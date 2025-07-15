The Sussexes think the ‘peace summit’ was ‘a good first step,’ they’re ‘optimistic’

There are now several articles suggesting or saying outright that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “leaked” details of their representatives’ “secret peace summit” with King Charles’s communications director Tobyn Andreae. The Daily Beast had a piece saying that the “fledgling royal peace deal between Prince Harry and King Charles lay in ruins Monday, after it emerged that details of a meeting at a London club between their key aides were leaked to the Mail on Sunday.” Royalists wail that Harry always leaks everything, and if it wasn’t him, it was Meghan! To which I say… if Harry wanted people to know about the summit, he would have made a comment on the record. Considering Andreae worked as deputy-editor for the Mail just three years ago, I think we can safely say that Buckingham Palace leaks like a sieve. Plus, another big “tell” that all of this came from BP is the distinct lack of “this is why the king will never trust Harry” briefings.

So… I absolutely believe that Andreae and the BP team leaked the exclusive story to the Mail over the weekend. But the Sussexes have been doing damage control in the days afterwards, including “sources” telling the Telegraph that of course they didn’t leak anything to the Mail. Then, curiously, People Mag got this story on Monday:

The private meeting between two of Prince Harry’s top aides and a senior member of King Charles’ team may mark the first step in a long-overdue thaw between the estranged father and son. That’s the view of insiders, who see the quiet gathering as a crucial “first step” in what could be a long road toward reconciliation between Harry, 40, and Charles, 76 — whose years-long rift has left communication between them all but nonexistent. On July 9, Meredith Maines, the Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, and Liam Maguire, the Sussexes’ U.K. spokesperson, were photographed meeting with Tobyn Andreae, King Charles’ communications secretary. The Mail on Sunday was first to report the discreet sit-down. The informal conversation — which took place at the Royal Over-Seas League, a private members’ club just a short walk from Charles’ London residence, Clarence House — included what appeared to be a gift bottle of wine brought by Andreae. And, PEOPLE understands, there was plenty to discuss. “It was a good first step,” says an insider. “It is always better to be talking.” Maines was in London for official business tied to her role as Chief Communications Officer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her visit included scheduled meetings with U.K.-based members of the Sussex communications team, media contacts, stakeholders and senior figures connected to Harry’s charitable work. The sit-down marked the first time either Maines or Maguire had met Andreae. Some close to the palace have downplayed the long-term significance of the meeting, framing it as a routine professional exchange between senior communications staff who simply need to know and understand one another. Still, the reality remains: this kind of dialogue hasn’t taken place in the recent past — and now, lines of communication appear to be reopening. “It’s a positive step,” the insider adds. “There’s optimism that it can be taken forward.”

[From People]

My guess is that this is Meredith Maines trying to do her part to control the story without giving away anything concrete, and hey, there probably isn’t anything concrete to give away in the first place. I would argue that “it’s always better to be talking,” “it’s a positive step” and “we’re optimistic” are not going to be dealbreaking leaks from Team Sussex. It also happens to be true – it’s better for all involved that the Sussexes’ staff is in communication with Charles’s staff. At the very least, the Sussexes need Charles’s emergency contacts considering Charles is still receiving cancer treatments and Charles’s heir keeps acting like he’ll be king any day now. I’m sure Harry would also like a copy of Charles’s Operation London Bridge as well.





