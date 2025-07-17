Nicholl: QEII had to ‘give up her solitude’ by renting Frogmore to the Sussexes

If the fakakta “secret peace summit” story did anything positive, it got that stupid Lady Liza Anson story off the British tabloid rotation for several days. A few weeks ago, royalist Sally Bedell Smith spilled some extremely stale tea on her Substack. The stale tea: Bedell Smith used to talk to Lady Liza Anson constantly, and Lady Liza was constantly bitching about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not just that, but Anson was constantly recounting all kinds of crazy sh-t about how Queen Elizabeth II hated Meghan and Harry. Lady Liza died in 2020 – QEII died in 2022. Their ghosts are still super-salty that Meghan wore white at her wedding, apparently. Well, Waity hagiographer Katie Nicholl wants everyone to know that Lady Liza was one of her “royal sources” too. Nicholl has written a new piece for Vanity Fair, confirming Bedell Smith’s triple-hearsay and adding her own remembrances of Lady Liza’s gossip about Harry and Meghan. Some highlights:
Nicholl regularly used Lady Liza as a royal source: During my twenty-year long career as a royal correspondent, I spent many hours in the company of Lady Elizabeth, a professional party planner, at her Ladbroke Grove home. Over tea in her “egg room,” which had the most incredible collection of painted decorative eggs, Lady Elizabeth painted a charming portrait of the late Queen; she adored her cousin, and they would gossip on the phone like old friends. Lady Elizabeth was a wonderful raconteur, which the Queen adored. The truth is the Queen herself loved a good catch up.
Liza went to her grave fussing about the Sussexes: Whenever we spoke about the Queen, Lady Elizabeth would refer to her as “Jemima” or “the number one lady,” and she told me how hurt the Queen was by Harry’s behavior in the final years of her life and how much Harry changed after he met Meghan. Now I can reveal more about how the Queen really felt about Harry and Meghan and why she was so disappointed in Harry in the twilight years of her life. Lady Elizabeth told me that the Queen felt her once close relationship with her grandson would never be the same again. “She couldn’t understand how Harry, who had loved his military career, and been devoted to duty could change the way he did,” Lady Elizabeth told me back in 2020. “It’s so sad that at her age, having managed the most amazing reign, it has been sullied. He has hurt her beyond belief.”
Liza claims QEII was terribly hurt that the Sussexes moved out of the UK: [Liza] also shared that the Queen was deeply disappointed and hurt when Harry and Meghan made the shocking decision to leave Britain. They returned to Britain for a final engagement, Commonwealth Day—in March 2020. “The Queen had hoped that they would bring Archie over. She was very disappointed they didn’t,” Lady Elizabeth told me at the time. She was hurt when they left Britain, and how they left so suddenly.
QEII was mad about Frogmore Cottage: She added that Frogmore Cottage, the Queen’s wedding present to the couple, “was a big give. Her entrance into that garden is past their cottage. It really was in her backyard so she was giving up her solitude and privacy when she gave up the cottage. We all thought it was very big of her. Jemima said: ‘I hope they’ll respect it.’”
QEII had old-fashioned opinions about Meghan’s wedding dress: In The New Royals, I revealed how the Queen was “surprised” that Meghan had chosen to wear white, given she was a divorcée and marrying for the second time. Now Bedell Smith has revealed, “Meghan wouldn’t tell her about the wedding dress.” The monarch did not think Meghan should have worn a veil.
QEII was pissed about Harry speaking to the Archbishop of Canterbury: Like Bedell Smith, I was also told that the Queen was upset during the planning of their wedding. Harry and Meghan were intent on doing things their way, even if it came to breaking with traditions. Lady Elizabeth also told me that the Queen was upset that Harry went straight to Justin Welby, then the Archbishop of Canterbury to ask him to conduct the wedding without first going to the Dean of Windsor, which was the correct protocol for a wedding at St George’s Chapel.
Most of all, Liza was mad that the Sussexes didn’t hire her to plan their wedding: I was told that the Queen had enlisted her cousin to assist with the wedding plans, in particular the flowers, given Lady Elizabeth’s excellent contacts and experience organizing weddings in palaces and royal chapels. Lady Elizabeth had planned many royal celebrations, including the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations, the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary, and William and Kate’s wedding. But after meeting with Meghan, Lady Elizabeth, was told her services were not required.
QEII was mad about Zoom: In April 2020, Lady Elizabeth told me the Queen was sad she had only seen Archie once or twice, and had to see her great grandson growing up on Zoom rather than in person once the couple moved to California. “She was quite surprised to hear from Harry on Zoom, it was all new to her, but it was the only way for her to see her great grandson. She told me that Archie has red hair.”
Alright, fine, if we’re going to gossip about two dead women, let’s really get into it. “She couldn’t understand how Harry, who had loved his military career, and been devoted to duty could change the way he did.” What does Harry’s military career have to do with anything? What specifically was his “duty” to his grandmother? To never marry, to never stop being his brother’s support and punching bag? “It’s so sad that at her age, having managed the most amazing reign, it has been sullied.” Again, let’s be specific: how exactly did “Harry marrying a Black woman” sully QEII’s reign? Did Harry have a “duty” to marry a white woman or something?
“The Queen had hoped that they would bring Archie over…” Keep in mind, this was around the same time that the Windsors were withdrawing the Sussexes’ security. One of the smartest things Meghan and Harry did was not bring Archie back to the UK in 2020. They purposefully kept their child far away from Harry’s family because the Windsors could not be trusted. Frogmore Cottage “was a big give. Her entrance into that garden is past their cottage. It really was in her backyard so she was giving up her solitude and privacy when she gave up the cottage.” ARE YOU JOKING?? The poor queen GAVE UP HER SOLITUDE by renting a small shack to the Sussexes, a shack which was in the backyard of her enormous 1000-room Norman castle?? These people lost their everloving minds about the Sussexes.
The thing about the Dean of Windsor is so petty and nitpicky, it throws the entire narrative out of perspective. It really shows that Lady Liza was just f–king furious about every single little thing involving the Sussexes. Imagine being the whole-ass queen of a tattered empire and throwing a hissy fit because your grandson contacted the “wrong” member of CoE clergy. I strongly suspect that if Harry *had* spoken to the Dean of Windsor first, everyone would have been mad about that because how dare he not speak to the Archbishop?? But yeah, the part about the Sussexes not hiring Liza is the reason for 99% of this.
The racism really jumps off the page, doesn’t it? Just another installment of “blame the black woman.”
They’ve done everything but hold up the sign saying “It’s because she’s black.”.
These people are so pathetic. Meghan is living a happy life away from them and they can’t handle it.
I have a feeling that Queen Elizabeth didn’t give a crap about any of these things, but Lady Liza knew no one cared what she thought, so she had to put a little razzle dazzle on it.
But I don’t get about this whole endeavor is that it doesn’t make the Queen come out in a good light. These royal adjacent people and courtiers mumbling to the press with all of these supposed slights just makes all of the Windsors seem incredibly petty.
Mad that a grown woman wore white on her wedding day? Mad that as two incredibly wealthy adults, you didn’t get Easter presents from your sibling and his wife? Mad that your friend’s wife wasn’t okay with you telling homophobic and racist jokes at a dinner? Mad that your niece in law, who was a college educated professional working woman didn’t want to take your advice and mentoring?
These whispered recollections don’t make Harry and Meghan look bad it makes everyone associated with that family look petty, childish, insecure, and selfish. They are so insulated from the real world that they think these things they are whining about are negatives for the Sussexes.
Tabloids pay sources in the uk right? Nicholls worked for the DM right? So I’m assuming that every time Nicholls or another journalist spent time chatting with Lady Liza in her egg room, they were also giving her money for whatever information she gave. So yeah, she absolutely needed to put some dazzle dazzle on it. So who’s to say what if any part of it is true.
Agree Anson had to drop QE2’s name to make anything she said credible.
At this stage, unless there’s a recording of QE2 about so and so, I very much doubt it. She was of the stiff upper lip kind.
Cue: AI recording of QE2 😂
Anyway, QE2 supported the Sussexes with her actions, not just words. Am sure Anson wasn’t consulted about the Jubilee walk which made the Sussexes the proxy for QE2.
I distinctly recall a photo of Queen Elizabeth driving herself down to Frogmore Cottage to visit Harry after his quarantine periods during one of his trips to Isle de Saltines. That’s how much her grandson annoyed her.
I agree with both your points – this is all Lady Liza, not QEII (do we really think QEII was gossiping that much with her cousin who was then running to various reporters and sharing that information? Its easy to attribute things to the late queen when she’s been dead three years and Lady Liza for almost 5. There is basically no way to verify any of this.) I mean this could all be coming from the RRs for all we know and not even this Lady Liza person (although i think it is.)
And yes, this makes the Windsors look bad. Let’s say this is true. Let’s say QEII was mad about Frogmore (even though she offered it to them and they paid to renovate it???), was mad about Meghan wearing white (like anyone thought Kate was a virgin when she got married?), was mad about the veil, was mad about harry talking to the Archbishop, was mad about seeing archie on zoom – all of this makes QEII look really petty and mean. It was a pandemic – she wasn’t seeing ANY of her great-grandchildren on zoom. and I honestly don’t think she cared that much by that point anyway. she probably enjoyed seeing even the local ones, outside of a pandemic, for 10-15 minutes here and there before they were whisked away.
these people are so desperate to attack H&M that they don’t seem to realize they’re making the Windsors look REALLY REALLY bad.
and at least now we know they never did welcome Meghan with open arms like they said (if there is any truth to these statements. I don’t think these statements came from qEII but I am sure there were others who felt this way and said as much.)
I don’t believe any of it for the reasons you gave. But also because it doesn’t equate to what has been known. QEII enjoyed using zoom. There is footage of her using it. She knew the pandemic meant many loved ones were apart. She was a practical woman.
It doesn’t make sense to say QEII didn’t want to give up Frogmore to her grandson and his wife (family), but she didn’t care if staff lived there? We are meant to believe that QEII, with her vast properties, like Sandringham would resent that? Come on. She was surrounded by staff her entire life. She was barely alone.
As for Meghan’s dress … maybe she did think it was a bit stark because she was old-fashioned. But I think she also understood that times had changed. If she had a problem, she wouldn’t have consented to the traditional wedding. It’s really mean to attribute these comments to a much-loved monarch who has been deceased for several years.
@Convict exactly! none of this squares up with what we know happened and have been told from other sources. If QEII was so disgusted with H&M why that entrance at her jubilee service? Why did she send Archie a waffle maker? why offer Frogmore if that was such a hardship for her?
and on and on.
So either these RRs are lying about Lady Liza, Lady Liza was lying about QEII, or Lady Liza was using QEII to voice her own opinions.
I don’t recall Liz being “mad” when Anne wore a white suit to her SECOND wedding, to a divorced Tim… Anne being a divorced woman herself. Where was the screaming, crying, and throwing up for that? Kancer Krier Kitty Keen wore white, even though she had boyfriends before Peg, and even lived with him for years prior to (not to forget getting a 10 yrs’ post grad PHD in Mattressing).
Spare me the histrionics of putting words into two dead women’s mouths.
All these hit articles about H & M make the royals look racist, selfish, entitled, mean, petty and horrible. I wonder if these writers notice/understand this?
“Now I can reveal more about how the Queen really felt about Harry and Meghan”
Hearsay doesn’t really count in the rule of law…or public opinion.
All it does say is all these “gossiping sources” are cowards when the rats won’t reveal their names when alive. No accountability. The House of Windsor is pretty corrupt now. Really, anonymous sources for royal gossip when it should be really used for state secrets. Fantastic journalism once again from this rat!
“ We all thought it was very big of her. Jemima said: ‘I hope they’ll respect it.’”
Her son didn’t 😏 So what did Anson say about Chuck and his Rottweiler and the Lazies, Katie?
The royal rota are in overdrive trying to rewrite history.
what does that even mean? “it was very big of her” and “i hope they’ll respect it” – it was big of her to give her grandson a place to live, the same way she did for her other grandson? except she gave him three places to live. So it was “big” of her to give Harry a cottage that required extensive renovations? And that he needed to “respect” it? Respect it how? By groveling in thanks for the rest of his life?
I think William conned QEII into Adelaide and perhaps even Anmer.
KP was meant to be their “forever home”, and cost taxpayers 10M BPS, plus other amendments for privacy (trees) but they wanted somewhere more private, so Willy could do as he pleased. He wanted to hide out at Anmer with no accountability. There was an uproar at the cost of renovating it – “3 kitchens Kate”.
The Queen likely caved because William would eventually inherit it all – tax-free.
Well, definitely not when the maker can’t be cross-examined 😉
Not so quick @Convict. I also have it on good authority that Archie has red hair. How do I know? Well, the dead also told me that. And I will go out on a limb and say that Lili has red hair too. See, I have spoken to the dead queen, otherwise, how would I possibly know that? It couldn’t possibly be that Lady-What’s-Her-Name (forgive me, I can’t be bothered to look again) has been looking at Meghan’s Instagram at the back of those kids’ head, could she? Next up, she’s going to tell the world that water is wet.
LOL@ Debbie. Thanks for the laugh, I needed it today.
The late QEII also told me by ouija that she was against H&M getting married in “her” church because it was encroaching on her privacy.
Those gutter rats really hated how close their Queen was to Harry and Meghan. Therefore, they are rewriting her history to support their hatred. May she Rest in Peace.
Harry was talking about leaving as early as 2012, so I don’t understand why everyone was so shocked when he actually did it. It just tells me that no one in that family was listening to him. They used him as a workhorse, forcing him to leave the military, so that Can’t and Won’t could have three years to play around and do next to nothing after they got married. And then he was expected to do all the royal tours and kept him short of money so that he had to rummage through sale bins for his off-duty wardrobe. They never wanted him to have a life of his own.
he was asked – I think when Charlotte was born – how he felt about moving down the line of succession and he said something like “good.” He could not have made it clearer how he felt about his role.
He said that no one in the family wanted the top job.
QEll said about Frogmore – “I hope they’ll respect it.” Like the respect she had for it by leaving it to need extensive renovation? Like the respect H&M had for it by spending over $3 million to renovate it? Or the respect Charles has for it by leaving it unoccupied?
Before H&M, Frogmore was housing for Windsor employees. So why did that not disturb the Queen’s solitude?
I actually think it was more jealousy. The fact that the Queen did offer them a space so close to her. If she had a problem with it, she wouldn’t have offered it. It may have bothered some of the family that she did want to keep the Sussex family close.
Oh, for sure. That’s what makes these statements so ridiculous. Nobody twisted Elizabeth’s arm to offer Frogmore. It’s amazing to me how these royalists pretend the monarch is a poor victim who has no power, all the while bowing and scraping before them.
@Jais: Exactly. I think it’s one of the reason why William and Kate decided to move to Windsor.
Jais I too believe that Peg was jealous of Harry moving so close to the Queen. Peg has been jealous of Harry since the day Harry was born and him moving so close to the Queen probably set him off with many tantrums.
Especially since, per Spare, harry didn’t ask for Frogmore. They just didn’t want KP since it was so close to the then-Cambridges and it was going to be “too fancy” or however he put it. So he called and asked if there was anywhere else and she called back and said “what about Frogmore?” it wasnt like harry was demanding Frogmore and nothing else.
And yes, I think the Waleses were incredibly triggered by h&M being so close to QEII, which is bananas since they left in early 2020 and the stories about the Waleses wanting a place in Berkshire didn’t start until 2021. Maybe they assumed the queen would be spending more time in Sandringham and it seemed like during COVID and afterwards the bulk of her time was at Windsor. was it just a matter of wanting something that H&M had?
Ah.. the dead are speaking again! What happened stay calm and carry on for QEII? She is not allowed to rest in peace she will be dragged through all of this make believe nonsense. Let the dead rest!!
She’ll be brought out even after Chuck’s death!
Why would they bring Archie to see the queen during a pandemic.
As ever, Meghan has good taste. Bc if she met this woman once and said no thank u, I think I’ll go with someone else for my wedding plans. she made the right move. Imagine all the details this gossiping old lady would have spilled. There’s a good chance that Harry knew what a gossip she was and advised Meghan to steer clear. And please no one loved figuring out how to zoom call, especially not those from an older generation. And yet she still zoomed with the Sussex family bc she wanted to see them. So yeah I believe it was sad for her when Harry had to move away. Which is why it’s too bad more couldn’t have been done to protect that family within the uk from the press and leaking members of the RF.
No matter how good this lady eliza or whoever is at her job…if she made Meghan feel uncomfortable or even wary….(and I bet she did in spades….) then no, she shouldn’t be involved. It’s that simple.
The whole thing is pathetic, why are the media still stirring things up after all this time, Lady Anston was obviously bitter and twisted because Meghan wanted to arrange her own wedding, as most brides do. I wonder how much easier life would have been for Meghan if her mother had been white.
QEII gifting a modest home on her vast estate to Harry and Meghan so they would have a secure place to raise their family? Invasion of privacy! Andrew invites notorious pedophiles and traffickers to hang out at royal residences? No big deal, apparently!
Camilla wore bright white to her actual second wedding ceremony in registrar office. Where was the displeasure of the queen.
Yes, and Princess Anne wore white to her 2nd marriage. There’s photos of the Queen beaming next to Anne. As usual there’s a lot of lying going on.
To be fair, I don’t think Elizabeth showed up to C&C second wedding, only the reception.
If we are policing wedding dress colors, Camillia did not ‘earn’ white for her second wedding after actively tormenting her predecessor. A subtle period red would have excited Chuck.
LOL
The palaces must be really desperate about something if they’re channelling hearsay from dead ladies again. Wonder what?
Also, back in April 2020 everybody was learning Zoom. Because of COVID, remember that, Katie Nicholl?
PS. If anything, this quote proves that QEII wanted to keep in touch with the Sussexes and her Sussex grandchildren, even if nobody else in that family did.
Not even death shuts up a racist Karen in today’s world…
Frogmore was a shack, divided into many different rooms for various staff and in a terrible state of disrepair. It was scheduled for a remodel when Harry and Meghan liked the location and were willing to wait for it. Somehow the remodeling costs passed to Harry even though the newly renovated house was a tremendous value now to the crown.
Yes! I always wondered why the Sussexes had to pay for the renovations of that shack! If it were located anywhere else, it would probably have been torn down! Given that the Wales’ were “given” the huge and move-in-ready Amner Hall (with two brand new kitchens!), surely Liz could have picked up the tab for the renos on the dilapitated former servant’s quarters. At the very least, the Sussexes should have been reimbursed for the basic renos IMO.
Agree. They should have that money returned. Cheap Chuck will never.
It is the landlord who pays for renovations to a rented property.
they paid for it because they thought that would get the rota and the british public off their back, because there was so much ranting and raving in the press about taxpayer money going to renovate the cottage (which actually did need significant work to be liveable as a single family home.)
I think that was when they were still hopeful that something would stop the press attacks. Now they know nothing ever will bc the press just moves onto something else.
And yes, the money should have been returned when Charles ended their lease.
@Becks: are you referring to having pay back the structural renovation costs that the taxpayer funded? You’re right – it should have been refunded when they got booted out. I suspect that Charles wanted Andrew to move in to free up the house he lives in – forgot its name.
The sweet deal with the royals is this. The taxpayers pick up the tab for structural renovations or repairs, as a regular landlord would. The difference is, for W&K, amongst others, they have grandiose homes/palaces/castles that only they have exclusive use of. They also cost more money to repair.
Anmer also cost taxpayers millions because the RPOs had to have separate quarters. We can’t have the riff-raff living in the 10-bedroom mansion now, could we? It was done on the hush-hush and caused a stir at the time because it is a privately owned mansion.
The royals pay for their own personal renovations and perhaps some fittings, though not sure about that. William and Kate had trees planted around KP so no one could snoop. Asbestos was also removed, at great cost to the taxpayer. Yes, this ought to have been done, but they didn’t have to have the biggest and best apartment at KP. At the time, William wasn’t even POW.
Then they basically abandoned it and only use it for their office and storage. William wants Windsor Castle as his permanent base. You can see that is the end goal.
There was also anger when the SG went up to fund BP renovations. All under the guise of “it’s a public building”. But the public doesn’t have unfettered access to it. If you want to go, you have to pay and you sure as daylight can’t reside there!
The British monarchy is one big con. Republic is right: the monarch ought to have access to 2 properties at taxpayers’ expense, like the PM. That’s it. But all their properties require round-the-clock security and I’m sure there are other hidden costs funded by taxpayers.
It’s obvious Lady Anson was pissed that she wasn’t asked to help plan the wedding. But according to the press Harry writing a book was a treasonous offence but they have no issue with Lady Anson talking about her conversations with the Queen. It wasn’t Harry and Meghan’s fault that the Queen couldn’t see Archie, she didn’t do enough to protect them when they were in the UK. Plus it’s interesting that Harry marrying Meghan and leaving was the biggest scandal during the Queen’s reign not Charles infidelity, Andrew’s friendship with Esptein or Diana’s death.
The Queen and Prince Philip didn’t attend the civil ceremony which was the legal wedding but they did attend the religious ceremony ‘Service of Prayer and Dedication’ at St George’s Chapel which included a blessing of the marriage.
Marion Crawford was isolated from the royal family for writing the book the little princesses. How come all the hearsay now about the late queen by the late a n s o n is allowed.
Crawfie probably needed the money. These people are cheap!
The idea that gifting Frogmore cottage to the Sussexes was a hardship because it meant the Queen had to give up her solitude and privacy is obvious bullshit because the building had functioned as staff housing, and if it had not been given to the Sussexes, would have continued to function as staff housing.
So if we believe this Nicholls person correctly. The Queen gave up her solitude by giving the Sussexes a home that she drove by on the few months of the year that she stayed at Windsor castle? At the same time she was complaining about how she didn’t get to see Archie enough. Then when the Sussexes made an effort to keep him in contact with her she complained about it being on zoom. Even thought it was during a time that families were being separated by households because of a pandemic and even royal family members weren’t gathering in groups. For me the math is not mathing…even by royal standards.
Well-put. Logic destroys this entire story. Lady Liza’s stories are making zero sense.
ha, I noticed that too.
It doesn’t have to make sense: the appeal isn’t to logic, but to *feeling*. People’s support for monarchy—and especially the Queen—isn’t logical, it’s emotional.
You’re right bis – and it captures many learned folk, I can tell you.
The whole “at her age, having managed the most amazing reign. It has been sullied.” Pissed me off too. So not the anus horribilus? Not the Aberfan disaster? Not when Princess Diana died? The thing that “sullied her reign” was when the 6th in line to the throne married a Black woman? Come the fuck on people! I feel like this whole thing is twisting around the words of a dead woman to create a narrative which, what else is new with the bm? I can see her being sad that it came to this, but like, maybe let them do a half in half out situation like you do several others members of the family? Also, it was friggen COVID! Literally every grandma was sad about having to use Zoom to see their grandkids. Also, these are the fucks who air brushed in all the white great grandkids and left out Archie and Lily in that other epic photo disaster. I don’t trust this is the truth. The only thing I do believe is that two old biddies gossiped about her dress being white. 1-that is an old lady thing to do and 2-QE2 is famous for complaining about everyone’s wedding attire. You’d think she would have said something about Kate wearing white on that day, but my guess is Liza will spin any narrative you want for a decorative egg!
This article illustrates how Harry and Meghan were absolutely right to distance themselves from everyone. The Queen’s cousin was an informant for the royal rota. That’s quite a betrayal. All of this talk about how the BRF can’t trust Harry when he is the only one who has told his version of events and signed his name to them. His honesty and moral character should be admired! Also, the biggest lie is Meghan was welcomed with open arms.
There were /are always ten or more contradictory narratives running simultaneously about anything done by the Sussexes.
One narrative I clearly remember involving Elizabeth was that she ALWAYS expected Prince Harry to leave. Elizabeth knew how very unhappy Prince Harry was with royal life long before Meghan showed up. While Elizabeth would miss Prince Harry and was sorry to see him go she understood his choice and would not creating obstacles against the Sussexes’ departure.
Elizabeth is trying to rest in peace after decades of service to the UK, and after her death the UK tabloids are determined to trash her reputation, rewrite history and make her seem like a b!tch on wheels.
For Prince Harry’s sake, I hope Elizabeth loved him as much as he thought she did.
And it seemed she was the only who knew they were leaving when they left in November/December 2019 for Canada. What was the quote – “of course they’re not coming back, they took the dog”? She knew. She wasn’t surprised.
“They took the dog..” ;_ ; T_T
A dog person knew a dog person wouldn’t put a dog through international travel casually.
she must have been really fond of Guy . We know she loves dogs and her corgies and even let the dog ride in her car with her. You don’t carry around the dog of a person you hate.
I’m really interested in the story behind that
Elizabeth isn’t trying to rest, in peace or anything else. She’s not “trying” anything; she’s decomposing.
We all have our personal, different belief system and they can, for the most part, coexists.
I do agree that she is decomposing, perhaps in pieces.
Also, the QE was too ill to even use the garden while they were there. Seriously she was in a wheelchair at the end. She might be able to use a patio but I doubt she was going on uneven surfaces with or without a wheelchair.
She had plenty of places to wander around her vast gardens, undisturbed by anyone but her RPOs, doctor, nurse, and other staff members essential at her age.
Once again Katie Nicholls lives down to her reputation as a lying hack.
Yep. She’s no better than Tominey or the other ugly white broads who delight in telling lies about Meghan for a living. Zero credibility and Vaniety Fair is little more than a tabloid these days because of hacks like her.
What is happening? This is insane.
The white dress and veil part really pissed me off. Was Meghan supposed to wear a scarlet S on her chest? It wasn’t an issue for Waity.
I really hope Satan and his helpers turn up the heat for Liza down there . She really had hot as hell coming her way . As for the part about the Queen being sad or mad that she had to give her grandson and his family a home on her humongous estate, one of many many many I might add. Do they not understand how selfish, greedy and Petty and out of touch and spoiled brat thwr are making her sound? Like she was the literal welfare queen and she mad about one cottage? Jfc. And if she wanted to see Archie so much, which she didn’t then she should have done something to protect them and tell the media to back off the way she bent over backwards to protect her Little Randy andy.
However I could swear Harry said in spare that the Betty offered them that house . Correct me if I remember wrong
“It’s so sad that at her age, having managed the most amazing reign, it has been sullied.”
Sullied by Meghan, the hardworking, eager-to-please, eager-to-get-involved, humanitarian, biracial granddaughter-in-law??
And not by Prince Andrew raping a teenager trafficked by Epstein, and having to settle to the tune of millions of pounds with money out of QEII’s own purse?
And her firstborn son Charles derided her through his authorized biography
How many more people are going to write that they were the recipients of information from Lady Elizabeth? So, every time the Queen entered Windsor Castle she had to pass a crumbling wreck of a cottage and she was quite happy about that? This week the UK tabloid attacks against H&M are reaching new depths of insanity.
From all this I only take this: zoom or in flesh, the queen was the only one wanting to see Archie in stark contrast to the grandfather and uncle.
How come the dead don’t have anything to say about Willy and his wife? Or Eddie and Sophie? I wanna know what Betty REALLY thought of Camilla, what about ANDREW?! Someone ring the dead and get the real tea please
Yet another reason to ignore Vanity Fair magazine. It hasn’t been credible for years, especially when clowns like Katie Nicholl write for it. Ugh.
In their zeal to sling mud at the Sussexes, the royalists double down on painting the late queen (the only queen in my opinion) as a terrible, two-faced, mean-spirited bigot. How well does this land outside the UK? The Queen had a fairly good reputation worldwide, but these fools are intent on making her out to be a phony, petty, small-minded person.
Is no one playing the long game here?
This is such BS. For one thing it was originally a gift to the Sussexes. The rent part was after they left the UK. Also, Harry detailed in Spare how they ended up with Frogmore cottage. With the extent of Windsors parkland, I seriously doubt this disrupted the Queen, considering the buildings been there for a very long time. This is right up there with the parking lot story. This is why Vanity Fair will continue to be a trash publication with a crap editor who is thankfully on the way out. Harry is in Angola raising awareness of land mines in a very volatile time, and Meghan is building her business. They are in the present while the UK royals are stuck in a bitter time loop where each news cycle further embellishes the daily lies they spew about the Sussexes.
From the beginning, it seems to me, that they fudged the fact that there is an enormous difference between Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage. The fact that some people believed, and who knows, may still believe, that Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore House is left in the air.
This is a game of “send the fool a little further ” This Happy and Meghan fable is unending. When will they realize that they have sucked it dry and stop adding fragments to send the fool a little further.
The purveyors of hate must think their readership has very little brain.
“Purveyors of hate!” How perfect a description, sunny side!
I will start by mentioning how Katie is part of the lawsuit that Harry still has with the Fail for unethical and illegal information gathering. She is also the reporter who lied for years that she had one of Harry’s friends as her source about how they met. She lied for years that Harry was an avid Suits fan and had told this friend that his ideal woman was someone like the character Rachel and that an actress like Meghan would be perfect as his future wife. Harry himself has confirmed that he never even watched Suits and had never seen her prior to seeing her on a mutual friend’s social media post. Just like that lie, Katie is lying once again. The Queen having an issue with Meghan wearing white to her wedding as a divorcee would also mean that she had the same issue with her daughter Anne when she as a divorcee married for a second time. The only way that she would have an issue with biracial Meghan wearing white to her second wedding and not have an issue with her white daughter Anne wearing white to her second wedding would be if the Queen was a racist. Is that what all of these people in the UK media keep trying to tell us. And for someone who was supposedly upset because she gave them FC and because she didn’t see Archie enough, wouldn’t she have passed their home frequently enough to see Archie more than she would have seen her other great grandchildren who didn’t live in Windsor at the time? And how did Lady Elizabeth reveal to Katie that there were Zoom calls between the Queen and the Sussexes and that they lived in California even though it wasn’t until months later that the media found out that they were staying at Tyler Perry’s house? So are we to believe that Katie had this exclusive information in April 2020 about Zoom calls that we didn’t learn about until months later when Harry was on James Corbin’s show? Are we also supposed to believe that Katie had the world exclusive in April 2020 that Harry, Meghan and Archie were no longer living in Canada but were instead living in California at Tyler Perry’s home and she didn’t bother to mention this revelation until now in July of 2025?
Good points.
If they were talking about Frogmore House, this nonsensical drivel would make some sense, not by large margin anyway. Frogmore Cottage was for servants use and then was left unoccupied for years before Harry, Meghan were given keys to it, it was falling apart and in need of scheduled maintenance. It is definitely not in Windsor Castle backyard. If the late Queen probably was disturbed by something, it was likely the noise of the airplanes fron nearby Heathrow airport.
I don’t believe the Queen said anything of the above to Smith or Anson… total pork pies made up to smear the Sussexes. The articles coming out putting words on the two dead ladies, those citing the lies should be so shamed…