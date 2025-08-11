Lownie: Prince Andrew ‘has not always been very polite about Catherine’

As everyone predicted, there’s a new YouGov emotional support poll for the Windsors’ popularity. Whoever organizes these monthly emotional-support polls looks stupid and obsessed, because why are you still polling the public about their feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan, two people who left that salted isle five and a half years ago? Well, the latest poll shows that 87% of the British public has a “negative” view of Prince Andrew. Harry and Meghan are obviously “unpopular” according to this poll, but so is the monarchy with the younger demographic. Anyway, the point of this poll was to emphasize that everyone hates Andrew, especially in the wake of Andrew Lownie’s book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. Lownie has been giving interviews in recent days, and I’m dodging most of the lurid stories. But I did find this interesting – Lownie talking about Fergie’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein:

Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was far longer and much closer than the Prince has admitted, says Lownie. The royal author says late financier and convicted child sex offender Epstein had “16 telephone numbers” for Andrew and the two met “almost a decade earlier” than 1999, when Andrew had claimed they first met. Lownie also detailed how Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, whom he was married to from 1986 to 1996, was also “very close” to Epstein. “She flew on the planes, she stayed in the houses,” Lownie alleges, adding she “was staying in Epstein’s apartments after 2010, when [they] claimed they’d totally cut off contact. And yet there she was, staying in his places, having said that she would have nothing further to do with him.” The Duke has admitted helping arrange for Epstein to pay off $20,000 of Ferguson’s “ever-present” debts, but Lownie disputes the amount. “An ex-girlfriend of Andrew, who I trust is reliable, said it was more like two million,” Lownie claims, adding he wouldn’t be surprised, as Ferguson has a long history of accruing massive debts and squandering millions of dollars.

[From Page Six]

Yeah, I actually believe all of this. As I’ve said, I absolutely believe all of the terrible stuff about Andrew and Fergie. It never made sense that Epstein was so upset with Fergie over a relatively paltry sum ($20K) – it only makes sense if Fergie actually borrowed millions and then never paid it back. Fergie saw Epstein as someone to milk for money and access. Andrew felt the same – that Epstein could provide him with the kind of life to which Andrew had always felt entitled. Meanwhile, Lownie told the Daily Mail that Prince William hates his uncle because Andrew always said sh-t about Kate.

Esteemed royal biographer Andrew Lownie claims that Prince William will never forgive his uncle for being rude about the Princess of Wales and the damage he has caused to the reputation of the Royal Family. And despite the ‘similarities’ between ‘spares’ Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex doesn’t like him. ‘Neither of them are very bright. Both of them are pretty entitled. Both of them are weak men, with strong, ambitious wives. There are interesting parallels there. But I think Harry still doesn’t have much time for him’, Mr Lownie said. Mr Lownie has claimed that the Prince of Wales is far more cold towards Andrew than his father the King. ‘He [William] sees him as a liability to the monarchy and Andrew has not always been very polite about Catherine. William is very protective of his wife. I think he would be appalled if he knew the full story, which I suspect he doesn’t, of what Andrew’s been up to’.

[From The Daily Mail]

They’ve spent years trying to connect Harry and Andrew and it’s always come across as really pathetic and scary, honestly. Like, they WANTED this for Harry. They wanted him to be this sleazy degenerate so that the heir would look better. And this decades-long campaign to convince everyone that Harry is stupid, when it was really William this whole time. William can’t problem-solve his way out of a wet paper bag. William can’t contain his emotions like an adult. William was the one who got hoodwinked by a family of grifters. As for the idea that Andrew has bad-mouthed Kate… I don’t doubt it. I would imagine everyone in the family has bad-mouthed Kate at some point.