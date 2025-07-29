“Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire” links
  • July 29, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Elon Musk is on track to become the first trillionaire. [Buzzfeed]
I started watching Code of Silence (after I loved Patience so much) and it’s really great! It’s wonderful to see a deaf actress in a lead role! [Pajiba]
Nepo baby Sydney Chandler showed up for Comic Con. [LaineyGossip]
Pamela Anderson wore Thom Browne to the NYC Naked Gun premiere. [RCFA]
English people really celebrated the Lionesses. [Jezebel]
Brad Pitt looks idiotic on set. [JustJared]
Jacob Elordi’s transformation into Frankenstein’s Monster. [Socialite Life]
Is the “rule of threes” a real thing? [Hollywood Life]
The new trailer for Welcome to Derry. [OMG Blog]
Luke Bryan was hit in the face with a ball during a concert. I would have been furious! I would have stopped the concert right then and there. [Seriously OMG]

14 Responses to ""Elon Musk is on track to become the world's first trillionaire" links"

  1. Nicole says:
    July 29, 2025 at 12:51 pm

    It is absolutely immoral to have more money than some nations, especially when children are starving and we as a nation are talking about returning to child labor. Disgusting.

    Reply
  2. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    July 29, 2025 at 12:55 pm

    I’m thinking about the French Revolution today.

    Reply
  3. Mango says:
    July 29, 2025 at 1:06 pm

    He looks like a melted candle.

    Reply
  4. Kitten says:
    July 29, 2025 at 1:09 pm

    His reckless cuts will lead to the starvation end eventual death of millions of children in developing countries and this asshole sits on mountains of money smdh.

    When will Americans tire of this shit? It’s just so blatant and disgusting how much the rich don’t care about anyone but themselves.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      July 29, 2025 at 1:30 pm

      Americans cannot be trusted to save this planet. Many Americans strive to be part of the solution, but I have zero confidence in some national epiphany and mass revolt.

      Reply
  5. Sue says:
    July 29, 2025 at 1:27 pm

    Billionaires are psychopaths. Trillionaires even more so.

    Reply
  6. JoanCallamezzo says:
    July 29, 2025 at 2:28 pm

    I believe there are already trillionaires but they don’t want that to be known.

    Reply
  7. Miranda says:
    July 29, 2025 at 2:45 pm

    Where’s a sketchy K dealer when you need one?

    Reply
    • Noo says:
      July 29, 2025 at 3:32 pm

      Yessssss @miranda and i would say actually a principled K dealer someone who wants to save the earth of a psychopath who is only concerned about colonizing mars and then carving giant sculptures of his ugly face all over it.

      Reply
  8. Tiffany :) says:
    July 29, 2025 at 2:54 pm

    It’s a number so big, it’s hard for the human brain to comprehend. No one should ever be that rich. Our government should not give him power or contracts.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      July 29, 2025 at 3:09 pm

      He’s a billionaire in large part thanks to the government contracts. We need to give the money back to NASA for space exploration and research. And nationalize Starlink. It was built with American tax payer subsidies after all.

      Reply

