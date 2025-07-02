Sydney Sweeney turned up at Jeff Bezos’ wedding to ‘pay respects to the boss’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding had one of the most bizarre guest lists of any “celebrity wedding” in history. It was like they were picking names out of a hat. Some of the guests had history with Lauren, like the Kardashians and Orlando Bloom (Katy Perry and Lauren are friends). But Leo DiCaprio? Tom Brady? Vittoria Ceretti? Karlie Kloss? But one of the most random guests was Sydney Sweeney. Sydney has never socialized with any of these people before, and she just magically appeared in Venice and people were like “what in the world is Sydney doing there??” Well, Page Six had an explanation:

When a string of A-listers were photographed heading to Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ $50 million wedding in Italy, celebrity watchers wondered what the connections were between some of the stars and the billionaire couple. Take Hollywood “it girl” Sydney Sweeney — who didn’t seem to have an obvious public affiliation with the couple. But sources tell Page Six that Sweeney went to the Venice nuptials because she’s starring in an upcoming potential blockbuster for Bezos’ Amazon MGM Studios. Last month, it was reported by Variety that the “Anyone But You” actress will star in a movie adaptation of a hit video game, “Split Fiction,” being directed by “Wicked” whiz Jon M. Chu and written by the scribes behind “Deadpool & Wolverine.” A source told Page Six of Sweeney’s attendance that the star “is not friends with either one of them,” but “came to pay respects to the ‘boss,’ just like in the old days of Hollywood,” since she was invited. The cool video game released earlier this year follows two authors who become trapped in worlds they created. Sweeney is also an executive producer on the project, and the movie is currently looking to cast her co-star, reports said. A rep for Sweeney did not immediately get back to us.

She came to “pay respects to the boss” because of an upcoming project?? That’s something I really didn’t get either – obviously, Bezos is becoming a more powerful figure in Hollywood because of Prime. But Prime spends so much money on various productions, and yet none of the people involved with Prime currently were in attendance. Like, The Better Sister was on Prime – were Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks invited? None of the Wheel of Time people were there. No one from the cast of The Boys. No one from the James Bond franchise (Bezos just purchased the rights). And on and on. Bezos just invited Sweeney because… he wanted an attractive young movie star there, I guess.





