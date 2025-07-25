Trump White House spox: South Park ‘hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years’

Wednesday night, South Park came back with a brand new episode, an episode which Matt Stone and Trey Parker had just written, voiced and animated in the past two weeks. The episode ripped into Donald Trump, giving him the full “South Park Saddam Hussein” treatment, putting him in bed with Satan and having Trump threaten to sue everyone. While I’ve argued in recent years that South Park really isn’t culturally relevant anymore, it was good to see Parker and Stone go there. It’s possible that they’re “going out with a bang,” because lord knows what Paramount will do to them and South Park after this episode. The episode was such a political earthquake that the Trump White House released a hilariously unhinged statement about it:
Donald Trump’s White House is melting down over Wednesday night’s South Park premiere, which just so happened to attack the president’s “teeny tiny” manhood and depict him as literally in bed with the Devil, effectively taking over the role held on the show for years by the late genocidal dictator Saddam Hussein.
“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ [sic] content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” Trump White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers tells Rolling Stone in a statement Thursday morning. “Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”
The episode came just hours after it was reported that Paramount had agreed to buy the global streaming rights for South Park in a five-year deal worth $1.5 billion.
Prior to the White House’s statement, Rolling Stone had asked several Trump advisers if clips of the latest South Park episode had been circulating among Trump’s staff. One senior administration official replied, “Of course,” noting how much their phone had lit up about it. A Trump adviser also said they’d seen it, and that as a longtime fan of the series, they found it “disappointing.”
Trying to hit South Park with the “leftist entertainment” label is so weird, because I’m old enough to remember when “South Park Republicans” were a real demographic – Stone and Parker have never pledged allegiance to the Democrats or “wokeness” or liberal politics. Their whole thing is that they treat “both sides” with the same disdain and disrespect. Anyway, it certainly sounds like Trump is going to demand that Comedy Central should cancel South Park. Difficult to do when Stone and Parker just signed that $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount.
I don’t even know if I need to label this NSFW, but you get the idea.
Screengrabs from South Park/Comedy Central.
Until now.
I can’t wait to hear all the right-wing papers educate us on how irrelevant South Park is after spending the last 3 years claiming the show spoofing the Sussexes means it’s the end of the world for them.
100%
“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ [sic] content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” Trump White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers tells Rolling Stone in a statement Thursday morning. “Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”
So the Left criticized South Park which is….*also* the Left???
Also, I think most people on the Left save a space for South Park to just exist as it is: a cartoon based on profanity, dark humor, and yes political incorrectness. Like, I don’t recall leftists getting offended about a cartoon that mainly exists to offend people, in the best way possible.
And you are absolutely correct, Kasier, that South Park Republicans used to be a thing–they were typically center-Right conservatives who probably laughed their asses off at the latest SP episode because they likely hate Trump as well. Makes me wonder how many of these moderates still exist? These were the socially liberal, fiscally conservative types many of whom are probably Democrats or Independents at this point (thinking of The Lincoln Project or The Bulwark).
In the late 90s my very liberal housemates and I had a standing weekly date to watch it. There was much less political satire around then, and SP was the right note for hipster 20 somethings. Yeah they went after the left too but it was funny. Here’s the thing, if you can’t laugh at your own party, you might be in a cult.
Your last sentence–this, so much.
It’s so pathetic that our government has decided that Americans no longer have the fundamental right to criticize or mock those in power. Fascist regimes actively suppress opposition and criticism so it’s pretty easy to figure out what’s happening here.
Extraordinary that the WH spends so much time commenting on TV and films and celebs. More like a gossip rag than an actual government. Well I suppose there isn’t much else happening in the world, is there?
27 years going strong and they just signed a $1.5 billion contract….survey says the WH is wrong, again..hahaha
I just subscribed to Paramount on Prime Video during Prime Days for 99 cents so I was able to watch the episode yesterday.
I was laughing so hard. I could not believe it. I had to watch again with my H when he got home.
My husband did the same thing re: free trial and watched it twice yesterday too and then I rewatched clips from it online. It was so satisfying.
Jesus whispering to the crowd that he had to show up at public school or Paramount was going to cancel him. I was crying from laughing so hard.
Trey and Matt are much, much smarter than most give them credit for. They went very hard at Paramount as well- right after taking 1.5B from them- basically daring Paramount to do anything. This was a great move by them.
Team America was absolutely on point at just the right moment. Calling out American toxic aggression and the ease of distracting us from the real issues.
I agree and it takes some really big cojones to put this out there in a time when politicians, universities, media, the billionaire class, etc., etc., etc., are all bending a knee.
Blame Canada!
South Park is more libertarian than anything which gives them freedom to offend everyone. So that’s what they do.
Came here to agree with you about their libertarianism. The Trump administration should be more worried that they’re on the same team as those lefty lunatic liberals (,lol) in skewering him.
It was hilarious! Loved it and love them for mocking him mercilessly.
Anything that sends him into fits of rage is fine by me.
The creators of South Park are said to be libertarian. But I would agree that South Park hasn’t been relevant in years. Maybe they will get a revival going forward. I haven’t seen Camilla Tominey crowing about this but that’s probably because she and her paper are Trump loyalists.
I freely admit I didn’t even know it was still on. We are drowning in political satire. Politics itself is just a caricature. But if it still speaks to people and has an audience, more power to them. Cuz the tiny clip I watched was brilliant.
I have never been able to stand South Park. (The pitch gets on my nerves and the bigliest magat I know adores it. I don’t think I have ever watched an entire episode). But. Go, South Park, Colbert, Kimmel and every comedy outlet giving the facist f#ckers hell! It really gets under yam knockers skin to be openly mocked. It can’t be good for his health being openly enraged.
South Park is a love it or hate it show. I’ve never liked it, its humour is just too childish and peurile. I’ve never watched The Simpsons either or Beavis and Butthead. But if they mock the Orange Anus I’m all for it.
The South Park creators aren’t left. This is the first time they directly mocked Trump. Imagine that. They mocked H&M before taking their sweet time to go after Trump. In his first election, they mocked Hilary that she is so bad at politics, she lost to a South park character they used as a stand-in for Trump. It is good that they are finally going after someone who has real power, but considering all their audience, I believe, they lean to right politically or choose to pander to right most of the time. They were never shy caricaturing democrats.
They aren’t relevant, weren’t relevant when they attacked the Sussexes, and them criticizing someone I don’t care for doesn’t change that. The brainless conspiracy theory loving libertarian “moderate” edgelords this show produced are half the reason the election happened the way it did anyway.