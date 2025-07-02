Sydney Sweeney turned up at Jeff Bezos’ wedding to ‘pay respects to the boss’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding had one of the most bizarre guest lists of any “celebrity wedding” in history. It was like they were picking names out of a hat. Some of the guests had history with Lauren, like the Kardashians and Orlando Bloom (Katy Perry and Lauren are friends). But Leo DiCaprio? Tom Brady? Vittoria Ceretti? Karlie Kloss? But one of the most random guests was Sydney Sweeney. Sydney has never socialized with any of these people before, and she just magically appeared in Venice and people were like “what in the world is Sydney doing there??” Well, Page Six had an explanation:

When a string of A-listers were photographed heading to Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ $50 million wedding in Italy, celebrity watchers wondered what the connections were between some of the stars and the billionaire couple. Take Hollywood “it girl” Sydney Sweeney — who didn’t seem to have an obvious public affiliation with the couple.

But sources tell Page Six that Sweeney went to the Venice nuptials because she’s starring in an upcoming potential blockbuster for Bezos’ Amazon MGM Studios.

Last month, it was reported by Variety that the “Anyone But You” actress will star in a movie adaptation of a hit video game, “Split Fiction,” being directed by “Wicked” whiz Jon M. Chu and written by the scribes behind “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

A source told Page Six of Sweeney’s attendance that the star “is not friends with either one of them,” but “came to pay respects to the ‘boss,’ just like in the old days of Hollywood,” since she was invited.

The cool video game released earlier this year follows two authors who become trapped in worlds they created. Sweeney is also an executive producer on the project, and the movie is currently looking to cast her co-star, reports said. A rep for Sweeney did not immediately get back to us.

She came to “pay respects to the boss” because of an upcoming project?? That’s something I really didn’t get either – obviously, Bezos is becoming a more powerful figure in Hollywood because of Prime. But Prime spends so much money on various productions, and yet none of the people involved with Prime currently were in attendance. Like, The Better Sister was on Prime – were Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks invited? None of the Wheel of Time people were there. No one from the cast of The Boys. No one from the James Bond franchise (Bezos just purchased the rights). And on and on. Bezos just invited Sweeney because… he wanted an attractive young movie star there, I guess.


19 Responses to “Sydney Sweeney turned up at Jeff Bezos’ wedding to ‘pay respects to the boss’”

  1. FancyPants says:
    July 2, 2025 at 10:35 am

    When all the guests at your wedding are just a parade of celebrities with minimal connection to you, that tells me you have no real friends.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      July 2, 2025 at 10:46 am

      Sydney is using this opportunity to network, very important for young people in any profession. Can’t fault her for that.

      Reply
      • AlpineWitch says:
        July 2, 2025 at 3:03 pm

        Isn’t she the one who organised her birthday party with MAGA hats??
        I’d say she fits right in with Bezos and Sanchez.

  2. Denise says:
    July 2, 2025 at 10:40 am

    Lots of celebrities are doing damage control, trying to justify themselves for being there because the wedding received such negative backlash

    Reply
  3. RandomThoughts says:
    July 2, 2025 at 10:41 am

    Deep as a puddle, those two. Was there word of any actual family there? There are no happy photos here – no hugs and smiles with the “happy” couple, nothing. It’s really quite pathetic.

    Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    July 2, 2025 at 10:41 am

    LOL, oh Sydney. A lot of people are starring in potential upcoming blockbusters for Amazon/MGM who didn’t go to the wedding. A lot of people.

    All this tells me is she/her team don’t like the side eye she’s been getting for attending and were uncomfortable enough that they felt the need to explain.

    Reply
  5. MaisiesMom says:
    July 2, 2025 at 10:43 am

    Ugh, I just watched “The White Queen” on Amazon Prime and am kicking myself for giving Bezos any of my money.

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    July 2, 2025 at 10:45 am

    So weird, like she’s kissing the ring of some Mafia godfather.

    Reply
  7. olliesmom says:
    July 2, 2025 at 10:45 am

    She was there for the esthetic and only the esthetic.

    Reply
    • FYI says:
      July 2, 2025 at 11:55 am

      Speaking of aesthetics, why don’t her shoes fit? (Photo #2) In addition to smushed breasts in corsets, we’ve got this. It all looks so uncomfortable — and tacky.

      Reply
  8. Blogger says:
    July 2, 2025 at 10:54 am

    Jeff does like his big breasted women and well, Sydney fits right in. Her décolletage in that first photo is KK territory.

    Reply
  9. sevenblue says:
    July 2, 2025 at 10:57 am

    Do we know who were invited and just didn’t attend? Sydney is a hustler and she is a lot new at the scene than someone like Elizabeth Banks. She is already producing things. I wasn’t surprised when I saw her there.

    Reply
  10. NikkiK says:
    July 2, 2025 at 11:04 am

    I’d say she’s about 10 minutes into her 15 minutes of fame. All these people are just shameless suck-ups and ass kissers.

    Reply
  11. Miranda says:
    July 2, 2025 at 11:06 am

    I just think it was really nice of all these celebrities to let us know that they’re, at best, a bunch of shallow ass-kissers.

    Reply
  12. KC says:
    July 2, 2025 at 11:36 am

    I swear the theme for the wedding must have been BREASTS. I’ve never seen so much cleavage.

    Reply
  13. Meredith says:
    July 2, 2025 at 11:46 am

    I mean I guess she’s still got to hustle for roles, she’s still very new. If she was paid to be there or can deduct it from her taxes as a business expense, go get that bag I guess? If nothing else she gets a free fancy meal and a chance to network.

    Reply
  14. Henny Penny says:
    July 2, 2025 at 12:03 pm

    This confirms what I thought when I saw who attended; celebrities were fulfilling some sort of contractual obligation, or they were paid to attend. I think Lauren was walking a fine line between wanting attention on her, but not wanting anyone taking attention away from her.

    Reply
  15. Aimee says:
    July 2, 2025 at 5:13 pm

    As @Alpinewitch remembered, the MAGA hats parts said everything I needed to know about this girl. Her presence at this wedding just confirms it.

    Reply
  16. Milkshake says:
    July 2, 2025 at 9:51 pm

    🙄🙄🙄

    Reply

