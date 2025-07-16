Prince Harry met Angola’s president ahead of his third walk through a minefield

Prince Harry arrived in Angola on Tuesday. Or, as seemingly every British outlet reported the news, “Prince Harry made a surprise trip to Angola without his wife Meghan!” Remember last year, when Harry traveled to New York, South Africa and Lesotho solo and the British media banged their heads against the wall, wailing “where’s Meghan, why didn’t she come with him??” Yeah, it’s the same thing this week. They’ll always go on and on about it whenever Harry goes solo. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is committed to “only traveling internationally for vacations.” And they won’t say a word about it.
Something else weird to me is that everyone is collectively acting like this is Harry’s first time in Angola. It is not. He was last in Angola in 2019, where he was doing work with his patronage, The Halo Trust. During that trip, he walked through a minefield, much like his mother did in 1997. Harry also went to Mozambique in 2010 on behalf of The Halo Trust, where he also did a walk through a minefield. I’m including some of the 2019 minefield photos below.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Harry stopped by the office of Angola’s President João Lourenço, and they did a nice meet and greet, plus it looks like they had a sit-down meeting too. I like how the Angolan embassy used Harry’s full name: Henry Charles Albert David!! I always forget that he’s really a Henry!
O Presidente da República, João Lourenço, recebeu no final da tarde desta terça-feira 15), em Luanda, o Príncipe Henry Charles Albert David (Harry), Duque de Sussex.
O príncipe Harry está em Angola com o propósito de fortalecer o trabalho desempenhado pela sua instituição
Read the statement from HALO Trust CEO James Cowan as President Lourenço, alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, today reaffirmed his "extraordinary dedication to and investment in the vision of a mine-free #Angola.
https://t.co/czZdXt20cN
Uh oh. Someone’s doing global statesman things again. Better hide those cushions at Adelaide Cottage!
I’m old enough to remember when his mother walked through the mine field and what a powerful image it was. It really hit home how much more compassionate and substantive she was than the trash royal family. It’s nice that Harry continues the tradition and continues to remind us of how useless, soft and selfish the leftovers are.
I also remember the shit Diana got from the same rats that now torment her son: how attention-seeking she must be and turning the landmine field into a fashion show.
If only Lazy had Diana’s work ethic. But she doesn’t. Where Diana is brave, Lazy remains a coward devoid of public duty. Taxpayers need to stop funding her and Willy.
@Blogger, yeah people all forgot. While we are now reading nice things about Diana’s work, she was criticized to the skies for her work. The same reporters called her names (dumb, attention-seeker) and even got the british politicians on the record to insult her while reporting her work.
They treat Meghan the same way whoever she does anything philanthropic. She’s “attention seeking, a disaster tourist” although they can’t use the dumb card, that’s reserved for Harry. Same playbook from the same terrible people that tormented Diana.
She got a LOT of flak (no pun intended) for her work on landmines. What people also do not remember is that, something like a month after her death, an international ban on landmines was passed. Her death, while tragic in the classical sense of the word, actually meant something. She accomplished great things in her 16 years in the spotlight that actually changed the world (AIDS, landmines).
