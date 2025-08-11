Lownie: Prince Andrew ‘has not always been very polite about Catherine’

As everyone predicted, there’s a new YouGov emotional support poll for the Windsors’ popularity. Whoever organizes these monthly emotional-support polls looks stupid and obsessed, because why are you still polling the public about their feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan, two people who left that salted isle five and a half years ago? Well, the latest poll shows that 87% of the British public has a “negative” view of Prince Andrew. Harry and Meghan are obviously “unpopular” according to this poll, but so is the monarchy with the younger demographic. Anyway, the point of this poll was to emphasize that everyone hates Andrew, especially in the wake of Andrew Lownie’s book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. Lownie has been giving interviews in recent days, and I’m dodging most of the lurid stories. But I did find this interesting – Lownie talking about Fergie’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein:
Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was far longer and much closer than the Prince has admitted, says Lownie. The royal author says late financier and convicted child sex offender Epstein had “16 telephone numbers” for Andrew and the two met “almost a decade earlier” than 1999, when Andrew had claimed they first met.
Lownie also detailed how Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, whom he was married to from 1986 to 1996, was also “very close” to Epstein. “She flew on the planes, she stayed in the houses,” Lownie alleges, adding she “was staying in Epstein’s apartments after 2010, when [they] claimed they’d totally cut off contact. And yet there she was, staying in his places, having said that she would have nothing further to do with him.”
The Duke has admitted helping arrange for Epstein to pay off $20,000 of Ferguson’s “ever-present” debts, but Lownie disputes the amount.
“An ex-girlfriend of Andrew, who I trust is reliable, said it was more like two million,” Lownie claims, adding he wouldn’t be surprised, as Ferguson has a long history of accruing massive debts and squandering millions of dollars.
Yeah, I actually believe all of this. As I’ve said, I absolutely believe all of the terrible stuff about Andrew and Fergie. It never made sense that Epstein was so upset with Fergie over a relatively paltry sum ($20K) – it only makes sense if Fergie actually borrowed millions and then never paid it back. Fergie saw Epstein as someone to milk for money and access. Andrew felt the same – that Epstein could provide him with the kind of life to which Andrew had always felt entitled. Meanwhile, Lownie told the Daily Mail that Prince William hates his uncle because Andrew always said sh-t about Kate.
Esteemed royal biographer Andrew Lownie claims that Prince William will never forgive his uncle for being rude about the Princess of Wales and the damage he has caused to the reputation of the Royal Family. And despite the ‘similarities’ between ‘spares’ Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex doesn’t like him.
‘Neither of them are very bright. Both of them are pretty entitled. Both of them are weak men, with strong, ambitious wives. There are interesting parallels there. But I think Harry still doesn’t have much time for him’, Mr Lownie said.
Mr Lownie has claimed that the Prince of Wales is far more cold towards Andrew than his father the King. ‘He [William] sees him as a liability to the monarchy and Andrew has not always been very polite about Catherine. William is very protective of his wife. I think he would be appalled if he knew the full story, which I suspect he doesn’t, of what Andrew’s been up to’.
They’ve spent years trying to connect Harry and Andrew and it’s always come across as really pathetic and scary, honestly. Like, they WANTED this for Harry. They wanted him to be this sleazy degenerate so that the heir would look better. And this decades-long campaign to convince everyone that Harry is stupid, when it was really William this whole time. William can’t problem-solve his way out of a wet paper bag. William can’t contain his emotions like an adult. William was the one who got hoodwinked by a family of grifters. As for the idea that Andrew has bad-mouthed Kate… I don’t doubt it. I would imagine everyone in the family has bad-mouthed Kate at some point.
I strongly suspect that it was Will who slugged Uncle for making a joke about his wife being his beard. Will is violent and very touchy about himself and his status.
Wait, where did we hear that story?
@Rapunzel it is just a guess on my part as Andrew is known for making jokes about homosexuality because he considers himself to be a real man 🤮
@Rapunzel there was a story from this book that we discussed maybe a week or two ago where Harry and Andrew came to blows and Andrew said disrespectful things about Meghan (the two things weren’t connected IIRC.) So maybe the story had some truth to it – but about William, not Harry.
honestly I feel like everyone in that family probably talks shit about the married-ins, especially the women. That’s kind of their thing, right? thinking they’re better and above everyone else so of course they’re going to judge someone like Kate who tries to become one of them. They’re insecure and status obsessed and I imagine most are not that nice behind closed doors.
Yeah that was my thought too, they are always telling on the royals but swapping out the names with H&M. We all know Peggy is the violent brother.
Yes, William is so protective of Kate, he didn’t show up to the hospital.
Yes @Eurydice we are always being told how protective he is of his wife but he threw her under the bus for the Frankenphoto, doesn’t shield her from the rain, runs away from her in public after refusing to talk to her at most events, makes a wrap it up gesture at the Jordanian wedding and winces at her speeches?
My favorite – not helping her down the steps of the plane when she was massively pregnant and in stilettos. Now that’s protectiveness.
Don’t forget how he let his toff friends mock Kate and her family’s relatively humble origins while they were dating. Hell, he probably joined in.
I’m not discounting the role that racism has played in Kate’s behavior, but I think all of this is a HUGE part of why she hates Meghan. She already had that unsettling attachment to her brother-in-law before Meghan ever entered the picture, because he was always considerate and gentlemanly towards her, and she was so starved of basic decency from her own husband that she read too much into Harry’s kindness. So she was always going to envy and resent any woman Harry might have chosen, but it had to be especially galling to see how he broke precedent to defend Meghan’s reputation and sanity, to the point of leaving the country. Meanwhile, William won’t even leave the house unless it’s for a vacation or a football match.
William is controlling, not protective, of Kate. Controlling behaviour is often excused as protectiveness in abusive relationships.
The Middletons are a deeply enmeshed family. This is a level of family closeness which does not allow for healthy boundaries. Kate was never able to develop into an independent adult. She never worked in any meaningful sense. She was taught to see herself as a commodity. A desirable and expensive commodity. It was the same for her sister who hawked herself around the aristocracy in search of a husband and eventually settled for non aristocratic but wealthy enough James . Pippa is probably enjoying a normal equal partnership marriage. Kate is stuck with an angry and resentful bully who has little respect for her.
This dog won’t hunt. William drove Andrew to church, with Kate sitting on the backseat after her paid off Virginia. William doesn’t hate Andrew. And this Lownie guy isn’t esteemed. He is a liar. And equating Meghan to Fergie is just pure racism. But that’s not a surprise, British historians are racists.
At the time, the story was that Charles ordered William to drive Andrew to church. But it seems William hates everybody who isn’t himself or his children, so adding Andrew to the mix isn’t some kind of moral stand.
William also made sure Andrew flew with them to Scotland upon the late queen’s passing. Charles didn’t order anything, William has never condemned Andrew at all in fact he worked more to rehabilitate his image while disparaging that of Harry.
I can believe they were both in deep with Epstein. And that Andrew walks around talking sh-t about everyone. So who really tried to punch Andrew? It wasn’t Harry.
I can’t stand Lownie. Harry is not similar to Andrew in any way, Harry is not weak. No one who goes up against the British tabloids in court is weak. Weak people don’t do 2 tours of Afghanistan. Since when was Fergie a strong woman? She spent all her money and had to come grovelling back to the royal family begging for handouts. Fergie and Meghan have zero similarities. Lownie is a propagandist and poor judge of character. No way would I ever buy a book written by him.
I think the comments about H&M are throwaway for publicity and obligatory at this point – “The air quality is dangerous…btw, Harry and Meghan.” I’m glad someone is writing about what a piece of scum is Andrew.
I also think William is the one who beat up Andrew. That is totally believable. When the story about Epstein paying Sarah’s debt, the general reaction was puzzlement at such a low sum. I believe the two million $ is the truth and makes sense.
I don’t believe for a minute that Peg was upset that the pedo said things about Can’t. Just look at how he treats Can’t. As for all the yuck coming out about the pedo and his ex I’m not surprised.
The royal family are just not nice people. They have cruel nicknames for each other but they are especially cruel to the women marrying into the family. So I do not think that Andrew is an outlier in this regard.
I watched an interview of Andrew Lownie on Sky news this morning. He talked about Andrew’s shady business deals in the Middle East and abuse of his position as special trade envoy. Andrew Lownie had nothing good to say about any of the Yorks. He implicated one of Andrew’s daughters, he did not name her, doing shady business deals in the Middle East. He also said that the Palace used their influence to block any investigation into Andrew and his dealings. What stroke me was that he explicitly said that the “King” did not approve of the cover up.
I think that there is somebody out there who wants to take Andrew out altogether so that there is no return for him. I believe that somebody might be afraid of a comeback of Andrew especially in the light of Trump trying to bury the Epstein files. Andrew could have seen this an opening for a comeback of Andrew. Somebody wants to shut down this door.
With all the negative coverage of Willi and now Andrew they try very hard to prop up Charles and make him look good in all of this.
“Neither of them are very bright. Both of them are pretty entitled. Both of them are weak men, with strong, ambitious wives.”
I come and go on how ‘strong’ Kate is but her and her mother’s ambition has always been brutally clear and she did everything she had to do to get the job.
They must know what they’re doing when the write about ‘Harry’ in these terms.
I don’t know what Fergie is spending her money on, but it sure as hell isn’t clothes and tailoring.
(Please note that I do admire that she has always seemed to be comfortable in her presentation of herself — sort of a devil-may-care attitude towards clothes, make-up, plastic surgery — nothing I can note — but please, go to a tailor.)
I took this to mean Andrew has made gross, lecherous comments about Kate. Am I the only one who thinks that? Andrew probably regrets missing out on trying to traffick her and her friends to the highest bidder.
The Duchess of York, a strong ambitious woman? The woman they used to call ‘Freeloading Fergie?’ I don’t think so. She made numerous deals in the states to try to get herself out of debt. I don’t call that ambitious. She tried to sell out her ex-husband for cash because she couldn’t manage her money. Even now, that million-pound house in Mayfair is in her daughters’ names, not hers. I have no problem believing that she borrowed millions from Epstein to pay her debts. And Harry is not weak. A weak man doesn’t take the UK tabloids to court. A weak man wouldn’t have walked away from the Royal Family to protect his wife.
William can’t get away from Andrew b/c Andrew will be his responsibility when he becomes king.
Does anyone remember the horrible look on Andrew’s face during Harry and Meghan’s wedding? Just thought f that as I was reading this post. It was pretty bad. What a horrible human being.