VF: Prince Harry asked for the summit b/c he wants to change the ‘family feud’ narrative

The “secret peace summit” storyline is going to keep us fed for the next month, I swear. Royalists and Sussex-fans are going to analyze what it all means and why King Charles was suddenly open to sending his communications director to meet with two of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s representatives. Every royal reporter has seemingly dusted off their “royal sources” and Prince William’s rage-briefings dominated the gossip newscycle for a few days. The story has everything: panic, lies, wine, redheads, mysteries, and incandescent rage! Well, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair also wrote a big exclusive about the “peace summit” and what it all means. What surprised me the most about Nicholl’s piece is that she didn’t make it all about William and Kate. Bizarre!
Sources close to the Duke of Sussex told Vanity Fair that Prince Harry asked for the meeting while Maines was in London to meet his UK based staff. The meeting—an al fresco drink, which was captured by a photographer— took place just a stone’s throw from Clarence House, his father’s official London residence.
While details of what was discussed at the meeting are not known, sources close to Harry say that the prince is hopeful that progress can be made. Harry has publicly said he wants to repair his relationship with his father and is privately said to be hoping that his father might consider coming to the 2027 Invictus Games which will take place in Birmingham. Harry has reportedly invited members of his family to the opening ceremony, after being upset that they declined to attend the London service honoring 10 years of the Games in May 2024.
“Harry’s hoping that things can be rectified, He really wants a relationship with his father. He wants to change the narrative and not have the family feud be the focus of most stories that are written about him,” a source told VF. “There’s also hope that this might be the slow burner leading up to the Invictus Games. It’s two years away, but it’s going to take some time to change the narrative. Harry’s hope is that there will be another meeting, although it depends on how things play out.”
In a May 2025 interview with the BBC, Harry revealed that his father was not taking his calls. Sources close to Charles say he wants a better relationship with his youngest son. “The King has been deeply saddened by what has happened and if he can, he wants to sort things out with Harry,” said one of Charles’ close friends. “It’s his son and he loves him despite some of the things that have been said and done. The door has always been left open for a rapprochement, but it does very much depend on Harry and whether Charles can trust him.”
The leak of the “secret” meeting to the Mail on Sunday is problematic, however Harry’s PR team has claimed they did not share the details to the press. Sources close to the king say that progress can only be made if details of private meetings and conversations are not leaked to the media.
As I keep saying, the British reporters are doing everything they can to avoid writing “Tobyn Andreae worked for the Mail for years, so obviously he leaked the details about the meeting to his former employer.” This isn’t difficult – why would Harry leak details TO THE MAIL about a meeting between his reps and Andreae? And this: “The door has always been left open for a rapprochement, but it does very much depend on Harry and whether Charles can trust him.” Nope – Harry has learned the hard way that he can’t trust his dogsh-t father at all, especially given that Charles sent his former-Mail-editor courtier to the meeting! Anyway, the news here is that Harry is apparently the one who sought the meeting/summit between their reps and it was scheduled around Meredith Maines’ visit to London. Hm.
Well first of all she doesn’t speak to “sources close to the Sussexes “. That’s lie number one. Those sources are make believe people. The second lie is that Chuckles can’t trust Harry because Harry leaks. Harry leaks nothing . When Harry what’s something to be known he says it himself with his own mouth and voice. I do think Harry does want a relationship with his father because he has said he does so that is true.
Both Charles’ and Harry’s comms people speak to the press. I wouldn t call it a leak at this point. They are doing their jobs trying to get their clients names out there and portray them in the best possible light.
So what if Harry’s team asked for the meeting? He has IG coming up. Charles has already been invited. Whether or not he or any member of the RF attends, they need to start planning this ASAP. The unbelievable part is that anyone thinks a meeting on a patio in broad daylight was meant to be secret.
Like his mother before him, Charles is also the patron of the organization that selects and supports the teams for the IG, the Royal British Legion, so there’s that. Though it didn’t seem to make much difference for the IG earlier this year in Canada, no words of encouragement to the UK team from KC. What a guy. Interestingly, the RBL website doesn’t promote his role as patron; but I remembered when he took it on, and there is at least an article about it in the website’s news section.
The Sussex team does talk tot he press but in this case I’m doubtful they talk to this reporter .
Must be those invisible friends again. The ones who only exist in the minds of the BM . Desperate and delusional. Selling lies for a price.
The royal family looks like crap when they ignore injured veterans.
To do so when the games are in their country would be disgusting.
Though the palace pr (the murdoch “press”) will say it is all Harry’s fault.
The optics are dreadful.
I think that will bring them to the table.
Cutting off toxic family is a smart decision, but it is not easy, and a person can go many rounds with themselves about what is right. And protecting your peace is important, but that doesn’t mean the estrangement isn’t painful.
No matter how terrible your family is.
Harry still wants to have some time with his dad before he dies.
Even though his dad is garbage.
But seriously, the king should be at the very least, sending good luck messages and inviting the team to the palace before or after the games.
How do they not see this?
Charles could just have picked up the phone to talk to Harry. He had years to do this. And also visit Harry and Meghan and the children
This line – “Sources close to the king say that progress can only be made if details of private meetings and conversations are not leaked to the media” – do these people not realize how stupid they sound? Charles can’t trust Harry to not leak private meetings and conversations…..and we know Charles feels that way because….his sources are telling us.
Anyway I think this meeting is significant either way – If Harry reached out and Charles agreed or vice versa. It shows there is some opening of communication.
I also think that Harry may be thinking about Invictus – if Charles is going to attend, Harry probably wants there to be a public meeting between him and Charles prior to that so that Charls and Harry aren’t the focus of the IG.
but if this was just about invictus I think a rep from ig would be there.
Wasn’t the other guy the Sussexes had at the table, Liam Maguire, technically Harry’s rep in London for Invictus and his other charities? The rota keep saying Maguire is Harry’s PR rep in London, but someone here said Maguire’s brief is actually more limited than that.
oh I dont know! Maybe.
I would’ve liked to believe this story but it’s written by Katie Nichol. I’m not disputing that Harry wants a relationship with his father he’s said so many times but the rest of the story I’m doubtful. And let’s not forget that Vanity Fair did a hit piece on him and Meghan at the beginning of this year andaccusing Harry of leaking to the British press is ridiculous.
I don’t believe any of this tbh.
It’ll just start a new round of Harry is too dumb to know his father is garbage. That’s what she wants. Charles doesn’t want it known that he requested the meeting. They can’t help creating gullible Harry plot lines for the soap operas in their tiny minds.
“The story has everything: panic, lies, wine, redheads, mysteries, and incandescent rage!”
Reader, I cackled 🤣
Charles is looking a lot like his distant cousin Vlad the Impaler.
Isn’t Harry’s law suit against the Mail coming up in early 2026? Harry would leak to a paper he’s suing and made clear 5 years ago that he will not deal with that publication?? On the other hand, it’s known that Charles wants Harry to drop his case. Katie N is the one who announced that Harry fell in love with Meghan watching Suits. Harry’s memoir of course puts that bit of misinformation to rest. Turns out it was Kate and William who were watching Suits.
Katie Nicholls is a liar and always will be regarding the Sussexes. Watch the next few stories will be that Harry “manipulated” his poor sick, feeble (minded) father into agreeing to send his rep to this meeting and William must step in to save the day. I guess for the sake of IG Harry feels he has to endure those two but I don’t envy him. It’s going to be a long two years.
“ The leak of the “secret” meeting to the Mail on Sunday is problematic, however Harry’s PR team has claimed they did not share the details to the press. Sources close to the king say that progress can only be made if details of private meetings and conversations are not leaked to the media.”
So I can surmise, the Sussexes did not leak, they stated that baldly.
Sources close to the king do not want progress, because they are NOT denying leaking, and leaking would put a rock (Boulder) in the road to progress. Or so the hope.
The Sussex team even made the concession to meet in the lion’s den, Charles’ territory.
The fact that nobody knows what they discussed (meeting up in September? Bringing Meghan and the kids to make memories with Charles? Charles’ will? Invictus?) pretty much confirms that nobody leaked “details.”
All we know is that they met outside before moving inside. And for that it’s pretty clear that Charles’ comms guy, the former Fail editor, gave the Mail the location and what type of wine he brought.
Nicholls knows nothing. Harry has publicly said he has wanted to speak with his dad and set up communication. So he probably did reach out. As he’s said he’s been doing. The difference is that this time Charles was willing.
The ball was in Charles corner. Harry said publicly what his wishes are, reconciliation with Charles, because Charles did not talk to Harry privately. So imho there must have been something from Charles signalling that he was now open, what ever the reason is, to have some kind of contact with Harry to move forward.
Interesting Harry’s team is on the record that they did not leak the DM about the meeting while Charles’s team did not explicitly deny it. Private meetings and conversations are not leaked is wishy washy.
Still think it’s all about Invictus. Harry needs to clarify to stop further speculation
I trust Harry to make his own decisions on this.
He’s been doing just fine.
They sure hate it when they get called out for leaks over there don’t they, now we get these make believe stories.. I do think it’s beyond time for this hate campaign the BRF is waging to end, but they have had the power to end this all along.. using words like “Summit or Peace Talks” is ridiculous.. want peace just stop the briefings, until then these articles are just feeding the beast to fulfill that very visible contract.