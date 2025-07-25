Matt Healy’s mom Denise Welch is ‘glad’ that she’s not Taylor Swift’s mother-in-law

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy dated for several months in 2023. I still believe that Healy was one of the big reasons why Taylor and Joe Alwyn ended their years-long relationship, and there were breadcrumbs indicating that Taylor and Healy started up months before they really “went public.” Healy’s mother is Denise Welch, a local celebrity in the UK. She’s an actress and one of the panelists on Loose Women, which is sort of like the UK’s version of The View. When Healy and Swift were together, Denise had nice things to say about Taylor, but Denise mostly avoided talking about the brief and chaotic relationship. Now Healy is engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel, and Welch openly adores her. Well, Welch appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night, and that messy bitch Andy Cohen asked her directly about Taylor and The Tortured Poets Department. Many of the songs on TTPD were about Healy, so fair enough.
When asked about TTPD, Denise told Cohen: “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost. Not that I have anything against her at all! It was just — it was tricky.” My unpopular opinion: I think Denise probably speaks for a lot of moms out there, moms who do not want their sons to get involved with Taylor. And it’s even weirder because Taylor gets introduced to her boyfriends’ moms so quickly! She met Tom Hiddleston’s mom like two seconds after they started up! Same with Travis Kelce.
Denise also said: “She — listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it….Matty has taken it all in completely good grace. He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, who is gorgeous. So, we’ve moved on.” LMAO. Healy absolutely moved on. Something I sort of appreciate about the Swifties is that they really don’t blame him for being terrible, which he is. The Swifties kind of put that whole episode down to Taylor’s bad choices and they think TTPD is Taylor working through her terrible mistake.
Also: Welch gave a full-throated defense of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in this interview too.
Dear Ms Welch,, Tay!or feels “same”.
At least she’s called it out: an institutional bullying pile-on.
Couldn’t watch the video (yet…I’m at work) but I agree. I’d hate to be Taylor Swift’s mother in law. That’s a level of scrutiny that I wouldn’t want to live under, because I wouldn’t have signed up for that…my son would have!
I am a big Swifty and I know she will probably embellish for art, but if even half of it is mildly true I’m glad she got out of there. MH just seems like a gross guy overall, but I just hope he treats Gabbriette better than he appears to have treated Taylor. I can imagine even for someone who is on British tv, the mania and full on-ness of Taylor’s world and for anyone in her close proximity would be a lot for almost anyone to handle. I don’t watch LW so I don’t know what Denise Welch is about but I am pleasantly surprised by her support and view of Meghan and Harry, that I did not expect. Especially since it feels like most people of her demographic (middle-aged, female, white) are the opposite, so kudos where it is due for going against the screeching of everyone around her on this topic.
I’m not a big swiftie, but I checked out Matt Healey when everyone was howling about him. And I totally got it. What a horrid misogynistic, racist jerk who felt entitled enough to yak about his proclivities. To Swifties credit, who, imho, look mostly like nice young white girls, they clocked his racist piehole.
I’m not sure there was ever a chance in hell that those two would get married, but I don’t blame Denise. That’s an insane level of scrutiny and Taylor’s followers can be a bit on the obsessive side, to put it mildly.
Mum’s hate Taylor swift? Curious : do you KNOW if tay meeting parents was on her time frame or the date?
So much jealously and nasty of Taylor in this article. Sorry people aren’t successful but it’s not Taylor’s fault? Btw does anyone know when Taylor started with Travis and met the family? Exact time frames? My husband met my parents in a month btw. We’ve been married 25 years. That’s sooooooo bad and I’m awful! 🤣🤣🤣
There’s a lot of jealousy. Sorry, Taylor is genuinely talented.
So if we criticize Tay Tay it somehow implies we’re jealous….shut up. So this bothers you than her hanging out with of bunch of Trumpers? It’s funny she only hangs outs with the Brittney Mahomely during football season🤣
@Bethy you totally called it! She definitely only hangs out with Brittney during football season. I’ve actually noticed a trend with photographs of Taylor. You can tell the difference when someone *asks* to take a photo *with* her and when a photo is taken of her and her actual friends. In photos with Brittney, she looks like she’s posing with a fan. In the photos Travis posted, she looks so much more natural.
I think all of the Kelces have handled the scrutiny beautifully, Ms Dona has been getting paid for appearing in a few lifetime or hallmark movies last Christmas.
They keep Taylor’s life private, they keep their statements positive and short, knowing stray words can be blown up into a major kerfuffle in the press when it comes to Taylor.
They all knew they were spending last thanksgiving together, and Ms. Donna just lied her ass of on the Today show (or some morning show) about her thanksgiving plans.
But as Taylor sings “I can never give you peace”, we must acknowledge that there is a seriously increased level of scrutiny and that it adds difficulty to people’s lives.
So i get what she is saying re being glad to not live as a known person in the UK as a relative of Taylor- the UK media is insane.
And i appreciate her full throated opinion on the Sussexes, now i’m wondering if she was the lady in one of the media clips (not a doc interview) in the 6 part nextflix doc that defended Meghan- like “no one could take the level of trolling that she has taken”
I get the impression that towards the end of Joe and Taylor’s relationship, she was sick of his anti-social and morose personality. She is fun; he is not. Meanwhile, she’d known Matt since she was much younger and sort of romanticized the idea of him as the anti-Joe. It’s all in “Guilty as Sin”: “My boredom’s bone deep” and “He’s a paradox.” And I don’t think she officially cheated in the strictest sense of the word because of the line “Without ever touching his skin / How could I be guilty as sin?”
You understand that Taylor can very well lie in songs, right? She was hanging out with Matt before officially ending with Joe, who gave the exact break up time, because the blinds were saying they called it quits long before they made a statement about it. Anyway, emotional cheating is still cheating. It is not cool to monkey-branch from one relationship to another. Her fans would bully Joe endlessly if he did that to Taylor.
Mom and son don’t fall on the same side, when it comes to Black women, eh?
Can’t blame her. Being in Taylor’s orbit must come with A LOT. A lot of unwanted attention. A lot of secrecy. A lot of Taylor exerting control over everything and everyone around her.
Oh she is happy and Taylor is happy and Matt is happy. So happiness all round.
Denise, my love, having been exposed to your revolting behaviour over several years while I was resident in the UK – including showing your boobs to a dude about your son’s age on Celebrity Big Brother – I am 100 per cent certain that Taylor dodged the much bigger bullet.
Andy Cohen loves to stir the pot!
A really nice, full throated defense of the Sussexes.
If my son was the muse for a famous album, I’d be low key happy. We all want to make our mark on this earth and the 1975 isn’t doing it.
I wonder what it’s like to be the mother of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”.
Maybe instead of being critical of Taylor she should focus on why her son is a gross DB whose teeth look like he’s never heard of a dentist…
Because it’s always the mother’s fault, right?
In this case, she seems as awful as him, so…yes.
I have a grown son. I’d take some responsibility if he grew up to be a DB who ghosts women and acts like a jackass.
So, with all the angst over the annual summer British Bash-Fest of Harry & Meghan, why isn’t there a headline article here about what Denise said about Meghan on Cohen’s show?
A last-line throwaway? Come on. At least take the opportunity to give us a counterweight to some of the nasty tabloid trash that has zero content behind it.
Her defense of Meghan and Harry is really, really refreshing to see <3
Honestly, I don’t blame her. Taylor is a huge star, and that comes with a lot of headaches and responsibility.
Sidebar – It’s kind of an ick for me when a grown man goes by the nickname he clearly had as a little boy. I can deal with Jimmy, but Matty is a bridge too far.
I imagine, the intensity of her fans would be very very uplifting when Taylor is dating your son. But, if they break up badly, imagine the same intensity, but this time, filled with mockery, bullying, hatred. Even Taylor called out some of her fans in her last album, right? There are mentally obsessed fans in most of fan groups. Since Taylor has a big fan base, the number of her weirdo fans is also high. I saw a lot of posts, comments from those, sending Matt messages to k*ll himself, to overdose (knowing his drug abuse history), etc. There were also blinds at the time, those fans were sending similar threats, abuse to his family, bandmates, and close friends. I don’t like Matt or his edgelord schtick. But, I understand why he ran away after seeing that.
There are very few people who can handle that kind of pressure. I think, Taylor found her person in Travis and I really hope they make it, because I don’t think there are lots of guys who can handle her fame like that. In this sense, I didn’t take Denise’s statement as a dig to Taylor, but to the Taylor Swift and the attention that brings.