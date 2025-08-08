Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Giannulli broke up after four years of on-and-off dating

The pandemic really messed with my sense of time, because I could have sworn that the big Varsity Blues scandal happened during the pandemic. But it did not!! It happened in 2019. Some of the trials and plea deals happened during the pandemic though. Varsity Blues was the scandal about rich parents in LA buying their kids’ SAT scores and bribing their kids’ way into college. That was when we were introduced to Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, who was attending USC under false pretenses. Long story short, Lori paid a huge fine and she did some time in federal prison. Meanwhile, Olivia dropped out of college and continued doing what she wanted to do originally: build her YouTube/influencer brand. One of the craziest twists of this saga was when Jacob Elordi split up with Kaia Gerber and then two seconds later (well, like a month later) he started dating Olivia. They’ve been on-and-off ever since 2021. It’s just such a random coupling, right? Although he has a physical type, because Olivia and Kaia are really similar-looking (Olivia also looks so much like her mother). Well, in any case, Olivia and Jacob are now completely done.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have broken up, PEOPLE has learned. The influencer, 25, and the Euphoria actor, 28, who have been dating on and off again since 2021, recently decided to call it quits, a source tells PEOPLE. PEOPLE has reached out to reps for both Giannulli and Elordi. The news of the split comes amid months of speculation about the couple’s relationship status. In April, Giannulli seemed to hint that the pair was still going strong, after liking a post from the actor’s sister Isabella Elordi about his latest project, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, on Instagram, per E! News. The pair first sparked dating rumors in late 2021, when they were seen having coffee together in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, just one month after Elordi’s split from model and actress Kaia Gerber.

Since I don’t follow her comings and goings on YT or social media, I really have no idea how much or how little Olivia milked this relationship. I suspect she wasn’t revealing all, just because we would have heard about it, right? Anyway, I always thought it was an odd move for an up-and-coming actor with a lot of heat to date someone coming out of such a major scandal. Guess he’ll have to find another fine-boned, brown-eyed brunette with a pretty face. If he hasn’t found her already! OMG, look out, Jenna Ortega, you’re next!!