Prince Harry arrived in Angola today & has planned events with The Halo Trust

I saw a Sussex Squad tweet yesterday suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were traveling outside of the US in the past week, perhaps with their kids, and that the British press had not gotten any information about their travels. I have no idea if any of that is true, but it looks like the Daily Mail managed to trace Prince Harry’s movements this week. Apparently, Harry flew into Angola today or Monday, and he’s planning to do some events on behalf of the HALO Trust. Harry has been patron of the HALO Trust for years. His late mother famously worked with the anti-landmine charity in her final year, and Diana walked along a mined path in Angola just a few months before her death in Paris.
Prince Harry has today landed in Angola to walk across explosive landmine sites for his charity the Halo Trust. It’s a walk his late mother, Princess Diana, did 28 years ago for the same British NGO. Prince Harry is not joined by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after he decided it was too dangerous for her to join him.
A source said: ‘The duke won’t let his wife go to England over security concerns, so there was no chance he’d allow her to go to Angola to walk across landmines.’
Harry’s solo adventure will see him land at Luanda airport and from there he will proceed to take a series of small two-person planes to the site of the mines he intends to walk across. He is hoping the publicity surrounding his visit will encourage more donations from the Angolan government.
A source told the MailOnline: ‘Usually these trips help to drive a bit more money from the government.’
In 2019, when Harry came on board as Halo’s patron, the Angolan government pledged £46million to create wildlife corridors and protect endangered species in conservation areas. It set a target of clearing all landmines by 2025 and Harry is said to hope that his presence there will boost efforts to meet the target.
Halo has cleared more than 123,000 landmines since 1994, and works to transform former war zones into farmland, national parks and ‘safe’ villages. Harry is hoping to recreate the iconic images his mother, the late Princess Diana, created in 1997 when she took a walk through a minefield wearing a Halo Trust flak jacket and helmet. But it is not a sight we are likely to see recreated by Harry’s wife Meghan.
Sources say that as well as being wary of the dangers for her, the Duke of Sussex is keen to keep his work with Halo close to his chest. A source added: ‘Halo is really his thing, it means so much to him to be patron and he just wants to keep his work with them to himself.’
It is thought a speech is planned for later today – but Halo, with Harry’s blessing, has banned any British press from attending the event. Nevertheless, the trip will not fail to garner worldwide headlines.
I laughed at “Halo, with Harry’s blessing, has banned any British press from attending the event.” Harry has struck similar deals with foreign governments and other charities when traveling – Nigeria didn’t give press credentials or visas to any British journalist during the Sussexes’ trip last year. Colombia also blocked British reporters from the Sussexes’ events during their trip. Anyway, good for Harry, I’m glad he’s traveling and working. I kind of wonder if Meghan and the kids are actually somewhere close-by, and if they’re traveling as a family during the kids’ summer vacation.
Harry works. He’’s not like his Lazy Other Brother who has to be forced to fly to see a football game, or seen to be at tennis.
Landmines vs sports. Who takes their duty more seriously?
Harry is vulnerable also. His father put him in danger. William may try to “claim” HALO as his. He seems to be after Harry’s causes.
I wonder if Willy has the stones to walk in the minefields?
Willy didn’t even have the stones to walk across a log without a helmet, security ropes and half a dozen people holding up their hands to catch him if he fell.
Harry is in stealth mode! I love that they didn’t know till he got there and I really love NO BRITISH PRESS!!!
Okay. The British media being banned from press credentials clears up for me why they’re reporting it as if Harry doesn’t want Meghan involved. They’re bitter they don’t get to gawk and take photos. Also, I doubt a legitimate source for Harry and Meghan would actually say that Harry doesn’t want her in Angola because it’s dangerous and not safe for her right before he comes to the country.
This sounds more like bitter British media upset that the Sussexes will go all around the world except for coming there to be hounded.
They could be on an extended family vacation, or they could have ended the vacation and Harry went on to Angola and Meghan and the kids went back to California.
You’re right. Meghan has never been involved in Halo Trust why would she start in 2025?
From what we read about the British press’s behavior during the Kate & William Caribbean Disaster Tour and later C&Cs Kenya tour (think it was Kenya), the British press behaves abominably to the local press. I’m glad this is the Sussexes policy & maybe these countries that get plagued by BRF visits might want to think of imposing this restriction themselves.
There’s a lot of fan fic in this piece but at least we got reconfirmation that Harry and Meghan didn’t leak to about Harry’s team meeting with BP. Plus didn’t the DM just tell us in another piece that Harry was stuck at home in Montecito? It just shows that the British press know nothing about his life.
Yeah, in his chicken coop. 🙄
It would be hysterical if we get an Instagram post of the family, back turned to the camera, viewing an Angolan sunset. I can imagine Harry wants to show the children Africa just as much as he wants to show them the UK.
I’m on board with this especially if the government provided security for M and the children.
This casting of Harry as Megan‘s boss is really irritating. Make up your mind, people: does he decide where she goes, or is he her whipped spare?
If it’s a day ending in ‘y’ they will be contradicting themselves.
I did chuckle at the ‘not allowing her’ nonsense. They can’t bring themselves to write about a marriage of equals who work as a team.
I’m sure he asked her to not walk across the literal minefield and explained why and she agreed–like grown-ups do.
I’d guess the family in Botswana? Via private jet easy to travel from there to Angola. Or my other vision is Megan up in Portugal for time with cousins.
I agree Jb- my best guess is Meghan and the kids are in Portugal ( aren’t they supposed to have bought a home there near to Eugenie) But mainly because Angola is a former Portuguese colony and there are regular flights between Lisbon and Luanda.
I think Botswana and Portugal are credible places for Sussex family holidays. It seem Harry has lots of friends and contacts in Botswana and obviously relatives in Portugal. On the other hand, the rest of the Sussex family could just be lounging by the pool in Montecito. Also, Meghan must be madly busy with her business and show.
I was wondering if Meghan and Harry would do an overseas trip related to one of their charities or causes. Pray their security and intel is top notch.
Harry is such a warrior. Diana would be so proud of the man he’s become.
I STILL remember his Mama doing that😱 walk…what she DID for AIDS…what she DID to call out the horrific insanity of war…what she DID with her privilege…is why I will ALWAYS 🥰 Princess Diana ✨️
This is a Daily Mail headline “Harry lands in Angola to walk across a field of landmines”. No one in their right mind walks across a field of landmines. They will, as Diana did and Harry did when he and Meghan were in South Africa, walk in a field that has been cleared of landmines which still has an element of risk. Glad to see the UK press banned from the Halo event.
🙂 I said as much below. These British tabloid writers are such idiots. They’re walking through a cleared area, highlighting the amount of dangerous crap in the ground the local population has had to suffer from & the work it takes to reclaim the land & lessen harm to people (and pets & wildlife).
Yes, the writer is quite correct, Harry would never allow Meghan to walk across landmines, the quote was quite enlightening.
I agree, one could hear the wistfulness in the quote! These people are truly cretinous.
He’s not walking across a minefield, he’s walking through a cleared area. As did Diana. I’ve worked in areas that have been cleared & I’ve worked in areas where there’s still the possibility of mines where you get accompanied by the EOD expert. (EOD=explosive ordinance disposal, basically a person with a metal detector). And yes, we also had the specific chest protection & head protection (didn’t get a face shield, though!) that you see in photos. The things I do for archaeology. 😏
This is a pretty snippy article, suggesting Harry wants to keep the ‘glory’ to himself & ‘walking across mines’ photos to himself, not allowing his wife to get the Diana replica shot. My god, are they ever telegraphing the thought processes behind the Waleses!
Thank you for reminding us! This was sooo funny, especially since the log was about 1.5 m above ground tops. A log my granddaughter would balance without any help, and she is 7!