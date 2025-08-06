King Charles is selling dog biscuits & jackets for your ‘four-legged prince or princess’

For months and months, the British media has been in a blind rage, spitting and hissing about all of the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever products. They’ve devoted countless articles to “taste-testing” the products, mocking the products and looking down their noses at anyone who would dare to “monetize” the sacred royal connection. Well, guess who has a new dog-biscuit line? Not Meghan. King Charles just introduced a line of Balmoral-made dog biscuits to go along with the Sandringham-branded dog jackets for sale. I sh-t you not.

The King has released a range of royal dog biscuits. The treats are made using wholemeal flour, egg and chicken stock, and baked in the kitchens at Balmoral Castle, the King’s home in the Highlands. The castle’s website says of the product, which is part of the Balmoral Pet Collection and sells for £5: “These 100 per cent natural biscuits, hand-baked in the Balmoral Castle kitchens, have been lovingly made in small batches for your four-legged prince or princess.” A Facebook post adds: “Each bag contains 75g of wholesome goodness your dog will love.” Also on sale is a Balmoral tweed dog collar for £32, a tweed dog lead for £40, a tweed dog treat bag for £30, and a coat of arms dog bowl at £28. Meanwhile, the King has also launched a tweed coat for dogs, which is available through the Sandringham estate shop. The “Happy Hound” coats, made exclusively for the shop at the King’s Norfolk home, also reflect Charles’s penchant for tweed. A description of the coat, which is listed online at £44.99, reads: “Stylish, machine washable and with a water layer, the Sandringham tweed dog coat is perfect for frosty winter walks.” The monarch, a noted dog lover, was given a Lagotto Romagnolo – a specialist truffle-hunting dog from Italy – this year. The dog, which he has named Snuff is the first dog he has owned personally in around two decades. The King previously had a Jack Russell called Tigga, which he adopted shortly after starting a family with Diana, Princess of Wales, and which died in 2002, aged 18. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla recently adopted a new rescue puppy named Moley. The dog, from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, was adopted in May after the death of Beth, one of the Queen’s beloved rescue terriers.

[From The Telegraph]

I think it’s a little bit funny that Moley is considered to be “Camilla’s dog” and not the fur baby of both the king and queen. Moley Parker Bowles it is! I didn’t know that Charles has a new dog though – Snuff is a good dog name, honestly. For an elderly king, I would think Charles would want some comfortably older dog who just wants to sniff flowers in the garden and go for walks with his dad. As for all of these dog products… referring to one’s dogs as “your four-legged prince or princess” would have garnered wall-to-wall headlines if it was Meghan selling dog products. But I actually think Charles is encroaching on poor James Middleton’s bottom line here. James is the one who has made “being a dog father” his entire personality.