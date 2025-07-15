Princess Charlotte wore a Pandora charm bracelet & nail polish at Wimbledon

Currently, Princess Charlotte is still going viral on Tennis Twitter because of her lack of interest in Jannik Sinner winning Wimbledon. She “did her duty” in speaking to the redheaded Italian, but Charlotte is clearly one of Carlos Alcaraz’s biggest fans. She was brimming with joy in 2023 and 2024 when Alcaraz won the men’s singles title, but she was noticeably subdued about Sinner. I get it, Charlotte. Sinner wasn’t my pick either.

Anyway, I was so focused on Charlotte’s mom during Wimbledon’s championship weekend, I forgot to talk about Charlotte’s styling. Apparently, Charlotte’s dress on Sunday was a custom look designed by Sarah Burton, and they’re saying it was made to mimic a dress worn by Kate several years ago. Charlotte also wore Finlay & Co sunglasses, Camilla Elphick flats and a special charm bracelet from Pandora. Her bracelet had three charms – an emerald (her birthstone), a small heart-disk and a rose-gold charm of Nala from The Lion King.

People Magazine also had a story about Charlotte’s cute pink manicure, and People noted: “there’s no official rule when it comes to manicure colors” for royal women and girls. Many years ago, we were endlessly told that a certain Black duchess was “breaking royal protocol” by wearing noticeable nail polish colors. I’m not saying that people should yell at Charlotte or Kate at all – I’m saying that people should apologize to Meghan for screaming at her for daring to wear bright or dark nail polish a few times.