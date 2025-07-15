Chip & Joanna Gaines featured a gay couple on a show & Evangelicals are freaking out

One of the reasons why I love HGTV’s Home Town is because Ben and Erin Napier really showcase what it’s like to be accepting/tolerant/woke in a small Southern town. In the first few seasons of Home Town, they were already renovating homes for gay couples and mixed-race couples, and it was clear that the Napiers have a wide variety of friends and associates of all races, sexualities and faiths. Well, Chip and Joanna Gaines have always been much different. They live and work in Texas and they’ve built their empire almost entirely in Waco. I don’t think they’ve ever worked with a gay couple or featured the LGBTQ community in any way on any of their shows. Well, now that Chip and Joanna operate the Magnolia Network, they’re finally producing a show which features ONE gay couple. And the Evangelicals are losing their minds.
Reality TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have hit back at religious conservatives who accused them of “unbiblical” behavior after they cast a same-sex couple in a new series about living in the past.
Back to the Frontier premiered last week on the Gaineses’ Magnolia Network, the cable network they co-founded with Warner Bros. Discovery. The reality show follows three families who must live like it is the 1880s, with no modern conveniences such as running water or electricity. One of the couples is Jason and Joe Hanna-Riggs, from Texas, and their 10-year-old twin sons.
Evangelist Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, took to his X account to call the same-sex casting “disappointing”. “God loves us, and His design for marriage is between one man and one woman,” Graham said. “Promoting something that God defines as sin is in itself sin.”
Ed Vitagliano of the American Family Association said the Magnolia Network was “expected to uphold” biblical values because the Gaines had been open about their faith in the past. “This is sad and disappointing, because Chip and Joanna Gaines have been very influential in the evangelical community,” Vitagliano posted on X. “We aren’t sure why the Gaines have reversed course, but we are sure of this: Back to the Frontier promotes an unbiblical view of human sexuality, marriage, and family – a view no Christian should embrace.”
The Gaineses, who found fame on the renovation show Fixer Upper, do not appear in Back to the Frontier themselves but were heavily involved in production. In a tweet on Sunday, Chip Gaines hit back at the criticism: “Talk, ask questions, listen… maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never. It’s a sad Sunday when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian.”
Honestly, I’m surprised that Chip and Joanna would even cast a married gay couple on one of their shows, much less two fathers raising children. This is the first time Chip and Joanna have done anything like this, correct? While the Gaineses have been open about their Evangelical beliefs and faith, they’ve never led with it on their shows and they’ve never “promised” to make all-Evangelical programming or what have you. Also: of all of the programming Chip and Joanna are involved in, they cast a gay couple in this “frontier”-themed show? Like… can we just have regular old LGBTQ representation on a reno show? Damn. I wish Joanna understood that the LGBTQ community loves shiplap, and they were gagged when she did that Tuscan/Italian-themed kitchen. The tile work!!
I stopped watching them long ago. She is a one hit wonder with her design it all looks the same. Subway tile backsplash and yes ship lap where ever she can put it.
The giant clocks did me in.
The show was fun at first but got SOOOO repetitive and boring. I’m not saying she’s the inventor of Modern Farmhouse but she definitely popularized the style.
I loath modern farmhouse with a passion.
Im over modern farmhouse, but her masterclass on interior design is really good.
Oh, man, I fell for that subway tile! But then, I’m from a small town. 😏
Not all evangelicals are bigots but so many have chosen to make it a feature that secular society thinks it is. People like Franklin Graham have turned Christianity upside down. He thinks he has a back channel to God because he’s over reliant on a few passages in the Old Testament. Hasn’t he ever heard of the New Testament? I recommend he read it because it delivers a very different message.
No. All the stuff about “love your neighbor,” all the compassionate aspects you lot hold up came from the “old testament.” Jesus didn’t pull that out of thin air. The “OT” also doesn’t have Original Sin or eternal damnation. Those are Christian concepts. Jesus was far more strict on many things than Jewish leadership of the time. You’re doing the exact thing these evangelicals do by making claims not rooted in reality, rather rooted in supercessionism in order to make yourselves feel superior.
And to all of the non-Christians constantly at the receiving end of “Christian love,” maybe “not all” but enough.
I don’t think I condemned the Old Testament. I’m a recovering Catholic and it’s been a while since I opened a Bible myself. But I know bigotry when I see it. Franklin Graham is a bigot who cloaks it in religious language. That needs to be pointed out. Ftr, there are passages in both the Old and New Testaments that are pretty cringe.
Can’t say I’m all that surprised by the backlash. As ever, any lgbtq bigotry disgusts me.
I never got too into the Gaines back when they first came out. But i am very impressed with her designs. Actually if anyone watchs her show mini reni. Or the homes she has done since their original show, like the historical home. She herself says she was originally just figuring it out on the fly back in the day. Every designer evolves. She does deep colors very well. Or the mid century lake house. She did an interview i watched where she says how she began because chip did renovations and encouraged her to be involved as the designer. Otherwise he was doing the color choices etc . She talks about how nice it was to have her partner say take it and run with it if you want to and encourage her through her insecurities of not being “trained and expert” enough.
They also work in a very creative field with many employees it makes no sense they would be not immersed with or supportive of different people and families. However, its much nicer / better they are more vocal and forward facing about it. I hope it continues.
I generally agree….
Like, I think she has talent as a designer for sure. She has a good eye overall and ITA that the Mid Century Lakehouse came out really nice. But she’s also very VERY risk-averse in her designs and I tend to gravitate to designers that are more bold and TBH, fun.
…the only thing that makes an evangelical “hero” uncharacteristically stand up for the rights of marginalized others is when it’s suddenly personal. Like a child or a dear friend or family member – suddenly it humanizes the people you previously shunned or simply ignored, and you can’t un-unknow it. Signed, someone who has been there and watched it happen over and over and over…FYI graham, the OT is almost entirely polygamous marriages so there’s that….
Why are they recreating PBS’s Frontier House?
Oh, I thought this was a renewal of Frontier house… guess I was not paying attention
They definitely had black and interracial couples on Fixer Upper but I don’t remember seeing a same sex couple..
Honestly, I’m really surprised and kinda impressed with Chip’s response??? I didn’t expect that from him at all. Evangelicals think they’re the most oppressed people on earth to the point where the mere existence of gay people is seen as an attack on their belief system.
I was impressed with his statement as well. It wasn’t any kind of wishy-washy “we love everyone” bs, it was calling them out to their face. Like, yes Chip!
I am relieved because I always sort of liked him. He gave a vibe that he is willing to look silly to make her laugh and he’s fun as a dad. But like you I am surprised like you that he punched back this hard. Makes me want to watch their show again!
Exactly. Chip always gave off Golden Retriever vibes but once I learned about their staunch Evangelical background, it made me think differently about him.
I’m also heartened by this and agree with everyone here that this was a surprisingly direct statement.
I with, you, very pleasantly surprised that they didn’t go the milquetoast path of a nothingburger statement. I wish more people would respond like that.
I haven’t watched one of their shows in at least 5 years so I can’t speak to what they’ve done in the in the recent past but I remember one “bachelor” house they did a while ago and I got the sense he was gay. Maybe I’m misremembering. The church they belonged to or belong to was not at all accepting so I have to say I’m pleasantly surprised by Chip’s response. Maybe he actually learned a few things over the years.
I’m surprised they would do this during a “none-woke” year (aka 2025-2029 hopefully). Just goes to show that the administration can’t completely control the country and the way it’s going.
I can’t believe in 2025 that people who call Themselves Christians are STILL judging and throwing hatred and sometimes unfortunately violence at LGBTQ communities and people!! EVERYONE with a brain knows you are born Gay or Trans,it’s NOT a choice! Christians (Real ones) are NOT supposed to judge anyone or anything that is God’s job!! It’s a sin how Trans people are being treated by the current administration!! They are like 2 percent of the population and THEY are putting so much time and effort into making their lives a living HELL it’s sickening!! Leave THEM alone! Their lives are hard enough without having to deal with the government trying to take away all their civil rights as a human being!! There are humans,they have feelings& deserve respect!! Many years ago I saw how hateful some Christians are to people that don’t look and think like them!! That’s why I don’t do organized religion! I PRAY,help animals,help homeless ppl, do GOOD deeds!! FIGHT for Everyones Civil Rights and Human Rights!! FIGHT White Supremacy & Homophobes!! I am NOT surprised the Evangelical crowd has their panties in a wad over a same sex couple having their home decorated!! How UNCOOL!! Will THEY ever get it!! Will THEY ever comprehend that GOD didn’t make mistakes! Everybody is supposed to be different, Diversity is GOOD! It’s cool to learn about different RACES, religions , genders and learn about Asian customs, African customs and how to cook African meals, Egyptian meals etc. Who wants to be around ppl all the time that look like you,think like you. How BORING!! No thanks!! Weirdos!! Be a real Christian love & respect everyone!! VOTE BLUE Always!!
There’s no hate quite like Christian love. Those evangelical pearl clutchers need to learn that the entire world isn’t curated to their taste.
Guys, buckle up. Billy Jack Brawner, and his wife Sarah were part of the Magnolia magazine since the beginning, both as subjects of a few articles and as writer/stylist/photographer. They’re personal friends of at least Joanna, and in 2019 (? I think?) the couple moved to NYC so Billy could be with his boyfriend. They seem to be living a throuple kind of life, raising their five kids (4 adopted children, one bio) with two dads and a mom. I’ve seen Joanna in insta stories, well after they made this move.
Whatever their church believes, they do have long time friends who are in “alternative (according to their church)” lifestyles. I think they’re generally well meaning goofs.
I’ve been to the Silos in Waco, and it’s actually beautiful and an incredibly well designed “public” space. I’ve heard it called “Evangelical Disney,” but that’s only accurate in the sense that evangelicals are sure it’s a safe space. It’s far less overtly religious than say, hobby lobby, even with a historic church on the grounds (no cross). I don’t think they’re secret liberals or anything, but I do think they are more accepting of others than the typical evangelical.
As someone who is a Christian, this is just ridiculous. The only way you’re not going to get any real diversity in programming is to watch actual Christian content, not creators who just happened to be Christian. I don’t really care for Chip & Joanna, but being mad at them for adding more diverse couples on one of their shows.
Last I checked Erin Napier is wildly anti-choice/pro forced birth. I stopped following her years ago after she posted about it. I’m sure she doesn’t post about it anymore and maybe she’s changed her opinion but it really upset me and I haven’t been able to follow them since although I did previously like their show.
Chip’s response is FIRE. Slow clap for that one.
‘…live like it is the 1880s, with no modern conveniences such as running water or electricity.’ Shoot, both my parents grew up without running water or electricity & that was in the 1930s. I wish people had a better understanding of history, especially as it relates to the poor. There’s nothing fun or romantic about it, it’s just a lot of hard work. Will they be eating lard sandwiches, too? Killing their own chickens for dinner?
I love Erin and Ben Napier. Rather watch them than the Gaines. Erin’s designs are wonderful and thoughtful. The Napiers make homes.