Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk are both ‘furious’ about Amy Odell’s biography

Amy Odell has been promoting her new book, Gwyneth: The Biography, for weeks now. My copy arrived this week but unfortunately I have not started it yet (I will this weekend). Odell has said many times to many outlets that Gwyneth Paltrow did not agree to talk to her for the book, and the book is not authorized in any way. But it definitely looks like Odell did have some good sources within Paltrow’s camp, because Gwyneth is apparently FURIOUS about all of the vintage and current gossip that’s come out.
While readers are poring over the gossipy tidbits in Amy Odell’s new book, “Gwyneth: The Biography” with glee, one person is definitely not happy about the new tome.
”Gwyneth is furious — just absolutely livid about this book,” my insider said. And with reason. In the book, Odell describes Paltrow as having created a “noxious and chaotic” workplace at Goop and dishes on her past love life.
In the book, Odell writes Paltrow thought Brad Pitt was uncouth, stupid and jealous. She told an interviewer: “Brad and I had very different upbringings… So when we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, ‘This is beluga and this is osetra.’ After Emma came out, Gwyneth went over to [her friend, makeup artist Kevyn] Aucoin’s place and cried about Pitt multiple times. He wanted to be with her but seemed to feel threatened by her success and all the attention she received. [Aucoin’s] advice to Gwyneth was frank, ‘You really need to end this.’”
Paltrow later allegedly told Aerin Lauder that Pitt was “dumber than a sack of s**t.”
As for Ben Affleck, Paltrow loved his sexual prowess but was turned off by his alcohol and gambling addictions.
It is also being reported that Paltrow’s current husband, Brad Falchuk — described as a man who “really likes being (Paltrow’s) husband” — is angry about his portrayal as well.
My source also added: “(Paltrow) told everyone she knew not to participate or talk to (Odell). Clearly, people have.” (Odell claims she spoke to over 200 people for the book).
”Gwyneth is not happy and if she finds out anyone spoke — she will never speak to them again … she has already frozen out some people she thinks (spoke with Odell).”
[From NewsNation]
I don’t doubt that Gwyneth is mad about the book, and I don’t doubt that she’s freezing people out. Something I find interesting is that the vintage gossip about Gwyneth’s relationships has kind of overshadowed Odell’s investigatory work exposing Goop, Gwyneth’s lifestyle/wellness brand. Odell has said in interviews that one of the main reasons why she wanted to do this book was to figure out if Gwyneth smokes her own supply when it comes to quack science, and Odell found that is Gwyneth a true believer. Odell also found that Goop is poorly run, and Gwyneth operates her business like everything is high school. Also: Brad Falchuk is mad about being portrayed as someone who “really likes being (Paltrow’s) husband.” LMAO. I remember the gossip that Falchuk’s first wife was also pretty mad about ALL of this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Featuring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 26 Sep 2019
Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com
Featuring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 26 Sep 2019
Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com
Featuring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 26 Sep 2019
Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com
Celebrities attend the Red Sea International Film Festival – Closing Ceremony
Featuring: Gwyneth Paltrow
Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
When: 07 Dec 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Brothers Sun' at Netflix Tudum Theatre
Featuring: Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 04 Jan 2024
Credit: Faye's Vision/Cover Images
Celebrities attend the Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 – Armani Prive – Photocall
Featuring: Gwyneth Paltrow
Where: Paris, France
When: 23 Jan 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
Celebrities attend the Yves Saint Laurent photocall during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025
Featuring: Gwyneth Paltrow
Where: Paris, France
When: 24 Sep 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
until this moment, I had zero interest in reading this book — now I’m reconsidering.
I’m beginning to think this is just a marketing move, furious equals more sales.
I don’t think she cares that much, caring is so low class.
Everything about this Karen is ick to me.
It’s common knowledge Gwyneth Paltrow gave her friends permission to speak to the writer about her communications with them about her experience boyfriends. Plus decade ago Paltrow with Weinstein was calling Pitt dumb so this book further repeats what she used to say she also called Jennifer Aniston ” that TV girl” so ofcourse she’s furious as she’s friends worj both Aniston and a Pitt abuser aplogist so of course it makes her look bad
I pre-ordered my copy, so it arrived on the day of its release. I’ve read up to the Affleck years. This is the BEST hate read! If you love to hate on Gwyneth, I highly recommend this book.
You have seriously whet my appetite. THANK YOU.
The more I hear about it the more I want to read it! Particularly if she’s digging into GOOP.
HA! I love this review.
Is it Hollywood insider gossip or mean girl gossip? I’m not really interested in Gwyneth but I enjoy a nice Hollywood read.
I completely forgot she was married to him.
Good!
Why would he be mad about that? My husband likes being my husband.
I think it implied that he likes being famous adjacent. He’s a successful writer -producer but not famous (before Gwyneth) and in LA that is a precious thing.
I thought they met on Glee…he was already an established producer, wasn’t he? Though of course, she was the more famous one.
True story, I went to the same summer drama camp that Gwyneth did, but she was a few years older than I was, so we didn’t overlap. Her cousin did attend the camp and was a year younger than me, so we got to catch a glimpse of Gwyneth once or twice when she came to visit. They had a very older sister / younger sister dynamic, which was sweet. It wasn’t for decades that I discovered her cousin married the guy who founded WeWork and they were jointly the subject of another show that starred Anne Hathaway. Very funny. I will say, the genes in their family seem to run to extremely rapid metabolism, her cousin was so thin we would joke about her legs being of the same dimensions as our arms, we being all normal body types. But she ate like everyone else and did not throw up in the bathrooms (unlike some). So. They seem to be naturally gifted at being thin. Don’t know where the health fix crept in. Seems superfluous. Maybe she’s bored. Acting is a bit low-brow compared to empire building and this is just the zeitgeist.
I’m reading it now – I ripped through 100 pages already with no problem. It’s a juicy, good read. I highly doubt she cares this much – I’m sure she is loving that she is important enough to warrant a legit bio from a good writer.
I agree she loves it secretly. Maybe not the parts about being a bad CEO but the attention yes she loves it. I remember back when she was getting all the tabloid press because of her dating life someone asked her about being a target of the paparazzi and she admitted it was flattering that people cared that much about her.
Goop loves drama on whatever gets her in the news she will take it to remain relevant , everything in this book is factual , valid and she knows it , she’s only just trying to save face and act like she’s Above It, All ,and she knows which friends she’s already given permission to speak to the writer, as for her husband he knows he’s secondary just like age treated Chris Martin whilst being married to him, she chose to brag about ex boyfriends she cheated on & git dumped by, yet acts like she was the best thing in their lives
What I’d like to know is what happened between Gwyneth and Christy Turlington?
Back when Gwyneth lived in Tribeca with her family, late aughts/ early 2010s, they were super super tight.Their daughters are the same age and there were lot of playdates. Even Tracey Anderson got in on that friendship and then, around 20213, they must have had a fallout because there wasn’t anything anymore. No socials together, no photos, no mention of each other in interviews, etc.
I always wonder what kind of person do you need to be to have a fallout with Christy Turlington of all people.
She’s such a nasty human as many of us guessed. I wonder what her children think of their mother’s past life and her current pseudoscience beliefs? If I found out mom moved this way I would question a lot about my family.
I’m with her on Pitt being dumb as shit though.
How mortifying for her husband, her kids, or step kids hearing salacious details about Affleck or Pitt. She was raised wealthy but she has no class. Enjoy the caviar babe.
Her daughter is Gwyneth all over again. Very bitchy and entitled.
The book starts good and it was interesting to learn about her parent’s dynamic, her childhood and rise to fame, but then it suddenly turns into this long account of Goop and how much revenue did they make that year and into which new building did they move the office. Sadly the writer is surprisingly bad and by now it feels more like a very boring business article about goop rather then a juicy biography.
Karma is working! Let it come at her with a vengeance. She deserves it .
By the end of the article my mind held an image of BF in a hood and ball mask on all fours with Goop digging a heel into his back and holding a whip. “He really likes being (Paltrow’s) husband”
He must be her sub.
Pass the brain bleach, anyone, for the love of god.
Never cared for her attitude and never paid much attention to her or Goop, as I’m not her targeted audience, but I do have some grudging respect for the way she dug in her heels and refused to pay off the guy that was suing her. (The ski accident case).