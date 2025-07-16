Prince Harry met Angola’s president ahead of his third walk through a minefield

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Harry arrived in Angola on Tuesday. Or, as seemingly every British outlet reported the news, “Prince Harry made a surprise trip to Angola without his wife Meghan!” Remember last year, when Harry traveled to New York, South Africa and Lesotho solo and the British media banged their heads against the wall, wailing “where’s Meghan, why didn’t she come with him??” Yeah, it’s the same thing this week. They’ll always go on and on about it whenever Harry goes solo. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is committed to “only traveling internationally for vacations.” And they won’t say a word about it.

Something else weird to me is that everyone is collectively acting like this is Harry’s first time in Angola. It is not. He was last in Angola in 2019, where he was doing work with his patronage, The Halo Trust. During that trip, he walked through a minefield, much like his mother did in 1997. Harry also went to Mozambique in 2010 on behalf of The Halo Trust, where he also did a walk through a minefield. I’m including some of the 2019 minefield photos below.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Harry stopped by the office of Angola’s President João Lourenço, and they did a nice meet and greet, plus it looks like they had a sit-down meeting too. I like how the Angolan embassy used Harry’s full name: Henry Charles Albert David!! I always forget that he’s really a Henry!

O Presidente da República, João Lourenço, recebeu no final da tarde desta terça-feira 15), em Luanda, o Príncipe Henry Charles Albert David (Harry), Duque de Sussex. O príncipe Harry está em Angola com o propósito de fortalecer o trabalho desempenhado pela sua instituição,… pic.twitter.com/W0euYusuKW — Embaixada de Angola nos EUA (@Embai_DC) July 15, 2025

Read the statement from HALO Trust CEO James Cowan as President Lourenço, alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, today reaffirmed his "extraordinary dedication to and investment in the vision of a mine-free #Angola. ➡️ https://t.co/czZdXt20cN pic.twitter.com/54hkeViTY5 — The HALO Trust (@TheHALOTrust) July 15, 2025

