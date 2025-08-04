Low: Duchess Meghan’s former staffers ‘viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite’

Today is the Duchess of Sussex’s 44th birthday. Happy birthday to her and all of the Leos out there. Y’all are a lot, but I enjoy you. For Meghan’s birthday, the British tabloids predictably dusted off about a million negative stories. I’m sure a lot of this is “let’s create a lot of nastiness around Meghan’s birthday,” but obviously, this is all to distract from all of the stories about the left-behind royals. For example, just a short time ago, there were some really specific accusations about King Charles and how he mistreats his poorly-paid gardeners at Highgrove. Like, the Times of London cited some really specific examples of things Charles did and said. Which is why Valentine Low has been dusted off to cry about how Meghan “bullied staffers,” only no one has been able to really describe how and what she did, even after all of this time. Low justifies this lack of specificity in a very special way: the bullied staffers are still terrified of vengeful Meghan!
Royal aides who accused Meghan Markle of bullying were frightened of ‘what she would do to them’ after they spoke out, it was claimed today. The Duchess of Sussex’s staff were left ‘in a psychologically delicate state’ and ‘viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite’, an expert has alleged. Meghan, 43, has always denied the allegations of bullying while she was working as a royal, which she described as an orchestrated smear campaign against her.
Veteran royal correspondent Valentine Low broke the bullying story in May 2021, just before Harry and Meghan were to appear on screen with Oprah Winfrey to discuss Megxit. He claims that some of the royal staff who had worked with the Sussexes were still in a ‘very fragile state’ more than two years later – and despite the royal couple having emigrated 5,000 miles away to the US.
‘They were very worried about what Meghan would do to them. They viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite’, Mr Low said. ‘They’d left the employ of the Royal Family and they still were in a psychologically delicate state as a result of what happened to them at that time…If they [the Sussexes] were difficult to work for then, they’re difficult to work for now’.
Mr Low was speaking to American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield’s Unfiltered YouTube show. He told her that he believes that Harry and Meghan tried to stop and then discredit his story detailing allegations of bullying, adding that he believes that the fact they have lost 25 staff since 2017 shows they remain tough to work for.
‘‘It was a very important factor, the litigious nature of Harry and Meghan. I had sight of various bits of documentary evidence. I saw things which totally backed up the story. I had utter confidence’, he said. ‘Before publication we put the allegations to Harry and Meghan and we got a very very long letter from their lawyers. Sometime later we got another slightly less long letter from their lawyers. It was very very feisty, very strong, saying basically “watch out”. Then we published and after that we didn’t hear a word from them’.
Valentine said the story had to be published before the Oprah interview. ‘If the story had come out after the Oprah interview, it would have just looked like sour grapes. It’d be lost in the noise. Meghan would come across as this this heroine, this person who’d been victimised. The whole narrative would be about what she and Harry said about their experiences with the royal family. It would just get lost and no one would really care. You look back to the Diana years. Stories had come out that the marriage was in trouble. No-one knew for certain until Andrew Morton’s book came out. People then realised that it was the truth. That is what happened with my bullying story’.
He said when a newspaper ran the Meghan bullying story and ‘doesn’t get sued’ it means ‘there’s probably something in it and suddenly you realise all those tabloid stories earlier suggesting she might be Duchess Difficult, actually maybe they’re true’.
In retrospect, I don’t blame the Sussexes for not suing Low and the Times for the 2021 stories, but I do think Harry and Meghan should have been much more forceful in refuting the stories publicly. I believe the reason they didn’t pursue Low and the Times is because Buckingham Palace quickly announced their own “investigation” into the claims, and so the Sussexes thought it best to deal with BP and the palace investigation. Harry has said/written that they have like a 20-page document refuting the claims, and that the palace has that document. And let’s be honest, if there was anything to the bullying claims, the palace would have rushed to release everything. The fact that the report was buried says to me that even BP’s investigation found that Meghan was the one who had been mistreated.
As for what Low says here about staffers being terrified of Meghan… yeah, that storyline really holds up, doesn’t it? Meghan has completely moved on and hasn’t spoken to or about those people in years, and they’re still banging on and on about how wrathful Meghan made them cry just by looking at them.
Her revenge is living well, which is what really seems to bother them. She isn’t thinking about them, and isn’t worried about their nonsense any longer. If they ever want to go on the record, I’m sure she has the receipts on deck. For now though she’s moved on, and they are still twisting in the wind wanting her simultaneous attention and downfall.
And yet NOT ONE SINGLE PERSON, A *REAL* PERSON, WILLING TO GO *ON RECORD* has EVER had a bad or unkind thing to say about her, on or off-set! EVERYONE she’s worked with, and even her exes, have only had nice words/memories about time shared.
And yet somehow, this pesky little fact seems to be invisible to the RRs, the BM, and assorted crazies on Salt Island. Beggars belief, doesn’t it. FIVE YEARS LATER, and they are STILL trotting out these moth-eaten stories and beating them to death.
THIS. No one can be expected to believe that not a single former staffer would speak on the record if it were true. Especially since the tabloids would be sure to pay a lot of money for such an interview. All the evidence goes against Low’s allegations, and no evidence supports them.
Low is desperate to be sued by Meghan. She didn’t take the bait then and she’s not taking it now. Low needs to get a grip.
Exactly this. So everyone she worked with in Canada talked about her work ethic and her kindness, but she moves to London and suddenly becomes this tyrant?
Exactly. They even tried to bribe people she’s worked with in the past to say bad things about her and couldn’t find anyone!
“They were very worried about what Meghan would do to them. They viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite”
Yes, Meghan is so vengeful she’s suing your lying arse Low. 🙄 She’s moved on, you haven’t by talking to Harry’s stalker. She’s so vengeful, that Lazy’s stylist stalked her friends. 🥱
“I had sight of various bits of documentary evidence. I saw things which totally backed up the story. I had utter confidence’,”
Produce that evidence then. You’re smoking, where’s the fire?
The real subtext here:
The palace courtiers are still worried about all of H&M’s receipts. Not just of how she was treated and the harm she was subjected to, but the danger they posed to Archie as well.
Yes, Meghan Meghan has this annoying habit – she tells the truth (and can back it up). Must be a shock for people who worked as staff in the viper pit that is KP, who also realized that if push came to shove and there were ever legal actions, they’d get zero support from the RF, who would always save themselves first.
These folks fail to understand how badly they are making the royals and the rota look as they are trying to exploit a longstanding stereotype of the angry black woman and take for granted that everyone would naturally believe it. Michelle Obama was subject to the same trope but in both cases joy ultimately won.
They denied the story and had staffers in the US who put out PR for them. What more could they do outside of bring a lawsuit? The problem with that is people can claim vague things and how traumatized they were by being sent a text at 5 am or something equally stupid like “she gave me a look”.
These staffers should either take legal action or shut up because it’s getting boring now.
And yet, they won’t even go on the record to state those minor things. The British public is already primed to hate the Sussexes, so anyone who made such an allegation on the record would be treated like a hero there. The only reason not to state it on the record is because it’s a lie.
It’s a weird picture. On one side of the globe, terrified staffers cower in their homes for fear of Meghan’s Vengeance. On the other side, Meghan’s arranging flowers and making raspberry jam. I like it.
@Eurydice – 🤣 🤣🤣 – me too. All they have in their picture-making studio is a big bowl of cold spaghetti and a wall.
Happy Birthday Meghan Sussex!
Continue to enjoy your, Era of Joy.
Great to see the family enjoying Archie’s surfing lessons on Friday.
Hope Meg decides to give US a birthday present and drop her wine release tomorrow! She *does* seem to favor Tuesdays, so fingers crossed !! 🤞🏻🙏🏻🤞🏻🙏🏻
She does. You should have an email. They posted the time on their As Ever Instagram (found it on Reddit). Good luck!
The drop is tomorrow at 3p ET and 12p PT.
wine.asever.com
So the woman with ‘an infinite capacity for revenge’ didn’t take any revenge and the stories are true because Harry and Meghan don’t sue everytime a vague story about ‘bullying’ is published? Sure Low, that sounds common reasonable and it’s totally not you just rehashing the same sad old stories to say relevant!
🎯
That’s the thing…she has SO MUCH she could revenge with but doesn’t dein to sink that low to their level of nastiness.
She is a very (VERY) powerful witch, to do nothing and cause people to be so psychologically fragile years later.
I keep saying, Meghan triggers them because she out white womans the whitest of white women. All of the things that white girls are (unfortunately still) enculturated to be and do, she’s doing and killing the game. She’s more beautiful, thinner, richer, more homey hospitalityish, AND married the charmingest prince of the world’s whitest family.
They’re insisting she is simultaneously out white womaning white women’s vindictive workplace behaviors, too?!
Whew.
I love every damn word.
Thanks
“They’re insisting she is simultaneously out white womaning white women’s vindictive workplace behaviors, too?!” Okay, that’s funny.
God Low really has hitched his wagon on this hasn’t he? Yet it’s the same old same old story year after year – she left them all just soooo traumatised but no one (including Low) can highlight specific incidents beyond “um she got really shouty about this thing at this vague interval in time”
Don’t forget, it’s not shouting, it’s “whisper-shouting” which apparently is much worse and far more traumatic. These people are sick to be dragging Meghan for six years just because she was able to tell that wretched institution FOH and escape.
😂 I’m trying to think of a situation where whisper-shouting would traumatise anyone. Maybe at the cinema? When someone says “Shush” to you?
Oh you fragile imbecile Low. If Meghan said hello to you, you’d accuse her of bullying you for a response!
It makes me think of the Devil Wears Prada. Miranda Priestly definitely whisper-shouts.
Basically women can’t win – especially M. If she was yelling, then she’d be criticized for that. If she spoke directly, then it was “whisper shouting.” and if she looked someone in the eye, then she was trying to destroy them.
He really can’t let this story go. It’s like his claim to fame. And despite saying he had all this documentary evidence, I’m still looking around going umm where? Where is this evidence that you speak of? People can cry that they’re scared bc she they believe she she has infinite capacity for revenge. I’m sorry. That’s not evidence of anything except somebody crying that maybe one day someday Meghan will take her revenge. So damning her for something she hasn’t done. These people are weak and pathetic.
We’re supposed to take their word for it and if the Sussexes speak up, they’re liars 😂
I cannot take the words of people crying that early emails constituted bullying.
If this “documentary evidence” exists then why doesn’t he quote from it? It’s clearly not for legal reasons as they can quote HR memos involving the *King*.
As for the early e mails, haven’t they heard about the ‘do not disturb’ option on their phones, or shutting their computers before they go to bed.
These liars really work so hard to make my girl into the secondary coming of Cruela de Vil.
We know it’s bullshit because that’s not who Meghan has ever been. In Harry’s book he shared how Meghan would give away anything that was given to Meghan as a gift and that she would provide space heaters and other creature comforts to their staff.
I believe this because I believe Harry and there was NO statement from the left behinds that deny or refute his account.
Lets see if I get this straight ” she bullied them, they complained without saying what she did ” the investigators didn’t find anything substantial as evidence ” these same people were not afraid to say nasty things behind her back , leak ti anyone who will listhe and now those same pple are afraid of the repercussions. Surely wouldn’t they be afraid of that before “reporting” her , lying about her and gossiping about her ?And the woman is so vengeful that she hasn’t mentioned them in years and they are the people who can’t seem to stop talking about her
They’re all liars so? 🤔
She won’t sue opinion pieces for very obvious reasons. People need to learn more about the law before yelling SUE! Especially UK law. It would be idiotic.
But they can push back when it suits them. At the end of the day, Sussexes pushing back is a story itself. They only do it when they think they need to..
I hope we all remember, they are 10x smarter than us and 10000x more in the know.
Girls, we DO NOT know better
Happy Birthday Meg!! The gutter rats are at it again with a re-hashed bogus story of bullying on her birthday no less. Who are these sources? Are they Peg Horsilla and Chuckles? That’s my guess. They thought oh it’s Meg’s birthday what bullshit story can we get our bedmates to put out there to TRY to make her look bad? Ah yes the bullying story which can’t be proven true sounds like a good one let’s run with that.
One thing for sure, valentine low was on Phil Craig’s and Andrew Lownie scandal mongrel Podcast with his bullying claims about Meghan. Both now again coming out with AntiMeghan-bullshit looks like a palace campaign.
Low is the bully.
Happy Birthday Duchess Meghan.
Happy birthday to THE Duchess of California! May your day be filled with love, flower sprinkles and good Rose’!
So we must “remember” that M was a “bully” and forget the recent bullying accusations made against KFC? Gotcha
Yes happy birthday Meghan you bully! Now how many gardeners quit under your watch?
PROJECTION.
It’s that one assistant that was friends with Jason and botched the wedding lead up and the one that botched the trip to the market on the Australia trip. And they both deserve both barrels, but on the other hand never would have been in those positions if Jason wasn’t in charge and intend on making sure the Sussexes were second class, no matter the public interest in them and how dangerous it was. Going on the podcast for a wannabe right wing nut job that owns a Diana blog is a new Low.
Valentine Low has no credibility. Bc he was crying and complaining about how cold Meghan was to him when he interviewed her in South Africa. That Meghan just looked strait thru him. He made a whole thing of whining complaining and explaining about it. And then you see the video and she is lovely to him during the interview. What was he expecting? That she worship at his feet? Please. She was lovely and it’s a very very apt example of Valentine Low lying and misrepresenting Meghan despite there being video evidence to disprove his claims. So, Valentine Low isn’t exactly a person who can make judgments on what evidence even is. He wrongly described his own encounter with Meghan so why in the world would anyone trust him to report on anyone else’s encounters? He hasn’t had one piece of evidence of Meghan bullying staff other than they cried. But what did she DO? Whisper shout? Ask them to do something, like their jobs? Valentine Low should review the article about Charles at Highgrove for some examples of what concrete evidence actually is. And early emails don’t count.
ALL of the Royal reporters act this way about Meghan. They act like just because she treated them as a reporter and herself as an interviewee (ie. In a professional capacity) they are affronted because they are used to the other royals treating them as special friends.
If I have to hear Arthur Edward’s and the rest cry for the millionth time that Meghan declined their wishes for a meet up lunch or dinner to get to know the tabloid press I might scream. They do not realize how strange and unprofessional that is! This is the problem with the monarchy now. They have normalized being friends with the media for favors. There is no impartiality and only propaganda and sleezy leaks about other family members to keep their own dirt hidden. And when they don’t bow to the press bullies they turn them into fodder for the public to gnaw on.
I hate these people. Just shit stains on journalism.
These staffers were so scared of revenge from Meghan that according to the accounts of reporters like Low himself, they were running to the uk press calling Meghan nasty names, crying that they couldn’t catch Harry’s eye anymore because he was staring at his wife with devotion, calling Harry a hostage being anti American, predicting her marriage would only last 5 years. Hmm likely story
Unlike with the detailed report about Charles & the highgrove gardeners which included details of specific actions by Charles & impact on staff & a hr investigation & recommendations, Low’s & other reports on so called staff claims have always been deliberately vague eg “I missed her call and couldn’t stop shaking” . That’s not really libellous – it doesn’t even say if the staffer was shaking because they are scared of Meghan, even though it’s obviously implied – so as it’s not a statement of fact unlike eg Harry punched Andrew which you can dispute as either true or not, it’s harder to sue on. That’s why these reports on staff claims are light on detail but just rely on angry Black woman tropes etc to make their points. They want to smear but don’t actually want Meghan to have grounds to sue. It’s same reason why BP made a statement about a hr inquiry looking into handling of the Jason Knauf email before the Oprah interview, misleading like it was an investigation into his claims & therefore into Meghan
Valentine Low is such a disgrace to the journalist profession.
This Low creature is about as low as one can get. His refusal to let go of this story, and to bring it up years later just seems like a very loud cry for attention. “Please Sussexes, please acknowledge me. Say something, please I need any little crumb of engagement to get clicks and make some money. Pretty please, I’m begging….!!!!”
It’s just so pathetic at this point. Meanwhile, Meghan is somewhere enjoying her birthday and not paying these people any mind…… As it should be.
Kingsley Schofield is an unhinged salty Karen who wishes on a daily prayer that Harry would dump Meghan and come running to her .she is no royal correspondent. She is a wack job on the internet or wherever the heck she is. As for valentine low. B please. You dropped your made up story so people won’t believe what Harry and especially Meghan would say to Oprah but we all know she told the truth and the palace and media tried to gaslight her and tarnish her because they were the one then and to this day bulling and smearing Meghan. Charles is the bully and there is credibility about it ,
Living well is the Best revenge. Huevo is the one who “lives” to get revenge. Not Meghan.
What to do with the tabloid press of the UK.
Their lack of influence over the opinion of anyone other than the old racists royalists when it comes to Meghan must be grating.
They, the royals and their staff can’t seem to accept that their opinion means nothing to most people.
They have tried everything and failed to stop Meghan’s success.
Repeating stories on her birthday to YouTubers is as pathetic as it can get.
Meghan’s products sell out in minutes and they know that the stock is not small.
The clothes she wears sell out.
Give up people…you have lost.
Wishing Meghan a wonderful birthday and God’ s blessings over her and her family.
The reason why the bullying story came out in the first place was because the Palace was afraid that Meghan was going to talk about how the staff and William and Kate mistreated her in the Oprah interview. The reason why Valentine Low is talking about this now is because Charles has been accused of bullying his garden staff. If there was ever any credible accusations against Meghan the report would have been leaked to the press by now.
Funny how powerful Meghan is. They can talk about how Charles et al treated them in detail but Meghan omniscient power is such that if they even mention in detail what she did to them they will face the unnamed wrath of Meghan that we can’t even tell you what she will do because just her existence has them terrified to death.
Umm yah.
So because they didn’t sue, the allegations must be true? that makes no sense. I don’t think they sued because there wasn’t anything to sue over – the article (IIRC) was very carefully worded with lots of unnamed sources and vague allegations of Meghan making people shake with fear. The most specific thing we’ve heard was that she sent emails at 5 am and even that got explained in the other lawsuit where it came out there was a time difference.*
contrast that with the article about Charles – very specific allegations regarding things he said, the people involved, staff turnover, etc.
And the point about how the article had to come out before the interview – before or after, it didn’t really matter because it was so clearly a hit job on Meghan. I think coming out before was worse, because the Times ran that story and included the BS about the jewelry from MBS and then included something about the UN visit in Fiji (I can’t remember those details) so it was a clear hit job to get ahead of the interview which just proved everything Meghan said in the interview.
*and even if there wasn’t, I don’t consider sending an email at 5 am to be bullying.
I had an extremely toxic boss a couple of years ago but I’ve since moved on and she rarely crosses my mind. If I happen to run into someone who still works for her, we chat but I never bring her up or say boo about it. I can’t imagine holding on to this for 5+ years, it’s one thing to go through the original suffering but it’s a completely different thing to hold on to your suffering for so long, especially when you’re no longer around that person. These folks are in desperate need of therapy.
I agree. I was also in a toxic work environment 10 years ago but I left and rarely think about it now. These people were obviously damaged individuals before they met Meghan and are projecting all their issues onto her.
It still looks like sour grape. Lowe just confirmed why the story had to come out before the Ophra Winfrey interview to smear Meghan and to discredit her. Lowe did the royal family’s bidding.
It was a very difficult working environment It looks more like that there were a lot of people thinking “how dare this American actress coming into the royal family and telling us what to do.”.
Meghan Sussex should sue Valentine Low directly and have him defend the story by naming names. They should also enter that twenty page document as evidence.
However I am sure this will be seen as an attack on the BRF , since I assume BRF staffers and BRF friends will be all over it.
“The Duchess of Sussex’s staff were left ‘in a psychologically delicate state’”
— HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH…
The story had to come out before the Oprah interview, you dweeb, because you had to get a jump on the accusations you knew she would make about your golden geese.
“I had sight of various bits of documentary evidence.” LOLOLOL.
What are these “various bits” of documentary evidence you speak of, Low? Are those various bits of documentary evidence in the room with you now?
Happy birthday, Meghan! May the name “Valentine Low” never enter your consciousness again!
Probably very selective evidence to harm Meghan, not portraying the whole picture
All she did was ask them to work.
I think royal staffing has become a scam. You see it with kates team. They are bare minimum, last minute people. Is it solely a pay issue. Who chooses who gets to work in which Palace? How did Philip end up with a very loyal and seemingly capable team when he came in broke? Why isnt Williams team better? William has the home advantage. Is Charles sabotaging him?
I think its a couple of things. I imagine William is a horrible boss. Talk about bullying. I also think the pool of people who are willing to take the low pay for the “prestige” of working with the royals is probably shrinking. And I think if you are someone who wants to work for the royals because you want to make a difference or be involved in charity or the like – the Wales are not for you because they do not work. It must be so incredibly boring to just do nothing for weeks on end and then get a screaming phone call from William or Kate about something and have to jump up and do whatever it is they are screaming about.
Charles’ staff is actually doing things – they’re managing his schedule, his different projects, his properties, his transportation, wardrobe, interactions with government figures, etc.
but William doesnt work so there is no schedule to manage, no projects, no properties that would require management besides Anmer, no transportation besides helicopter rides, a barely maintained wardrobe, etc.
Agree with Becks. And also Omid Scobie did say KP staff was used to working very very little. I can’t remember exactly but it was either once a week or maybe even once or twice a month. So imagine Meghan coming in and thinking everyone is just working every day normal hours. She was coming from a film set. You can be on a film set for 14-16 hours. For days in a row. 14-16 hr days, back to back, in a row, lol. And she was asking them to do things that truly they maybe didn’t know how to do but didn’t want to say. So they were embarrassed, insecure and defensive. I can just imagine William and Kate, already not wanting to do that much or work at that pace, coddling the weaker links and stowing resentment. Until it became about them just outright not helping her. But then shortsightedly, Kp was eventually left with the weaker links. And then those links showed up and showed out, along with their principals, during the Caribbean tour.
Oh yeah!! they are afraid of Meghan, a royal who lives abroad, who has highly credible threats against her and who still can not even get security in the UK.
On the other hand, Highgrove gardeners are saying with their full chest that the KING, Charles is a bully and horrible boss.
Make it make sense. If they are not afraid of Charles then they surely would be afraid of his rotweiler Camilla.
They keep trying this every time as a distraction. These people had several years to air their grievances and so many of them no longer work for the palace so what’s stopping them now? This whole bullying BS is just that, and it comes across as desperate and dishonest at this point. The issue was supposedly resolved a few years ago so what more is there to say? Meghan is no longer there, as are many of the employees, who btw never actually filed a complaint.
To publish this garbage on Meghan’s Birthday celebrations!!! British media and their RF have lost and they know it.
Harry and Meghan’s progress is like an acid burn on their skin and the pain have kept them sleepless for years.
You know what? I breezed by that implication despite the fact that Kaiser clearly reminded us that it was Meghan’s bday in the first sentence. Low was like here’s your happy bday, a reminder of some bogus bullying claims. These people are fr unhinged. Happy that Meghan is in Cali and thriving.
Let’s pretend for a minute that these people are truly afraid of Meghan’s “vengeance”. What on earth did they do to her that they would fear her revenge?
I’ll bet that they are worried and have been worried about what she would do about their false claims. What she hasn’t done is start a podcast called KARMA, or write a thinly veiled fictional book about a super heroine that takes vengeance on a fictional royal family, rota, older brother and country that done her husband wrong. And start filming a Netflix film based on the book, with her as the heroine. Including an actress who is good at portraying stupid and vicious as a fictious Angela Levin.
Based upon Lowe’s logic all that has been written or said about Meghan must be true because she hasn’t sued anyone. If Meghan sued everyone the courts would be blocked with cases. The issue of bullying was, we are led to believe, investigated by Buckingham Palace and the results were not released leading to an ongoing resurrection of the story on a regular basis. WE have had reports of people suffering from PSTD, the Meghan survivors club, people hiding and crying, but not one person has been identified and not one example of what exactly Meghan did to bully anyone. What has never been satisfactorily explained is how a confidential note from Jason Knauf to the palace HR department found itself into the hands of the Daily Mail, where I worked the release of such information would have resulted in instant dismissal, in the palace it leads to advancement.
M said she has been working since she was 16. Before she married into That family, No one has reported she’s a toxic coworker. I mean you would think that one of her previous coworkers would have come out by now and sold a story for $$$ to the desperate BM. Being assertive and proactive isn’t bullying. Or Is it because they just don’t want to listen or take orders from a bi-racial American, which is 2 strikes for some of these people across the pond 🙄.
“Staff were left ‘in a psychologically delicate state’ and ‘viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite.” Hmmm, somehow, I think Low is referencing a different princess or perhaps a prince?
I would just like to point out that various royal staffers have gone on public record, under their real names, documenting incidents of physical, verbal and emotional abuse inflicted on them by Charles.
Two of Kate’s former staffers have given “a friend says” style interviews to the Mail with direct quotes about what a nightmare she is to work with, including the staffer who was Kate’s right hand woman, who Kate fired while she was on her honeymoon. That woman was happy to run straight to the Mail.
Charles and Kate are very powerful people, yet underpaid powerless staffers still risked their careers, their reputations, possibly risked their physical safety, and chose to break their NDAs in order to defy the most powerful people in the UK by speaking out publicly about them and their mistreatment of staff.
Meghan is absolutely universally despised by the tabloids and by the Firm (and we know for a fact that tabloids have offered huge sums of money to anyone willing to say anything bad about Meghan). The Firm have clearly authorised staffers like Jason Knauf to leak negative stories about Meghan.
Imagine you’re a low paid cleaner at Frogmore. (Royal staff are infamously very very underpaid.) All you have to do is make one phone call to the Mail saying “Meghan once raised her voice to me” and that’s a guaranteed five figure sum in your pocket (minimum). The Firm absolutely won’t fire or punish you for breaking your NDA, if anything they’d reward you. There are zero consequences for not making that phone call.
Someone explain why, if Meghan’s behaviour is so bad, not ONE person has made that phone call?
Staffers are willing to accuse the actual literal King of physical abuse, yet not one person will accept a huge consequence-free payday to say Meghan once made a sarcastic comment to them or something?
Sometimes the fear of revenge is directly linked to the evil deeds that people commit. They then fear that all their misdeeds, their guilt, will be exposed. That is what they are afraid of. Not of revenge, that is a claim to protection, but of it becoming visible how they have treated a woman who has done nothing to anyone. Does anyone believe that castles and their staff love diversity? They are poorly paid, have lousy working hours, are treated undignified. You’re not allowed to criticise the boss, so you take the mixed race wife of the “replacement” and blame her for everything the other “masters” do and have done. I hope the Sussexes never return to this medieval hell.
Insulting the royal staff again, they clearly trying to say that the staff are not good judges of character.