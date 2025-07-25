The Windsors’ biggest fear is that the Sussexes will write additional memoirs

One of the tabloid stories I believed is that the Windsors wanted the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand and cooking show to be a success. The royal rationale for hoping for Meghan’s success was “if it all falls apart, Meghan would write HER memoir and that would be bad for the monarchy.” The math works out on that one – years later, the Windsors consistently indicate that they’re relieved that Harry and Meghan didn’t reveal more of what happened to them. While the ultimate Windsor goal is to destroy the Sussexes and/or bring the Sussexes to heel and force them to be broke and broken, the secondary goal is actually “please don’t let them write any more memoirs.” Well, now that there are strong, mainstream rumors of the lapse of the Sussexes’ Netflix contract, royalists are bringing back the specter of “the Sussexes could write more books.”

The Royal Family are set to be “concerned” about what Prince Harry’s next move could be after it was reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ Netflix deal will not be renewed, an expert has said. The £78million [$100m] five-year deal with Netflix, which was signed in 2020, reportedly won’t be renewed when it ends in September. While the couple have other streams of revenue, with Meghan having her As Ever brand, concerns are believed to be swirling in the Royal Household about what the couple, who quit royal life five years ago, could do next. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has exclusively told Express.co.uk that there could be fears among the royals that another memoir from Prince Harry could be on the way. The Royal Family may also be concerned that Meghan could even release her own memoir, which could be damaging to the royals as the Duchess has been even more openly critical about her short time in the Firm. Mr Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “What would sell is another memoir. Harry told us when Spare was released that he cut 400 pages as they would be toxic for the Royal Family. The royals will be concerned that the Sussexes could publish another memoir and this time it could be Meghan, or Harry could write a memoir about his early life.” He continued: “When you have unhappy exiles you either have reconciliation or you have trouble. I can’t see Meghan and Harry wanting to change their lifestyle. This devastating blow from Netflix raises the question of how they fund it without dishing more dirt.” Talking about the Royal Family’s potential concerns, Fitzwilliams said: “If you behave as outrageously as the Sussexes have, you are not trusted. Unless the Royal Family know something we don’t, they will be very worried. The Royal Family have not forgotten the devastating interview on Oprah and must be hoping they (Harry and Meghan) find a source of revenue very quickly.”

[From The Daily Express]

This week, as I’ve been contemplating the Sussexes’ next moves, I have to admit that this thought crossed my mind as well. That if push came to shove, Meghan could write her memoir and that would be a good revenue stream, or Harry could write another book. Granted, I don’t think they’ll do that. One thing I believe is that this year has marked a shift for them, where neither of them wants to be looking backwards. Meghan seems to have felt that way since QEII died – Meghan has been moving forward, looking towards the future. It’s taken longer for Harry to untangle himself from the burdens of his traumatic history, and fair enough. In any case, I would still welcome memoirs from either of them, but I don’t think we’ll get it.

Also: it remains one of the biggest inadvertent admissions that the Windsors’ biggest fear is that Meghan and Harry still have more to reveal about what the Windsors did to them.