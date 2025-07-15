“Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak had a movie night with her kids” links

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak had a “movie night” together and let her kids watch The Princess Bride for the first time (they loved it). [JustJared]
Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s soft-launch. [LaineyGossip]
Nicole Kidman looked amazing at Wimbledon! [RCFA]
Pam Bondi fired the DOJ’s top ethics advisor. [Jezebel]
I liked the end of Murderbot’s Season 1, but I’m sad about some stuff. [Pajiba]
Sex workers talk about their first clients. [Buzzfeed]
Britney Spears is trolling her fans? [Socialite Life]
Azealia Banks & Conor McGregor are fighting. [Hollywood Life]
Ray Romano’s early stand-up. [Seriously OMG]
Mindy’s smile looks more like a grimace, like she is in pain. Wow, what did she do to her face! I hope she is happy with where she is today with her looks. That is all. ( P.S. Princess Bride rocks, her kids have great taste!! )
That may be because of Mindy’s Botox.
That last picture of the 6 slide carousel posted by Mindy is um..something
Oh that picture… I hope everyone’s happy in that friendship, Mindy, BJ, BJ’s partner.
My 7 yo LOVED the Princess Bride and I was so happy because she is a picky girl and would rather just rewatch Bluey forever. The key, I noticed, is that the movie moves FAST and FUNNY. Another success was George of the Jungle. That movie is a goddamn delight and she noticed!
What is with Britney Spears? Is she mentally ill, after all?
Whatever BJ and Mindy have going on just seems so jacked up to me. She’s letting her best friend (who is also her ex) essentially be the father to her children. It must be so confusing for them.
He’s gotta be the father.
I highly suspect he is, which is still weird, but they insist he is not. They also insist they are not dating. The situation has the potential to get super messy, and the kids are right in the middle of it. It’s just a poor life choice and one I would not make.
Putting energy into him, while not getting an actual romantic and domestic partner.
Maybe it works from her.
But don’t a lot of us have those “we’re friends” b/c you’re in love and he’s not and so you’re his “confidant”, etc.
I hope she is not screwing herself out of a real life partner by wasting her energy on him.
My concern is that this situationship is going to get nasty if one of them –but especially BJ–partners up with someone else. I get a sense that Mindy is not going to welcome his girlfriend/wife, and it’s clear that BJ has no parental rights and she could cut off or restrict contact. Someone upstream said that BJ has a partner so maybe I am wrong.
But they are playing at being a family.
I haven’t watched Murderbot yet. I started the first episode and then turned it off because I am currently making my way through the book series and I was already seeing changes to the story that were irking me lol. So I need to finish the books first I think. I’m on book 5 but had to take a break to get through some of my Libby books. The entire series is available on Kindle Unlimited if anyone’s interested.
the one change that irks me about the series is how they’re handling the [pre-book 1] slaughter in the mine and his feelings about it/wanting to uncover what really happened & why it happened. I know they want and need to give the human characters more agency & more to do but I do think they’re missing the mark by not making his obsession with getting to the truth about that as central to his character
Their kids. You think Mindy would use donor sperm from a bank…I don’t think so. Of course she would ask that dingus she’s know for years to be the father.
I have a feeling this is some sort of “clapback” in her mind like a “he’s mine, you may have had him once but I got him all the time” claim of hers.
There were all the stories he’s dating that IG comedian, Delaney, I think her name is? Maybe they broke it off, and this is her way of like showing people he’s “back home” with them.
There were rumours he was dating Delaney Rowe but then she went on a podcast and said (I had to actually look it up to confirm how bad it was);
“I am dating and it’s going okay… a little dramatic right now. Up and down… It’s not him, it’s me. I was the problem… and I had to sort of reconcile with that recently. I was not sure, and so I sort of was noncommittal for a long period of time when he was like, very sure. And so now I am sure, and he’s like, ‘I don’t really trust your intentions at this point.’ And so now, I’ve sort of had to, you know, [fight] for my motherfucking life on this one and prove that I’m like — Trustworthy? Not that there was any … there was no bad behavior, it was just me not quite ready, and now I am. So now I have to be like, you know, kind of bare my heart a little bit.”
Can’t imagine it’s lasted . Honestly think he and Mindy probably deserve each other.
I’m glad there was a story about Megan Thee Stallion, whom I love. I’d like to hear more about her summer fling with Klay Thompson. He’s a bit of an ass in my opinion, but I want to see more pics of them together. She is so much fun and so positive. Have a happy summer, Megan.
Aw – Mindy went to one of my favorite LA restaurants and she mentions Jonathan Gold (a friend who died too you. Treat yourself to his fabulous reviews showcasing all the great food LA has to offer) PLUS – The Princess Bride
Inconceivable!
🤍🤍🤍 to Jonathan. Also a cherished friend. Years later am still in shock at how fast that all happened. Such a gifted writer and a lovely man.
Their dynamic is so odd. He’s open dating Delaney Rowe. I get that they are trying to coparent together but it’s got to sting for Mindy to see him go public with a TiKToker whose 17 years younger than him.