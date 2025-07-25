Tracee Ellis Ross: ‘My overpacking has never hurt anybody. It’s only brought joy’



In 2017 (which was 8 years ago, what is time?), I covered a delightful interview with Tracee Ellis Ross, in Redbook, in which she said that she loves going on vacation alone because she can do what she wants. She said she can go at her own pace and that “a lot of women have children, husbands, jobs, so there’s always someone they are accountable to.” This is so true! Many of you commented that you love traveling alone and that’s there’s a lot of freedom in it. My favorite comment was from Tiffany, who said “I am paying for it so I want to do what the hell I want.” Exactly.

Tracee has a new solo travel show, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, which premieres today, Friday July 25, on the Roku Channel. She told Essence magazine why she loves traveling solo and gave some tips for traveling alone as a Black woman.

On her new show

I’ve always traveled solo. I’ve been traveling solo since I was about 24 or 25 years old. I have taken at least one, if not two, solo travel trips a year since then… Throughout the show I am asking my audience the following question: Can you be yourself alone? Can you enjoy who you are? Can you make choices that feel empowered and full of agency when it comes to your happiness and joy? There’s no need to wait for someone or something to find a sense of luxury in your life. And our culture is a little confused about how I see luxury. Sometimes, luxury in our culture often comes with a significant price tag versus the luxury of being safe and having a sense of calm in your nervous system. Solo travel is not lonely and it’s for everyone

During one of the episodes, a woman said to me that she felt bad for me because I was alone. I was happy that she said that because it allowed us to show someone misunderstand the intention of solo travel, which often happens. People misunderstand what being single at this age or not having children can mean and look like. And as soon as you say the word sadness or loneliness or grief, they think, ‘See, you can’t be happy if you don’t have someone.’ And that’s not true. I know of people who are happily married and still experience loneliness and grief and sadness. So it’s a human thing. It’s not a being single thing, and solo travel is also something that can be for everybody. Solo travel is for people who are in relationships. Solo travel can be about relaxation, and it can also be about adventure. Solo travel can be about meeting people and going on a trip, but it’s also about actually meeting other people who live in different places. There are various reasons to have this experience, but it’s certainly not one to feel sad about or to interpret as a comment on something that’s not working in your life. On her first trip and why she prefers resorts

I don’t remember being frightened. Maybe I was, but I felt safe. I went to a resort. That’s probably why I still prefer going to resorts, as everything is conveniently located on-site, and I don’t have to venture off the property. Safety tips for traveling alone as a Black woman

This is one of the reasons that social media can be one of the ways social media can be beneficial. There are ways to research places that people have visited, that you know. I also tell people, if you haven’t solo traveled, and there aren’t things that you know about yourself that you like, go somewhere you’ve been before, with friends, somewhere you’ve already been, or go there by yourself and see if you can find that experience just as joyful and wonderful, or a different version of joyful and wonderful, and then start to adventure from there. Also, please provide your friends with the name of the hotel, flight information, and your expected landing time. Check in with people before and after I’ve landed. Trust your instincts. If there’s something that you plan to do when you get there and it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it. On what she’s learned from traveling alone

A couple of things, I like to pack a lot. I used to be ashamed about it. I don’t anymore. My overpacking has never hurt anybody. It’s only brought joy. I enjoy my own company. I’m fun and I’m silly!

As a fellow overpacker, I welcome stories from other overpackers. When else can you wear all your cutest clothes and shoes other than on vacation? I can’t stand those advice videos and articles about packing light so it all fits in a carry on for a full week’s travel. If you’re going somewhere in the US you don’t have to worry as much about not packing all your toiletries, for instance, but you can’t replace all your products when you’re in another country! That’s great advice to go to a resort so that everything is taken care of for you. It’s also smart to tell close friends where you’re going and your flight plans so they can check on you.

My friend Karen travels solo to Europe just about every year. She goes on tour group vacations that have itineraries, and has loved all of her experiences. I asked Karen for a quote for this story and she said “I admire Tracee Ellis Ross. We are both the same age. I travelled outside of the country for the first time in 2022. I was so nervous. However, I had an amazing time and met another solo traveler. We both talked about how important it was to do the things. I am so glad I did it and I am planning another trip to Europe next year! I’m glad I got over my fear of solo traveling.”

This should be a fun look into Tracee’s aspirational vacations, and I’m looking forward to it. I have Rokus on all my TVs! Their UI is the best.

