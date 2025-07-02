The past week has seen a full-fledged panic from the British media over the Duchess of Sussex’s jam/spread. This panic is manufactured, much like the jam. They’ve really tried to make it into a thing, that “there’s growing outrage over Meghan’s REFUSAL to make her As Ever jam in her own home!” The Mail in particular has been on a crusade against… manufacturing, and outsourcing jam production to a company which can mass-produce. Personally, as someone who ordered two jars of apricot spread in the first two minutes of the Summer Solstice drop, I think people are missing the actual “scandal” – the demand for As Ever’s “hero product,” the spread, is so high that it actually caused a huge malfunction in As Ever’s product-log system. So now As Ever has to issue refunds, and they’re promising to eventually send out free bottles of jam to those of us with canceled orders. As the Mail reported on all of this, they actually got an interesting statement from Netflix:

Last night a source close to Meghan confirmed to the Daily Mail that Republic of Tea makes her As Ever raspberry spread but said the supplier was changing. The firm also makes her sold-out orange blossom honey – priced at $28 a jar. In a statement, US streaming giant Netflix said: ‘Netflix and As Ever take pride in working with best-in-class vendors that meet our high standards for exceptional products. ‘It’s been exciting to see how much fans have embraced the As Ever product line, with the first two launches selling out so quickly. ‘We’re looking forward to continued success as we expand and release more As Ever products throughout the year and beyond.’ The Republic of Tea was approached for comment.

Incidentally, many have questioned whether Republic of Tea is actually manufacturing the jam. I doubt it – I think the British idiots have just latched onto RoT because they were able to figure out that the company is doing As Ever’s tea. I think the jam is likely manufactured elsewhere. As for Netflix’s statement – “We’re looking forward to continued success as we expand and release more As Ever products throughout the year and beyond.” But… but… Netflix isn’t going to renew their contract with the Sussexes! But my neighbor’s aunt’s dog-walker’s lesbian lover works at Netflix and they said Netflix hates Meghan! Yeah, Netflix loves being in the Sussex business.





