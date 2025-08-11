Mail: Duchess Meghan didn’t tell Jason Knauf about an appearance in 2018!

Think about everything that was happening to Prince Harry and Meghan in the last months of 2018. They returned from a wildly successful South Pacific tour, where huge crowds came out to see them wherever they went. They were expecting Prince Archie, their first child. And following the pregnancy announcement and the successful tour, Clarence House, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace all lined up against Harry and Meghan in a huge way. There was leak after leak, briefing after briefing, outrage after outrage. This was when the “Meghan made Kate cry” lie appeared. This is when Jason Knauf began planting the “Meghan is a bully” seed. It was just headline after headline, abuse after abuse during November and December 2018.
Well, on December 10, 2018, Meghan stepped out solo at the British Fashion Awards. She didn’t walk the carpet, she just came out on stage to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller. For the brief appearance on stage, Meghan wore a one-shoulder black Givenchy gown, designed by Waight Keller. Meghan held her bump and wore dark nail polish. The British press had a hysterical meltdown over all of it. The bump-cradling, the nail polish, the dress, the appearance itself. Piers Morgan nearly gave himself a stroke. Apparently, all of the royal reporters were SHOCKED that Meghan would turn up unannounced, and they all bitched out Jason Knauf, who was then the communications guy at Kensington Palace. This is all another piece in The Mail Remembers series, although I don’t think I’ve ever heard this story before.
It’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a testy relationship with their courtiers during their as working royals. Indeed, the royals faced accusations that they were hard to work with and even claims they were bullying staff. But perhaps no falling out was as dramatic as the one which occurred between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and senior royal aide Jason Knauff. In fact, Meghan’s falling out with Jason was so bad that the Duchess did not even let him know when she was making a surprise appearance at an award ceremony, much to the anger of the royal press pack.
Writing in his biography of the royal staff, titled Courtiers, Valentine Low claims Meghan deliberately undermined him in a ‘very public way’ leading to some ‘awkward moments’ for both the Duchess and the aide.
Low said that ahead of their trip to Australia in the autumn of 2018, Harry and Meghan’s working relationship with Jason was ‘over’, but he remained employed by the couple until March 2019 despite having ‘little to do’ with them. Before he publicly stood down, Meghan was already spotted out and about with her new royal aide Christian Jones showing in a ‘very public way’ who her new ‘golden boy’ was.
The most public snubbing of Jason came in December 2018 when Meghan made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall to present an award to Clare Waight Keller – who designed her wedding dress.
Low wrote: ‘The royal press pack were very put out that they had not been told of this appearance in advance, and several of them did not hesitate to express their feelings to Knauf.’
But the reason the communication secretary hadn’t give them prior warning about the appearance was because he also did not know Meghan was attending the ceremony before she was on stage. On top of this, Meghan also allegedly refused to let Sam Cohen or her assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill tell Jason about the event.
‘It was an astonishing example of how badly their relationship had deteriorated that Meghan did not even trust him to keep a simple confidence,’ Low said.
Not long after the drama, Jason would leave the Sussexes to take up a new role as a special adviser to Prince William and Kate in a sign that the battlelines between the two brothers were already being drawn.
I have no idea if any of this is true, because as I said, this is my first time hearing this particular story. I remember how Meghan’s appearance at this event was a huge “controversy” in the press, because everything Meghan did, said or wore was a “controversy.” It was already perfectly clear that there was a coordinated, palace-led smear campaign against her (I even mentioned in my coverage back in 2018). Gee, do you think that’s why Meghan was cautious about who she told about her events? It must have been pretty clear to Meghan that a lot of those Kensington Palace staffers were working against her, leaking about her and making up stories about her. Think about this as well… those f–kers took her passport and her driver’s license. Are we supposed to believe that she just hopped in a cab and went to the British Fashion Awards? Of course she told some staff about it. She probably didn’t tell Knauf though.
Followup/Edit: I couldn’t recall if that face-finger incident was reported in an unreliable tabloid story or what — then I double-checkec and Harry wrote about it in Spare. So I think that underscores my point…