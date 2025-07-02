Everyone made fun of Drake for showing off his clearly fake ‘six pack’ abs

Last year was glorious for rap-beef-lovers. Drake sucks so hard, he brought out the absolute best in Kendrick Lamar. In Kendrick’s “Euphoria,” he rapped: “Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one/Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from.” This landed hard, although Kendrick wasn’t the first one to accuse Drake of getting plastic surgery to sculpt his body. Rick Ross was pretty explicit, and obviously, “BBL Drizzy” was one of the underrated bangers of 2024. I still believe that Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” was almost entirely about Drake, especially this line: “These n–as hate on BBLs/And be walking around with the same scars.”

Well, over the weekend, Drake posted a carousel of photos with the message “I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type.” What awkward phrasing. Could have used a ghostwriter for his IG captions. Well, in any case, the first photo in the carousel was this one, above. Drake photographing himself in the mirror, showing off his liquor bottles. Drake is shirtless and showing off his “abs.” Synthetic abs, perhaps. Because people really don’t believe that the abs match the pecs or the arms.

The internet mercilessly trolled Drake for his “fake” abs after the rapper shared a shirtless mirror selfie showcasing his ultra-chiseled midsection. In the snapshot, the “Nokia” hitmaker revealed his glistening six-pack and tattoos while posing behind a stocked bar. He also shared a brief video clip of himself jogging shirtless down a park path. Skeptical followers took to the comments to jokingly speculate about how the rapper achieved his dramatically toned waistline. “Ordered abs from temu n forgot to add shoulders n [triceps] lol,” one person quipped, while another mocked, “Boy stop playing! The only place you ran was to the surgeon 🤣.” “Arms and chest sold separately,” a third wrote, while a fourth bluntly claimed, “Those are fake.” “The abs do not match the body,” yet another observed, while someone else wondered, “Arm definition surgery is next month?” “I just came here for the comments and they sure as hell delivered.. 😂😂😂,” another user noted of the public roasting. Adding fuel to the speculation, plastic surgery Instagram account @surgeonmade_curves reposted the photo, claiming in the caption that Drake, 38, “did it again.” The account alleged that the Canadian rapper, who consistently shares content from his workouts on social media, is “no stranger to the surgery table.” “This man be too hype to show them abs/body and gives it away every single time,” they claimed. Drake was previously labeled “BBL Drizzy” by fellow rapper Rick Ross following rumors the “Degrassi” alum underwent a Brazilian butt lift and other cosmetic procedures.

It was even worse outside Drake’s IG – people were really tearing him apart everywhere. Which brings up something I wondered about last year – is Drake a masochist? Does he have a humiliation kink? Because woo, boy, he has just been taking hit after hit and he keeps making it worse for himself.

The Drake jogging vid might be funnier than the "aBS" pic. Buddy running so slow it look like he's running in place [image or embed] — Arif "Felonious Munk" Shahid (@feloniousmunk.bsky.social) June 29, 2025 at 7:38 PM