Cheryl Hines hates DC & barely spends any time in their Georgetown mansion

Last year, Robert Kennedy Jr. got caught up in a cheating scandal. He was apparently having an emotional affair (but perhaps not a physical affair) with Olivia Nuzzi, a much younger and much-hyped journalist. This was all news to Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines. There were rumors last fall that Cheryl was thinking about divorcing Kennedy, but she ended up sticking by him. She’s tried to be a good little Republican wife to an anti-vaxx psycho with a brain worm. It is not working out for her. Donald Trump recently blanked her when she tried to suck up to him. She made her husband buy a large mansion in DC so she could keep her eye on his lustful brain-worm. But she hates it in DC and she’s spending more time in LA.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. feels “he’s been taken for a ride” by wife Cheryl Hines — after he bought a home in Washington, DC, to please her and the actress now has “no plans” to leave Hollywood or “become a full-time political wife,” according to sources.
“Bobby felt the house in Georgetown would mend their marital bridges,” one insider said of the $4.34 million, 19th-century house that Kennedy, 71, purchased, allegedly at Hines’ behest, last April. The insider described the town house as the embodiment of Kennedy’s hopes for “keeping their marriage alive and that the two could become Washington’s latest power couple.”
Last September, Kennedy was accused of having a “sexting” relationship with former New York Magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi, 32, who had covered him for the publication. When the scandal broke, the source said, Hines, 59, was in “a state of shock and seriously considered filing for divorce.” The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress was even spotted traveling alone in Milan and without her rose gold engagement ring and matching wedding band featuring two dozen French-cut diamonds. She has since been spotted wearing the band.
Once Kennedy accepted his role as Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, Hines, his third wife, gave him an “ultimatum,” one of the sources said, to move her to DC “post-haste” so she could keep his “lust demons” — the term he used in secret sex diaries seen by The Post — in check. “Bobby swore to Cheryl there would be no more playing around with other women, and he restored Cheryl’s trust in him to keep it in his pants,” the insider explained.
While Hines is now said to trust Kennedy, whom she wed in 2014, to be monogamous, the actress told a pal that DC is a “deadbeat town.” The actress is also “still not convinced Bobby should be working in the right-wing Republican Trump administration,” the source said.
A lot of political spouses absolutely hate DC and spend as little time as possible there. I also think the “culture” of DC is administration-dependent – when the Obamas were in the White House, DC was more fun and there was more socializing. But the Trumpers suck and they bring down the social and cultural energy of DC. Plus, Trump gets out of town as often as possible, and he makes his staff and Cabinet secretaries schlep down to Mar-a-Lago. Anyway, it sounds like the Kennedy-Hines marriage is on its last leg. Who would have thought? Oh, right. Everyone.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Maybe Olivia Nuzzi will step up and step in as brain worms wife.
Funny, there are tons of prostitutes in DC so you’d think she’d fit.
I wish her nothing but the worst.
Amen. Going forward whether together or apart I hope they know nothing but embarrassment, isolation, and regrets. Terrible people.
I would like to make the distinction between Washington and DC. DC has a culture that is separate from government. Yeah Cheryl’s husband and his administration’s mass firings and interference in local affairs are impacting us, but this too shall pass. She and they will not be missed.
Thank you! And DC is not inviting Trumpers — who have been openly threatening plans to take over / federalize our city — to our cookouts.
I wonder if Cheryl has noticed how many of her new neighbors have lost their jobs — thanks to her husband and his boss? Or noticed social and cultural institutions get destroyed— again, thanks to her husband’s boss? She’s worried about her husband’s janky-ass half smoke while her hubs and his boss destroy our democracy and some of the most cherished things about our city. Maybe the two of them are well-matched.
Bye girl.
DC is famously known as Hollywood for ugly people. I don’t know what she was expecting, but living in Georgetown and hanging out at Cafe Milano is a complete cliche.
‘…this too shall pass’??? Sorry, but it’s going to take a LONG time to recover & rebuild from what this regime has done. It’s not just going to ‘pass’. It’s leaving a path of destruction in its wake 1000 x worse than Hurricane Katrina.
Right? Interesting that she’s more upset with DC culture or whatever than by Kennedy’s insane anti-science views and appalling moves to dismiss experts and turn our country into a much sicker place.
This is a perfect example of how the media is normalizing this entire administration. Reporting on things like their mansion and their marriage while ignoring the absolute destruction they are wreaking,
Same
Who cares if your husband cheats on you – you should be more concerned that his policies will literally kill people, including children. Hell, they probably already have. And boo hoo that the stench in DC is no fun. Screw her.
Whether she’s married to that worm-eaten, fascist old boot or not, I no longer have any interest in watching anything she does.
Happy for her! Exactly what she deserves.
DC resident here – a lot of people don’t know that DC is like, more than 90% blue. So outside of their little right wing functions, these people are extremely disliked. People got such a thrill out of Obama or Biden visiting small businesses and going to dinner. No one wants RFK around, and I imagine it’s pretty obvious to his wife.
I love DC, of course only as a history/art-loving tourist. We used to go quite a bit – the museums are fantastic and most are free. Arlington cemetery and Maya Lin’s Vietnam memorial, to me, are some of the most moving sites I have ever visited.
We haven’t been able to bring ourselves to go since the felon was elected the first time (except my partner did go for the march for science in 2017). It’s making me sick to my stomach how the orange lowlife is interfering with some of the museums’ content/exhibits and the takeover of the Kennedy center.
It’s not DC that sucks, it’s the company she keeps.
” The actress is also “still not convinced Bobby should be working in the right-wing Republican Trump administration,”
GMAFB
This is the weakest damage control I’ve seen in a long time. The administration is dreadful AND your husband is getting to do a ton of terrible stuff he really wants to do. Don’t act like they’re making him kill people, he’s doing that of his own volition.
It’s laughably bad and TBH insulting as fuck.
If she had a shred of dignity and self-respect she would have dumped his decrepit ass as soon as he sought a role in the Trump administration.
I wonder if she knows that the majority of Americans view her as vapid, weak, and callous as the man she married? She will never be able to wash off that Trump stink-NEVER.
The former executive director of Amnesty International officiated at their wedding. I really don’t know how they went from progressive activists to conspiracy theory enthusiasts.
Awww that’s cute- she thought he wouldn’t cheat on her if she lived in DC with him! LOLOLOLOL
I’m going to be awfully superficial here but I don’t get IT. Who would want to get involve with this creature? There is NOTHING physically, emotionally, mentally, or personally attractive about it. It treats women like objects, it doesn’t know how to be constant to anyone, its disregard for wildlife and environment (and it’s an environmental lawyer???), its heinous anti-science/vax stance, and it talks like a frog inhabits its throat. Its “lust demons” probably involve something Trump/Epstein would approve of. I used to like Cheryl, but not anymore. She married this sack of crap, deal with it.
My thoughts exactly.
What is attractive about this piece of beef jerky? Is it the brain worm or the fact that he single-handedly brought back measles to our country? Is it the melting face? …the smoker’s voice? ….the fact that he spoons beef tallow into his shriveled pie hole???
Make it make sense because it is surely not for his intelligence or looks.
It’s the name only. There’s a certain kind of woman who wants to be a Kennedy, of THE Kennedys.
I laughed out loud at beef jerky! Thank you.
It possesses the Kennedy “Precioussss”.
I hope that she stays married to that burnt ham looking, squeaky old door sounding, crazy eyes having, cheating penis for the rest of her life. She deserves that fate for helping him push his idiotic agenda on the rest of us, and for moving into his ex-wife’s house while ex-wife was still married to him and was pushed away to live in the barn or outbuilding.
May she never know peace.
“This was all news to Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines.”
Oh please, he probably cheated on their honeymoon and every month since.
I had to move to D.C. for my husband’s job and I absolutely loathed it there, too. It was the six most miserable years of my life. So, I love this for Cheryl aka Mrs. Measles.
The lust demons made him cheat? Never marry a man who has been possessed by lust demons, especially if there is a brain worm involved. RFK forgot to mention the stupid demons that are running the show inside of his ugly head.
I’m surprised their marriage has actually lasted this long. Also, majorly envious of their DC house. But yeah, the Felon administration has put a cloud over the city; I was there a couple of months ago and it just such a depressing feel anywhere you go.
I love DC and wish I’d moved there when I had the opportunity, though I’d want to live in Georgetown, Foggy Bottom or DuPont, which even way back I couldn’t have afforded. There’s always something to do, so much of it is free, and it’s such a walkable city.
I think it’s more a case of DC not liking or accepting her. Her naked ambition to claw her way into becoming a Kennedy wife and snobby Washington “society” despite him being married has scarred her reputation big time. She’s just as vile as he is and I imagine he’s still a real cheating machine. I’m sure she lost a lot of her liberal acting friends like Larry David, etc. since she hooked up with that rat.
She is reaping what she has sown. RFK, Jr’s “leadership” is disastrous and feeding distrust in science and medical professionals. He is laying the groundwork to force us back to death rates and lifestyles pre-modern medicine and vaccines. I wish more articles were screaming about what a disastrous leech he is because millions will die because of the magat agenda. It doesn’t matter if he forces a restaurant you wouldn’t eat at to removes a food coloring if you die from bird flu, cancer/asthma caused by pollution allowed by magat deregulation, or any disease with a current vaccine, Cheryl. I hope this woman can never set foot in public without being shamed and mocked mercilessly.
Secret sex diaries?? Way to bury the lede, NY Post! What’s that all about? No, wait, never mind, don’t want to know.
Also, HE feels he’s been taken for a ride? The entire country has been taken for a ride by his Dear Leader!!! 😡. F**k him!!!!!!!
She can spend all the time in LA that she wants, but she will never eat lunch in that town again.