2025 Emmy noms: lots of love for The White Lotus, The Penguin & Severance

Every year, I feel like I say the same thing: I still care a lot about the Oscar nominations, but the Emmy nominations have become an annual slog. It’s difficult to gauge how much people *actually* care about Emmy noms because there are barely any water-cooler shows anymore, and the few water-cooler shows that do exist tend to be over-represented at the Emmys. It’s like the old farts of the Television Academy are like “hey, I heard the youths watched The White Lotus, let’s just give that show a million nominations!” I watched TWL and I loved this past season, but you can’t tell me that TWL deserves all of the Emmy love at the expense of other shows. Which is my larger point – TV is so fragmented and with each passing year, it feels like the Emmys are just less relevant and less representative of the outstanding work being done. So now that I’ve bummed everyone out, here are the big categories for this year’s Emmy noms (you can see the full list of noms here):
Best Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Best Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Yeah, the White Lotus noms are insane. They really nominated EVERYBODY. Well, everybody but Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola. Honestly, the only “snub” in that group is Nivola – he was outstanding, and he should have gotten nominated, probably in Walton Goggins’ place (or just move Goggins up to the lead category). There’s a similar energy with Severance – every actor does such an incredible job on Severance, I can see why they all get nominated. But yeah, the bulk of the drama acting nominations going to the last two water-cooler shows says something, I guess. Just breaking down the numbers – Severance got 27 nominations, The Penguin got 24 noms, and The Studio and The White Lotus got 23 noms each.
Some notable snubs: nothing for Elisabeth Moss for her final season of The Handmaid’s Tale; nothing for Eddie Redmaybe for The Day of the Jackal; nothing for Bridgerton (not a shock); nothing for Selena Gomez, Steve Martin or Meryl Streep for Only Murders; no lead acting noms for Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923; no acting noms for Landman; no Allison Janney for The Diplomat; no Black Doves. Eh.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, HBO Max.
Thrilled for Jeff Hiller. If you haven’t watched Somebody Somewhere I highly recommend it. Exceptionally moving and funny.
1000% this! I adored that show – and Hiller was outstanding.
Andor is underrepresented here. Genevieve O’Reilly absolutely deserved to be nominated (as did Diego, Stellan, etc).
Yes! I am largely unmoved by these nominations, but I was so excited to see Jeff Hiller get a well-deserved nomination. His newly published memoir, Actress of a Certain Age is vulnerable and hilarious.
I held on to the last 2 episodes for so long because I didn’t want the show to end. It’s so beautiful.
I really don’t have a problem with all of the White Lotus nominations. It was that kind of “water cooler show” that we rarely see these days, and I like to see those shows getting recognized because I wish there were still more of them. Also the fact that no one from the show was nominated in the Best Actor or Actress category, but all Supporting, underscores what an ensemble effort it really is. And the actors are all willing to be away from home for long stretches and take low pay to be in it. I appreciate that.
While I am not that surprised that Patrick and Sam were not nominated (the older gents were all very good, especially Isaacs and Rockwell), I actually thought that Patrick Schwarzenegger was kind of the break out star of the season. Sam Nivola was good but Patrick really made me sit up and take notice. His performance was both funny and moving. They’re both Nepo babies but they’re both talented so I’m open minded about them.
Noah Wyle for sure- love The Pitt.
I was really disappointed in second season of Severance. I found it self indulgent and kinda boring.
The Handmaid’s Tale last season got better as it went along.
I don’t get all the love for Hacks- for a comedy it’s not that funny whereas I laughed out loud at The Studio.
And Shrinking has gone the way of Ted Lasso- way too sweet and not very funny
Forest Whittaker (as guest actor chewing all the scenery playing Saw Guerrera) is the only actor in Andor to get a nomination, which is a shame, because they were all AMAZING. But Star Wars shows don’t win a lot of awards.
Andor was also basically a fighting fascism instruction story, which is pertinent to our society.
I’m please they got a bunch of other awards, costumes, set design, cinematography, music, writing and directing, as well as a best drama nomination.
And i’m sure the acting on the white lotus is amazing, but i hated all the characters in the first season and can’t believe i sat through the whole thing waiting for a murder plot that never happened. I don’t enjoy terrible rich people the way so many people do.
I’d forgotten how good Eddie Redmaube was in the Jackal until I read this. And Colin Farrell was amazing in the Penguin – had to look to remind myself it was him.
Agree with the comments about Patrick Schwarzenegger- didn’t expect much from him but his performance just grew as the series went on. All the nominations for White Lotus could end up cancelling themselves out though…
To your point about water-cooler shows and their representation Kaiser
According to Nielsen the most watched currently airing shows of 2025 to this point are
1. Squid game (no representation at the Emmys)
2. Reacher (no representation)
3. The Night Agent (no representation)
4. Ginny and Georgia (no representation)
5. Severance (most represented show)
6. 1923 (no representation)
7. The Pitt (lots of representation)
8. The Handmaid’s Tale (Represented just once)
9. You (no representation)
10. Landman (no representation)
“Water-cooler show” doesn’t mean “most watched” though – it means most-discussed and biggest show culturally
I loved Penn’s portrayal of Joe in the final season of You. He was tired of people fangirling Joe and brought this new physicality to the role that made Joe terrifying (finally).
Noah Wyle in Pitt was amazing. The Bear in the comedy category will always tick me off – it is not a comedy and takes away from the true comedies by entering in that category. No! Elizabeth Moss became a caricature the longer The Handmaid’s Tale went on. Just staring and snearing into the camera and menacingly whispering every line.
I so want Parker Posey to win. But maybe I don’t want her to win so that we can all say, “Piper, nooooo!”
“Tai whann?”
My second watch made me realize just how damn good she is here.
I just binged Severance. It is an amazing show and concept. Season 2 was a little behind Season 1 in terms of writing, but I am happy it got nominated. John Turturro was certainly outstanding. I can’t believe it is the same guy in Big Lebowski.
Agree!! Love Severance!! I think John Turturro is gonna get that Emmy for his s2 performance.
I know everyone is tired of me saying this, but Nobody Wants This was rife with Jewish stereotypes and anitsemitic tropes. It’s incredible we’re still giving awards to shows that treat Jewish women as harpies while the blonde, Christian lady shows up to show everyone how to be a sex goddess. Ugh.
I love Carrie Coon. LOVE her. But she does not deserve a nomination for TWL. That entire storyline was pointless to the overall show. Taylor Dearden should have been nominated in that category. She was incredible in The Pitt. Absolutely outstanding. CC should’ve been nominated for best actress for The Gilded Age.
Nice to see the recognition for Uzo Aduba in The Residence and for Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters. Both are brilliant.
I only care about Parker Posey (PIPER, NO) and Martin Short.
Am I the only one who thinks The Diplomat is so cheesy and trope-y? It seems like much better shows should have a slot in the Best Drama category.
And at risk of seeming like a grump, I think Walton Goggins’ performance in WL is overrated. I think the brothers Nivola and Schwarzenegger were both better.
Re the Diplomat – I thought the same initially – it seemed a bit amateur. But then it grew on me and I wound up enjoying it. I will say I kept wanting to brush Keri Russell’s character’s hair (I know it was a device used, but it drove me nuts!)
Cristin and Colin all the way for The Penguin; and I’m rooting for Jenny Slate too for Dying for Sex. Slate normally annoys me to no end but she was so good in that.
Nothing for ‘Interview with the Vampire’? Bogus!
Agree
Don’t sleep on The Studio – it’s wildly entertaining!
No interview with a Vampire acting or black doves at all. Can’t help feeling gay entertainment being snubbed
I love IWTV
Blah. But, to be fair I haven’t watched many of these. But, I still say Dark Winds and Zahn McClarnon were robbed. So, I’m not objective and I agree the Emmys do not feel as buzz-worthy this year. No excitement.
Also love Zahn Mclarnon.
I know Walton Goggins is nominated in the dramatic supporting actor category, but he’s getting robbed in the comedy category. Uncle Baby Billy is the best.