The Sussexes are ‘quietly ecstatic’ that Natasha Archer resigned from royal work?

Real question: do you think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex care one bit about Natasha Archer leaving her job as the Princess of Wales’s stylist/assistant? I do not. Now, I’m sure that Harry and Meghan might enjoy a wry smile every now and then when Kensington Palace f–ks up or William and Kate lose yet another staffer, but overall, in the year of our lord Beyonce 2025, I do not believe that Harry and Meghan give a sh-t about Natasha Archer. The only reason Archer was even on their radar in the past week is probably because Archer was so thoroughly exposed for being one of Meghan’s biggest stalkers. Well, according to Rob Shuter’s Substack, the Sussexes privately cheered when Archer left royal employment.

It’s the royal exit heard round the world — and no one is cheering louder (in private) than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Insiders confirm to #ShuterScoop that the Sussexes are quietly ecstatic over the sudden resignation of Natasha Archer, Kate Middleton’s longtime confidante and inner-circle aide. “They blamed her for everything,” a source explains. “She was the buffer. The blocker. The person who kept Meghan at arm’s length and fed William doubts about Harry.” Archer’s surprise departure after 15 years sent shockwaves through royal corridors. Kate is reportedly devastated. William, rattled. But in Montecito? Celebration. “They see this as karma,” the insider adds. “They waited years for cracks in the palace walls — and this is the first one.” One royal out. One royal couple smiling. The tides, it seems, are finally turning.

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

But… Archer is NOT the first one. The Waleses have lost prominent staffers before. William lost Christian Jones, who loved to leak sh-t to Dan Wootton, in 2021. Simon Case left William’s employment to be a Tory a–hole in the Johnson government. William’s long-time private secretary (his de facto chief of staff) resigned in protest of William’s dipsh-t “Kensington Palace CEO” scheme in October 2023. The huge PR catastrophe around William and Kate in the first three months of 2024 happened largely because they were without several key senior staffers and their remaining staffers were lazy, inept clowns. No, the Sussexes never blamed Natasha Archer for “everything,” although I have no doubt that Archer was awful to Meghan, just as I have no doubt that Archer was stalking Meghan on Kate’s orders. But it’s certainly interesting that someone is shifting so much blame onto Archer right now, right? I wish the British tabloids were interested in getting to the bottom of what sounds like a pretty scandalous split in the royal court.

