TMZ: Taylor Swift wore Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl rings, not an engagement ring

Last Thursday, Travis Kelce did an excellent photo dump. Travis and Taylor Swift have been mostly out of the public eye for five months – they’ve been taking vacations and spending time with friends and family, and they really seem to have prioritized relaxing away from prying eyes. That was especially important for Taylor, coming off her wildly successful global Eras tour. I’ve assumed this whole time that Taylor and Travis have an agreement about what little they post about each other online, and I feel certain that Taylor was 100% okay with Travis putting so many of their photos on his ‘gram. But Taylor is NOT okay with her fans studying every single photo, looking for engagement-announcement Easter eggs. TMZ got the tip that Travis’s lock screen is NOT Taylor holding up an engagement ring.

Taylor Swift is wearing a ring in a photo that serves as Travis Kelce’s iPhone lock screen … but it’s NOT an engagement ring — despite what some folks are thinking. Sources connected to Travis tell TMZ … the photo in question actually shows Taylor wearing Travis’ three Super Bowl rings. Travis sent Swifties into a frenzy Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs star posted Taylor on his Instagram for the first time … and eagle-eyed fans clued in on the iPhone lock screen. Our sources say it’s NOT an engagement photo and Taylor and Travis are NOT engaged. The rest of the carousel’s 13 photos — Taylor’s favorite number — feature the couple on a boat, in the snow, on an ice rink and in a grotto … but the lock screen got the most attention online. Turns out, there’s no slip-up here … and Travis hasn’t popped the question — at least not yet.

[From TMZ]

Hm. When I wrote about it last week, I said that it could be an engagement ring because I honestly believe Taylor would get engaged and just not tell anyone for months or even years. But that’s not the case here. Both Travis and Taylor seem to want to assure their fans that TNT is solid but not engaged. Yet. Speaking of, Taylor’s side went to People:

Travis Kelce’s latest Instagram post featuring Taylor Swift has been turning heads — and for good reason! After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared a string of photos with Swift to Instagram earlier this week, a source now tells PEOPLE Kelce’s decision to post images of Swift to the platform for the first time “wasn’t random.” “It was intentional,” the source says of Kelce, 35. “They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.” “They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever,” the source adds.

[From People]

After her years-long relationship with super-private Joe Alwyn, I do think Taylor just wants to be loved loudly right now. She’s learned that about herself – yes, she can be private and she can have a quieter relationship. But she loves it when a guy gushes about her and is proud to be seen with her and proud to be with her. Travis is that guy. He is the gushing golden retriever boyfriend (who has played this correctly for two years).