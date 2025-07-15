Princess Charlotte wore a Pandora charm bracelet & nail polish at Wimbledon

Currently, Princess Charlotte is still going viral on Tennis Twitter because of her lack of interest in Jannik Sinner winning Wimbledon. She “did her duty” in speaking to the redheaded Italian, but Charlotte is clearly one of Carlos Alcaraz’s biggest fans. She was brimming with joy in 2023 and 2024 when Alcaraz won the men’s singles title, but she was noticeably subdued about Sinner. I get it, Charlotte. Sinner wasn’t my pick either.

Anyway, I was so focused on Charlotte’s mom during Wimbledon’s championship weekend, I forgot to talk about Charlotte’s styling. Apparently, Charlotte’s dress on Sunday was a custom look designed by Sarah Burton, and they’re saying it was made to mimic a dress worn by Kate several years ago. Charlotte also wore Finlay & Co sunglasses, Camilla Elphick flats and a special charm bracelet from Pandora. Her bracelet had three charms – an emerald (her birthstone), a small heart-disk and a rose-gold charm of Nala from The Lion King.

People Magazine also had a story about Charlotte’s cute pink manicure, and People noted: “there’s no official rule when it comes to manicure colors” for royal women and girls. Many years ago, we were endlessly told that a certain Black duchess was “breaking royal protocol” by wearing noticeable nail polish colors. I’m not saying that people should yell at Charlotte or Kate at all – I’m saying that people should apologize to Meghan for screaming at her for daring to wear bright or dark nail polish a few times.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Princess Charlotte wore a Pandora charm bracelet & nail polish at Wimbledon”

  1. KellySays says:
    July 15, 2025 at 9:46 am

    Isn’t that modeled after the weird “M” dress that Kate wore? So odd to repeat that of all things…

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    July 15, 2025 at 9:46 am

    I was wondering about the cute pink polish. The gutter press had to make sure to say there is no protocol for nail color except when there is protocol for a biracial Meg.

    Reply
  3. koko says:
    July 15, 2025 at 9:50 am

    I always think PG looks constipated, but PC, always looks chill.
    I love the nail polish and accessories, she’s a typical girl.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 15, 2025 at 10:22 am

      At least his face lit up when he watched the match. He had his sister with him and it was not him being surrounded by adults.

      Reply
    • Yvette says:
      July 15, 2025 at 12:54 pm

      I think when children grow they go through phases of looking like one parent and then the other, and sometimes a grandparent. Charlotte appears to be in her ‘looking like dad William’ phase of growth.

      Reply
  4. Beverley says:
    July 15, 2025 at 9:53 am

    The old Double Standard. Whatever a white girl may do with impunity is often denied Black women. Tale as old as Time.

    Reply
  5. Sun says:
    July 15, 2025 at 9:59 am

    Custom Sara Burton for a 10 year old, good lord. So much for the purse strings being tightened.

    And not even a colour or design of her own choosing, but to match one of Kate’s! It seems clearer and clearer to me that Kate is continuing the weird, enmeshed “mummy and me” with Charlotte that CarolE has with her. Poor girl.

    Reply
    • Over it says:
      July 15, 2025 at 10:08 am

      For me , my only issue is that that custom designer dress for the 10 year old is that it’s tax payers money footing the bill because no matter if it’s comes from the SG or the Dutchy. None of that Money belongs to them .. so I have no problem with people children wearing designer clothes as long as it’s not tax payers funded

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 15, 2025 at 10:21 am

      The mummy and me outfits are a bit much.

      Reply
  6. Flower Girl says:
    July 15, 2025 at 10:03 am

    I guess protocol no longer exists – lol

    Reply
    • Tn Democrat says:
      July 15, 2025 at 3:18 pm

      Protocol never really existed for anyone except Meghan. Protocol for her has been wack-a-mol ever changing standards to fabricate criticism and embiggen Keen. Charlotte looks cute, but a custom design (of Meghan cosplay no less) for a 10 year old is over the top. We now know where Keeners clothing budget has been going. Navy isn’t the only suit and tie colors available to wear in the heat of summer. Let the poor kid look fashionable and don’t dress him like a middle aged banker with a limited budget. The fashion gene really skipped Willy. QE, PP, Charles and Diana all had fashion sense. How does he manage to look that rough with that bloodline?

      Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    July 15, 2025 at 10:20 am

    imagine if Lili were seen with nail polish, the outrage about protocol.

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    July 15, 2025 at 10:24 am

    Not a bit of outrage but Meghan was called vulgar. I agree they really owe Meghan an apology.

    Reply
  9. Zantasia says:
    July 15, 2025 at 11:14 am

    What cute kids. I hope they are getting love, support, and anti-racist education from someone caring in their lives.

    Reply
  10. tamsin says:
    July 15, 2025 at 11:36 am

    They’re writing about a ten-year old girl like an adult. I hope they don’t start analyzing Charlottes’s outings for her clothes and jewelry the way they do Kate. Mind you, ten is about the age when little girls start wanting to wear nail polish, and experiment with mum’s make-up. Charlotte has reached the age where she has her own ideas about how she wants to look.

    Reply
  11. Jas says:
    July 15, 2025 at 12:25 pm

    She’s so cute.
    I saw a funny post on twitter with a photo of Charlotte and George throwing up their arms in delight when Alcaraz won in 2023. And a photo of Charlotte and George leaning glumly on the handrail when Sinner won this year.
    They’re clearly real fans of tennis and especially of Alcaraz.

    Reply
  12. The Marchioness of Blorf says:
    July 15, 2025 at 12:45 pm

    Charlotte’s sunglasses are Ray-Bans. It’s printed on the right lens. Maybe Wig’s sunnies are that other brand.

    Reply
  13. Dorothy says:
    July 15, 2025 at 2:13 pm

    She is dressed appropriately for her age and looks cute. Leave her alone.

    Reply
  14. BeanieBean says:
    July 15, 2025 at 2:52 pm

    Charlotte’s sunglasses clearly say Ray Ban on them, they are not Finlay & Co.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 15, 2025 at 3:02 pm

      Replying to myself here. And I’m seeing a disc, not a heart.

      None of it matters, of course. 🤷‍♀️

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment