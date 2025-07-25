Trump White House spox: South Park ‘hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years’

Wednesday night, South Park came back with a brand new episode, an episode which Matt Stone and Trey Parker had just written, voiced and animated in the past two weeks. The episode ripped into Donald Trump, giving him the full “South Park Saddam Hussein” treatment, putting him in bed with Satan and having Trump threaten to sue everyone. While I’ve argued in recent years that South Park really isn’t culturally relevant anymore, it was good to see Parker and Stone go there. It’s possible that they’re “going out with a bang,” because lord knows what Paramount will do to them and South Park after this episode. The episode was such a political earthquake that the Trump White House released a hilariously unhinged statement about it:

Donald Trump’s White House is melting down over Wednesday night’s South Park premiere, which just so happened to attack the president’s “teeny tiny” manhood and depict him as literally in bed with the Devil, effectively taking over the role held on the show for years by the late genocidal dictator Saddam Hussein. “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ [sic] content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” Trump White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers tells Rolling Stone in a statement Thursday morning. “Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.” The episode came just hours after it was reported that Paramount had agreed to buy the global streaming rights for South Park in a five-year deal worth $1.5 billion. Prior to the White House’s statement, Rolling Stone had asked several Trump advisers if clips of the latest South Park episode had been circulating among Trump’s staff. One senior administration official replied, “Of course,” noting how much their phone had lit up about it. A Trump adviser also said they’d seen it, and that as a longtime fan of the series, they found it “disappointing.”

[From Rolling Stone]

Trying to hit South Park with the “leftist entertainment” label is so weird, because I’m old enough to remember when “South Park Republicans” were a real demographic – Stone and Parker have never pledged allegiance to the Democrats or “wokeness” or liberal politics. Their whole thing is that they treat “both sides” with the same disdain and disrespect. Anyway, it certainly sounds like Trump is going to demand that Comedy Central should cancel South Park. Difficult to do when Stone and Parker just signed that $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount.

I don’t even know if I need to label this NSFW, but you get the idea.