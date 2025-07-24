Last night’s episode of ‘South Park’ ripped into Paramount & Donald Trump

Paramount/CBS gave up their spine, their ethics, their integrity and their brand to get their merger with Skydance through. The Trump administration could have gotten anything from Paramount Global, anything Donald Trump asked for, they would have given him. 60 Minutes basically paid Trump a bribe in the form of a “settlement.” Soon after, CBS canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert completely. The Hollywood Reporter just reported that once the merger is completed, CBS will hire an ombudsman to ensure that CBS is adhering to MAGA principles and talking points. Skydance will also eliminate all DEI once the merger is completed.

As all of this happened, Paramount was still operating as business-as-usual with their in-house creatives. One of Paramount’s largest contracts is with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker on Comedy Central. On Monday, Stone and Parker’s side had a breakthrough with Paramount in their negotiations for streaming rights – Paramount agreed to a five-year streaming deal for South Park, with a $1.5 billion overall payout. South Park also got the order for 50 new episodes.

Well, South Park’s new season premiered last night. After all of Paramount’s obsequity with the Trump crew, what did Parker and Stone do? They ripped into Trump, they ripped into Paramount’s bribery and they even put Trump in bed with Satan… as Satan and Trump talked about the Epstein files. They also had South Park Jesus talking about Colbert getting fired. Parker & Stone are known for doing quick turnarounds, so I’m not surprised that they got this episode together so quickly. You can now stream the episode on Paramount+ you guys.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone getting a billion from Paramount and then dropping this. Great stuff.#SouthPark pic.twitter.com/q7CFpb6JOL — Kevin Wozniak (@kevflix) July 24, 2025

NEW: South Park targets President Trump over the Epstein files in their new episode, puts him in bed with Satan. The episode comes as South Park has just reportedly agreed to a 5 year, 50 episode, $1.5 billion deal with Paramount. “The Epstein list? Are we still talking… pic.twitter.com/sE4zt2ONOu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 24, 2025