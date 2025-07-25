People are mad about Pedro Pascal & Vanessa Kirby’s affectionate friendship

Pedro Pascal is a man who loves his female costars. I’m sure he loves – and is loved by – his male costars. But when he gets to star in a project alongside a woman, he’s pretty much going to be BFFs with that woman. It recently happened with The Materialists and Dakota Johnson. It’s happening big-time with Vanessa Kirby, as they promote The Fantastic Four: First Steps around the world. Pedro plays Mister Fantastic, Vanessa plays Sue Storm. Joseph Quinn plays the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm. To be fair, the whole cast seemingly gets along really well, but Vanessa and Pedro appear to have gotten quite close. They’re the two “leads” so I guess they’re being paired together for photoshoots, premieres, photocalls and the like. So, what’s the problem? People are worried about how Vanessa and Pedro are very handsy with one another.
Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby turned heads with their intimate moments on the “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” press tour. A fan took to X to share a compilation of videos of the co-stars getting handsy during several interviews for their forthcoming Marvel film. One clip showed the actress, who is engaged to Paul Rabil and pregnant, with her hand around the “Last Of Us” star’s shoulder as she caressed his face.
In another video, Kirby, 37, tenderly approached Pascal, 50, and embraced him on the side with her face nearly touching his cheek. A third clip showed the “Crown” star holding the actor’s hand while talking about “some of the best men in the world.”
Fans were confused by the duo’s touchy interactions, with one commenting, “Why is she rubbing him like that?”
“Actors are very touchy feely I’ll never understand it,” another chimed in. “this is crazy,” a third wrote, as a fourth agreed, “Very handsy.”
Others defended the friends, claiming that Pascal might “suffer from some type of anxiety disorder” and need “touch … to make him calm down and feel comfortable.”
“So she can’t be friends with her co star???” another added, as a fan wrote, “there’s nothing wrong here.”
Reps for Kirby and Pascal weren’t immediately available to Page Six for comment.
Pedro has never confirmed his sexuality in either direction, but seeing a heavily pregnant Vanessa Kirby clutch onto Pedro and watching them embrace, nuzzle and hold hands… well, it’s giving a certain dynamic. A healthy dynamic: the special kind of intimacy a woman can have with a man who makes her feel safe, where she doesn’t need to have her guard up. I honestly think it looks like Vanessa and Pedro are taking care of each other throughout what must be a grueling promotional tour – he’s known to be anxious in press conferences and the like, and Vanessa has been seen holding his hand (literally) and rubbing his arms reassuringly. In turn, I think she probably feels very safe around him during a vulnerable time (her pregnancy) and who wouldn’t want to feel Pedro’s arms around them?
The Pedro-investigators are also pulling up videos of Pedro with Sarah Paulson and claiming that he’s acting inappropriately towards her as well. People really don’t know the lore around Paulson and Pascal, I guess – they’ve been best friends for years and years (since before he was super-famous) and she’s a lesbian in a longtime partnership with Holland Taylor. Someone suggested that this whole “Pedro is bad for touching his female friends” thing has been started by TERFs who are mad about Pedro calling out JK Rowling. Could be. It definitely feels inorganic. When ScarJo and Jonathan Bailey were making out on every red carpet, people kept talking about how cute they were together. What’s different here?
Some people are more “handsy”” than others and it just so happens that both of these two people are “handsy”. Maybe it is their way of giving comfort if one or both are nervous with the PR they are expected to do to promote their movie? They both look happy to be there and it’s better than when you see stars not liking each other having to do PR to promote their work.
Wait until they see the pictures of Pedro and Oscar Isaac.
Oscar Isaac whose wife once referred to Pedro as her “sister wife”? Dude is hot AF and yet spouses trust him. That’s all anyone needs to know.
There are sooo many cute cuddle photos of those two. ♥
Exactly what I was going to say. Bur Alexander Skatsgard recently kissed him as a greeting, Pedro is affectionate with everyone
If either seemed uncomfortable with the other, it would be different. But this doesn’t seem like a Foster Sutton / Hugh Jackman situation, so unless the person raising it is the partner of either, people should let it go and focus on one of the many other real issues in the world.
From what I’ve noticed, this is how movies are “sold” these days. Apparently, if the actors don’t act like they’re about to have/want an affair, there’s no way anyone will go to the cinema to see such a film. It’s promotional soft porn.
Sad, if true.
You can tell some people have never actually been around actors.
I think Pedro is definitely someone who gravitate towards female friendships. There’s a great video of him on a Gladiator red carpet where Denzel says that he hopes they can become better friends before adding that Pedro already became best friends with his wife.
They’ve just played a happily married couple, so they’re accustomed to being in each other’s spaces, and being “handsy.” Plus this is part of the promotion. If they acted like this on the red carpet at the Oscars next year, I might raise my eyebrows. Or if they head to a Coldplay concert, I might wonder.
Well, their chemistry/connection is literally central to the movie. It’s a selling point. Vanessa also just seems to be very bubbly and touchy – she calls all of her costars “babe”, not only Pedro. And yeah, there are a suspicious amount of bots in the comments calling out him specifically – I would not at all be surprised if it were due to Pedro standing up for the basic rights of trans people and immigrants.
There are many MAGA idiots who blame him for Disney firing Gina Carano for her anti-LGBTQ and anti-Semitic filth
They’re trying to smear Pedro Pascal and feels coordinated.
It is coordinated. This is one of the highest profile things he’s ever led and he’s been saying a lot of right things that very wrong people don’t like. They will be going after him hard for the next few weeks. And probably again when the Mandalorian movie comes out (he will likely have a bit of a shield with the Avengers movies as the cast is huge, but he may still end up a target).
It’s all for hate clicks and it’s painfully transparent at this point.
Pedro has a global army who will defend him to the end. You don’t come for Pedro.
They were often holding hands during all of the press after the cast announcement at the start of filming because she was helping him when he was having panic/anxiety. People were mad about that too. Idk how you can be mad about any of this; it’s so dumb.
The TERFs need to fuck all the way off to fuck off mountain
I think must be one of those guys who make a woman feel safe.
I had a straight male friend like that.
Everyone thought we were banging because we were hugging and scratching each other all the time, but no.
Also: if he is not that straight it’s non of our business. He doesn’t own us any explanation.
Absolutely none of our business. But it’s impressive that he’s kept his private life in lockdown while basking in an increasingly hot spot light.
Those guys are gems. I had a lot of great guy friends in college, but one of my buddies was totally a Golden Retriever. All of us girls (and some of our guy friends) were always cuddling with him. He was never inappropriate or creepy. He had a big protective streak (he volunteered with the late night campus escort service to be sure people got home safe) and just genuinely enjoyed snuggling with any girl around. He was such a sweetheart and never lacked girlfriends all through college.
The only time I have not seen him get touchy feely with anyone was with Sabrina Carpenter who told him she was going to grind on him on SNL50
Also I see him being affectionate with male costars as well & visa versa such as Joseph when Pedro got emotional on the press tour
I guess those people never knew any theatre kids?
Where’s the Leave Britney Alone GIF when you need it? Are these asshats seriously trying to go after one of the most beloved people, like, ever?? With his fan base? Good luck 🙄
Some people are just naturally loveable, he’s one of them. I’ve known a few in my time, my dear late BFF was like that — she just exuded kindness, sweetness and love to everyone. She was very special. People (mostly men) used to think we were in a lesbian relationship because we were so lovey with each other.
@jaded – I am sorry for your loss. And happy you had her in your life.
I just assumed everyone was jeaous because they want Pedro to hold their hand and cuddle with them too. Guess I was just projecting.