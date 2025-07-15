Oh, Sydney Sweeney will almost definitely be the next ‘Bond Girl’

Several gossip items just lined up for me! Let’s start… earlier this year, Jeff Bezos bought full control of the James Bond franchise from the Broccoli family in what was reportedly something like a billion-dollar deal. Bezos and Amazon have been itching to get full control of the franchise, but they’re still moving slowly, perhaps even methodically on what’s next. They recently hired Denis Villeneuve to direct the next Bond film, and it’s widely assumed that casting is underway right now. We still don’t have a new Bond. But I think we know the name of the next Bond Girl: Sydney Sweeney, who made a point of attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding.

Screen star Sydney Sweeney is in line to be a Bond bombshell in the next 007 film. The franchise’s new director Denis Ville­neuve is a friend, and keen to cast the White Lotus and Euphoria actress, 27. Sydney also has the backing of Jeff Bezos, boss of Amazon — which has creative control of the series. A movie source said: “Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond. Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise. They’ve hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise. Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of Bond girls.” She recently transformed her figure to play US boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic, lifting weights daily and kickboxing. Sydney was pictured last year chatting to Villeneuve, 57, and Bond girl Ana de Armas, 37, at the Toronto Film Festival. And last month she was a guest at Bezos’s Venice wedding. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton are among the favourites to replace Daniel Craig — whose last film as Bond was 2021’s No Time to Die.

[From The Sun]

Yeah, I think it’s happening. Sydney will be a Bond Girl and she wants it, and that’s why she turned up at the Bezos wedding too. Just don’t make her character a scientist, please. As for the 007 casting… I do not think it should be Aaron Taylor Johnson. I know ATJ has a lot of fans and he looks good in a suit, but I just think he would be a terrible Bond. James Norton on the other hand… a total smokeshow, my god. I have to admit, I’m intrigued by the selection of Villeneuve to direct.





