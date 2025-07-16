2025 Emmy noms: lots of love for The White Lotus, The Penguin & Severance

Every year, I feel like I say the same thing: I still care a lot about the Oscar nominations, but the Emmy nominations have become an annual slog. It’s difficult to gauge how much people *actually* care about Emmy noms because there are barely any water-cooler shows anymore, and the few water-cooler shows that do exist tend to be over-represented at the Emmys. It’s like the old farts of the Television Academy are like “hey, I heard the youths watched The White Lotus, let’s just give that show a million nominations!” I watched TWL and I loved this past season, but you can’t tell me that TWL deserves all of the Emmy love at the expense of other shows. Which is my larger point – TV is so fragmented and with each passing year, it feels like the Emmys are just less relevant and less representative of the outstanding work being done. So now that I’ve bummed everyone out, here are the big categories for this year’s Emmy noms (you can see the full list of noms here):

Best Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin Best Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Yeah, the White Lotus noms are insane. They really nominated EVERYBODY. Well, everybody but Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola. Honestly, the only “snub” in that group is Nivola – he was outstanding, and he should have gotten nominated, probably in Walton Goggins’ place (or just move Goggins up to the lead category). There’s a similar energy with Severance – every actor does such an incredible job on Severance, I can see why they all get nominated. But yeah, the bulk of the drama acting nominations going to the last two water-cooler shows says something, I guess. Just breaking down the numbers – Severance got 27 nominations, The Penguin got 24 noms, and The Studio and The White Lotus got 23 noms each.

Some notable snubs: nothing for Elisabeth Moss for her final season of The Handmaid’s Tale; nothing for Eddie Redmaybe for The Day of the Jackal; nothing for Bridgerton (not a shock); nothing for Selena Gomez, Steve Martin or Meryl Streep for Only Murders; no lead acting noms for Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923; no acting noms for Landman; no Allison Janney for The Diplomat; no Black Doves. Eh.





