Barack Obama believes that no one over 8 years old should consume ketchup

Did you guys know that Barack Obama hates ketchup? His hatred for the condiment has been documented for the past fifteen years. It feels nice to have this kind of low-stakes political scandal, right? “Donald Trump is a longtime associate of a convicted human trafficking rapist” versus “Obama has an abiding hatred for a popular condiment.” Back in 2011, Obama got in trouble (Obama-era trouble) for saying that no one should put ketchup on their hot dogs. He’s also anti-ketchup-on-eggs. But as Obama clarified in the recent interview on his wife’s podcast, he’s simply anti-ketchup for everything. He thinks the condiment is for children, and that adults should never willingly consume ketchup.

He knows it’s a controversial stance! Michelle even says that his age limit for “consuming ketchup” keeps getting lower. Now he feels like no one over the age of eight should use ketchup! The thing is, I agree with him slightly. I still like some ketchup on a hamburger, but that’s about it. Ketchup doesn’t go or shouldn’t go on hot dogs or French fries or eggs or whatever else. Plus, these days, there’s a whole big world full of amazing condiments. You know what I’ve been using more of as I get older? Garlic aioli. It goes with almost anything, you can use it as a dip or a sauce or a condiment. I also love tomatoes – instead of ketchup, just put actual tomatoes on whatever you were going to put ketchup on.

Screengrabs courtesy of IMO video.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “Barack Obama believes that no one over 8 years old should consume ketchup”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    July 24, 2025 at 10:58 am

    I strongly disagree with him on this one thing. I eat ketchup on my fries and that’s the best! I used to put it on steak but my boyfriend who is now my husband invited me to dinner at his house for a steak dinner. He told me don’t put ketchup on my steak because his father would bitch so I didn’t. I thought the steak would taste bad without it but the steak was so nicely seasoned so I didn’t miss it. My husband puts it on eggs and his grilled cheese which I think is gross but I don’t have to eat it lol. I put it on hamburgers, hotdogs and fries and I won’t stop doing it!

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      July 24, 2025 at 11:36 am

      Salt and vinegar rules on fries.

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        July 24, 2025 at 1:37 pm

        There was a restaurant when I lived in VT that served them with salt and vinegar but I didn’t like it. They also served them with gravy which was really good.

    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      July 24, 2025 at 12:05 pm

      A world without ketchup for adults or kids would be pretty boring. Ketchup on fries, ketchup in my burger please

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 24, 2025 at 4:39 pm

      ??? No ketchup on steak but ketchup on eggs & grilled cheese? Who have you married???

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        July 24, 2025 at 6:35 pm

        A crazy man with a weird taste for ketchup lol!! It was his father who didn’t like people putting ketchup on steak that he grilled but in all fairness his father seasoned those steaks really and there was really no need for ketchup.

  2. Aimee says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:00 am

    I love ketchup!! My daughter hates it. One thing that is weird though is I can’t smell it after I eat it. It disgusts me. Same with pancake syrup and salsa. I’m sure everyone was dying to know this. lol

    Reply
  3. Borgqueen says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:00 am

    Comeback President Obama, we need your calm and respectful demeanor back in the White House

    Reply
  4. Alice B. Tokeless says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:00 am

    He’s taking the piss out of trump who famously drowns his well-done steaks in ketchup. But, trump is under the age of eight…

    Reply
  5. Blithe says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:00 am

    He started by saying: age 14. I think that’s reasonable— except maybe on a burger. Mixing mayo with A-1 sauce and adding a few capers or with dill pickles is the bomb tho! lol

    I cracked up when they described food as being merely the delivery system for the ketchup. That is so true for many ketchup lovers. I watch, laugh, and cringe. I don’t even put ketchup on fries.

    Mayo for the win!

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      July 24, 2025 at 11:06 am

      That sounds like a really yummy sauce.
      Kraft makes this chipotle mayo that I’m obsessed with. It’s great for fry-dipping and is good on everything from chicken salad to tacos.

      It’s time for the Mayo Community to come out of the darkness–we’ve been shamed for far too long.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 24, 2025 at 4:41 pm

      Y’all are cracking me up! A good friend from my school days always dipped her fries in mayo, just straight mayo. 🤷‍♀️. Give me ketchup for my fries any day of the week.

      Reply
  6. Kitten says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:03 am

    I’m French so being anti-ketchup is pretty much in my DNA. I have deeply influenced my husband to the point where he *also* despises ketchup. And yes I do put mayonnaise on my fries but I prefer aioli. Hate me all you want but tomatoes and sugar is just a vile combination of ingredients.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      July 24, 2025 at 11:36 am

      I don’t mind ketchup, it has its place.
      (On french fries and casual burgers)

      But other than that I’m with you on tomatoes and sugar. Added sugar in tomato sauce or paste is an abomination IMO. My nonna taught me right … if your sauce needs a little more sweetness to round it out, just throw a carrot in the pot while it’s bubbling. I always check the ingredient label if I’m buying jarred sauce, if there’s added sugar or sweetener, I’m not buying it (and not just on principal … I don’t like the taste either)

      Reply
      • NotSoSocialB says:
        July 24, 2025 at 12:32 pm

        I shred carrots into mine because it sweetens just enough. And more veggies is always a plus.

    • gaffney says:
      July 24, 2025 at 3:30 pm

      There’s no sugar in Trader Joe’s ketchup!!

      Reply
  7. gaffney says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:03 am

    I thought I’d lost the taste for ketchup til I tried a homemade one at the farmers market about 20 years ago. Changed the game. I really miss the Obama era.

    Reply
  8. Nancy says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:04 am

    I say let the ketchup lovers do their thing. We have so little to make us happy in this nightmare landscape. If that thing is ketchup then condiment away if you so desire.

    Reply
  9. Plums says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:08 am

    Now I’m imagining the absolutely ridiculous, heated debates he must have had with John Kerry, Mr Heinz himself, if he has an opinion like this, lol.

    I’m not about condiment shaming people, but I also enjoy when someone’s conviction in a harmless unpopular opinion is so strong that it’s a hill they will die on, lol.

    Reply
  10. Alicky says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:10 am

    There’s nothing ketchup can do that barbecue sauce can’t do better.

    Reply
  11. Mslove says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:22 am

    In my state, we put ranch dressing on everything. From veggies to pizza, nothing is safe from ranch dressing. I personally do not like ranch dressing or ketchup. I make a delicious chipotle lime mayo for my dipping needs.

    Reply
  12. Kristen from MA says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:22 am

    You’ll have to pry the Heinz out of my cold, dead hands. 😉

    Reply
  13. Tn Democrat says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:24 am

    I really miss the Obamas. 😔 Most ketchup brands are pure sugar/chemically tasting and I can’t stand overly sweet or overly chemical tasting nowadays. I only like ketchup on fried potatoes (mixed with mustard) or French fries as an adult. (I am Southern. Fried potatoes and French fries are totally different. I swear. Lol.) I absolutely detest it on hamburgers and eggs. Try different mustards, salsas, spice blends and hot sauces instead.

    Reply
  14. ariel says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:24 am

    I used to work with a girl, Dawn, and when we would go to lunch, she would only go to places that had ketchup.

    I am a fan of ketchup for fries. though sometimes i enjoy ranch, or Cane’s sauce.

    though to Pres Obama’s point, as a kid i LOVED ketchup on fish sticks, crab claws, pretty much any fried food.

    Reply
  15. Fifee says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:29 am

    I have to agree with him, I’ve never like tomato sauce/ketchup other than on a slice of battered fish whether it’s shop bought or from the chip shop.

    However give me Nando’s Sweet Chili jam and Spicy Mayonaisse and I’ll be happy especially if it’s on a chicken burger with Nando’s on top and mayo on the bottom of the bun. It’s very very tasty!

    Reply
  16. Grandma Susan says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:33 am

    Ah, but what about ketchup as a projectile weapon? As in the thing 47 loves to fling at walls.

    Reply
  17. maja says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:39 am

    No babies either, please 🌷

    Reply
  18. Snuffles says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:39 am

    I need to send this to my brother. He’s despised ketchup and all things tomato his entire life. I used to eat ketchup sandwiches in his face just to gross him out. 😂

    I, on the other hand, LOVE ketchup and slather it on heavily when I eat a burger and fries.

    Reply
  19. Supersoft says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:45 am

    Ketchup if its the real one, tomato pulp, sugar, apple vinegar and spices is actually pretty healthy. It helps with digestion and the lycopene from the tomatoes is very healthy for the liver.
    So I’m a fan of ketchup.
    I buy only organic ones from small companies though.
    Can’t eat the big brands. They taste awful. Cheap vinegar and way too much sugar or sweeteners.

    Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      July 24, 2025 at 2:11 pm

      Agreed—organic and some small-label ketchup is a lot less sugary and salt-ridden than the likes of Heinz. It’s amazing how much sugar is in mass market condiments anyway—salad dressing can be ridiculous even if it’s a vinaigrette… And sauces….🤮

      Reply
  20. Nanea says:
    July 24, 2025 at 11:59 am

    Team Barack always and forever, and if he has one of his rare misses — well, to err…

    No ketchup will ever cross the doorstep into our house.

    Instead it’s e.g. Sriracha mayo, or the Spanish mojo picón or mojo verde sauces, mayo mixed with wasabi paste or soy and tamarind, or tzatziki, or all kinds of hot sauces, and I mean *really* hot.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      July 24, 2025 at 3:08 pm

      I hate ketchup but love condiments and your list includes some of my favorites.. as for French Fries and hot dogs those were made for mustard.

      Reply
  21. FancyPants says:
    July 24, 2025 at 12:05 pm

    Ugh, ketchup is so sugary sweet and it gets even grosser the longer you go between eating it. The only time I’ll eat it is when I’ve been served something else I don’t like and I’m trying to eat enough of it to be polite by coating it in sugar.

    Reply
  22. Jaded says:
    July 24, 2025 at 12:21 pm

    I use ketchup in my pulled pork recipe (actually I use turkey, I don’t eat pork, beef or lamb) (if I gave you the secret ingredients I’d have to kill you) and everyone raves about it. That’s about all I use it for.

    Reply
  23. sevenblue says:
    July 24, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    I think, it depends on the brand. I only buy Heinz, I don’t like the taste of others. I don’t think I have ever eaten fries without it. They also do hot ketchup, which I am currently obsessed with.

    Reply
  24. Visa Diva says:
    July 24, 2025 at 12:40 pm

    I respectfully disagree with Obama, ketchup is for all ages.

    Reply
  25. Coffeejunkie82 says:
    July 24, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    I don’t hate ketchup, but I don’t love it except on fries and tots. I usually stick with mustard on hot dogs/sausages and typically don’t feel the need to put it on burgers. On eggs is a big no for me. I can also get on board with skipping ketchup on fries if there is malt vinegar around. The one thing I cannot stand is putting mayo on everything instead of ketchup (especially on french fries). I have a full blown mayo phobia (sorry Europe).

    Reply
  26. Ruby says:
    July 24, 2025 at 3:49 pm

    I don’t like ketchup on its own but I keep it on hand as an ingredient. I made baked tofu the other day. The glaze was made with ketchup, maple syrup, soy sauce, sriracha, sesame oil, and garlic. Delicious!

    Reply
  27. BeanieBean says:
    July 24, 2025 at 4:38 pm

    Oh, Kaiser, Kaiser, Kaiser. 🙂‍↔️. I’m not putting tomatoes on my fries!!! Fries & ketchup are an unbeatable duo. Garlic aioli! Phfft!

    Reply
  28. Bethy says:
    July 24, 2025 at 6:25 pm

    I like ketchup on my hamburgers and hotdogs, but on eggs…gross, and I also don’t like dipping my hot fries/tater tots into cold ketchup.

    Reply
  29. Kadee says:
    July 25, 2025 at 3:20 am

    No ketchup on fries. Ever. A law in our family for fifty years. It helps that my mother made the most fantastic fries in the world.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment