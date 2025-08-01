The Smithsonian scrubbed all Donald Trump references in their impeachment exhibit

There are so many huge, screaming indicators for America’s slide into authoritarian fascism. The economy, the lies, the way elected Republicans with power refuse to act as a check on Donald Trump, and on and on. But some of the smaller indicators are the most depressing to me. Museums, libraries, universities, TV shows, all collapsing under pressure from that orange sack of sh-t. Well, here’s one horrible example: the Smithsonian has now withdrawn references to Trump’s impeachment from their big presidential impeachment exhibition.

The Smithsonian has scrubbed references to Donald Trump’s impeachments from a museum display, following repeated attempts by the White House to make changes to the institution.

This month, the National Museum of American History removed a temporary label at an exhibit that described Trump’s two impeachments, reverting to an outdated label from 2008, according to The Washington Post.

The temporary label had reportedly been in place since 2021. The 2008 version states that “only three presidents have seriously faced removal,” referring to Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon.

The change took place as part of a content review that the Smithsonian agreed to conduct after Trump tried to fire the director of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery earlier this year, a person familiar with the exhibit plans told The Post.

A Smithsonian spokesperson told the newspaper that “a future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments,” but did not specify when that would happen.

“In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the ‘Limits of Presidential Power’ section in The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden exhibition needed to be addressed,” the spokesperson told The Post. “The section of this exhibition covers Congress, The Supreme Court, Impeachment, and Public Opinion. Because the other topics in this section had not been updated since 2008, the decision was made to restore the Impeachment case back to its 2008 appearance.”