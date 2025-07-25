Travis Kelce posted so many photos with Taylor Swift, is this an engagement tease?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are celebrating their two-year anniversary around this time. We don’t actually know when they first got together, but I assume it was probably in June/July 2023. Taylor and Trav have also been largely in the wind since the Super Bowl this year – Travis has popped up at charity golf tournaments and various events, but he and Taylor have been vacationing and spending time together. They haven’t put their relationship online in any big way in two years – only a couple of appearances on each other’s socials. Which is nice! Well, Travis decided to do a lovely photo dump on Thursday, and he included so many photos of Taylor!
Obviously, these photos have reignited all of the rumors of an engagement and more. In the photo above, where Taylor and Travis are both in black, you can see Travis’s phone and his lockscreen… and it appears his lockscreen is of himself and Taylor, with Taylor pointing to her left hand. I wouldn’t have noticed, but you know how forensic the Snake Fam is when it comes to this stuff. Would Taylor get engaged and not tell her fans? Yes. She would. I’m not saying that’s what has happened, but I wouldn’t be surprised! Anyway, these are some very cute photos. They seem genuinely happy together and genuinely in love.
Photos courtesy of Travis’s IG.
Would not surprise me at all if they were already married.
I’ve thought the same thing. I kind of hope that’s how they would do it, anyway–just get hitched and live your best lives, and announce it on your timeline.
Ooh good call!
That was my thought as well, and it would make the most sense to do it so secretly without anyone knowing they were engaged because her wedding would be ruined if people knew.
These pictures are all so cute and Fun to see. It’s nice to have her with someone who’s proud to be with her.
i would go even further and say that they will get married and not tell anyone in advance because of how obsessed the media is with them!
Anyways i love them together!
Yeah Travis didn’t leave his phone face-up on the table, pointing in just the right direction, with that photo as his lock screen by accident, either something is up or they’re messing with people.
Agreed he’s learned the Taylor Swift art of Easter egging. Add this to the Taylor nation countdown and yeah something is up.
I think she’s sitting in his lap wearing his SuperBowl ring in the lockscreen shot – if you peer closely it’s the middle finger she’s got a ring on. That said, the his and her Captain and First Mate novelty caps kind of scream joint bachelor/ bachelorette do to me…
Some of the photos are of the Kelce bros hanging out with her brother on some kind of hiking/fishing trip in the woods too, which is all very cute.
But yeah – they really haven’t done social media together in any big way since they got together, so this does seem like a Big Deal in the way it probably wouldn’t for most other celeb couples.
The photos are adorable and I had the exact same thought about the hats. It’s interesting timing to drop these photos and no way this wasn’t approved by Taylor’s team so it is giving beyond solid.
I thought that as well, especially since she’s wearing an all white outfit in that photo, and I know some people will do that for engagement parties etc.
I just did some clowning with my 12 yo daughter and we think there is no engagement photo on the phone, but we both agree they could keep it hidden so they can enjoy with out all of us clowns for a bit. Love me some TnT!
I don’t know if they are actually already married as a couple have mused they might be, but I could see them marrying without telling anyone except their family and close friends. Who needs paps trying to get pics of your wedding?
Anyway, cute pics. They seem happy and I like them together.
These photos unexpectedly dropping on a random Thursday made me SO HAPPY for them. I think this is the first time Travis has posted about her on his account (that is mainly business stuff). He’s talked about her on the podcast and it’s always sweet little nuggets, but this was huge.
Someone was saying he’s at training camp, so maybe he did a photo dump because he was missing her. 🙂
Anyway, I’m happy for these two and I love to see them having a good time together. I loved seeing photos of her brother with Jason and Travis in the outdoors. Just, the world is so hard right now and this was a little bit of joy. It makes me miss the Eras Tour.
It’s weird that Travis is away in training camp, physically in the dorms of St Joseph MO, a guy who really loves training camp, to all of a sudden post a photo dump on Ig and Facebook when he doesn’t post their life whatsoever. Including photos taken on Taylor’s phone with that amber filter she uses. Showing her brother and Jason who doesn’t go far from his family to just go hiking with Travis and the guys. If you told me that Taylor posted these for Travis I would believe you.
It seems out of character for Travis to tease an engagement to one of the biggest pop stars on the planet this way but who cares, they’re happy.
I miss his buzz cut! He looked so much better.
Yeah his hair here is dreadful!
But *she* likes his longer hair.
Hope so! Cute couple & have been just fun to watch (like the first 2 years of H& M) !
I enjoy clowning about her professional stuff- but personally, i want her to be able to keep her life as private as she wants to- and if she gets married, we’ll probably get pictures at some point.
They look super happy. And he loves her out loud and lets her shine.
And she seems thrilled to support him.
In this dumpster fire of a country we live in, it is just nice to see someone who has shared her pain with us, looking so happy, and safe and loved.
But did i spend an hour on threads last night liking every post about how adorable the pictures are, yes, yes i did.
“He lives her out loud” – great way to put that 🙂
Ever since Hailey Paige got her name back, I’ve been hoping Taylor, if she did marry, would wear a Hailey Paige wedding gown. Taylor got her originals back, Hailey got her everything back, the dresses Hailey designs have always been some of my favourites, I think these two women are a match for working together. This is my opinion. This is my hope, too.
Come on, guys, marry already.
Make a beautiful baby that can date Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet should they wish to rob the cradle.
Me five minutes ago- let’s let her get married privately and in her own time.
Me after reading this: YES! ALL OF THIS!
Family vacations together, dating much much later, when everyone is over 25.
Love it! 🤣