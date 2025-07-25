Travis Kelce posted so many photos with Taylor Swift, is this an engagement tease?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are celebrating their two-year anniversary around this time. We don’t actually know when they first got together, but I assume it was probably in June/July 2023. Taylor and Trav have also been largely in the wind since the Super Bowl this year – Travis has popped up at charity golf tournaments and various events, but he and Taylor have been vacationing and spending time together. They haven’t put their relationship online in any big way in two years – only a couple of appearances on each other’s socials. Which is nice! Well, Travis decided to do a lovely photo dump on Thursday, and he included so many photos of Taylor!

Obviously, these photos have reignited all of the rumors of an engagement and more. In the photo above, where Taylor and Travis are both in black, you can see Travis’s phone and his lockscreen… and it appears his lockscreen is of himself and Taylor, with Taylor pointing to her left hand. I wouldn’t have noticed, but you know how forensic the Snake Fam is when it comes to this stuff. Would Taylor get engaged and not tell her fans? Yes. She would. I’m not saying that’s what has happened, but I wouldn’t be surprised! Anyway, these are some very cute photos. They seem genuinely happy together and genuinely in love.