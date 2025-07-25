The Windsors’ biggest fear is that the Sussexes will write additional memoirs

One of the tabloid stories I believed is that the Windsors wanted the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand and cooking show to be a success. The royal rationale for hoping for Meghan’s success was “if it all falls apart, Meghan would write HER memoir and that would be bad for the monarchy.” The math works out on that one – years later, the Windsors consistently indicate that they’re relieved that Harry and Meghan didn’t reveal more of what happened to them. While the ultimate Windsor goal is to destroy the Sussexes and/or bring the Sussexes to heel and force them to be broke and broken, the secondary goal is actually “please don’t let them write any more memoirs.” Well, now that there are strong, mainstream rumors of the lapse of the Sussexes’ Netflix contract, royalists are bringing back the specter of “the Sussexes could write more books.”
The Royal Family are set to be “concerned” about what Prince Harry’s next move could be after it was reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ Netflix deal will not be renewed, an expert has said. The £78million [$100m] five-year deal with Netflix, which was signed in 2020, reportedly won’t be renewed when it ends in September.
While the couple have other streams of revenue, with Meghan having her As Ever brand, concerns are believed to be swirling in the Royal Household about what the couple, who quit royal life five years ago, could do next. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has exclusively told Express.co.uk that there could be fears among the royals that another memoir from Prince Harry could be on the way. The Royal Family may also be concerned that Meghan could even release her own memoir, which could be damaging to the royals as the Duchess has been even more openly critical about her short time in the Firm.
Mr Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “What would sell is another memoir. Harry told us when Spare was released that he cut 400 pages as they would be toxic for the Royal Family. The royals will be concerned that the Sussexes could publish another memoir and this time it could be Meghan, or Harry could write a memoir about his early life.”
He continued: “When you have unhappy exiles you either have reconciliation or you have trouble. I can’t see Meghan and Harry wanting to change their lifestyle. This devastating blow from Netflix raises the question of how they fund it without dishing more dirt.”
Talking about the Royal Family’s potential concerns, Fitzwilliams said: “If you behave as outrageously as the Sussexes have, you are not trusted. Unless the Royal Family know something we don’t, they will be very worried. The Royal Family have not forgotten the devastating interview on Oprah and must be hoping they (Harry and Meghan) find a source of revenue very quickly.”
This week, as I’ve been contemplating the Sussexes’ next moves, I have to admit that this thought crossed my mind as well. That if push came to shove, Meghan could write her memoir and that would be a good revenue stream, or Harry could write another book. Granted, I don’t think they’ll do that. One thing I believe is that this year has marked a shift for them, where neither of them wants to be looking backwards. Meghan seems to have felt that way since QEII died – Meghan has been moving forward, looking towards the future. It’s taken longer for Harry to untangle himself from the burdens of his traumatic history, and fair enough. In any case, I would still welcome memoirs from either of them, but I don’t think we’ll get it.
Also: it remains one of the biggest inadvertent admissions that the Windsors’ biggest fear is that Meghan and Harry still have more to reveal about what the Windsors did to them.
If the other Royals have done nothing to be ashamed of they have nothing to fear, so what else have they done?
Well if the Windsors did nothing wrong they would have nothing to fear.
As I have said before the Windsors don’t like truth! Harry’s book was truth and they should be scared because Harry left 400 pages on the editing room floor. Will Harry publish them? Who knows he might just do it if things get to him. As for Meg well I believe she will write about it someday but that won’t be until farther into the future. Right now she is busy raising her children and working with her brand As Ever.
What are the Windsors so afraid of?
I hope that Meghan will in one stage write her memoirs. Not know but perhaps in 10 or 20 years time. I believe that Meghan’s time and experience in the UK was very traumatic for her. Writing it down can be therapeutic but also re-traumatising. i am not sure if Meghan is ready to re-live her experience in the UK but I really hope that Meghan will find her voice in this regard to tell her side of the story in the future. The interview with Oprah and the documentary gave us a glimpse into it but I do not think this was the whole story.
But I thought they lied about everything?? So if they are liars, why is the RF afraid of what they will say? It’s because everyone with a brain knows what H&M say is the truth. I have wanted them to go full scorched earth for a long time, but they aren’t willing to and that’s ok.
If the Royal Family had treated them well, these fears wouldn’t exist. Meghan says she’s not going to write a memoir anytime soon and I believe her. But last week these same people were saying that Harry and Meghan were desperate for reconciliation and that they wanted back in with the Royal Family. So what’s the truth here and will Richard Fitzwilliams ever stick to a narrative?
I saw woman beater Jr. on some show saying the Sussexes are reaching out to the Windsors, because they need money.
I’m a stranger to Meghan, and I know Meghan would suck salt, before taking a and out from people that abused her.
Toxic Tom turned 81 and he was doing his spiel about not seeing his royal grandchildren.
If Tom ever wants to see his grandchildren he needs to stop talking to the press, first.
Clearly the leftovers are losing hair over what might be said about them next. No wonder the British media are using the Sussexes names to deflect, deflect, deflect, refusing to take an in-depth look into Charles’ toxic employer scandal, the Windsor’s cyber stalking Meghan, the Wales’ dodgy yachting, or the rarely-seen Catherine the Great committing more daylight robbery spending $70k on new clothing this year already, and it’s only July?
“If you behave as outrageously as the Sussexes have, you are not trusted”
Well Dick, the heir has behaved outrageously so far this year, the public purse cannot trust him when he gallivants on a freebie provided by a foreign government.
As for the other, I’d have thought the biggest fear the Windsors should have is when the people get rid of them and the monarchy. I mean, that’s the endgame. Harry’s book and whatever memoirs there’ll be are just the symptoms of an institution in decay.
What are they worried about? According to them they welcomed Meghan with open arms, Harry can’t be trusted and has betrayed them all, and they’ve never done anything wrong. In fact, Meghan’s the bully right?
And according to the tabloid press this week who would be interested in even purchasing the book? Apparently everyone in Hollywood hates them, people have lost interest in their story, and their business dealings are falling apart because they’re all toxic right?
So it’s not like they would get a deal if any of this narrative reporting from the tabloids they were taking so seriously about other stuff was true correct? Nothing to be worried about.
Harry wrote Spare to set the record straight, after years of being lied about by his “family”, selling him out to the Rota Rats and Trash Tabloids. He supposedly wrote 800 pages worth. It is definitely time to publish volume 2. As for Meghan, we know that she kept receipts. She is perfectly within her rights to tell her story also, whenever she wants.
Fitzsimmons is the unhappy one. No the sussexes are not unhappy ones
I do think we are going to get a memoir from Meghan but I think it wont be for years and her time in England will be a blip on the radar, if that.
I would love if she ended one chapter with “I went on a date with a man named harry” and the next chapter was “in March 2020 we moved to California” lol.
In this scenario she’d talk about pregnancy, Archie’s birth and a bit about QE2. Skip most of the others.
Yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised if she doesn’t spend too much time on the Windsors.
Yes I think there would be a lot about her pregnancy but not the windsors. She really has moved on. I think Harry needed Spare to help him process and move on but Meghan is already there (but of course she didn’t have the institutional upbringing harry did.)
When are we going to get to the tea that Z-100 dropped? Their reporter said that his contacts in the royal household told him that the family is obsessed with Meghan, watch her shows, and are vocally jealous and envious of her success. LOL! I thought they didn’t care.
I doubt either Harry or Meghan will release another memoir until after Charles has shuffled off this mortal coil. Harry wants to reconcile with Charles too much for that. Meanwhile they can try a few more projects with Netflix or another media group.
However, if King William continues to be an a$$hole, including continuing to bully his little niece and nephew, as well as bullying his brother and sister-in-law, and if Bulliam continues to brief the tabloids lies against the Sussexes, then take the gloves off! I do wonder whether Harry would release anything monarchy-destroying, because he may still have some loyalty to the institution, if not to the people. But Bulliam and Khate as people deserve every revelation Harry can provide.
If the goal are for the sussexes to be broke and broken and for them not to one day write further memoirs, then I’d say their goals are not aligned and are in direct opposition.
there are many books they could write, ie what its like living under media scrutiny, before they even get to the royals and what they did to them
Yeah, I’d love a book from Harry exposing the relationship between the palaces and the tabloids. And because he’d need to illustrate what’s going on, he would have to throw in some tidbits about how William, Kate, and Camilla’s “contract” with the tabloids affected him personally. Just for illustration, you understand.
I mean hell I’d love a coffee table book with pictures of their backyard views and flowers etc (not in a creepy way haha, but in a “they must have gorgeous views” kind of way lol.)
If the RF are that afraid, then maybe they should call off their attack dogs and start playing nice.
Nah, their biggest fear is what they are living now -that the Sussexes can exist fully outside of the institution and they can thrive.
Not live perfectly, not have a midas touch to everything they come into contact with.
Just live in Montecito, support charities and have revenue streams.
That is why they work so hard to make every thing that doesn’t work out- THE FAILURE that will make Harry leave Meghan and crawl back to his family to be their troubled Princess Margaret forever.
The Sussexes threat to the royal family is existential.
I mean, yes, more information on the family will ALWAYS be bad for the family- but the press would live on it for years and make tons of money.
I believe 100% that both of them have written their accounts of everything. Whether they polish and publish those accounts is the question. But the information is written down, and safely secured, and ready to go if, heaven forbid, they feel pushed to publish it, whether for financial or security purposes. And if either or both of them should meet an untimely end that feels in any way connected to the left-behind losers, I am sure their executors will be on the horn with publishers within the week. My guess is that they’d both prefer not to publish, but they have sensibly documented their historical record for their children for sure, and for the world only if circumstances warrant.
Windsors have the biggest problem is with the heir who could be King any minute. The Firm need the gravy train to continue so their leading man has to front the show. He needs to exude confidence and authority and show up regularly at home and abroad. So far during his adult life he has enjoyed the life of a playboy with occasional royal duties. He didn’t do the business last year when dad withdrew from the public eye. Harry thriving outside the Firm is also showing him up as lack lustre. They can scream and shout about Harry and Meghan as much as they like but it can’t distract from how disastrous Will is going to be as King if he continues to not show up!
Good. Let. Them. Worry. (Insert a shrill, cackling laugh here.)
Don’t do none — won’t be none.
I’m hoping that the Sussexes have THREE books stashed away: Meghan’s journals and book, Harry’s second book — which someone on this site perfectly titled “Spared”, and Harry’s OTHER other book, which will remain in a vault for safekeeping.
Agreed @Blithe and make it known to dad and brother that they will be released if a” meteor lands on them.” Will is ultra concerned about being exposed on a global scale as a violent ratbag. He cheated on his missus and to prevent the Scum following up the intimate suppers story, green lighted Jason throwing his blameless brother and pregnant wife to the tabs. He bullied them out of this country and then he and dad have kept them unsafe and tried to harm them every which way.
I think Netflix will give them a first look deal and continue to support Meghan’s lifestyle brand. When Meghan publishes a memoir, I think she will wait to publish it until her kids are adults. She has plenty of hustles and doesn’t want to be badgered with questions about those weirdos as she builds her brand. I think Harry should have another book ready to go when Willy becomes king to counter the relentless onslaught Willy will unleash against him, Meghan and their kids. Spare was generous, particularly to Charles. The security cases, the Sentebale mess, their treatment during QE’s funeral, the lawsuits against the tabloids and relentless skewed media coverage since they left 5 and half years ago deserve a book. Willy will never “allow” Harry and his family a life free from his leaks or to spend time In the UK because he covers his own shady behavior and ineptitude by smearing the Sussexes. 🔥 them, Harry.
“Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has exclusively told Express.co.uk that there could be fears among the royals that another memoir from Prince Harry could be on the way.”
So Dick Fitz has “exclusively told” the Express that there COULD be fears among the royals …
What a bunch of malarkey.
Of course, they’re terrified that Harry and Meghan will drop some more truth bombs. Because they know they treated H&M like sh*t.
This was my thought!
I’ve been paying some level of attention to the “royals” since Princess Diana swept us all up with her charisma and honesty.
I too can write endless paragraphs full of “could be” and “may think” and “might be” and other weasel-worded, empty speculation.
Can I get a well-paid job shopping my nonsense around as a Royal Expert???
#ItsAllForClicksFolks
He could also still be looking for that donkey sanctuary so….
Meghan is totally not the kind of person to write a “revenge” memoir. If she does write a book it will be more about her own travels, work, philanthropy and goals and will probably not even touch on the awful experiences with WanK and the Grey Men. The older we get the more we let go of negativity and reliving bad experiences.
I could see Meghan writing a memoir — but not actually deciding about publishing it for decades, waiting until their kids are educated and grown, and have chosen at least their initial adult life paths. I could also see her doing some sort of recovering-from-stress-and-celebrating-joy type of book — which could pull together a lot of her own experiences and expertise, and would have a huge potential market.
Are the Sussexes known to be bad with money? Because if not, the Netflix $100,000,000 is the kind of nest egg that self-perpetuates through investments. In any sane world, the royals would have no cause for concern about Harry and Meghan’s financial situation – not to mention his inheritances, Meghan’s own money and their other business ventures.
Nope. There’s literally no example of this which is why I do not understand the constant pocket watching. We do not know how much money they have, we do not know how much money they need, what we do know is that they don’t seem to be stressed out about their financial situation.
It’s literally the same thing every year. The Wales go on vacation, they won’t report on that, they start to tear into Harry and Meghan about their finances and people question their every decision.
For all we know Harry and Meghan are set for the next 20 years from their passive income from investments and real estate holdings. People are making presumptions about what they need to do based off of their financial security when that may not even be a factor. They’re laying out consequences to not responding to things because it may hurt their business when it may not even be an issue.
Fitzwilliams? A gossip source? Seriously?
The pickings must really be more dismal than previously thought, when gossip blogs are scraping the barrel for gossip about H&M.
Ah do believe that its gossip bloggers more than RotaRATS who are having a hard time handling the silence from H&M as they enjoy their family summer vacay.
Both INCOMMUNICADO
and
NO. LEAKS.
LMFAO
Well, I hope he will! And Meghan!
STOP. BLAMING. THE. VICTIMS!
William physically assaulted his brother, and screams and throws things at his wife; Kate, Charles, and Camilla (and probably others) are racist. Yet the tabloids continue to blame the victims who reported the assault and called out racism. If history remembers Charles or William at all, this is what they will be remembered for — not just their own bad actions, but weaponizing the tabloids to retaliate against victims.