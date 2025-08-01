Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk are both ‘furious’ about Amy Odell’s biography

Amy Odell has been promoting her new book, Gwyneth: The Biography, for weeks now. My copy arrived this week but unfortunately I have not started it yet (I will this weekend). Odell has said many times to many outlets that Gwyneth Paltrow did not agree to talk to her for the book, and the book is not authorized in any way. But it definitely looks like Odell did have some good sources within Paltrow’s camp, because Gwyneth is apparently FURIOUS about all of the vintage and current gossip that’s come out.

While readers are poring over the gossipy tidbits in Amy Odell’s new book, “Gwyneth: The Biography” with glee, one person is definitely not happy about the new tome.

”Gwyneth is furious — just absolutely livid about this book,” my insider said. And with reason. In the book, Odell describes Paltrow as having created a “noxious and chaotic” workplace at Goop and dishes on her past love life.

In the book, Odell writes Paltrow thought Brad Pitt was uncouth, stupid and jealous. She told an interviewer: “Brad and I had very different upbringings… So when we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, ‘This is beluga and this is osetra.’ After Emma came out, Gwyneth went over to [her friend, makeup artist Kevyn] Aucoin’s place and cried about Pitt multiple times. He wanted to be with her but seemed to feel threatened by her success and all the attention she received. [Aucoin’s] advice to Gwyneth was frank, ‘You really need to end this.’”

Paltrow later allegedly told Aerin Lauder that Pitt was “dumber than a sack of s**t.”

As for Ben Affleck, Paltrow loved his sexual prowess but was turned off by his alcohol and gambling addictions.

It is also being reported that Paltrow’s current husband, Brad Falchuk — described as a man who “really likes being (Paltrow’s) husband” — is angry about his portrayal as well.

My source also added: “(Paltrow) told everyone she knew not to participate or talk to (Odell). Clearly, people have.” (Odell claims she spoke to over 200 people for the book).

”Gwyneth is not happy and if she finds out anyone spoke — she will never speak to them again … she has already frozen out some people she thinks (spoke with Odell).”