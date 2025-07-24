Last night’s episode of ‘South Park’ ripped into Paramount & Donald Trump

Paramount/CBS gave up their spine, their ethics, their integrity and their brand to get their merger with Skydance through. The Trump administration could have gotten anything from Paramount Global, anything Donald Trump asked for, they would have given him. 60 Minutes basically paid Trump a bribe in the form of a “settlement.” Soon after, CBS canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert completely. The Hollywood Reporter just reported that once the merger is completed, CBS will hire an ombudsman to ensure that CBS is adhering to MAGA principles and talking points. Skydance will also eliminate all DEI once the merger is completed.
As all of this happened, Paramount was still operating as business-as-usual with their in-house creatives. One of Paramount’s largest contracts is with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker on Comedy Central. On Monday, Stone and Parker’s side had a breakthrough with Paramount in their negotiations for streaming rights – Paramount agreed to a five-year streaming deal for South Park, with a $1.5 billion overall payout. South Park also got the order for 50 new episodes.
Well, South Park’s new season premiered last night. After all of Paramount’s obsequity with the Trump crew, what did Parker and Stone do? They ripped into Trump, they ripped into Paramount’s bribery and they even put Trump in bed with Satan… as Satan and Trump talked about the Epstein files. They also had South Park Jesus talking about Colbert getting fired. Parker & Stone are known for doing quick turnarounds, so I’m not surprised that they got this episode together so quickly. You can now stream the episode on Paramount+ you guys.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone getting a billion from Paramount and then dropping this. Great stuff.#SouthPark pic.twitter.com/q7CFpb6JOL
NEW: South Park targets President Trump over the Epstein files in their new episode, puts him in bed with Satan.
The episode comes as South Park has just reportedly agreed to a 5 year, 50 episode, $1.5 billion deal with Paramount.
“The Epstein list? Are we still talking… pic.twitter.com/sE4zt2ONOu
Jesus referring to CBS/Paramount Global#SouthPark #SouthParkSeason27 pic.twitter.com/ZZSsjVXjNq
Yeah, but you gotta go to Paramount+ to see it 😡! Even so, I hope this episode buries the one where they skewer the Sussexes.
I watched on Comedy Central (dvr) last night.
They also had a “PSA” numbered 1 of 50, that showed a real-looking (probably AI) Trump wandering nude through the dessert before his teeny tiny member pops up with googly eyes on it.
I thought it was kind of interesting that they said these slurs were now OK to use because woke is dead, but then they used the slurs to describe Trump himself. It was like they turned the Maga weapon against the maga King.
Not to be too dramatic, but I do think comedy is a very important tool in fighting against fascism and autocrats. It’s along the lines of don’t acquiesce, don’t give them power that they don’t have, don’t comply ahead of time. When people are very scared of a leader, they will start to hold themselves back ahead of time. That allows the autocrat’s power to grow. Comedy makes them a laughing stock, it weakens them, it reduces their power. It makes people feel stronger in their defiance. It makes other people in positions of power, not feel as confident in backing an autograph who’s unpopular. I really do think things like this hurt Trump significantly.
Came here to say this!! It’s not dramatic at all–mocking fascists absolutely strips them of their power. Fashies like Trump thrive on being feared and despise being made fun of. I know it’s hard for people here to comprehend but Trump has become a cool, anti-establishment, rebellious figure to a lot of young men. It’s super effective to make him seem like a weak, tiny-dicked clown. We need more folks in the comedy field to make him a laughingstock.
The AI video is freaking HILARIOUS omg. They really went all-out lol.
Exactly, kitten!
Mocking him can diminish Trump in the eyes of his dude bro supporters, faster and more effectively than facts ever could!
I checked Comedy Central listings and it’s being replayed several times. I plan to watch today at 4:30pm ET.
The fake live-action PSA they did, where they mock his penis size, is just brutal. Uses AI. It’s here if you want, though you do need to sign in and get past several dire warning screens to see it. That said, omg it’s worth it. (And so very gross.)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Afetnw70S04&pp=QACIAgHSBwkJ_ACjtWo3m0M%3D&rco=1
As a momentary respite from our national news, this is fking hilarious.
Bravo! 49 more episodes like this, please. Thank you! Also lambast Mike Johnson, Lindsey Graham, Yurtle Turtle and all the especially evil members of congress, please.
Ha! I am relieved that they are unabashedly playing the role of Greek chorus for Trump. May they continue to do so until we get rid of him and all of his idiotic acolytes.
I heard its only on Paramount+ which means you have to pay for that service to see it which is…..well, annoying. We canceled our P+ subscription a few months ago (not directly related to the Colbert situation) and I’m not renewing just to see this. But we do DVR the episodes (we probably end up only watching 4-5 each season but we do DVR them all) so wondering if we can see it that way.
Either way…..well played, South Park. Well played.
Check Comedy Central listings over the next day or so. It’s being replayed several times.
oh good to know!! My husband DVRs it anyway so we should have it (he tends to put on episodes at night as he’s falling asleep but I only watch when there’s one that gets a lot of buzz…..like this one apparently lol.)
FYI Comedy Central is owned by Paramount just in case you’re boycotting….
@Kitten I have to admit that I can’t keep all the boycotts straight. I won’t sign up for P+ again but I do want to watch this after they just paid Parker and Stone over a billion dollars. But that’s still views for Paramount.
I feel teh same way about Colbert. I know last week I was all “I stopped watching those shows” and I have but then I’m like, maybe I should watch Colbert again in solidarity to help his ratings for the next year. But that’s still ultimately helping CBS et al so 🤷♀️
Maybe this will push him over the edge….
First Satan was in bed with Saddam Hussein who was a bad boyfriend and now he’s in bed with Trump? Satan has a bad picker.
Satan needs to sit down and have a serious talk with his girls and his gays, his picker is just off!
I have so many questions. How far has the value of the USD fallen for SP to be worth 1.5 billion. How does SP still have an audiance that wants to see 50 more episodes??
Was thinking along the same lines.
I can’t watch the whole episode but those clips were awesome. The bit where there’s one of those inflatable wiggly thingies in front of the White House! Beautiful attention to mocking detail.
Satan just tweeted out over at RedHellSky that he’s suing South Park, Paramount and Candace Owens for defamation.
👆 👆👆 comment award!! 🥇
For the younger folk, South Park did a running bit for years where Saddam Hussein was in a romantic relationship with Satan.
They also did a bit last night about Trump’s very small appendage. That was a joke they did in 2001 in their anti Osama bin Laden episode.
Trump deserves all of this.
He is truly evil.
I think he deserves a little more than a boring skewering on a 30 year old television show that he’s probably only dimly aware of.
No shit. But I’m staying on the topic of this article and saying he deserves what Trey and Matt put out there.
He’s aware of it now!
I love what South Park did, but people need to boycott any media outlet that’s bowing to the Trump administration. It’s a country’s citizens that owns its airwaves.
If they’d had Jesus preaching in a ballpark while standing on a pitchers mound –
they could call it “Sermon on the Mound”. !!!!
I saw some clips of it but it’s all over SM. Hilarious 😆