The Golden Bachelor apologizes for saying he won’t date women over 60

Embed from Getty Images
Remember earlier in the summer when Mel Owens, the retired NFL player turned lawyer who’s the next Golden Bachelor for season 2, went on a podcast and declared that he proudly told producers that he would only date women aged between 45 to 60, even though the show is called The Golden Bachelor, and even though Owens is 66? And it didn’t stop there: Owens doubled down that he would cut any contestant over 60, didn’t want anyone with “artificial hips and the wigs,” and was particularly interested in a partner who likes to “work out and stay fit.” What a catch. Well, Owens has seen the error in his views (i.e. friends and show producers yelled at him) and he’s finally issued a public apology… more than a month later. In a newly-released damage control interview with Glamour, Owens addressed the backlash, said that when the series started filming he apologized to the women first thing, and further revealed how the production tried to make lemonade out of sexist, ageist lemons:
He told Glamour that he learned his comments were wrong when a good friend, who was 65 years old, called him out. “She said, ‘What you said was insensitive, and it’s just not who you are.’ My reference of dating was 39, 40 years old. I hadn’t dated in 26, 27 years. That’s what I told her,” he said. “She goes, ‘It doesn’t matter. You’ve said some things that are just incredibly wrong.’ And I go, ‘I’ve got to apologize.’”
Mel explained that his comments about the age range were due to his lack of knowledge about the Bachelor franchise. “I didn’t know anything about the Golden Bachelor ages,” he said.
“I didn’t know the age range because I wasn’t watching it. I’m thinking, to me, the age range was 45 to 60. That’s my age range. I’m thinking that’s the gold years for me. My reference, again, was when I was dating at 39, 40. I hadn’t dated in 26 years, so I had no clue. And that’s why I said that comment.”
…During filming, Mel said he apologized to the women and took responsibility for his comments. “I apologized to the women on the show. When I first walked in, I addressed it. I apologized to them. I said, ‘It was unfair, insensitive. I want to earn it back. Just give me the chance.’”
Mel also revealed that some women spoke directly to him about the comments. “During our one-on-ones, 12 or 15 of them said, ‘We appreciate the apology, and it meant a lot to us,’” he said.
According to his interview, the women of the sophomore season even had an opportunity to roast Mel. “One of the dates was a roast. It was brutal. They were killing me,” he said. “One said, ‘Oh, when Mel was walking with me, he was using me as a cane.’ And I’m from Detroit, right? One said, ‘Like a Detroit pizza, he’s doughy, squishy, square, and crusty.’ It was good because I earned that, and I took it and I deserved it, and it landed squarely on me. They were throwing haymakers. It was good.”
I fully believe that people should be given the chance to learn and grow from their mistakes. That being said, I’m still getting major BS vibes from Bachelor Mel, largely because of all the holes in his supposed explanation. Taking his arguments from the top: he said he hasn’t dated in a quarter of a century, and when he was dating previously his dates were around 40. And?? How asinine is it to suggest that you didn’t realize you could date someone older than when you last left the dating pool? I thought that was dumb, but then he claimed not to know the Bachelor/Golden Bachelor franchise and the typical age ranges. At best, that reveals that he did no research whatsoever on the show he signed up for, in which case I worry for the clients who use his lawyerly services. But I don’t even think it’s true! Because in the original damning podcast, which, you know, is on record, Owens said the following: “If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them. This is not The Silver Bachelor, this is The Golden Bachelor.” Gee, that sure implies to me he understands the premise of the show! On the positive side, I do think it was clever of the showrunners to build a roast around this steaming pile of sexist, ageist hogwash, and I really hope all the ladies relished their turns to sling it back at him. Like Owens said, he deserved it. Season 2 will premiere September 24 on ABC.
These men will date and marry women young enough to be their daughters because it boosts their ego and they hate that they themselves are aging. It’s not about love. And then when it’s over and he has to pay her what she’s entitled to, they have the gall to say “She is just a gold digger! She never really loved me!” Dude, WHY else would a hot young woman be with you if not for money? You never really “loved” her!
100% agree with all of this and also think that men in his age bracket and that are in any type of “good” shape think they are a gift to women. Not sure if it’s generational or what but I saw it 20 years ago with men in their 40’s, who still believe it 20 years later.
Everyone is taking something from the other in these types of relationships.
You give/spend money, you get the ego boost, and the illusion you’re still young. It’s not just about the money. It’s about superficial men not being confident enough to be with wise, accomplished, independent women who will put them in their place
I find I’m too old to watch this assinine show.
Not too old, too smart!
His “frame of reference” was from when he was 40? And he was dating anyone then as long as they were under 60? Yeah, right. Was he put up to this to gain attention for the show or are they all this unprofessional and nobody briefed him/he didn’t pay attention to briefings?
He was most certainly chasing 20 year olds when he was 40, and still wants 20 year olds today. These guys are a cliche.
His first wife was 24 and he was 19 years older. So yeah, he likes them young.
Sorry to burst his bubble but I’m more active than a lot of 30 & 40 year olds. I have both knees, a hip and a shoulder replaced – mainly due to the sports and officiating I have done. And I’m 72. My BFF and I hike every week – trails not pavement – and our minimum is 6 miles and we do closer to 7 & 8 miles. I played softball until 2 years ago and umpires until this summer.
@swack! keeping up an active lifestyle, good genes, or both? I’m 53 and i get hurt walking 2 miles. I aspire to be as active as you!
Definitely good genes and I’ve never been a person who can just sit around. So I do have an active lifestyle. We started off slow on the hiking and worked our way up to the mileage we do today. Slow and steady got us where we are on hiking.
He’s no prize.
Well, I know what I WON’T be watching!!
Why would anyone watch an old a**? Love Island guys can be a** but at least they are young and can learn. This guy is entrenched and I don’t buy his reasoning at all.
I mean, he is free to date who he wants to date. He is doing himself a disservice by refusing to date someone who might be older than he wants purely because of their age, but that’s his problem. Now that he’s outed himself as an ageist jerk, I’m sure he will find a lovely young match who is with him only for his money.
Wish they would have did a mad dash to replace him
Every time I see this guy I feel like I need to take a shower to wash the existential ick off of me.
Douche fumes.
Yet another old man looking for some woman to take care of him when he starts falling apart, but will be the first to bolt if she gets ill.
Exactly
I’m 72, battling cancer and am back to working out for an hour or more 3 times a week. Suck it D-bag.
Kicking ass and taking names!! Get it. I love this. I wish you all the power, love, healing, and happiness. Thanks for sharing this. <3
Damn, @Jaded, you’re awesome! More strengh to you ❤️
Sit down. This fool isn’t worth any woman’s time.
““She said, ‘What you said was insensitive, and it’s just not who you are.’” I highly doubt the accuracy of this quote. Also, I hate whenever someone effs up they pull the ‘anyone who knows me knows that’s not who I am’ BS. No, it’s actually exactly who you are.
“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
Also, there’s no way he was considering dating 60 yr olds while he was 39/40. He’s lying and apologizing to save face (and to appease the producers in order to save his season of this show).
Not watching this time. They made a big mistake in keeping him. He already showed his true colors and it’s offensive for the women in the show. I also think the apology is ridiculous and full of lies. Didn’t know what the show was about? Sure…
The ex-wife who was 19 years younger probably left him.