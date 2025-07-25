Lauren Sanchez plans to start a lingerie line & other billion-dollar businesses

I missed these photos a few weeks ago – on July 8th, Lauren Sanchez Bezos attended some Paris Fashion Week events, and she was strutting around with an Hermes bag and her giant diamond ring. You have to give it to her – she won. She got the big prize. She worked her magic on a billionaire, she signed the prenup and now she gets to enjoy all of Jeff Bezos’ money. You would have thought that she would spend the whole summer on vacation on her new husband’s yacht, but I guess she wanted to check in with some girlfriends in Paris. Why not. Meanwhile, rumors are still circulating about what Bezos will buy for his new bride. Will he buy Conde Nast and put her in charge of Vogue? Or will Lauren use her connections to start her own billion-dollar lingerie business??

Now that she’s a billionaire’s wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos is hanging up her journalism hat and becoming an entrepreneur. This week, she announced she and her husband Jeff, along with fellow billionaire Michael Dell, are launching a lingerie line with Sydney Sweeney via their investment fund, Coatue.

Coatue has $1 billion worth of funds to invest and is headed up by SoHo House board member and former Snapchat employee, Ben Schwerin. But I’m told lingerie won’t be the only business Lauren will launch this year.

”She and Kris Kardashian are very good friends,” my source said. “Kris was behind Skims, SKKN, Khy, Poosh and every other brand her daughters are associated with — and she is helping Lauren, giving her advice.”

A rep for Sanchez Bezos declined comment, but another friend of the former journalist did note that lingerie isn’t the only business Sanchez Bezos is involved in.

“There will be more,” a friend said. ”Lauren is an active and intelligent woman, her life isn’t just working out and traveling on yachts with Jeff — she has a lot of ideas and the money to implement them now.”

Honestly, of all the paths for Lauren to go down, “trying to become a billionaire in her own right” is far from the worst idea. While I wouldn’t buy lingerie designed by Lauren, I can see the vision for the company – a “sexy” version of Skims (Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear line). A Bezos-financed version of Savage X Fenty (Rihanna’s lingerie line). I would even consider “starting a lingerie company” to be Lauren staying in her lane. More relatable than the space flight sh-t at least. Also… Kris Jenner wasn’t really the mastermind behind Skims, that really was between the Gredes and Kim. Kris was the mastermind behind Kylie Cosmetics though, which is probably her proudest achievement.

23 Responses to “Lauren Sanchez plans to start a lingerie line & other billion-dollar businesses”

  1. Lady Esther says:
    July 25, 2025 at 11:43 am

    Hmmm, wasn’t the reason Sydney Sweeny attending the Bezos wedding is because she was going to launch a lingerie line backed by him? (made sense to me. With Sydney’s figure, I’d even look at her line if it was well made/priced)

    Also, Lauren can sit on her bum her entire life now, isn’t that why she worked so hard to land the Big Whale? She doesn’t need to work and has never demonstrated any passions or talents other than plastic surgery and being with the world’s biggest billionaire. She can rest easy now. Why would she want to do anything at all?

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      July 25, 2025 at 11:46 am

      Speaking of big whales I hope the orcas do their thing next time her and Jeffie are on the yacht.

      Reply
    • Jegede says:
      July 25, 2025 at 11:54 am

      Exactly.

      And Sweeney’s ad campaign with American Eagles, is close to confirmation that this is where she is branding herself. Will Bezos have to choose?

      Reply
      • Lady Esther says:
        July 25, 2025 at 12:09 pm

        Isn’t the saying that when a man marries his mistress, there is a job opening? Maybe Lauren’s move is just to block Sydney from responding to the ad 😉

      • Jegede says:
        July 25, 2025 at 12:30 pm

        Christ!!!! That would be stupendous for gossip.

        Lauren will actually eat Sydney alive!!
        No “consciously uncoupling” for her.😛😛😛

    • Josephine says:
      July 25, 2025 at 2:03 pm

      I think she better hustle. I’m sure there is a great prenup and he seems like the type to level up as she starts to age more. She’s one plastic surgery away from totally dissolving.

      Reply
  2. Melissa says:
    July 25, 2025 at 11:43 am

    Is she such good friends with “Kris Kardashian” she used the wrong last name? Or is Kris going with the K these days?

    Reply
  3. Jaded says:
    July 25, 2025 at 11:48 am

    What’s she going to name her lingerie line? “How To Look Like a Ho”?

    Reply
  4. Jegede says:
    July 25, 2025 at 11:53 am

    In this economy?? I guess.

    And I would have thought that market would be over-saturated by now?

    Reply
  5. Eleonor says:
    July 25, 2025 at 11:56 am

    That corset looks so painful!

    Reply
    • CatGotMyTongue says:
      July 25, 2025 at 12:13 pm

      So do the bolt-ons. But, to quote Dorothy Parker, for the kind of people who like that sort of thing, that’s the sort of thing they like!

      Reply
  6. Normades says:
    July 25, 2025 at 11:56 am

    All the wonderful things they could do with that wealth and their goal is just make more wealth.

    Reply
  7. Bethy says:
    July 25, 2025 at 11:59 am

    Why? Are people clamoring for more lingerie? It’s a over saturated market…..unless she caters to women with ridiculous breast implants.

    Reply
  8. jais says:
    July 25, 2025 at 12:10 pm

    Well I’d rather her create a lingerie line than be given Conde nast.

    Reply
  9. gaffney says:
    July 25, 2025 at 12:16 pm

    I don’t see high end lingerie shoppers buying anything she’s selling and if she’s going mid to low end, she’s gonna have some harsh competition with her husband’s creation, Amazon and all the slutty (no shame) things people can get on there for a quarter. Anyhoo, maybe I’m wrong and she can just slap “bezos” on the seat of some sweat shop joggers and make more billions.

    Reply
  10. Alice B. Tokeless says:
    July 25, 2025 at 12:20 pm

    ”She and Kris Kardashian are very good friends,” my source said. “Kris was behind Skims, SKKN, Khy, Poosh and every other brand her daughters are associated with — and she is helping Lauren, giving her advice.” Yeah, water always finds its level.

    Reply
  11. Libra says:
    July 25, 2025 at 12:48 pm

    Her clothes fit so tight one has to wonder, does she ever feel bloated? Gassy? Constipated? Crude I know, but most of us have those days and she doesn’t??

    Reply

