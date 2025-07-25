Justin Timberlake criticized for his listless performances, lack of singing



Justin Timberlake is still out on tour. (What tour? The world tour.) He’s currently on the European leg, and it seems concertgoers across the EU are wishing Justin would actually shake a leg at his own dang show. Videos are popping up all over social media that reveal performances from JT that are undeniably lackluster, listless, and rather lacking in vocals. And where there are videos, there are comments raising legitimate concerns, like why Justin won’t just dance, dance, dance and rock his body. Or when will he be bringing singing back. Like I said, they’re fair questions, especially once you watch one of the clips. But it’s the array of zingers people are coming up with that will have me laughing until the end of time.

Justin Timberlake is facing a firestorm of criticism from fans who accuse him of delivering “dishonest” performances on his current tour. A viral TikTok video from a Paris concert has opened the floodgates, with social media platforms like Reddit inundated with comments from disappointed concertgoers questioning the star’s work ethic. The latest concert appearance comes after the singer received backlash for a similar performance in Romania. The online mockery has been swift and brutal. After footage showed Timberlake seemingly letting the audience handle vocal duties, one user quipped, “this performance could have been an email.” The sentiment was widely shared, with others calling the tour the “Justin Timberlake karaoke tour” and suggesting, “The back up singers deserve his paycheck.” The jokes pointed to a deep sense of being short-changed. “Is the performance in the room with us?” one commenter sarcastically asked. Another joked, “Go girl, give us nothing.” The criticism became so specific that one person drew a viral comparison: “Justin Timberlake is the Airbnb of concerts. At Airbnb, you pay a cleaning fee but still do the cleaning. At his concert, you pay for a ticket but still do the singing.” Fans described a performer who appeared completely disengaged. “He went to his own concert as an attendee and made the crowd do the show for him,” one user wrote. Another noted, “The mic is most def off,” while a third asked, “Why is the mic on the floor lol.” The frustration led one fan to conclude, “you have enough evidence to request for refund.” While a lone defender suggested that letting the crowd sing is a “pretty common thing for artists to do,” that argument was quickly dismissed. A commenter shot back, “There’s plenty of videos that show he does this again and again, for minutes at a time… barely any attempts at singing and no dancing. That’s no performance.”

[From Parade]

There’s a term in rehearsals called “marking” it, when you go through a sequence to map out spacing and timing, but you don’t do it at full throttle performance level energy. That’s what I see Justin doing in these clips. The internet is right (for once!), what he’s doing up on stage is not the caliber fans pay to see! (Let alone for the prices they’re asked to cough up.) And yeah, he really is passing off singing duties to the audience waaaay too much, fo’ shiz fo’ shiz. Among the plethora of outstanding comments, I equally love “this performance could have been an email” and “Go girl, give us nothing.” Just coming up with these quips took more effort than what Justin’s giving! But I think we all know it’s the Airbnb line that really takes the cake. No notes.

Poor Justin! Out on his lonely, unglamorous world tour, where he’s been forced to cancel several stops due to injuries and illnesses. Plus the mean young cop in Sag Harbor didn’t recognize him and the mean iconic pop star he used to date exposed him as a douche, and in the middle of it all his wife cut her hair into a bob! Justin thought his DWI was going to ruin the tour; turns out he was capable of doing that all on his own. Cry me a river indeed.

Justin Timberlake puts his mic on the ground, walks away and lets the audience sing for him. This must be a new karaoke thing? Singing three words in almost 30 seconds is embarrassing and disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/gJDyqul8jK — Justin Timberjail (@justintmbrpussy) July 22, 2025

Fans really stood out in the rain 3 HOURS waiting for Justin Timberlake and he couldn’t even be bothered to fully sing for them. SMH This is disgusting, if I was there I would have requested a full refund TBH. 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/HVD5H59RuM — Justin Timberjail (@justintmbrpussy) July 21, 2025

If you're not on the TikTok side of the Internet, Justin Timberlake phoned it in for a concert in Romania and the world is here to avenge those ticketpayers' loss. pic.twitter.com/QMyjZMYVzQ — J. Evelyn (@EvitorialPage) July 22, 2025