King Charles is selling dog biscuits & jackets for your ‘four-legged prince or princess’

For months and months, the British media has been in a blind rage, spitting and hissing about all of the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever products. They’ve devoted countless articles to “taste-testing” the products, mocking the products and looking down their noses at anyone who would dare to “monetize” the sacred royal connection. Well, guess who has a new dog-biscuit line? Not Meghan. King Charles just introduced a line of Balmoral-made dog biscuits to go along with the Sandringham-branded dog jackets for sale. I sh-t you not.
The King has released a range of royal dog biscuits. The treats are made using wholemeal flour, egg and chicken stock, and baked in the kitchens at Balmoral Castle, the King’s home in the Highlands. The castle’s website says of the product, which is part of the Balmoral Pet Collection and sells for £5: “These 100 per cent natural biscuits, hand-baked in the Balmoral Castle kitchens, have been lovingly made in small batches for your four-legged prince or princess.”
A Facebook post adds: “Each bag contains 75g of wholesome goodness your dog will love.”
Also on sale is a Balmoral tweed dog collar for £32, a tweed dog lead for £40, a tweed dog treat bag for £30, and a coat of arms dog bowl at £28.
Meanwhile, the King has also launched a tweed coat for dogs, which is available through the Sandringham estate shop. The “Happy Hound” coats, made exclusively for the shop at the King’s Norfolk home, also reflect Charles’s penchant for tweed. A description of the coat, which is listed online at £44.99, reads: “Stylish, machine washable and with a water layer, the Sandringham tweed dog coat is perfect for frosty winter walks.”
The monarch, a noted dog lover, was given a Lagotto Romagnolo – a specialist truffle-hunting dog from Italy – this year. The dog, which he has named Snuff is the first dog he has owned personally in around two decades. The King previously had a Jack Russell called Tigga, which he adopted shortly after starting a family with Diana, Princess of Wales, and which died in 2002, aged 18.
Meanwhile, Queen Camilla recently adopted a new rescue puppy named Moley. The dog, from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, was adopted in May after the death of Beth, one of the Queen’s beloved rescue terriers.
[From The Telegraph]
I think it’s a little bit funny that Moley is considered to be “Camilla’s dog” and not the fur baby of both the king and queen. Moley Parker Bowles it is! I didn’t know that Charles has a new dog though – Snuff is a good dog name, honestly. For an elderly king, I would think Charles would want some comfortably older dog who just wants to sniff flowers in the garden and go for walks with his dad. As for all of these dog products… referring to one’s dogs as “your four-legged prince or princess” would have garnered wall-to-wall headlines if it was Meghan selling dog products. But I actually think Charles is encroaching on poor James Middleton’s bottom line here. James is the one who has made “being a dog father” his entire personality.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales stokes a member of the public’s dog outside the Pier during his visit to Southend, eastern England, on March 1, 2022.,Image: 665681154, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS / Avalon
-
-
Picture: James Glossop/ The Times & Sunday Times
POOL PHOTOGRAPH
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are seen during a visit to Malton, North Yorkshire, where they met food and drink producers with shops in Talbot Yard to hear about locally produced goods and visited a variety of local charitable organisations.
Pictured meeting Ann Ruddick and her guide dog Millie
05/04/2023,Image: 767445687, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Queen Camilla (R) meets Bobby, a rescue dog from Kenya who is also wearing a bowtie, during a visit to the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi on November 1, 2023. The equine welfare charity Brooke is working with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) to rescue donkeys at risk, and promote their welfare.,Image: 818677716, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: BEN STANSALL / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III with Lib Dem MP Steve Darling and his guide dog Jennie during a reception for members of Parliament newly elected in the 2024 election, and members of the House of Lords, at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Wednesday January 29, 2025.,Image: 958646390, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Visit of the Royals of the United Kingdom to the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum. In the photo King Charles III .Rome, Italy, 08 Apr 2025,Image: 985086348, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Francesco Fotia/AGF Foto/Avalon
-
-
DURHAM, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: King Charles III meets a dog in the crowd of well-wishers after the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral on April 17, 2025 in Durham, England. The King presented the Maundy recipients, 76 men and 76 women with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money. The white purse held specially minted silver Maundy coins. This year, the red purse contained a ÂŁ5 coin commemorating The Queen Mother and a 50p coin featuring WWII stories. The Royal Maundy gifts recognised the recipients’ exceptional Christian service and their contributions to their local communities.,Image: 989309073, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Devlin/Avalon
-
-
DURHAM, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: King Charles III meets a dog in the crowd of well-wishers after the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral on April 17, 2025 in Durham, England. The King presented the Maundy recipients, 76 men and 76 women with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money. The white purse held specially minted silver Maundy coins. This year, the red purse contained a ÂŁ5 coin commemorating The Queen Mother and a 50p coin featuring WWII stories. The Royal Maundy gifts recognised the recipients’ exceptional Christian service and their contributions to their local communities.,Image: 989309101, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Devlin/Avalon
-
-
Camilla, Queen Consort plants a Hawthorne tree as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative during a visit to Lacock, Wiltshire. She also met community representatives at St Cyriac’s Church.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort greets her fox terrier rescue dogs “Bluebell” (right) and Beth (left)
Where: United Kingdom, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch a sheep dog during a community barbeque hosted by the Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns in Sydney, on day three of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 22 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Amusing! They keep trying to make fetch happen. Throwing everything at the wall to see if it sticks. Meghan’s success has them totally effed up!
At Buckingham Palace you don’t exit through the gift shop, you exit through a shopping mall. They have been monetizing crap for forever. Their outrage at Meghan is so hypocritical, but that’s really their brand at this point.
But what I really want to know is did Chuckles make these biscuits in his home before putting them out there for sale? They insist that Meg should make her products at home with her own hands and packaging them herself so I want the same treatment for Chuckles the dog biscuit maker!!
I mean didn’t Meghan show us how to make wholesome dog treats for free on WLM? You can even find the recipe on the Netflix tudum site just saying. Btw, did Kate ever share that plum jam recipe? And yeah, what must James be thinking? Dogs are his thing. Where’s the royal cat lovers, lol.
I don’t believe that Charles or his minions have enough awareness of the world around them to even think of James Middleton. Another palace money grab.
And did they ever get the fridge?
But it’s all about authenticity!! Did Charles bake those dog biscuits himself and weave the tweed on his royal loom?
Cats aren’t allowed at Sandringham because they might catch the game chicks.
Both Sandringham and Balmoral are considered privately owned by Charles so all money from these businesses are not part of the Sovereign Grant or the Duchy funding Charles receives but still aren’t taxed, I think at all. If I’m remembering the tax “deal” correctly it doesn’t include paying any tax on the private estates and funding only on the Duchy income
Yep, he’s using that old HRH for personal profit. Haven’t we been told that is a no-no? And where are all the taste tests now?
Yep, pure greed. And keeping the staff at Balmoral busy when no-one is staying.
i was going to ask – does this money go directly back to the private estates?
I look forward to multiple articles about profit margins, shipping times, sales estimates, etc.
i heard it does, but perhaps it’s not the same for balmoral and sand.
He is such a dog lover that he hasn’t had one for 20 years.
And wasn’t Tigga a family pet? (I’m thinking back to a family portrait when the boys were very young and Diana held a Jack Russell on her lap.)
“….hand-baked in the Balmoral Castle kitchens, have been lovingly made in small batches…” I need prove. I want a photo of Charles and Camilla in their aprons baking the dog biscuits in Balmoral’s kitchen, not to forget the quality check by tasting them. Charles and Camilla are in Balmoral at the moment. So what are they waiting for? LMAO
The articles about the royals today are so funny.
It’s funny how “small batches” is suddenly a good thing.
I sincerely hope the dog biscuits do not sell out. I am not sure how the BM would cope with that. They probably do not have any pearls left to clutch. Charles would need reputational crisis management.
yes, Sandringham and Balmoral are “private” insofar as they are not Crown estate property, they are personal property. When Edward VIII abdicated, his brother, George VI, had to buy them. Unlike most stately homes that were turned over to the National Trust after WWII, when death duties were something like 90% of the value of the estate, effectively requiring the descendants to buy back their own property, I believe that these estates are tax-exempt provided they pass directly from deceased monarch to new monarch. So. There is that tax break. I also believe that insofar as merchandising, gift shops, and daytime package tours, as well as “bespoke” events like weddings and hosting corporate shoots — or private hunting parties — for profit, all these profit-seeking activities are exempt from corporation tax. I believe. Don’t know if they are exempt from VAT, as charities are, say, PTAs, when they buy things that they go on to sell, to raise money for good causes. Like off site trips for kids. You get the idea. And this is all in addition to the Duchies — tax-exempt also — and the Sovereign Grant. I mean. They are milking it every step of the way. To say nothing of offshore trusts, of which they are likely many. The Queen was revealed to be one of the account holders named in the Panama Papers. So yes, they are minting it. Shamelessly. And their security is provided at great expense by the taxpayer. But let’s talk about Meghan’s rosé. Eye roll. And gag. End rant.
I’m in favour of the entire royal press doing a taste test of the treats that are hand-baked in the kitchens of Balmoral. (What a bad joke) And a rain test of the tweed coats woven by the King. I honestly don’t know whether to laugh, cry or scream at this people. Do they really think their folks are stupid enough to believe a single sentence of it or buy? Why does a dog have to eat biscuits and wear a coat???? Does the king think it’s authentic that he wants to sell such cheese? 😤🥳🥸
IMO this article is so hilarious. It keeps giving, It really reads like an ad. I left my comments above and had a good laugh.
Yes, people will buy this stuff. There are people dressing up their pets, getting special dresses/coats to special occasions such as holidays, Halloween or Christmas. People love to spoil their pooches. Pet industry is big business apparently worth billions in the UK.
If I wanted to spoil a dog, I would take it for a walk in the woods or by the water, play with it. I would never think of putting a tweed coat on a dog. But I probably don’t understand all this. I’m a cat person. With the dog in the coat, the king is probably authentic.
We dress up our doodle all the time. She loves it. The lab…..not so much. But the doodle goes and pulls out things to wear. Our golden retriever used to also love to dress up. I think its probably bc of how much we praise them, lol.
all that to say – generally speaking – i’d buy a tweed coat for my doodle. it actually sounds pretty cute. And then we’d go for a walk.
I am speechless 🥳:))))
Desperate much, Charles? What about all those off-shore accounts with your (the people’s) billions? Instead of making dog clothes, get your idiot son to man up and be more kingly– such as doing work instead of taking endless vacations. Sheesh.
This is so hilariously gauche for somebody of their stature lol. How many billions of taxpayer money do they have hidden away somewhere, and these people are out here grifting like a late career Instagram influencer.
Where’s the outrage from the British press?
I love cats–I just don’t have the energy for dogs but I love being a dog aunt to my sibling’s Doodle–and I can’t imagine going 20 years without one! I lasted 5 days when my first cat, Moogie, went to go live with my in-laws before we adopted another one from the humane society (she had soul mated HARD with my Father in Law as we all lived together and I couldn’t bear to separate them–she’d cry for HOURS when he left).
Then again, it isn’t like KFC is walking the dog or picking up poop or playing with them or socializing them. A Lagotto Romagnolo is also a $2k dog and requires “at least an hour of exercise daily”. Seems wild to me that the king (barf) would choose such a companion, gift or no.
Where does the money go for the profit of these things? I don’t understand why the King has a side hustle. Is this a charity organization?