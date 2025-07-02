Everyone made fun of Drake for showing off his clearly fake ‘six pack’ abs

Last year was glorious for rap-beef-lovers. Drake sucks so hard, he brought out the absolute best in Kendrick Lamar. In Kendrick’s “Euphoria,” he rapped: “Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one/Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from.” This landed hard, although Kendrick wasn’t the first one to accuse Drake of getting plastic surgery to sculpt his body. Rick Ross was pretty explicit, and obviously, “BBL Drizzy” was one of the underrated bangers of 2024. I still believe that Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” was almost entirely about Drake, especially this line: “These n–as hate on BBLs/And be walking around with the same scars.”
Well, over the weekend, Drake posted a carousel of photos with the message “I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type.” What awkward phrasing. Could have used a ghostwriter for his IG captions. Well, in any case, the first photo in the carousel was this one, above. Drake photographing himself in the mirror, showing off his liquor bottles. Drake is shirtless and showing off his “abs.” Synthetic abs, perhaps. Because people really don’t believe that the abs match the pecs or the arms.
The internet mercilessly trolled Drake for his “fake” abs after the rapper shared a shirtless mirror selfie showcasing his ultra-chiseled midsection. In the snapshot, the “Nokia” hitmaker revealed his glistening six-pack and tattoos while posing behind a stocked bar. He also shared a brief video clip of himself jogging shirtless down a park path.
Skeptical followers took to the comments to jokingly speculate about how the rapper achieved his dramatically toned waistline.
“Ordered abs from temu n forgot to add shoulders n [triceps] lol,” one person quipped, while another mocked, “Boy stop playing! The only place you ran was to the surgeon 🤣.”
“Arms and chest sold separately,” a third wrote, while a fourth bluntly claimed, “Those are fake.”
“The abs do not match the body,” yet another observed, while someone else wondered, “Arm definition surgery is next month?”
“I just came here for the comments and they sure as hell delivered.. 😂😂😂,” another user noted of the public roasting.
Adding fuel to the speculation, plastic surgery Instagram account @surgeonmade_curves reposted the photo, claiming in the caption that Drake, 38, “did it again.” The account alleged that the Canadian rapper, who consistently shares content from his workouts on social media, is “no stranger to the surgery table.”
“This man be too hype to show them abs/body and gives it away every single time,” they claimed.
Drake was previously labeled “BBL Drizzy” by fellow rapper Rick Ross following rumors the “Degrassi” alum underwent a Brazilian butt lift and other cosmetic procedures.
It was even worse outside Drake’s IG – people were really tearing him apart everywhere. Which brings up something I wondered about last year – is Drake a masochist? Does he have a humiliation kink? Because woo, boy, he has just been taking hit after hit and he keeps making it worse for himself.
Drake is so inauthentic and such a pick me it’s so pathetic. While enjoyed Kendrick dragging him the beef didn’t bring out the best in him. Maybe it brought his work to a wider audience. Drake and his surgical abs can keep kicking rocks.
I keep seeing this statement on social media when a man does insane stuff and people are like- men will do anything *but* go to therapy.
And that’s what i think when i see Drake’s shenanigans.
Just, go to therapy guys. In the long run, you will feel so much better.
Pick Me guys, especially when they’re rich like this, is the absolute worst. God, how embarrassing.
That Miraval rosé goes in the fridge?
Did we ever get a real…explanation of what happened with Drake? Like…with Michael Jackson, for instance, fans explain away his post-Thriller *foibles* by pointing toward the fireworks burns. Is there anything like that for Drake? Or is this just an Elvis thing–he’s so rich and famous and out of touch that his reality gradually became different from our shared reality?
He was always like that. He is a rich kid from Canada, people just forgot I guess. There is an interview of Pete Davidson (before Kendrick beef) saying that Drake is the best actor of all time, playing a rapper and he meant it as a compliment after meeting him at SNL. I imagine at some point, someone can lose their touch with reality and start believing it after playing a character 7/24 for years.
As a Canadian, it always irks me that people forget his background. He has no real life experience! He’s sheltered and insecure!
I think being rejected by famous black women again and again really screwed with his ego.
God, he is so fucking cringe. The fake abs are funny enough (I’ve seen more convincing ab contouring on baby drag kings), but I’m also getting such a kick out of the liquor bottles. Is he a 20-year-old frat boy? We’re all adults here, no one gives a shit about his curated booze selection. Seriously, the only people who might be even remotely impressed by that display are probably naive girls who are too young to drink and thus haven’t developed their own tastes yet. But with Drake, I guess that’s kinda the whole point, isn’t it?
That sounds exactly like his target audience.
He really could just hire a personal trainer and work out. It’s not like he has a nine to five that’s keeping him busy. I think that he’s always probably been incredibly insecure, and this last year has just been completely ego shattering for him.
Because the duck lip photos, the weird jogging videos, the constant photos and assurances that he’s totally okay. Constantly liking post that are conspiracy theories about Kendrick or his tour. Just sad.
Also, I’m happy someone is talking about the fact that Hiss is what kicked it off. Nicki Minaj is the one that lost her mind over it ( young money seems to have a bit of an ego issue, see Lil Wayne) but those bars were aimed at him.
I laughed so hard when I saw that picture, they’re so obviously fake! Reminds me of when people get the spray tan abs lol
How is he not embarrassed? His back is normal dude, his front is like copy paste from a gym bro. Just hire a trainer working for Marvel. They work fast. It can’t be more harmful than what he is doing with surgeries.
What’s the weird thing happening on his shoulders in the jogging video?
Also such a lame selection of booze. He can’t even do that right.
I do have to say this is all quite amusing 😂
Ask any Canadian and they will tell you right away. Drake grew up with money, was a child actor, and was always able to pay for access to things the average person couldn’t.
It’s giving IG vs. Reality.
He looks like he got top surgery. You can see where the cut is. Also, the jogging video is so funny it looks like he’s struggling to run in place.
They clowned him badly on BlueSky yesterday and he deserved it. LOL
It’s so weird to be simultaneously paunchy and have the sprayed-on ab marks
Omgoodness I’m just catching up to this story now and I saw the pic and was like, his arms don’t match! Who puts in all that time on their abs and have weak flabby old man arms??? Makes me feel so much better that that was also what everyone else noticed lol
This is a thing?
I learned this after Kendrick said in one of the disses that he should tell his fans where he got his abs from 😭😭 People really do everything instead of going to a gym.
I know there are a lot of them but he’s not even bothering deleting the jokes about his fake abs and that to me is hilarious. Is he not seeing them ?