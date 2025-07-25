Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot has also resigned after Coldplay cheating video



Chief People Office Kristin Cabot has finally resigned from tech company Astronomer (a unicorn!). The official exit comes days after CEO Andy Byron resigned, and a week after the pair of them, each married to other people, were caught on the kiss cam at a concert. They were watching Coldplay, where presumably they thought they’d be safe from attention or recognition of any kind. Instead, they went viral. Though the camera didn’t catch them actually kissing, their obvious knee-jerk reaction to hide ended up giving the game away.

Days after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned from the tech startup, the HR exec who was with him at the infamous Coldplay concert has left as well. “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned,” a company spokesperson wrote in an email to CNBC Thursday. Cabot was the company’s chief people officer. Cabot and Byron, who is married with children, were shown in an intimate moment on the ‘kiss cam’ at a recent Coldplay show in Boston, and immediately hid when they saw their faces on the big screen. Lead singer Chris Martin said, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” An attendee’s video of the incident went viral. Byron resigned from the company on Saturday. Both Cabot and Byron have been removed from the company’s leadership team webpage. Pete DeJoy, Astronomer’s CEO, wrote in a post earlier this week that recent and unexpected national attention has turned the company into “a household name.” In May, the New York-based company, which commercializes open source software, announced a $93 million investment round led by Bain Ventures and other investors, including Salesforce Ventures.

Before you start feeling too badly for Kristin getting booted out of a job (thanks to her own actions), I invite you to take a look at these pap shots from the Daily Mail of Kristin watering the garden of her stately, $2 million second home in New Hampshire that she bought this year with the man she’s still married to. I can’t believe it’s only been one week of Kiss Cam Gate™! Feels longer. Anyway, I think now is the time to leave these families to sort themselves out; that’s private and for them. The feeling of being swept up in a cultural moment, however, belongs to all of us. There’s for sure a movie to be made, here! It doesn’t even have to be about the couple. I’m thinking some Rashomon-style piece in which the kiss cam is the inciting incident around which we follow an ensemble of characters. So really the film is about all these other (fictional) people; snapshots of their lives, and then all vignettes are united through these disparate stories being intersected by one viral moment. Though I think this pic would easily be at home with A24, I am open to receiving offers from other studios as well. Except for Paramount.