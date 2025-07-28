TMZ: Taylor Swift wore Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl rings, not an engagement ring

Last Thursday, Travis Kelce did an excellent photo dump. Travis and Taylor Swift have been mostly out of the public eye for five months – they’ve been taking vacations and spending time with friends and family, and they really seem to have prioritized relaxing away from prying eyes. That was especially important for Taylor, coming off her wildly successful global Eras tour. I’ve assumed this whole time that Taylor and Travis have an agreement about what little they post about each other online, and I feel certain that Taylor was 100% okay with Travis putting so many of their photos on his ‘gram. But Taylor is NOT okay with her fans studying every single photo, looking for engagement-announcement Easter eggs. TMZ got the tip that Travis’s lock screen is NOT Taylor holding up an engagement ring.
Taylor Swift is wearing a ring in a photo that serves as Travis Kelce’s iPhone lock screen … but it’s NOT an engagement ring — despite what some folks are thinking. Sources connected to Travis tell TMZ … the photo in question actually shows Taylor wearing Travis’ three Super Bowl rings.
Travis sent Swifties into a frenzy Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs star posted Taylor on his Instagram for the first time … and eagle-eyed fans clued in on the iPhone lock screen. Our sources say it’s NOT an engagement photo and Taylor and Travis are NOT engaged.
The rest of the carousel’s 13 photos — Taylor’s favorite number — feature the couple on a boat, in the snow, on an ice rink and in a grotto … but the lock screen got the most attention online. Turns out, there’s no slip-up here … and Travis hasn’t popped the question — at least not yet.
Hm. When I wrote about it last week, I said that it could be an engagement ring because I honestly believe Taylor would get engaged and just not tell anyone for months or even years. But that’s not the case here. Both Travis and Taylor seem to want to assure their fans that TNT is solid but not engaged. Yet. Speaking of, Taylor’s side went to People:
Travis Kelce’s latest Instagram post featuring Taylor Swift has been turning heads — and for good reason! After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared a string of photos with Swift to Instagram earlier this week, a source now tells PEOPLE Kelce’s decision to post images of Swift to the platform for the first time “wasn’t random.”
“It was intentional,” the source says of Kelce, 35. “They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.”
“They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever,” the source adds.
After her years-long relationship with super-private Joe Alwyn, I do think Taylor just wants to be loved loudly right now. She’s learned that about herself – yes, she can be private and she can have a quieter relationship. But she loves it when a guy gushes about her and is proud to be seen with her and proud to be with her. Travis is that guy. He is the gushing golden retriever boyfriend (who has played this correctly for two years).
Photos courtesy of Travis’s IG.
Dude needs to wear sunscreen😬
I’m not a sleuthing kind of girl, but have the people questioning what it is ever seen a superbowl ring? They’re HUGE.
Hard to believe it could be mistaken for an engagement ring, no matter how big a diamond.
But the more breathless the possibilities, the more clicks come in.
I love that she looks like she is having that “fun and happiness and magic” that he brings.
Love that they managed to do all of this in the last 6 months and go mostly without prying eyes getting intrusive pics.
The eras tour went for 2 years! I know she built in good breaks, but still, what a massive undertaking. Glad she got happy vaca time.
I understand Taylor’s team getting annoyed by all the fans looking for clues on her photos, videos and most of the time, the fans are chasing nothing. But, in this case, I don’t believe the screen was accidentally shown. There is no notification on the screen, so I think they wanted that photo out there. Recently, the swifties got Taylor’s phone’s screenshot with a pic of her and Joe from a behind the scenes video and Taylor’s team had to edit the video to black out the phone screen. So, they would catch that before Travis posted it because of that experience. It is possible they got engaged, but are not ready to make it public yet. I don’t know if Taylor would feel safe enough to publicize her engagement, wedding. We know her fans would crash that wedding.
I have to be honest I was impressed with anyone who got a good enough look at the home screen to make any kind of assumptions. I mean I could tell it was a cute picture of them but that was it.
I personally think she will never announce an engagement, if and when it happens, and will just tell people she’s married after the fact. If people find out she is engaged they will stock her every move and ruin her wedding. See Jack’s wedding.
I also think it’s great she is with someone who loves her out loud. I think understanding what you need is important. I also think she is more private even in this out loud relationship because she learned there is some value in that too.
Just nice to see her so happy, and him. He also got his fade back.