Oh, Sydney Sweeney will almost definitely be the next ‘Bond Girl’

Several gossip items just lined up for me! Let’s start… earlier this year, Jeff Bezos bought full control of the James Bond franchise from the Broccoli family in what was reportedly something like a billion-dollar deal. Bezos and Amazon have been itching to get full control of the franchise, but they’re still moving slowly, perhaps even methodically on what’s next. They recently hired Denis Villeneuve to direct the next Bond film, and it’s widely assumed that casting is underway right now. We still don’t have a new Bond. But I think we know the name of the next Bond Girl: Sydney Sweeney, who made a point of attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding.
Screen star Sydney Sweeney is in line to be a Bond bombshell in the next 007 film. The franchise’s new director Denis Villeneuve is a friend, and keen to cast the White Lotus and Euphoria actress, 27. Sydney also has the backing of Jeff Bezos, boss of Amazon — which has creative control of the series.
A movie source said: “Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond. Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise. They’ve hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise. Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of Bond girls.”
She recently transformed her figure to play US boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic, lifting weights daily and kickboxing. Sydney was pictured last year chatting to Villeneuve, 57, and Bond girl Ana de Armas, 37, at the Toronto Film Festival. And last month she was a guest at Bezos’s Venice wedding.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton are among the favourites to replace Daniel Craig — whose last film as Bond was 2021’s No Time to Die.
[From The Sun]
Yeah, I think it’s happening. Sydney will be a Bond Girl and she wants it, and that’s why she turned up at the Bezos wedding too. Just don’t make her character a scientist, please. As for the 007 casting… I do not think it should be Aaron Taylor Johnson. I know ATJ has a lot of fans and he looks good in a suit, but I just think he would be a terrible Bond. James Norton on the other hand… a total smokeshow, my god. I have to admit, I’m intrigued by the selection of Villeneuve to direct.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Sydney Sweeney attends "Echo Valley" – European Premiere at the BFI Southbank in London, England. UK. Tuesday 10th June 2025.
Venice, ITALY Sydney Sweeney was spotted in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding weekend, turning heads in a sleek black silk playsuit by Chloé.
She completed the effortlessly chic look with classic black Miu Miu ballet pumps and a vintage-inspired quilted Chanel handbag.
Pictured: Sydney Sweeney
Venice, ITALY Hollywood royalty and global icons, including Sydney Sweeney, Karlie Kloss, and Orlando Bloom, gathered at the exclusive post‑wedding luncheon at Harry's Bar—continuing the celebrations one day after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish Venice ceremony.
Pictured: Sydney Sweeney
Venice, ITALY Sydney Sweeney was spotted arriving at the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, looking effortlessly chic as she made her way to the exclusive celebration.
Pictured: Sydney Sweeney
Arrivals for the World Premiere of the upcoming Apple Original Film 'Echo Valley' at AMC Lincoln Square
Featuring: Sydney Sweeney
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 04 Jun 2025
Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple Original Film/INSTARimages
Congrats to Sidney she’s really in the thick of it career wise and milking it so good for her.
I think Zendaya is also a good pick.
Agree. At only 27, she knows the benefits of networking and making friends. I like ambitious women, but I hope she will not trod over other women to get ahead . Wishing her well. ( James Norton for Bond.)
Oh. Pity.
Sweeney’s MAGA leanings are enough to tip Bezos in her favor. I’m not a Sweeney admirer & don’t watch anything she’s in. Her messy “romances” didn’t look great either.
Funny, there was always something that I couldn’t stand about her. I avoided anything that she was in. When it came out that she was a maggot, it dawned on me that she gave 9ff those vibes. Since Bezos bought Bond, I will never watch Bond again
Me neither. There are so many Bond movies to re-watch. Why watch a MAGA owned production featuring a MAGA actress? Not enough hours in my day!
I had to look up James Norton. Oh my goodness, he’s perfect!!!
Same – I have never heard of him — based on looks alone, he is perfect for Bond. I never found Daniel Craig to be much of a nuanced actor, so I am sure this guy can at least match the acting chops.
James Norton is a terrific actor, in addition to being very handsome. Look up reviews for his performance in Happy Valley.
James Norton would be perfect. So handsome and charming and conflicted in the first seasons of Grantchester.
An absolute monster in Happy Valley.
He’s got an edge that ATJ just – meh. Bond is more than just the ability to look good in a suit!
This may be controversial, but I don’t think Sydney Sweeney is a bad pick. She has the look, and I don’t think she’s a bad actress like some others do. I watched that movie with her and Julianne Moore over the weekend and Sydney was very good in a challenging role as an unstable drug addict.
Why would anyone want to watch anything about this franchise after Bezos pushed out the whole Broccoli family? It’s over, honestly.
Oh that makes sense re: her random presence at that dumb wedding. And good for her — I think she’ll be great. As for Bond, I’m rooting for Theo James. He’s got that smart, sexy vibe with a dash of darkness that works so well in the Bond character.
Honk for FOUR!
Oh yes please, Theo James, TAKE MY MONEY RIGHT NOW IF HE IS BOND. James Norton has about as much charisma as a block of wood. My coat-rack would provide more thrills. Just no.
Sydney was just about made in a lab to be a Bond Girl and let’s face it, there’s nothing much to the role other than being male fantasy fodder. I like her, I am not impressed with her acting which is pretty much Bombshell! Bombshell in a Horror Movie! Bombshell In A Drama! Bombshell in a Rolling Stones Video! etc
that said I am very impressed with her determination to take control of her career, produce her own work and her general DGAF attitude. She’s got guts and fire, this one and I can’t wait to see her do a Western. Someone please do a remake of “Hud” with her in the Patricia Neal role and whoever is the latest hottest version of a surly Paul Newman. I don’t have to agree with her political positions. I just want her to entertain me on screen and so far job done
I think Sweeney would make a good Bond girl. She’s a talented actress with a strong work ethic and she’s certainly sexy, which they tend to be. I don’t have a dog in the race for Bond himself. Someone suggested Theo James and I love that idea. He has the swagger. I haven’t seen Aaron Taylor Johnson in anything so I can’t form an opinion on him as Bond. I’ll have to look up James Norton.
Also I heard that she’s backed by Bezos for her new lingerie line. Most celebrities put their own money up for their side hustles but I remember how she was telling people she cleared no money from acting because of all the percentages everyone took from her (starting) acting fees.
A bit disappointed with this pick and the Bezos takeover of the franchise in general. A blonde, white woman…I guess we should get used to seeing more Bond girls like Sidney in the future. No more women of colour, women with non-American accents…MAGA Bond. Boring.
I would be shocked. Denis Villeneuve is directing the first MGM (post Amazon) bond movie. I can’t see him picking Sweeney just because. I think he’ll go more the Eva Green Casino Royale route and get an actress with some gravitas and talent to spare.
I’m thinking someone like Rebecca Ferguson who is amazing in everything.
James Norton is hot. He can play anyone too. Fully endorse!!
Jonathan Bailey for Bond!!
It seems like Bezos bought the franchise just to stop the next Bond villain from being a bald, weird looking billionaire exploiting workers to death.
I haven’t heard James Norton’s name mentioned in re: to Bond before but he’d be an excellent pick. I like Sydney Sweeney and think she’s talented but not sure if she the type of actress Vlleneuve tends to like? Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson… it’s sort of a different vibe.
I don’t think James Norton is such a dish. I prefer Aaron Taylor Johnson. And I like Zendaya as the Bond girl.
There’s usually a few Bond girls in a movie so I don’t mind her being one. People talk about her being maga and maybe she is or maybe she’s not but you know what? People can change. Especially if they’re exposed to other things, which can possibly happen in the film industry. Jennifer Lawrence is an example. As long as there are a few other Bond girls in the film, sure. I have no care or stake about who is the next Bond. I hope it’s someone sexy and charismatic and enigmatic and all the things lol.
I’ve gotten sour with Sydney. In the beginning, I was rooting for her, she worked as a tour/tram guide at universal studios and moved her way up in her career, intelligent, ambitious. But her MAGA leanings is a turnoff. And as someone mentioned above, her messy relationships, and whether she was involved with what happened to Gigi and Glen. IMO there’s others who would be better as a Bond girl.
After seeing Superman, I’m really wondering why no one ever tips Nicholas Hoult for Bond. Right age, British, bit of a profile but he wasn’t above auditioning for Superman (and got Lex instead), dynamic as hell, a good actor, pretty handsome, capable of action (see X Men etc).
Personally I think they should reinvent Bond and go with Dev Patel, who wants it and would be amazing, or an actor with a Middle Eastern background like Amir el Masry. It would add so much to have a Bond who could go to, one of the usual overseas locations and just blend in. Lots of scope for drama with the baddies asking where his loyalties lie etc.