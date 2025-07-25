Matt Healy’s mom Denise Welch is ‘glad’ that she’s not Taylor Swift’s mother-in-law

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy dated for several months in 2023. I still believe that Healy was one of the big reasons why Taylor and Joe Alwyn ended their years-long relationship, and there were breadcrumbs indicating that Taylor and Healy started up months before they really “went public.” Healy’s mother is Denise Welch, a local celebrity in the UK. She’s an actress and one of the panelists on Loose Women, which is sort of like the UK’s version of The View. When Healy and Swift were together, Denise had nice things to say about Taylor, but Denise mostly avoided talking about the brief and chaotic relationship. Now Healy is engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel, and Welch openly adores her. Well, Welch appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night, and that messy bitch Andy Cohen asked her directly about Taylor and The Tortured Poets Department. Many of the songs on TTPD were about Healy, so fair enough.

When asked about TTPD, Denise told Cohen: “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost. Not that I have anything against her at all! It was just — it was tricky.” My unpopular opinion: I think Denise probably speaks for a lot of moms out there, moms who do not want their sons to get involved with Taylor. And it’s even weirder because Taylor gets introduced to her boyfriends’ moms so quickly! She met Tom Hiddleston’s mom like two seconds after they started up! Same with Travis Kelce.

Denise also said: “She — listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it….Matty has taken it all in completely good grace. He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, who is gorgeous. So, we’ve moved on.” LMAO. Healy absolutely moved on. Something I sort of appreciate about the Swifties is that they really don’t blame him for being terrible, which he is. The Swifties kind of put that whole episode down to Taylor’s bad choices and they think TTPD is Taylor working through her terrible mistake.

Also: Welch gave a full-throated defense of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in this interview too.

The powerful reasons that Denise Welch will defend Prince Harry and Meghan Sussex #WWHL pic.twitter.com/bZgAVkBhdO — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 25, 2025