Kamala Harris announced that she will not run for governor of California

Ever since Kamala Harris left the vice-presidency in January, there’s been speculation about what’s next for her political future. Before the vice-presidency, Kamala was always pegged as one of the brightest stars of the Democratic Party, and someone who worked her way up rather than having everything handed to her on a silver platter. San Francisco District Attorney, Attorney General for the state of California, then senator. Then the vice-presidency and her 100-day presidential candidacy. I do not blame her at all for being quiet and taking six months to simply take stock. Well, for months, there’s been a conversation about whether she should throw her hat into the ring in California’s 2026 gubernatorial race. She’s already won state-wide elections, and now her profile and fundraising base is even bigger. But Kamala thought about it and decided… nope.
Kamala Harris, the former vice-president and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, announced on Wednesday that she will not run for governor of California – a highly anticipated decision that leaves the contest to lead the country’s largest blue state wide open.
“For now, my leadership – and public service – will not be in elected office,” Harris said in a statement, ending months of speculation about her political future after losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.
“I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans,” she added.
Harris, 60, who previously served as California’s attorney general and US senator, had been exploring a run for the state’s top job since leaving the White House in January. But, she said in the statement, “after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election”. The decision does not rule out a future run for public office, including a third bid for the White House, after unsuccessful campaigns in 2020 and 2024.
Her looming decision had in effect paralyzed the race to replace the term-limited Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, with early polling suggesting she was Californians’ top choice. The Harris-less race to lead California will now take place in a political landscape dramatically reshaped by her loss to Trump in November, which plunged the party into a period of paralysis and soul-searching. In the months since, the Democratic base has grown increasingly furious with its old guard, demanding fresh leadership and a more combative approach to what they view as Trump’s increasingly authoritarian agenda.
In a nod to the discontent roiling her party, and the country, Harris said: “We must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis. As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking – committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.”
A few months ago, CB and I were talking about Kamala’s political future and I argued that it would be great for her to run for governor. I think she would enjoy being governor of California, and she would have a huge platform and a lot of power. But if her heart isn’t in it, so be it. Many believe this is the strongest sign yet that Kamala intends to run again in 2028, and yes, that was my immediate thought as well. But I tend to believe that she’s taking it one decision at a time, and while she’s leaving that path open, she hasn’t made a decision either way. Right now, she doesn’t want to be governor of California. Let’s see how she feels in December 2026. A lot can happen in a short time.
My statement on the California governor's race and the fight ahead. pic.twitter.com/HYzK1BIlhD
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
We really fumbled the bag and are praying the price with our lives. This country is such of a disappointment — it’s like watching the Titanic hit that glacier. We are doomed with that ghoul in office.
I would’ve loved her as governor but this is really good. She can help flip seats and go after this administration without the restrictions of campaigning. Now, if those 90 million who chose to sit at home rather than vote in November actually vote in 2026, it would be perfect.
I’m heartbroken honestly, but Stacy Abrams as an example has been far more powerful as an activist than she would have been as governor. She kept the Senate majority twice. But GA isn’t California. Harris would have had so much influence as governor
She also would have been a Trump target 🎯 and not in a good way. He would have made her jump through hoops just to get the federal help that California is owed. As someone on social media pointed out, she was never going to be put in a position to have to choose between the needs of Californians and her own dignity.
@BRASSY REBEL Yes, exactly. I’d be thrilled as a Californian but didn’t really think she’d run because not only what you said, but she’d be restricted in ways she won’t now. There’s so much she can do to “prosecute” this administration that she wouldn’t be able to as Governor.
We could use a Katie Porter type candidate.
I am a CA voter and Black woman. I am okay with this. Why is the Black part relevant? I guess cus I see so much of my mother in her. I want the best for her and her happiness. She has paid her dues. I am very happy that she decided to step aside. I don’t think any of us were prepared on the amount of racism that she experienced as woman and as a woman of color on the national campaign trail. She needs to protect her mental health more than anything and she’s earned the right to chill as a private citizen. For the 2028 of it all, I do not think she’s going to run for President either. I think she’s going to step aside for Gavin. They are friends and they go way back. I think Gavin is more ruthless than she, and he’s prepared to go low. She will stand with him and do stuff behind the scenes IMO.
I love this post Nicole! I feel exactly as you do. The racism was so vile. Not to mention the MAGA lies that she prostituted herself to the top. Just frigging horrendous. I don’t blame her one bit for saying it’s enough and guarding her mental health.
Thank you for sharing this. I don’t think Gavin will president, personally, but they have long had intertwined careers. I will support Harris in whatever she does next.
And sometimes I like to remember that she gave the best televised presidential debate performance in history.
I completely agree, Nicole. She’s put in so much hard work…for decades! The last campaign was a horror show, and she bore the brunt of the attacks. I’m sure it’s a stressful way to live. She deserves to have some respite. She can still advocate and make a difference, even if that means being a strong member of a national team.
100%, Nicole. This exactly.
Insightful re: Gavin and their histories as CA pols. It’s pretty clear that Gavin is positioning himself for a run at Pres, sounds like maybe she said “You can have it, babe.”
I don’t really see that logic. Being governor would have taken her out of the presidential race for 2028. I doubt she makes career decisions to support Newsom.
Gavin has been running for president since the womb. But he’s going to be in a crowded field of highly qualified charming white men who are not from California *cough cough* Buttigieg *cough*
@Nicole yes to everything you said. I can see that Porkskin in Chief hunting Kamala down. I feel like he would be chomping at the bit to go after her. I want only happiness for her.
She is MVP not just because she was vice president but because she is one of the Democratic party’s most valuable players. You don’t take one of your top talents off the field when you have a make or break game coming up. Next year’s midterms are make or break if we are going to have any chance at all of surviving fascism. The fact is that if Harris ran for governor next year she would not be able to help much at all with campaigning and fund raising. This is not only the right decision for her (yes, it keeps all her options open) but for the Democratic party and the country. When I heard this news yesterday, it was the best news I l’ve had since before the election. We need her in the game.
My sentiments exactly 👍 great decision 👍
Regarding Gavin, my friends who work in politics don’t believe he’d make it past South Carolina.
But we’ll see…
@Nicole yes to everything you said. I can see that Porkskin in Chief hunting Kamala down. I feel like he would be chomping at the bit to go after her. I want only happiness for her.
I was deeply saddened by this announcement yesterday as I wanted Harris to run, but I am consoled by the comments here today. IA that she should protect her mental health first and foremost and that she can be a powerful behind-the-scenes player. Hillary has done both since 2016 and I have been relieved and glad for her that she can still have a voice when she wants (on social media, on her podcast, through her books, through interviews), and can chill and be super-private when she wants.
Co-signing all of this. I’m so tired of my heart being broken. But if she can do more out of public office and earn the legacy she deserves, I will do whatever I can to support her.
I’m still heartbroken by last November to tell the truth. I’m not over it. I wanted her to be my president so bad. I’m going to support her so much whatever she decides.
I’ve been dead inside since November. 2016 absolutely broke me and I refuse to be broken again, but this announcement yesterday cracked me a bit. I agree that this thread is helping me heal. Harris can still be the super hero we need in other ways.
I hardly know what to hope for anymore.
We have allowed ourselves to be occupied from within by an enemy force, and our past gains in civil rights, protection of personal autonomy, and expectations of public accountability have been destroyed for this generation, and maybe forever.
I hope Kamala has the strength and the patience to try again to save us from the worst of ourselves, and that we can somehow overcome our entrenched racism and misogyny enough to let her.
What that will look like, if it happens, is impossible to say.
The democrats have been truly feckless since November 2016. I adored Kamala as a candidate and believe she had the potential to have been one of the best presidents for the middle class but her campaign centered republicans and the status quo. Further, democrats haven’t delivered for their voters once they get into office damn near since the new deal. If it was a fight for the soul of our country it didn’t make sense to go dark for six months versus building an opposition movement to fascism with one of the most respected voices of the party. Now today a book drops. LOL. Republicans lose elections and they fight the whole way. Democrats lose and slink off to write books about losing. I am so tired. It’s time for the next generation and I am glad she seems to recognize that.