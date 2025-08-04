Low: Duchess Meghan’s former staffers ‘viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite’

Today is the Duchess of Sussex’s 44th birthday. Happy birthday to her and all of the Leos out there. Y’all are a lot, but I enjoy you. For Meghan’s birthday, the British tabloids predictably dusted off about a million negative stories. I’m sure a lot of this is “let’s create a lot of nastiness around Meghan’s birthday,” but obviously, this is all to distract from all of the stories about the left-behind royals. For example, just a short time ago, there were some really specific accusations about King Charles and how he mistreats his poorly-paid gardeners at Highgrove. Like, the Times of London cited some really specific examples of things Charles did and said. Which is why Valentine Low has been dusted off to cry about how Meghan “bullied staffers,” only no one has been able to really describe how and what she did, even after all of this time. Low justifies this lack of specificity in a very special way: the bullied staffers are still terrified of vengeful Meghan!

Royal aides who accused Meghan Markle of bullying were frightened of ‘what she would do to them’ after they spoke out, it was claimed today. The Duchess of Sussex’s staff were left ‘in a psychologically delicate state’ and ‘viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite’, an expert has alleged. Meghan, 43, has always denied the allegations of bullying while she was working as a royal, which she described as an orchestrated smear campaign against her. Veteran royal correspondent Valentine Low broke the bullying story in May 2021, just before Harry and Meghan were to appear on screen with Oprah Winfrey to discuss Megxit. He claims that some of the royal staff who had worked with the Sussexes were still in a ‘very fragile state’ more than two years later – and despite the royal couple having emigrated 5,000 miles away to the US. ‘They were very worried about what Meghan would do to them. They viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite’, Mr Low said. ‘They’d left the employ of the Royal Family and they still were in a psychologically delicate state as a result of what happened to them at that time…If they [the Sussexes] were difficult to work for then, they’re difficult to work for now’. Mr Low was speaking to American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield’s Unfiltered YouTube show. He told her that he believes that Harry and Meghan tried to stop and then discredit his story detailing allegations of bullying, adding that he believes that the fact they have lost 25 staff since 2017 shows they remain tough to work for. ‘‘It was a very important factor, the litigious nature of Harry and Meghan. I had sight of various bits of documentary evidence. I saw things which totally backed up the story. I had utter confidence’, he said. ‘Before publication we put the allegations to Harry and Meghan and we got a very very long letter from their lawyers. Sometime later we got another slightly less long letter from their lawyers. It was very very feisty, very strong, saying basically “watch out”. Then we published and after that we didn’t hear a word from them’. Valentine said the story had to be published before the Oprah interview. ‘If the story had come out after the Oprah interview, it would have just looked like sour grapes. It’d be lost in the noise. Meghan would come across as this this heroine, this person who’d been victimised. The whole narrative would be about what she and Harry said about their experiences with the royal family. It would just get lost and no one would really care. You look back to the Diana years. Stories had come out that the marriage was in trouble. No-one knew for certain until Andrew Morton’s book came out. People then realised that it was the truth. That is what happened with my bullying story’. He said when a newspaper ran the Meghan bullying story and ‘doesn’t get sued’ it means ‘there’s probably something in it and suddenly you realise all those tabloid stories earlier suggesting she might be Duchess Difficult, actually maybe they’re true’.

In retrospect, I don’t blame the Sussexes for not suing Low and the Times for the 2021 stories, but I do think Harry and Meghan should have been much more forceful in refuting the stories publicly. I believe the reason they didn’t pursue Low and the Times is because Buckingham Palace quickly announced their own “investigation” into the claims, and so the Sussexes thought it best to deal with BP and the palace investigation. Harry has said/written that they have like a 20-page document refuting the claims, and that the palace has that document. And let’s be honest, if there was anything to the bullying claims, the palace would have rushed to release everything. The fact that the report was buried says to me that even BP’s investigation found that Meghan was the one who had been mistreated.

As for what Low says here about staffers being terrified of Meghan… yeah, that storyline really holds up, doesn’t it? Meghan has completely moved on and hasn’t spoken to or about those people in years, and they’re still banging on and on about how wrathful Meghan made them cry just by looking at them.





