym but just a note to all ~ we don’t all know what all acronyms mean. Since we are not limited to a word count, maybe please we could use real words? It would be so very much appreciated!
Gail Hirst: BTS means “behind the scenes.”
@Gail Hirst, when I don’t understand an acronym I’ve found that if I type it in plus ‘urban’ or ‘slang’ or both urban and slang, the meaning usually pops up.
Urban Dictionary is a website where you can put in words or acronyms and it will give a description of offbeat words/slang or initials. It’s where I found out what WAP meant when Cardi did that song.
That’s what struck me about this article is how close it comes to just flat out stating that William will be the end of the monarchy
Exactly @ Lauren Will is insufficient as heir: all senior royals and Gloucesters and Kents out perform him. Harry was supposed to provide scaffolding for his brother. Now Will is a heartbeat away from being King and he can’t delegate everything to pensioner relatives. Jason has convinced Will that he’ll continue to get away with his idleness when he’s King by claiming quality over quantity. Will is soothing himself with revenge fantasies against H and M. Everything will fall apart when he becomes King because he won’t cope with full time responsibility.
Honestly, the British government should really be working right now on creating an actual, proper, modern-day head of state position that does not involve the royal family at all but rather an experienced, qualified, appropriately educated civil servant who has the best interests of the nation at heart. Time to grow up, Britain.
I agree. The Windsors have become complacent, lazy, and corrupt. They do more harm than good at this point.
Long, long, long, long overdue. This declining stasis is doing no one any good.
It would be extremely foolish for the Sussexes to come back even on parttime basis since the monarchy is probably on its last leg. Harry wants family reconciliation but not parttime royal.
“…William and Kate can never find it in their hearts or brains to effect some kind of reconciliation with the Sussexes.” 😂😂😂😂
They have neither hearts nor brains. They’re going to run the monarchy into the ground and Charles knows it. As his reign ticks slowly (or perhaps quickly) to an end I think we’re going to witness more and more obvious desperation in offensive articles like this, specifically blaming the Sussexes for bailing out of an untenable and outright dangerous situation.
I can’t believe I read this man’s writings in college. The nastiness oozing from his fevered brain makes Gollum in comparison look like a lighthearted gadabout.
You had to read him for college 😱?!? Hope they’ve dropped him from the curriculum 🤖 🤖. If not, pls tell all what course / program to avoid.
God no 😂 I should have said “when I was in college”, very misleading of me! Meaning…. decades ago. He would review books and things and seemed normal. Meghan just revealed so much about these jackasses that they kept hidden.
Harry has consistently backed his wife. I don’t think he is motivated in any way to help or save William.
The deep-seated worry about inept, worthless Peg’s potential for causing a constitutional catastrophe when he ascends is now at fever pitch. I’d have secondhand embarrassment for Peg if he was a nicer person. But to be this lazy, incurious, incapable AND vicious, he has it coming. His reign will be a disaster and a huge humiliation to the British people. His government will apologize for his immense failings and corruption. It’ll be quite the shit show and world laughingstock.
💯
@Gail Hirst sorry BTS means behind the scenes! His team all must have their concerns about his suitability for the top job. Only Jason Knauf amongst them is looking forward to him becoming King so he can get promoted too and be secret ruler behind the scenes!!
Agree — The Knife has had this all planned out for a long time. He really had a meteoric rise to power because he’s willing to do ANY and ALL the dirty work; to lie, leak and create false and defamatory stories about the Sussexes. He’s a dangerous snake in the grass.
Hard agree. The Knife is smarter than Pegs. He’s been playing the long game, knowing that Pegs will need a lot of help to do the job, fully aware that Pegs is incapable without Harry so he has been positioning himself for this for years. Pegs will lean heavily on him.
“if Meghan and Harry are left outside – bored, disgruntled and unloved – it is inevitable that they will grow increasingly bitter …”
It is William and Kate who are bored, disgruntled and unloved (and already bitter). And the courtiers finally are realizing that the future king and queen desperately need the Sussexes’ shine if the monarchy is to survive.
The joke’s on them, though: They made life so unbearable for Harry and Meghan that H&M will never risk their children’s happiness by returning to work for the execrable, inadequate William.
This article makes no sense. That guy is having an existential Royal crises right there on the page. They really are panicking more of late, especially after a successful AsEver drop.
Good Lord, I don’t even know where to start with this piece. At some point aspiring British writers were told that to be nasty was to be clever, and they’ve been honing their snideness ever since. The venom, it drips from their poison pens! They cannot fathom that Meghan and Harry are fit, fine and unbothered in a beautiful place doing what they like with their kids. They CHOSE to leave that house of cards, and the Rota keeps acting as though they were ejected and have been clawing at the door since 2020.
And of course they were ejected from Frogmore, the home they paid to renovate. But that’s just a house, not an institution, family, or workplace. They chose to leave a toxic situation. Why do these people think that continuing to heap abuse on them is going to lure them back? I honestly don’t see what the strategy is here.
Think of it as mastodons thrashing about in tar pits. 😈😈😈 Nothing TF offers will make H&M sacrifice their kids—and it says how horrible TF and BM are that they never see that.
Oh no if Harry doesn’t reconcile with William then the monarchy could collapse and the UK would become a republic? Don’t threaten us with a good time
This week’s Private Eye has an article suggesting Chuck is already worried about Parliament debating in 2026 RF finances formula increase to cover 2027 to 32 given the perilous state of nation’s finances. They referenced a revolt by 90 Labour MPs in 1975 against a Bill to increase the Queen ‘ s funding from £980k to £1.4million at a time of austerity. I attach the Hansard link which details a familiar debate eg why is a very rich family being given pay rises by Parliament? Please note MP Willie Hamilton uses an unacceptable racist word during this debate.
https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/commons/1975/feb/26/civil-list
Thanks for the link🦄
“The constant hatred and spite coming from the Sussex camp …” This is one of the most stupid and psychologically frightening statements in this article. How out of touch with reality and greedy for money do you have to be to make a completely untrue claim with such arrogance. One can only wish this person a speedy recovery and may they find wealth and happiness in a better and more respectable way.
“William, rightly, stands by his wife.”
Ohhhhhhh the double standards being blatantly applied here.
I like how Harry and Meghan are somehow “unlikable and hated by everyone who should stay in America” and critical to the future of the monarchy and need to came back now. Both cant be true, mate
The only reconciliation should be between Harry ( and his family) and Charles (only) given that indeed it does look like Charles will be there that much longer. And it would be because Harry and Meghan have the bigger hearts and will be able to forgive if not forget the way Charles has treated them.
Beyond that, nothing! It is to be hoped that Harry will resist any attempt to go serve his brother again! He knows that the Firm only wants them because it is convenient, looks good. But they will forever be looked down on, abused.
Just make peace with his father but no other or further rapprochement with no one else from that family. Harry should not forget how he was insulted by just about everyone in that family. H&M were the punchbags, fare game for everyone sucking up to Charles and William, even for that arriviste of Tindall
Or, they could just be negotiating the will. Charles has personal wealth – which all things being equal should go to his spare. The heir, will get his wealth from the crown.
As for ambition, Katherine is just an ambitious as Megan, but in a British way. Megan’s American upbringing and over all approach to things is just not the way the British do things.
As for housing, as the spare, Harry should receive Frogmore as a gift from his Father. No strings attached, just a gift from a father to his son.
As for schools, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, should be educated in UK, to prepare them for a role (if they are chosen or chose to engage with the Monarchy).
I disagree re: schooling. The less access the british media has to the Sussex kids the better. The only use the media has for the Sussex family in general seems to be to tear them down in unfavorable comparisons to the Wales.
Would you really wish it on any kid? “Look how elegant Charlotte was at this age compared to the awkward unattractive/uncouth half American cousin Lili?” (they will say this even if it’s untrue). Or how regal George is and a future power player in world affairs compared to Archie who only seems to care about video games?
There have been very few leaks about the kids in specific since they all decamped to America because KP and BP have very little to no access to leak about them.
I wouldn’t want to expose my kid to that kind of sewage on the off chance they may choose (or be chosen lol) to wave at crowds and cut some ribbons.
And let’s not forget the racial factor. Just like they did to Meghan, the rota will attack/diminish/marginalize the Sussex children because of their Black blood. Why would any parent willingly allow that? The answer is, they won’t. They’ll actively discourage “royal duties” for Prince Archie and Princess Lili.
And we all know the Firm in general (and William specifically) despise these children and would never entertain the idea of them being “working royals”. I doubt when they grow up and learn how much their grandfather and uncle hates them (as William repeats ad nauseam) they will willingly put themselves in his vile and dangerous clutches.
Kate’s ambitious in a British way? So the British way (my family are from the UK btw) means to be lazy, do nothing and expect tax payers to give you millions? And actually working for a living is too American? What’s too American about Meghan working? Those children will absolutely not be educated in the UK. Frogmore cottage is a crown property, so it can’t be given. Btw they now live in a mansion, why would they move into a cottage to appease who, exactly? That’s a wholly odd take.
The only ambition Kate has/had was to bag William. And it’s not “the British way” FFS, having lived in England I can attest to their hard-working attitude. And send the Sussex kids to the UK for their education????? WTAF???? Their lives would be in jeopardy. The gutter press would be all over them and not give them a moment’s peace. They will have no role in the monarchy after what their parents were put through. You are wayyyyyyy off base.
Let’s keep Lili and Archie as far away from that snake pit as possible.
The British way? What, mumbling, bumbling and copying? Sounds about white.
And this is the tabloid they are being accused of tipping off the “peace meeting”.
Wilson must have drunk a couple of cups of bile before writing this article. Charles wanted a slimmed down monarchy but overlooked the possibilities of people getting older or sick. At present without Charles who is picking up the slack, there won’t be anyone on the balcony. As I’ve said before, there is no way Meghan will expose herself or her children to the toxicity of the institution and the UK media. It would be nice for their children to meet Charles but only on H&M’s terms.
One idea that is not being (publicly) bandied about is the notion that other royal family members pick up the slack. With Catherine supposedly on an eternal recovery from “cancer” or “pre-cancerous cells” – not sure which, and William avoiding work like the plague, maybe it’s time to call for reinforcements from the late Queen’s other grandchildren: Peter, Zara, Beatrice, Eugenie, and Edward’s two children, Louise and James. It’s way past time for the Institution to stop begging Harry and Meghan to return to the UK to work for the Crown. They are settled and happy, and obviously have no desire to subject their children to the inevitable conflict and controversy of court life.
My goodness, so much bile. This creature is positively consumed by it. This royalist wants a monarchy but he hates and despises every single person in the current royal family. As someone has pointed out further up in the comments, this entire piece of poison has been written to say that the reign of William is likely to bring about the end of the 1000 yer old institution known as the British monarchy.
Meghan is on track to becoming a billionaire. She is surrounded by billionaires, and she had the Midas touch when it comes to her brand. I really can’t see her sacrificing all that to grovel at her brother-in-law’s feet. Even if he is a king.
And Meghan expected to grovel to racist Katie, Never.
It seems, as they can’t say it directly, but they’re screaming and whining that they want HM back(with the kids). I love how HM are just quiet, no leaks, happy in CA and it’s making these people from the salty isle have a mental breakdown. Deep down they know HM are beating them in their own game.
How delusional can one be? The monarchy and everyone surrounding knows that they are doomed without Harry and Meghan. Notice that the writer included Meghan which means that they know that Harry would never choose that family over his wife. It’s hilarious that these people are on their knees crawling on glass groveling after all the mess that they put Harry and Meghan through. This article is nothing but begging and groveling followed by a back handed insult. They haven’t learned their lesson that the backhanded insults are why they are in their current situation. Everything pro royal and anti- Harry & Meghan are suffering while Harry and Meghan are succeeding in every way possible. They are everything that they wish Willy and Sicknote could be. Based on how the children reacted to the young man at Wimbleton, the Wales have destroyed the monarchy already and it has no future. The audacity to piece together the words to demand that Harry and Meghan give up everything that they created to like under the thumb of the Addams Family Lurch looking bottom basement bald-headed Trumpian wannabe is revealing. They want them broke and dependent on them. How is that going to happen when it’s obvious that Harry and Meghan are booked, busy, successful, and independent. The Lazy Lurch is jealous, delusional, and scared.