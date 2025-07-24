Ryan Murphy claps back at Jack Schlossberg over Murphy’s ‘American Love Story’

Something really funny happened in June. Ryan Murphy revealed some “in character” photos of Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Kelly as Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr., all for Murphy’s American Love Story project. The “screen test” shots – or whatever we’re calling them – were widely mocked, ridiculed and trashed. Fashion historians ripped into Murphy for not taking Carolyn’s clothing seriously. The Birkin community was outraged. Carolyn’s old hair colorist wrote a whole Vogue article about how Murphy is going to get Carolyn’s blonde shade wrong. Murphy came out, at the time, to calm people down and announce that he would absolutely hire some historians with an eye for detail. Well, during the June fury, Jack Schlossberg also criticized Murphy’s American Love Story project. Schlossberg being JFK Jr’s nephew. Schlossberg said that Murphy should have sought the Kennedy family’s permission. I don’t agree with that, and neither does Murphy. He spoke out again this week.

Ryan Murphy thought it was “very strange” when John F. Kennedy Jr.’s nephew Jack Schlossberg called him out over his upcoming show American Love Story. The FX limited series dramatizes the marriage and deaths of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, and Schlossberg had previously shared his fears about the show “profiting off of it in a grotesque way.” Sitting down with the governor of California on the This Is Gavin Newsom podcast, Murphy said he was shocked by Schlossberg’s comments about the project. “I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember,” said the Glee creator, noting that he was hurt by the criticism. Referencing Schlossberg’s remark that his family wasn’t consulted, Murphy pointed out that there have been 88 films and television shows about the Kennedys, none of which have been authorized by the family. “I never even thought they wanted to do that,” Murphy said. “Ours is based on a book that’s very sympathetic to both people with Paul [Anthony Kelly] and Sarah [Pidgeon] playing their hearts out.” In his past comments, Schlossberg expressed his desire for the show to “take seriously what [JFK Jr.] stood for in his life, all that he achieved in it, and that they donate some of the profits [from] what they’re making to the John F. Kennedy Library.” Murphy said that the family has not read the script, but emphasized that it was “not a takedown.” After Murphy shared a first look at the production, he received some backlash from fans about the wardrobe and hairstyling of his characters. The producer took the feedback seriously, including comments about actress Sarah Pidgeon’s hair, which was a wig, being far off from Bissette’s natural blonde locks. He said they made the decision to dye Pidgeon’s real hair, which was an improvement. “We rolled up our sleeves and we listened to people and corrected it,” he said. “And I like doing that.”

Re: the styling… it doesn’t bode well that Murphy didn’t realize that he had to get it right from the word go. The fact that he put out those half-assed photos without understanding the backlash they would provoke doesn’t speak well of this entire project. As for his comments about Schlossberg… I find it unseemly, if that’s the right word, to argue “you barely even knew your uncle” to JFK Jr’s NEPHEW. Like, I don’t think Murphy needs permission from the Kennedy family either, but I also don’t think he needs to taunt them or be really rude about the death of a beloved member of their family? As in, the Kennedys have every right to say whatever they want about THEIR RELATIVES and portrayals of their relatives. Murphy needs to suck it up and just let it go – say something like “Jack has every right to his opinion, but this is how we’re doing it.”

Paul Kelly is John F. Kennedy Jr. and Sarah Pidgeon is Carolyn Bessette in the first look at Ryan Murphy's "American Love Story," premiering Valentine's Day 2026. (photos: Ryan Murphy Productions)https://t.co/oWBlK48OZW pic.twitter.com/9EvnTBdjxn — Variety (@Variety) June 13, 2025