More rumors are circulating about possible titles for Carole & Mike Middleton

There’s a semi-annual tradition: rumors and questions about whether Carole and Michael Middleton will receive royal/noble titles when their son in law, Prince William, becomes king. I’ve long believed that the Middletons are the ones circulating the “rumors.” It does feel like the rumors got put on the back burner after Carole and Michael were exposed as frauds and bums who had been lying about their finances and the state of Party Pieces for years and years. But then, magically, the “will the Middletons get a title” rumors reappeared in 2024, during the Princess of Wales’s health crisis. I still say that whatever went down behind the scenes, Carole and Mike negotiated their own re-entry into society, facilitated by the Windsors. Long story short, I actually believe that William will give them titles now.
When Prince William becomes king, Kate Middleton will be queen consort. Does this mean that her middle-class parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, will receive royal titles?
According to experts, it is highly unlikely. Although the former flight attendant and the former pilot are very close to the royal family, very close to William, and very present in the lives of grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, there is no hint of royal titles in their future because they are reserved for those who are born or marry into the royal family.
Instead, titles of nobility are passed down from generation to generation or granted by the reigning monarch. There are rumors in English high society that Carole and Michael, who went out of their way to help William and Kate when the princess was being treated for cancer (and continue to support them now that their daughter’s illness is in remission), deserve to receive the title of earls. However, no such precedent appears in history: family members of a queen consort have never received such an honor.
[From Vanity Fair]
“No such precedent appears in history…” Modern history, maybe, but “a monarch raising the positions of his in-laws” has been around for centuries. That was one of the biggest reasons why families thrust their daughters into the paths of kings – because it would provide for the whole family, and raise the family’s position. Anyway, as I said, it would not surprise me at all if the 2024 negotiations included some longer-term plans for the Middletons. The Viscount and Viscountess of Bucklebury, perhaps. Baroness of Berkshire! Not a royal title, but a noble title. And definitely some kind of bribe to keep everything rolling.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
And Michael Middleton has never been a pilot, he was a flight dispatcher. Why is Vanity Fair embellishing the facts?
Yeah, clocked that. I also noticed how they skipped their more recent work to go back to their BA days. Hmm, wonder why? Also, the way this is written makes it seem as though most likely the aristos would be very unhappy to have these two raised in status in anyway. I find that interesting.
Plus, I mean, c’mon–give them hereditary titles because they helped their daughter during her ‘cancer’? Isn’t this what family does?
I’m in the camp that William and Kate will not divorce. There’s no way CarolE and her daughter will let that happen this close to achieving the crown. So some sort of title is absolutely in the Middletons’ future. Now the only question is which one?
Once she’s Queen she is safe because apart from Henry 8th, we have never had a King divorce his Queen.
George IV tried to ditch Queen Caroline via a bill in Parliament, but it didn’t pass.
George 4 locked Caroline out of his coronation. He was done with her. If William wants to divorce Kate he will do so.
IF she ever because Queen consort.
Or a title and a better home are some of what they are bargaining for in exchange for a divorce. If they were getting all they wanted Kate would be going on official tours and not limited to her one tiara. George would be going to the school she wanted & it’s interesting Kate wasn’t credited lately for George’s bday photo/ video. Divorce is not even remotely off the table.
Being rewarded, or expecting to be rewarded, for helping your own daughter and her family while she’s battling cancer is incredibly gross, even by Middleton standards.
Sorry, no cancer was found..,
And faking cancer to fool the public into getting a year off, sympathy and a standing O at Wimbledon to cover up for William’s despicable behaviour is even more gross. The Midds are getting rewarded for keeping their mouths shut.
@Miranda
Only thing Waity is battling is Meghan envy.
Seriously!!! How in the heck is that supposed to be ‘worthy’ of a title?? That’s what families do!! Families and friends! Are the Windsors so utterly out of touch with being human that they saw this as worthy of reward?
I guess it would depend on if Carole and/or Mike are still alive when William takes the throne, Charles could live quite a bit longer and life is unpredictable, just sayin.
Maybe they’ll have to wait til George is king. 😁
That actually makes more sense, only by then will they actually be physically related to a blood monarch.
I don’t think either one will last that long.
Gotta keep ’em quiet. They’re who William should be concerned about. They would sell him out in a heartbeat if it would benefit them.
They’re still sticking to that story that Madame Carole and Michael took care of Kate during her operation recovery, gruelling battle with cancer and chemo but don’t want to draw attention to why neither parent was ever seen or even reported to have visited Kate in hospital after her apparent two week stay, and both her siblings remained on their luxury holidays, skiing for dog boy and a care-free bikini parade in St. Bart’s for PippaTips, and Uncle Give Us A Line cashed in on reality TV, all while the British press breathlessly claimed the whole Middleton klan had put their lives on hold to be by Billy and Kate’s side. Frankly, none of them acted as if anything was seriously wrong, yet the likes of Becky English recently claimed we’re lucky to even be talking about recovery, as if she was on death’s door. They are milking this for all it’s worth.
The Reading Bridge is already in full motion, whatever that means, as Charles said.
Bribe for something yes!! For helping with “cancer” absolutely not but they will continue on with the “cancer” lie because (my theory) it sounds better than what really may have happened.
The Middletons should be really careful how often they bring out the cancer card because this will boomerang back. Like the boy who cried wolf. You cry out cancer once to excuse your laziness, you cry it twice no one will believe you.
If Willy doesn’t give them the title, George will.
It is so naked now, these plays for titles, honours and homes. Beckham for his knighthood and the Middletons for everything.
The old guard must be aghast at such blatant plays to elevate them to their level. This is going to bite them back big time. Carole is flying too close to the sun for someone who basically whored her daughter to the heir.
If they award these social climbers a title whilst removing the Sussexes, then it really is all a sham.
How would they be alive when George is king? That’s hilarious.
Yeah, they’d be in their 100s!!!
The old guard isn’t going to care.
There are ‘titles’, and there are TITLES. And the old guard knows the difference between them and which ones really matter.
So when William is king, he can make Carole the Viscountess of Upper Wanking, and the gentry will applaud and then giggle amongst themselves.
Do Pippa and James inherit these titles when mom and pops croak?
@Gtwiecz — doubtful, any titles conferred on them would be life peerages and cannot be passed down to younger generations.
I think the old guard is aghast, that VF article reads as though everyone finds the idea of a title–of any kind, royal or noble–to be appalling. There’s no precedent, they cry! It’s just isn’t done!
George doesn’t seem to care much for Kate or the Middletons so doubtful.
I’m just wondering Why Carole hasn’t written a book, could be something in line with a modern day bridgeton only called the middletons
Her daughter’s book wasn’t a resounding success. Who would read the mother’s? A flight attendant turned bankrupt small business owner whose business wasn’t saved by her wealthy sons in law?
Carole is no Mama Jenner. Carole groomed her kids to marry up and wealthy people so they didn’t have to work. We have Becky Sharp and Vanity Fair already. If she mumbles like her daughter, doubt any book of hers would be a success.
No hereditary titles, please!!! If Bulliam really can’t resist Carole’s relentless pressure, then maybe an MBE, OBE, knighthood or even a life baronry. Otherwise we’ll get Baron James Middleton or Baronness Pippa Middleton, and, just, ugh….
You know she’ll insist on a hereditary title or she’ll drop pegging again.
But those types of peerages are conferred on people as a recognition of significant achievements and contributions to UK society or their respective fields. What would theirs be? Raising a lazy, shiftless social climber that married the heir?
Yes, my late godmother received an MBE for significant contributions in her charity field.
Bulliam doesn’t care about contributions, though, someone else’s or his own. He knighted Knauf for lying about Meghan.
i dont know about a title. this story circulates with semi-regularity as Kaiser points out and I think its all from the Middletons. I think the emphasis on how there isn’t a (recent) precedent for this is coming from the Firm, whether it be BP or KP. Carole wants a title and the institution is actually pushing back, somewhat.
I do wonder how Carole and Mike support themselves. considering how concerned the british press is with the Sussexes bank accounts you would think there would be some concern for these grifters, because I think only two things make sense for how they are funding their lifestyles – some type of dirty money, or william is supporting them.
The entire selling point of the Middletons and Kate in particular was that they were not aristocrats and therefore the future royal kids would be grounded. Of course we know that’s not true and they are total social climbers, but there is no need for the Middletons to get a title and the chances of a hereditary one so that baby grifter James Middleton can get it are nil.
William being lazy as hell and the crowds shrinking as well as booing even with kids present is showing the British public isn’t going to put up with as much as they have before. Giving the Middletons a title just for existing will not sit well. None of that family has done anything of value. Beckham and others get the titles because they are accomplished at something. And even there it is a knighthood only.
Anne married two men without a title and she is a blood princess. In laws to a married in are even less important to this scheme.
I, too, have wondered how the Middletons support themselves. How do they heat and maintain their large mansion or keep their swimming pool clean? Some here have speculated that Kate gives her clothing allowance to them, although the recent revelation that she’s spent $70k so far this year on her wardrobe (mostly jewelry) for the 10 events she did tends to disprove that. Was wondering if Carole is behind the Fort Belvedere rumors because it’s basically a way for the Middletons to move in with Kate, or maybe take over Adelaide, thereby grifting free room and board.
Or here’s another idea. We haven’t seen much evidence of the $70k Kate has spent on clothing so far this year. She’s been rewearing clothes like crazy. Supposedly a lot went to jewelry, but what if tens of thousands went to her parents instead, and KP’s accountants, trying to hide it, filed it under clothing?
I have no doubt there’s some creative accounting going on to keep Kate’s parents in the ‘lifestyle to which they’ve become accustomed’.
I think it’s possible Michael will get a knighthood of the Royal Victorian Order. Its the personal gift of the RF but it’s not a peerage and not inheritable.
Liz made Margaret’s fiance Earl of Snowdon.
Betsy, I think that’s a good analogy and precedent. In addition, I think they’d be given a non-inheritable title, like they did with Duke of Edinburgh.
Exactly. She also offered to make Mark Phillips something so Anne’s kids could have titles, too. It didn’t happen with Prince Phillip or Diana’s family because they were already titled, but monarchs make up things all the time.
And then nothing for Mark Phillips or Beatrice or Eugenie’s husbands. So I think that’s been wiped away at this point.
honestly the thing is – 5 years ago we would have talked about “optics” and what looks good or bad for the royals – and insisting on a slimmed down monarchy while elevating your ILs to the nobility because they did a good job of throwing their daughter in your face for a decade – is a bad look. Its partly why QEII did NOT give Jack or Edo titles.
But neither William nor Charles seem to give an eff about optics and their motto seems to be “i’ll do what I want” so here we are. anything can happen.
Mark Phillips turned down the offer of a title.
But that still set a precedent for not giving titles to married-ins especially with Edo and jack not getting titles. It’s hard to find a direct comparison with the mother of the queen consort because so many came from titled families already.
Did henry VIII give the boleyns a bigger title? I know he gave Anne a title in her own right but wasn;t that before their marriage?
I don’t believe they were upgraded in title.
Good point about the bad optics of giving out titles after Charles has been espousing his slimmed down monarchy for years. But we don’t really know if William will do the same. He said he’s all about being royal with a small r, whatever that means. Basically getting the most for doing the least.
Even giving the Mids some kind of title doesn’t make them royalty or working royals.
Not the same thing at all. The Midds are not marrying into the royal family. The point of giving a married in male a title is so the royal grandchildren have a title.
I mean, let them get titles. Does it really matter except to people who care about stuff like this? They can call her whatever they want. She’ll still be Carole Middleton just like Kate is STILL Kate Middleton even after having been a Princess and married to the heir to the throne for years.
Grifters will grift. I’m sure she’d love a title, but to the real aristos, she will always be Carole Middleton, social climber extraordinaire.
Oh I can definitely see them getting a title. Whatever ma midds has on Willy-won’t-work, it’s huge . And seeing as how Willy and Kate-can’t-work will never divorce because he needs the image of family man to keep the falsehood going for the public. And Kate and her social climbing booze hound of a mother ain’t never taking their hooks out of Willy .
Furthermore, it’s your daughter, it’s not a sacrifice to the nation to help look after her . That’s just what any decent mother would do. . These people make me sick.
Sure.
Give them titles and then put them to work doing all the duties the P&P of Wales [and future King & Queen of Peg] won’t do.
Yeah, something huge happened at the end of 2023 to give Kate and the Midds leverage and stop the impending separation and divorce and, as Kaiser says, having the RF facilitate the Midds being persona grata again.
I was firmly in the 🥚 will officially separate by the end of this year but am now reversing my opinion and think Kitty will be queen consort and mummy and daddy elevated to a minor title
I found the Fort Belvedere story interesting yesterday. That confirmed for me both that Charles isn’t about to die any day now and that the Wales divorce is off at least temporarily.
I think Kate was given Adelaide as her separation home. I think the separation was going to be announce sometime in that winter of 23-24. And then the surgery and cancer happened (or whatever it was); all of a sudden her parents are back in the spotlight and we’re back to talk of a bigger/grander house for them. That only really makes sense if the divorce is off and William needs to live with kate at least part time. Maybe he was staying in rooms at Windsor and Charles kicked him out; maybe the helicopter trips to KP are too obvious, IDK. But I think something definitely shifted and I think we can see that in the renewed talk of a bigger house for them.
Agreed @Becks1 I know Royal Lodge is not an option but somewhere large enough for them to have his and her wings and shuttle the kids between the two would be ideal. Chuck won’t give Midds a title but Will may have to if he needs to keep them onside? I just can’t see how he can divorce Kate and not look like a brute for discarding a cancer survivor. Platell, Vine and Feltz hate their ex husbands for dumping them so Will would get a real drubbing for ditching Kate.
It weirdly reminds me of the end of the Nanny Diaries, when the husband thought he was going to be able to get a divorce and then the wife announces she’s pregnant again and he knows he is stuck.
Or Gone Girl…
Well, here is something I keep wondering about – it is wildly believed they went purposefully after Diana, Harry, Meghan to erase them of the spotlight – or history even – how is it they can not get rid of the Middletons? That is almost funny when you think about it.
How is William giving titles to the Middletons but stripping his brother, niece and nephew of theirs?
Oh so Mike and Carol will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex instead of Harry and Meghan?!!
I mean…why not? Do these titles come with any real power? Idk. All of this is so silly to me. Perhaps as an American I just will never understand.
Social power via legitimacy.
Totally. But as the parents to the next queen and grandparents to the next monarch, don’t they have that social power already?
It’s so weird to me bc what do they get with more social power? Invitations to more parties? That can’t be it. They must just want people to respect them or look up to them. But I don’t know that the titles would really make any difference on that. They are chasing approval from people that are snobby assholes and don’t even deserve to be arbiters of anything. They are chasing something that they will never have and so what if they don’t get it? BFD?! Meghan knew that from the start and these people won’t know happiness until they get it too. Maybe it’s just money. They need more money.
This is not new – Ma has been planting these stories since they got married. Chuck will never give them one and am not sure even Peggy will not matter what leverage they think they have – that leverage will disappear once he takes the throne.
The public reaction to the Mids getting a title has always been v negative – the Middletons are not as popular with the plebs regardless of what the rota try to tell us. The RF has taken a massive hit to its popularity after QE2 passed.
Neither Chuck, Cams or the Wails are liked.
While the grifters don’t deserve anything — they, as parents of a future queen consort, grandparents of a future king and his siblings — makes it inevitable that they will receive something. The question is what and when?
Stories like these receive more attention than they’re worth. This was published in Vanity Fair Italia and then translated for the main site. I wouldn’t validate it
For what, having constantly pushed Kate into William’s path until he gave up and settled for her? That being said, Ma Midds has had her face tweaked recently. It’s obvious. She can afford this but – never mind.
Titles, relocation to far grander mansions and or castle, endless luxury holidays, and a likely pay award from Parliament next year as their next 5 year SG is agreed…… In the meantime junior doctors are on strike because the Government have no more money for them. Republic need to highlight overindulgence of the monarchy versus key workers that the nation can’t do without. Do we really need to pay a fortune to someone who rarely shows up to just thank other people for THEIR hard work ? Given a choice wouldn’t tax payers rather fund NHS, education etc., rather than the RF?
I would rather fund the NHS – something we should be so very proud of, but is falling apart at the seams. It is not just doctors, it is nurses, support staff and everyone else who plays a part in making the NHS work.
Carole looks rough in these photos.
Carol’s long game in full view. How tacky and corrupt
“Long game” in Carole’s fantasy but not realistic
Huh. Looks like Kate learned her patented ‘stare in the direction of my true love to make it look like we’re devoted to each other even though he won’t meet my eyes’ look from her mother.
Queen Mary of Denmark’s father did not get a title.
Queen Silvia of Sweden’s father did not get a title.
Queen Sonja of Norway’s father did not get a title (granted, he had passed away just before Sonja met Crown Prince Harald).
Queen Maxima of the Netherland’s father did not get a title, and he was told not to come to the wedding.
Queen Letizia of Spain’s father did not get a title.
Grand Duchess Maria Theresa of Luxembourg’s father did not get a title.
Princess Charlene of Monaco’s father did not get a title. Neither did Grace Kelly’s father.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium was already the daughter of a baron. Shortly before her marriage, King Albert elevated her father from baron to count.
And for good measure, Camilla’s father did not get a title.