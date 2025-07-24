Barack Obama believes that no one over 8 years old should consume ketchup

Did you guys know that Barack Obama hates ketchup? His hatred for the condiment has been documented for the past fifteen years. It feels nice to have this kind of low-stakes political scandal, right? “Donald Trump is a longtime associate of a convicted human trafficking rapist” versus “Obama has an abiding hatred for a popular condiment.” Back in 2011, Obama got in trouble (Obama-era trouble) for saying that no one should put ketchup on their hot dogs. He’s also anti-ketchup-on-eggs. But as Obama clarified in the recent interview on his wife’s podcast, he’s simply anti-ketchup for everything. He thinks the condiment is for children, and that adults should never willingly consume ketchup.

He knows it’s a controversial stance! Michelle even says that his age limit for “consuming ketchup” keeps getting lower. Now he feels like no one over the age of eight should use ketchup! The thing is, I agree with him slightly. I still like some ketchup on a hamburger, but that’s about it. Ketchup doesn’t go or shouldn’t go on hot dogs or French fries or eggs or whatever else. Plus, these days, there’s a whole big world full of amazing condiments. You know what I’ve been using more of as I get older? Garlic aioli. It goes with almost anything, you can use it as a dip or a sauce or a condiment. I also love tomatoes – instead of ketchup, just put actual tomatoes on whatever you were going to put ketchup on.