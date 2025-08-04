“On top of everything else, Sydney Sweeney needs a new stylist” links

Sydney Sweeney appeared at the LA screening of Americana – girl, you need new people. All around – a new style team, new managers, new agents, new advisors. [Just Jared]
Jude Law is way too handsome to play Putin but he’ll body the role.
Movie “star maga Barbie looks horrendous here. Who is putting a petite woman in a tea length dress this poofy? And what is that hair band doing except not going with that ugly dress? Dreadful and sad like her dead eyes.
RIP To Loni Anderson. I was introduced to her as the super pretty lady on WKRP in Cincinnati via reruns. Burt really put her through it the latter part of their marriage.
Midi length for Rose’s sheath would have been perfect. She’s such a beauty.
Is Chappell gonna do a duet album with Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood? Gross.
This Monday has been so annoying on my end. Here’s to a better week!
I think sweeney is making up her backstory. She has to be related to somebody or connected in some way. There is no way that they organically found her and decided she is the most beautiful white woman in America and she represents them all.
That american eagle ad campaign seems like comedy at first take. Yet the narrative is -yes she is the ideal- bizarre.
About a year ago, producer Carol Baum said Sweeney “isn’t pretty” and “can’t act.” That comment made Vanity Fair, Variety, the Guardian, and the Daily Fail, among others (I googled the controversy). Like, why is a famous female producer criticizing a young actress’s looks? So I initially took the “great jeans” campaign as a clap back to that. I can see the other interpretation, though.
@meathome
I remember reading about carole baum and i understand her thoughts. As a producers she most likely simply got tired of hearing about sweeney. I perfectly understand. Doesnt need to be malicious. Just tired of sweeney.
Iirc a lot of us here defended her then. I’ve never seen anything she is in so can’t speak to her acting. I do think she’s attractive and pretty. If this was a clapback to that criticism, it’s weird bc it’s only really addressing the part about her looks. I can believe she’s a decent actress and figure she can find a role that will showcase that if she keeps booking things, especially if she stays in the news. I’m just not a real fan of republicans right now. So I ain’t buying jeans that they’re repping. And I’m def not buying jeans that Trump or Vance are out there hyping up. F-ck that bullish-t. And unless she is in something that is massively interesting with a huge ensemble cast that features other people I really really like, I’m not seeking out her work. But I think she has space to be successful bc there’s a lot of people out there who don’t mind MAGA.
@Jais – I recommend giving Euphoria a try. Zendaya is absolutely brilliant in it (and more so as the show progresses). Sydney . . . well, you get to see plenty of her.
It’s not for everyone, though. A good friend can’t watch it because of her own experiences with teen addiction.
I really love Zendaya and Hunter Schaffer and Colman Domingo. Buuut, I don’t know if I can get into euphoria. I’m just at a point where watching teens be dark and messy is not my usual go-to. It’s not my draw. I did randomly watch Elite though which is a Spanish teen soap opera but that feels less realistic if that makes sense.
Just adding, bc looking back, SS, has been in the WL and Euphoria which are exactly what I described. Ensembles with a lot of actors I like, lol. I actually think it’s a good career move. I just haven’t watched them bc I’ve been veering towards fantasy/historical/escapism for the past few years. IWTV, Gilded Age, Murder Bot, north of north type stuff.
@Jais – Obviously I’m not earning some kinda kick back for getting you to watch Euphoria, but there is one episode that is just Zendaya and Colman Domingo talking in a diner. It’s intense and works as a standalone without knowing the plot of the show. Maybe look for that one
(Of course, then you won’t achieve the goal of surveying Sydney’s … talents.)
Ooh, okay. Thx @mightymolly. That’s a good rec. And I can live without surveying the talents of SS. My point is more that I have no way of assessing but I’m good with that. So I’m just not gonna speak on her acting. But I am gonna try and watch that episode.
Yes. A lot of yada yada yada in her backstory.
I was thinking the same thing. Pulling herself up by her bootstraps was a good origin story, but it’s getting harder to believe.
Interesting take. I remembered reading about Sydney when they were propping her up to be the next It girl, that she’s valedictorian, straight A student, etc etc. Worked as a tram tour guide at universal studios
And moved her way up.Even back then some were wondering why Alexa Demie isn’t bigger than Sydney.
I don’t think she’s the most beautiful blonde person in the U.S. When Glen broke up with Gigi, so many people commented Gigi Paris is much more beautiful than Sydney. And when Sydney hinted last year she wanted to do a romcom with Paul Mescal- so many people on Twitter commented she’s just so average. I actually had to defend her then.
Aww, Simon Rex is in that pic. I am bafflement at those styling choices. Absolute bafflement. Bc it’s bad. Real bad. Lordy. She shoulda just wore her AE jeans, jeez.
I can’t decide if this outfit means her stylist is a hardcore lefty saboteur or a tasteless true MAGA.
I like to think it’s the first one.
She registered as a Republican in Florida in June of 24, after primaries were done. Every one of those facts is a choice to be an out MAGA. You don’t have to register party affiliation to vote.
A Florida MAGA, no less? Convenient for visits to the Orange palace.
As someone who flew into LA to see Cynthia in JCS, she was amazing as I knew she would be. Adam was incredible and perfect casting.
So let’s be honest – A MAN came up with this campaign, men own this business…And the sweatshops these clothes are created in are owned by men. Yet the one woman involved is being attacked. Typical. As they say “don’t hate the player, hate the game”
Nah, she’s a grown-up and every bit as at fault. She allowed them to use her face – she decided to be the face of facism. Sure, every single one of them sucks, but she doesn’t get to hide behind her gender. I’ve never gotten arguments like this.
I’ve said this across multiple posts and I think it bears repeating: the head of American Eagle’s Marketing is a woman named Ashley Schapiro. When the ad first premiered and controversy broke, she was positively giddy to brag about it on LinkedIn and made it clear that Sweeney was very involved in the creative process. Sure, men are involved and the patriarchy is alive and well, but the key players in this mess are women; they should shoulder a lot of responsibility here.
She’s an adult with agency. She also registered Republican *after* the primaries. She knows what she’s doing.
No, Sasha. On this issue that’s the wrong take. Sweeney is not some damsel in distress being forced to put on jeans and take photos. As others have noted, there are women in top positions involved, including their advertising and marketing teams. This ad is inappropriate, full stop.
If anyone is too young to remember the Star Wars debate in Clerks, the short version is that the contractors on the Death Star knew who they were working for when they accepted the job.
SS’s look minus the headband would have been OK.
But then I wouldn’t have realized she looks just like Brett Michael(s)!
Haha, @elle, so true! Except he’s prettier. Well, he was. So were his bandmates lmao
The headband is definitely the worst of it. I don’t think the dress is great without it (shades of the ballerina in a music box), but it’s also not terrible either.
And the Bret Michaels crack is funny @elle!
Regarding Idaho, I’m glad that they are losing their doctors. And you know who they usually use to fill the gaps in communities American doctors don’t want to go to — foreign doctors. But I guess they won’t be rescuing Idaho either. Places like that don’t care about women dying anyway.
She is such a nothing burger to me. 🤷 She sparks no interest to want to see her. Granted, I haven’t watched euphoria, so maybe she is the next best thing ever. I just don’t care enough, there is nothing compelling about her to me.
Her vocal fry while delivering the voice over in that commercial nearly took me out.
I was so distracted by her voice I didn’t even process the rest of the commercial.
Was her mouth numb from a dental procedure or what happened??? Or does she always talk like that?
I’ve never heard her voice before so I don’t know.
100% agree.
I’d prefer that she keep her current team so she continues to look as ridiculous and basic as she seems to be.
She thinks she’s Wonder Woman.
More Damiano David content please!
I don’t know what the hell is going on with Sydney Sweeney. It’s all so icky.
She’s beautiful and talented. Recent rewatch of White Lotus, season 1, it really hit me – a split second look she gives – that she’s very good.
Man.
She’s pretty enough but she is not talented. That girl can’t act to save her life.
I watched that “comedy” with Glen Powell and it was awful.
I really can’t see the beautiful or pretty. She is not ugly for sure, but beautiful? Not really…
Wig mama, wig! That looks like fake hair. Burn (or melt) the whole outfit.
Surprised no one has mentioned that the headband is to make her look juvenile and girl like while they’re sexualizing her. Ick.