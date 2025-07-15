Princess Charlotte wore a Pandora charm bracelet & nail polish at Wimbledon

Currently, Princess Charlotte is still going viral on Tennis Twitter because of her lack of interest in Jannik Sinner winning Wimbledon. She “did her duty” in speaking to the redheaded Italian, but Charlotte is clearly one of Carlos Alcaraz’s biggest fans. She was brimming with joy in 2023 and 2024 when Alcaraz won the men’s singles title, but she was noticeably subdued about Sinner. I get it, Charlotte. Sinner wasn’t my pick either.
Anyway, I was so focused on Charlotte’s mom during Wimbledon’s championship weekend, I forgot to talk about Charlotte’s styling. Apparently, Charlotte’s dress on Sunday was a custom look designed by Sarah Burton, and they’re saying it was made to mimic a dress worn by Kate several years ago. Charlotte also wore Finlay & Co sunglasses, Camilla Elphick flats and a special charm bracelet from Pandora. Her bracelet had three charms – an emerald (her birthstone), a small heart-disk and a rose-gold charm of Nala from The Lion King.
People Magazine also had a story about Charlotte’s cute pink manicure, and People noted: “there’s no official rule when it comes to manicure colors” for royal women and girls. Many years ago, we were endlessly told that a certain Black duchess was “breaking royal protocol” by wearing noticeable nail polish colors. I’m not saying that people should yell at Charlotte or Kate at all – I’m saying that people should apologize to Meghan for screaming at her for daring to wear bright or dark nail polish a few times.
Isn’t that modeled after the weird “M” dress that Kate wore? So odd to repeat that of all things…
Which was a version of a Meghan dress if I remember correctly…
I was wondering about the cute pink polish. The gutter press had to make sure to say there is no protocol for nail color except when there is protocol for a biracial Meg.
I always think PG looks constipated, but PC, always looks chill.
I love the nail polish and accessories, she’s a typical girl.
At least his face lit up when he watched the match. He had his sister with him and it was not him being surrounded by adults.
I think when children grow they go through phases of looking like one parent and then the other, and sometimes a grandparent. Charlotte appears to be in her ‘looking like dad William’ phase of growth.
The old Double Standard. Whatever a white girl may do with impunity is often denied Black women. Tale as old as Time.
Custom Sara Burton for a 10 year old, good lord. So much for the purse strings being tightened.
And not even a colour or design of her own choosing, but to match one of Kate’s! It seems clearer and clearer to me that Kate is continuing the weird, enmeshed “mummy and me” with Charlotte that CarolE has with her. Poor girl.
For me , my only issue is that that custom designer dress for the 10 year old is that it’s tax payers money footing the bill because no matter if it’s comes from the SG or the Dutchy. None of that Money belongs to them .. so I have no problem with people children wearing designer clothes as long as it’s not tax payers funded
The mummy and me outfits are a bit much.
I guess protocol no longer exists – lol
Protocol never really existed for anyone except Meghan. Protocol for her has been wack-a-mol ever changing standards to fabricate criticism and embiggen Keen. Charlotte looks cute, but a custom design (of Meghan cosplay no less) for a 10 year old is over the top. We now know where Keeners clothing budget has been going. Navy isn’t the only suit and tie colors available to wear in the heat of summer. Let the poor kid look fashionable and don’t dress him like a middle aged banker with a limited budget. The fashion gene really skipped Willy. QE, PP, Charles and Diana all had fashion sense. How does he manage to look that rough with that bloodline?
imagine if Lili were seen with nail polish, the outrage about protocol.
Not a bit of outrage but Meghan was called vulgar. I agree they really owe Meghan an apology.
Concur. Meghan deserves an apology.
What cute kids. I hope they are getting love, support, and anti-racist education from someone caring in their lives.
They’re writing about a ten-year old girl like an adult. I hope they don’t start analyzing Charlottes’s outings for her clothes and jewelry the way they do Kate. Mind you, ten is about the age when little girls start wanting to wear nail polish, and experiment with mum’s make-up. Charlotte has reached the age where she has her own ideas about how she wants to look.
She’s so cute.
I saw a funny post on twitter with a photo of Charlotte and George throwing up their arms in delight when Alcaraz won in 2023. And a photo of Charlotte and George leaning glumly on the handrail when Sinner won this year.
They’re clearly real fans of tennis and especially of Alcaraz.
Charlotte’s sunglasses are Ray-Bans. It’s printed on the right lens. Maybe Wig’s sunnies are that other brand.
She is dressed appropriately for her age and looks cute. Leave her alone.
Charlotte’s sunglasses clearly say Ray Ban on them, they are not Finlay & Co.
Replying to myself here. And I’m seeing a disc, not a heart.
None of it matters, of course. 🤷♀️