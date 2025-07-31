There was a mysterious ‘orange figure’ around Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell before he died

When the Trump administration’s DOJ “closed” the Jeffrey Epstein case, all hell broke loose in all directions. One thread we’ve been following is the obvious cover-up around the investigation into Epstein’s death in custody in 2019. A few weeks ago, the FBI released what they called “raw footage” from outside of Epstein’s jail cell. There were immediate problems, as everyone could see that the footage was manipulated, selectively edited and missing an important chunk of time. Well, the FBI reportedly has the real, unedited footage and there’s a mysterious “orange shape” near Epstein’s jail cell in an important time frame.
Experts say there are flaws with the official explanation for why a shadowy figure moved in the direction of Jeffrey Epstein’s prison cell the night he died. A mysterious “orange shape” was recorded ascending the stairs to where Epstein’s cell was located, which federal investigators previously concluded was a corrections officer carrying up “linen or inmate clothing” on Epstein’s final night alive.
Conor McCourt, a retired NYPD sergeant and forensic video expert, told CBS News he disagrees with the conclusion reached by the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General.
“It’s more likely it’s a person in an [orange] uniform,” he said. More specifically, a person wearing an orange inmate jumpsuit. CBS reported that other forensics experts were also “skeptical” of the conclusion reached by federal investigators.
There is a great deal of importance in who—or what—that grainy orange figure is. It traveled up the stairs to Epstein’s cell block around 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2019, and is the last recorded movement in the direction of Epstein’s cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center before his body was discovered by guards the next morning.
CBS reports that a second camera’s recording could provide crucial evidence, but is being withheld by investigators. It also noted that the corrections officers on duty failed to follow protocol that required check-ins every 30 minutes on Epstein, who was on suicide watch and temporarily had no cellmate.
The network reported that the staircase leading to Epstein’s cell block could be ascended without being recorded by a security camera, as the majority of the stairs are out of its view. CBS reported this contradicts claims by investigators and Trump officials, including Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, who asserted that the security camera would have recorded anyone who walked up the stairs.
“To say that there’s no way that someone could get to that, the stairs up to his room, without being seen is false,” the video forensics expert Jim Stafford told CBS. Four other experts in the field reportedly agreed with Stafford’s assessment.
In my opinion, the mysterious orange figure is likely another inmate, and I think that’s the most likely explanation if you do believe that there was something fishy about Epstein’s death. If someone else was involved, it was most likely someone already in the facility, whether that was another inmate or one of the guards. Given what we know about Epstein’s powerful associates, the likeliest explanation (if another person was involved) is certainly that someone already in the facility was paid/bribed/threatened to do the hit.
Funny because that’s what I’ve been calling Trump for the past ten years, an orange blob.
Yeah, that’s where my mind went too. Pictured DT walking around in the jail.
Since Epstein’s death I’ve been suspicious that it was intentional. Bill Barr, Trump’s AG, had jurisdiction over that jail. The deaths of Virginia Giuffre and Jean-Luc Brunel, as well as another victim’s “suicide”, are all suspicious. It wouldn’t surprise me if a certain person is using Putin’s method to get rid of those who can expose him.
You know who could have made all of this public? Merrick Garland. He failed us in so many ways.
Yeah, the jokes write themselves.
But the real story is how we now know how heavily motivated Trump was to get rid of Epstein. We also know how heavily motivated he was to get rid of Ivana who apparently was part of the trafficking. And, at this point, who doesn’t think The Orange Blob is capable of multiple murders to protect himself? This creep is evil incarnate.
We also know that Trump doesn’t do his own dirty work. He has spent a lifetime of bullying, blacking mailing and cajoling to get others to do what he doesn’t have the guts to do himself.
Ivana did what?? Never heard this before. How do we know this?
I’ve never heard she was involved. But there were rumors about the timing of her fatal fall.
It’s just very convenient that he and Virginia died.
AND that Maxwell is NOW ready to “sing”. You can bet just about EVERY republiTHUG name, in the Congress and Senate (not to mention Felon 47’s Crime Cabal Cabinet, is scrubbed from her memory. All, of course, for a pardon or commutation of her sentence.
Yup, I bet the only names she’ll be able to remember will be those of prominent Democrats. It will all be so convenient for Tr*mp.
I don’t wanna be a conspiracy theorist, but these obvious lies started coming right after Virginia’s death. She was the most publicly known victim of Epstein and she also knew how to give really good, impactful interviews.
There is another victim speaking out against Maxwell. I forget her name, but I hope she is kept safe.
Next question: which inmate was inexplicably released or got some seemingly unwarranted benefit soon after Epstein’s death?
Or mysteriously died.
I believe the former inmate who’s stayed in that very same cell and said that it’s virtually impossible to hang yourself in there–there’s nothing there to even hang from, you have eyes on you the entire time, and the cell is completely bare and supposedly, suicide-proof for high risk prisoners. Given that, I can only entertain two theories: either someone helped Epstein off himself or someone killed him. Maybe a guard helped or a guard turned the other way when it happened or maybe an inmate helped or carried out the hit. But I refuse to believe he completed suicide on his own.
This is my theory as well. Either he was killed or someone “helped” him kill himself. i mean, this is one of the most high profile prisoners in the world and they weren’t conducting the routine checks on him throughout the night?? yeah something was planned.
Exactly, The whole thing stinks to high heaven.
Likely a few people were invovled. A guard to keep the area clear for the inmate ‘ orange blob to enter the cell.
It wouldn’t be the first time another inmate was paid to kill someone in jail.
Having seen photos of his neck wounds, there’s no way a piece of fabric could have inflicted what appears to be a strangulation or garroting with wire that cut into his neck leaving traces of blood.
You’re right. A pathologist said suicide by hanging would not produce those injuries. Strangled and cell staged to look like suicide,imo
Could it BE anymore on the nose?
Even if he did commit suicide, the jail has an interest in covering up any potential responsibility or other misconduct leading to that moment.
For what it’s worth, there seems to be no epstein family members to mourn his loss let alone bring an unlawful death lawsuit.
Maybe it was Satan coming to get him.
Well there is another theory, that he is still alive. Smuggled out of the jail in a body bag. Psychics say they are unable to connect with his energy on the other side. Just another thought.
They can’t connect with him because he had no soul.
Bingo.
Holy moly. The jokes on this one can practically write themselves.
I don’t know that the orange blob is related, but it does reveal that there are other ways in and out of that area that aren’t covered by this camera angle.
They trained their acolytes to assign meaning to small, insignificant details in videos (he blinked at 17 and 34 seconds! Etc) and then really got surprised that they’re bringing up problems with their doctored footage. It would be funny in other circumstances.
I think he did kill himself. Malicious neglect is common in our prison system. Why there’s missing tape, I don’t know.