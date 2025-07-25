Lauren Sanchez plans to start a lingerie line & other billion-dollar businesses

I missed these photos a few weeks ago – on July 8th, Lauren Sanchez Bezos attended some Paris Fashion Week events, and she was strutting around with an Hermes bag and her giant diamond ring. You have to give it to her – she won. She got the big prize. She worked her magic on a billionaire, she signed the prenup and now she gets to enjoy all of Jeff Bezos’ money. You would have thought that she would spend the whole summer on vacation on her new husband’s yacht, but I guess she wanted to check in with some girlfriends in Paris. Why not. Meanwhile, rumors are still circulating about what Bezos will buy for his new bride. Will he buy Conde Nast and put her in charge of Vogue? Or will Lauren use her connections to start her own billion-dollar lingerie business??

Now that she’s a billionaire’s wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos is hanging up her journalism hat and becoming an entrepreneur. This week, she announced she and her husband Jeff, along with fellow billionaire Michael Dell, are launching a lingerie line with Sydney Sweeney via their investment fund, Coatue. Coatue has $1 billion worth of funds to invest and is headed up by SoHo House board member and former Snapchat employee, Ben Schwerin. But I’m told lingerie won’t be the only business Lauren will launch this year. ”She and Kris Kardashian are very good friends,” my source said. “Kris was behind Skims, SKKN, Khy, Poosh and every other brand her daughters are associated with — and she is helping Lauren, giving her advice.” A rep for Sanchez Bezos declined comment, but another friend of the former journalist did note that lingerie isn’t the only business Sanchez Bezos is involved in. “There will be more,” a friend said. ”Lauren is an active and intelligent woman, her life isn’t just working out and traveling on yachts with Jeff — she has a lot of ideas and the money to implement them now.”

[From NewsNation]

Honestly, of all the paths for Lauren to go down, “trying to become a billionaire in her own right” is far from the worst idea. While I wouldn’t buy lingerie designed by Lauren, I can see the vision for the company – a “sexy” version of Skims (Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear line). A Bezos-financed version of Savage X Fenty (Rihanna’s lingerie line). I would even consider “starting a lingerie company” to be Lauren staying in her lane. More relatable than the space flight sh-t at least. Also… Kris Jenner wasn’t really the mastermind behind Skims, that really was between the Gredes and Kim. Kris was the mastermind behind Kylie Cosmetics though, which is probably her proudest achievement.