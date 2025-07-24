David Geffen’s estranged husband is now suing him for breach of contract

I know this will probably get like four comments, but I’ve been following this story for a few months, and I’m sad to report that it’s an even bigger bummer than I originally imagined. Two years ago, David Geffen (who was at the time around 80 years old) married Donovan Michaels, a dancer who is 50 years younger than Geffen. In May, Geffen filed for divorce from Michaels (who also goes by David Armstrong). Soon after, we heard that Michael was making a play for a slice of Geffen’s vast fortune. There was no prenup, and I kind of felt like someone as notoriously private as David Geffen should just offer his estranged husband a large settlement and make him sign an NDA. Geffen has chosen not to settle this quietly, so Michaels is going public. Michaels is now suing Geffen:
David Geffen is being sued by his estranged husband, Donovan Michaels, for breach of contract. The billionaire and former record executive, 82, has allegedly reneged on his promise to provide “lifelong support” to the 32-year-old dancer (who also goes by the name David Armstrong) amid their ongoing divorce, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, July 22.
Per the complaint reviewed by PEOPLE, Michaels is claiming that Geffen is in “breach of express oral contract” and “breach of implied contract” for “denying” him “full financial support” after the two separated on April 25, 2025.
“In addition to evicting Michaels, Geffen also cut him off from his status quo financial support,” Michaels’ lawyers allege in the complaint. In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Wednesday, July 23, Geffen’s lawyer Patty Glaser claimed that “there was no contract—express, written, oral, or implied—that has ever existed.”
“We will be vigorously and righteously defending against this false, pathetic lawsuit,” she added.
Geffen is now retired, and Forbes has reported that his net worth may be around $8.7 billion, while the Bloomberg Billionaires Index said that it is over $9.1 billion, putting him at no. 371 on its list of the world’s wealthiest people.
Granted, if there was no written, oral or implied contract, I understand why Geffen’s lawyers are “fighting” this. Although, let me just say… marriage is a contract. A prenup is also a contract, and Geffen didn’t have one of those either. Anyway, while People Mag didn’t cover the dirt in Michaels’ lawsuit, other outlets did.
David Geffen’s estranged husband has filed an explosive lawsuit accusing the legendary music mogul of exploiting, controlling and abusing him. Donovan Michaels, a 32-year-old model and former go-go dancer, accused the multibillionaire of treating him like “a living social experiment—a trophy to show off to his wealthy friends, under the guise of benevolence,” Variety reported.
In his lawsuit—which was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court—Michaels alleges that Geffen, 82, got his much-younger partner addicted to illegal drugs, which he used as “tools of coercion” to lower Michaels’ resistance and increase his dependency. The complaint alleges that Geffen critiqued and controlled Michaels’ appearance and demanded “sexual access at will, including acts Michaels found degrading,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
According to the suit, the couple met on Seekingarrangements.com, a website that bills itself as a place where “accomplished individuals can make exceptional connections and find hypergamy”—also known as marrying up. On their first night together, Geffen paid Michaels $10,000 for sex, according to the lawsuit. He then began to learn more about Michaels’ background, including that he was orphaned and placed in the foster care system as an 18-month-old toddler. The suit alleges that after learning about Michaels’ “troubled past” and his “history of neglect, poverty, instability, and legal entanglements,” Geffen saw Michaels as “an object of exploitation: a young, attractive and gay black man whose trauma could be weaponized for Geffen’s personal gratification and public image.”
Over time, their paid sexual relationship evolved into a partnership, according to the complaint. “Geffen told Michaels he loved him and the two would treat one another as life partners, share all assets equally, and Geffen would support Michaels financially for life,” the complaint says. “Michaels gave up his dreams—his modeling career, his independence—to dedicate himself fully to this promise.”
When the couple married in a private ceremony in 2023 without a prenuptial agreement, the gesture “reinforced Michaels’ belief that the relationship was genuine and enduring,” the suit says. But Geffen was demeaning and controlling, according to the suit, which briefly references Geffen’s “abuse” and his “proclivities.” Sources told Variety that Michaels’ lawyers held back some of the more salacious allegations.
The complaint described how Geffen allegedly controlled every aspect of Michaels’ appearance, forcing him to undergo painful dental work and laser hair-removal treatments, and “cultivated Michaels’ insecurity and self-doubt” with back-handed insults about his past and lack of sophistication.
For the life of me, I cannot understand why Geffen didn’t pay his estranged husband, if only to keep this stuff out of the public record. As I said, this is even worse than I imagined.
Treated like “a living social experiment” – how disgusting. I hope Donovan Michaels gets a huge payout and then a good therapist. I get that he was probably initially in it for the money (based on that website) but Geffen sounds like a monster.
That was really hard to read.
Yeah. Geffen not just cutting a big check to make this go away seems like a misstep. 😳
Yikes. I’m very interested in this story and I hope the young man gets his justice and support.
Interesting how it’s not head lining media articles.
I’ve seen zero mention except in here.
I hope he takes the dirty old perv for at least a billion.
Geffen should make a settlement.
I’m sorry but who didn’t see this coming? Geffen was an idiot to 1-not get a pre-nup and 2-not write a big check. Maybe he figures he’s 80 and DGAF what gets out at this point? I hope Donavan has the receipts if it does go to court otherwise Geffen has the money and connections to drag it out for years.
If he tries to drag it out, more details will revealed. He should settle now.
I imagine that’s what his lawyers are telling him
So much worst than I expected.
With almost 9 BILLION dollars, I cannot fathom Geffen not having a prenup. That’s insane! And, more about this story, please. I did not know all these details. A fool and his money are soon parted, and if what is said is true, his ex-husband should get some $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$! Pervy billionaire. They clearly had set up a “mutually beneficial” relationship in the early days.
At first one might think this man is taking Geffen for a ride but after reading his story I sympathize with him and believe him. Pay this man David!!!
That pretty much sums up my reaction to this story as it’s unfolded.
As others have said, I just don’t understand not having a pre-nup in place when they agreed to marry. Assuming what is shared above is true (and I see no reason to doubt it) perhaps Geffen assume he had this guy so much under his control he would never do anything he wasn’t told to do?
You don’t become a billionaire by being a nice person.
Geffen sounds awful. May Michael find peace and get the financial stability owed to him as a spouse. Geffen isn’t stupid; he knew what might happen without a prenup, but it sounds like he thought he had absolute control.
I liked David Geffen, but we never truly know anybody. I wonder if Geffen could have dementia? The cruelty seems out of character for him, and he may seem competent enough now that the lawyers around him feel justified in getting paid instead of challenging him. It’s odd that there was no prenup to protect both parties, and stranger that he wants to fight this instead of settling out of court.
What?! It’s totally in character for Geffen. Every documentary with Geffen has him being a jerk (Eagles, etc.) and shrugging it off.
He and Calvin Klein set the standard for collecting boy-toys as an accessory for every wealthy gay man.
😳 Bleak.
I’d give Geffen the side-eye just for his two super yachts, but haven’t there been rumors about him for decades?
Yeah, he’s been a known awful person for decades.
I did not know that he was torturing people in relationships. I thought that he was a mean businessman, but didn’t know that he was horrible to his boyfriends.
Wasn’t DG the one floating one of his yachts from Caribbean Island to Island during the height of lockdown? I could be wrong but if he did indeed was the party yacht I thought he, friends and yacht staff should have been called out for this
Another black eye to the Cinderella fairytale.
Charlene, Princess of Monaco
Diana, Princess of Wales
Cassie
Donovan Michaels
These stories are cautionary tales to beware a gaping power differential in relationships when the powerful is unfamiliar with the word NO.
.
Add to that Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner.
I’m just baffled as to why he doesn’t give his ex some money? He has plenty of it. Not getting a pre-nup is also wild but again, he has enough money that having to part with some of it shouldn’t be a problem anyway.
I feel badly for his ex. I hope he finds peace.
In my experience, the richer the person the more stingy they become.
This is horrible. Money and power, this is what is does to you. You think you can do whatever you want to someone you see as beneath you. This is another pdiddy.
Hope Michael wins this.
I hope Donovan Michaels gets every penny he deserves under CA duvirce law. I think it’s 50% of the community property made during the marriage and spousal support for half the length of the marriage. They were married around 18 months? So just on the community property, if “they” (Geffen) made something like $50 million during those 18 months, Donovan would get $25 million. I have no idea what the real number is with how rich people move/hide their money. I assume Donovan’s lawyers have great forensic accountants if it comes down to that.
Sounds pretty bad for Donovan Michaels. Hope his team has great investigators. Geffen sounds heartless, selfish and cavalier. https://selfhelp.courts.ca.gov/divorce/property-debts#types
Geffen was retired so there isn’t any community property (no working income) which is why he didn’t get a prenup. Can’t take 50% of nothing. And for palimony, it’s 1/2 the length of the marriage in CA. So less than a year. Donovan’s lawyers put together a sob story, as they should, but they are going to fail at this. Legally this is more like extortion than a divorce and now they’ve lost that leverage by filing the paperwork (so the marriage was a sex worker + john relationship; no one’s surprised.) Geffen’s old enough that he doesn’t have an fk to give now.
(Also, if people are taking as straight truth a legal filing looking for money with no physical proof of a he said/he said situation, I’ve got a bridge to sell in NYC.)
This! I am thinking Mr. Michaels will end up with some money and a house and Mr. Geffen will continue being a free man in Paris, unfettered and alive! LOL! Michaels lawsuit isn’t even all that salacious. It’s is naturally his side of the story without any evidence so take it for what it is worth.
We haven’t heard Geffen’s side and something tells me we never will. But something had to be going on that Geffen filed for divorce I believe while gone on his yacht in Venice for the Bezos/Sanchez wedding, and told Michaels to move out. If everyone was having fun in that relationship one would think Michaels would have been on the yacht in Venice. C’est la vie!