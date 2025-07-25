Cheryl Hines hates DC & barely spends any time in their Georgetown mansion

Last year, Robert Kennedy Jr. got caught up in a cheating scandal. He was apparently having an emotional affair (but perhaps not a physical affair) with Olivia Nuzzi, a much younger and much-hyped journalist. This was all news to Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines. There were rumors last fall that Cheryl was thinking about divorcing Kennedy, but she ended up sticking by him. She’s tried to be a good little Republican wife to an anti-vaxx psycho with a brain worm. It is not working out for her. Donald Trump recently blanked her when she tried to suck up to him. She made her husband buy a large mansion in DC so she could keep her eye on his lustful brain-worm. But she hates it in DC and she’s spending more time in LA.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. feels “he’s been taken for a ride” by wife Cheryl Hines — after he bought a home in Washington, DC, to please her and the actress now has “no plans” to leave Hollywood or “become a full-time political wife,” according to sources. “Bobby felt the house in Georgetown would mend their marital bridges,” one insider said of the $4.34 million, 19th-century house that Kennedy, 71, purchased, allegedly at Hines’ behest, last April. The insider described the town house as the embodiment of Kennedy’s hopes for “keeping their marriage alive and that the two could become Washington’s latest power couple.” Last September, Kennedy was accused of having a “sexting” relationship with former New York Magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi, 32, who had covered him for the publication. When the scandal broke, the source said, Hines, 59, was in “a state of shock and seriously considered filing for divorce.” The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress was even spotted traveling alone in Milan and without her rose gold engagement ring and matching wedding band featuring two dozen French-cut diamonds. She has since been spotted wearing the band. Once Kennedy accepted his role as Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, Hines, his third wife, gave him an “ultimatum,” one of the sources said, to move her to DC “post-haste” so she could keep his “lust demons” — the term he used in secret sex diaries seen by The Post — in check. “Bobby swore to Cheryl there would be no more playing around with other women, and he restored Cheryl’s trust in him to keep it in his pants,” the insider explained. While Hines is now said to trust Kennedy, whom she wed in 2014, to be monogamous, the actress told a pal that DC is a “deadbeat town.” The actress is also “still not convinced Bobby should be working in the right-wing Republican Trump administration,” the source said.

[From Page Six]

A lot of political spouses absolutely hate DC and spend as little time as possible there. I also think the “culture” of DC is administration-dependent – when the Obamas were in the White House, DC was more fun and there was more socializing. But the Trumpers suck and they bring down the social and cultural energy of DC. Plus, Trump gets out of town as often as possible, and he makes his staff and Cabinet secretaries schlep down to Mar-a-Lago. Anyway, it sounds like the Kennedy-Hines marriage is on its last leg. Who would have thought? Oh, right. Everyone.