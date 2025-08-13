Travis Kelce: ‘I don’t necessarily want everyone to think that I’m an idiot’

I’ve always understood why Travis Kelce’s nickname is “Big Yeti.” He’s incredibly large and very furry, like a Yeti. Somehow, I don’t think I’ve ever really SEEN the extreme Yeti-ness of Travis though. Not the way this Law Roach-styled GQ cover shoot has shown me. Travis looks HUGE and like he’s covered in hair everywhere. Not only that, GQ really leaned into Travis’s “Florida Man” vibe. Technically, the man is from Ohio, but spiritually, he’s a Florida Swamp Man, comfortable around snakes and gators. They really had him wading in a swamp wearing nothing but a bright yellow construction worker’s vest. Florida Chic. You can read Travis’s profile here – he talks so much about Taylor Swift and their relationship! Some highlights:
He loves Red Lobster: “Red Lobster was the nice spot for us to go to as a kid. We used to go there, see the lobsters in the tank like we were at an aquarium. We put on pants for that sh-t.”
The happiest guy in the world: “I love being the happiest guy in the world all the f–king time… I get all my negative energy out when I play football. When I’m out there on the field, I can hit somebody, I can talk sh-t. That’s where the meaner side of me is or the a–hole side of me.”
He’s not the party bro anymore: “I’m starting to phase out of wanting to be known as the party guy. When you see me hanging out at the US Open with Taylor, it may look like the two of us are partying. But I’m just enjoying the fun of being at this really cool event that I always wanted to go to with the person that I love…. I’ve become way more strategic in understanding what I am portraying to people. I have a good understanding of how I want to be portrayed.”
Whether he pays attention to the scrutiny he gets now because of Taylor: “You can’t block that out. If someone says something that they don’t like about you, you have to be able to understand how you are portraying yourself for them to say that. I’m a guy who doesn’t want anyone to say anything negative about me. Some people don’t give a f–k. I’m someone who does care. I do want people to look at me like I’m doing good in the world, I’m influencing and using my platform for the better, being a role model, being somebody that has done it the right way.”
The meathead jock stereotype: “I find it funny. I joke about it. It is what it is. I’m just out here living life. I don’t necessarily want everyone to think that I’m an idiot. There’s always something to learn. Acting like you’re the smartest one in the room just isn’t the way to go.”
His relationship with Taylor: “I get to be the plus one. I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field…. I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows. I sort of made her a football fan. She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short—all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job.”
He & Taylor are in similar positions: “I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions. That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing.”
The similarities between Taylor and his mom: “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room. Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building.”
Regular people: “Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people… When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love. It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of…. It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically. Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f–k off.”
I loved everything he said about his relationship – it feels real to me, and you can feel his adoration for her and his respect for her. The Golden Retriever Boyfriend is all grown up! I also like that he acknowledges that he is paying attention to what’s being said and written, and he’s image-conscious without being self-conscious, if that makes sense. He has a team of people helping him create and maintain his public persona, but he’s also just… getting older and his priorities have matured and changed organically.
Travis Kelce stuns for GQ. pic.twitter.com/GPllAQpcZA
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 12, 2025
Travis Kelce styled by Law Roach for GQ. pic.twitter.com/Vtamw48xzU
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 12, 2025
Cover courtesy of GQ.
This is so cute- I think they are in it for the long haul. 🙂
Oooof! I do love me a furry man. He is gorgeous. Good for them for finding each other and enjoying a “normal” relationship. I hope they have a long happy future together.
Me too, I am all the way over men waxing everything off. Travis looks great.
Law Roach is a styling GENIUS and I want to study his ways.
100% this! Law’s styling for this is so damned clever. Very tongue in cheek. And it really works! Love it!
He does look like he’d be fun to be around and isn’t afraid the make a bit of fun of himself!!
This kind of profile is my favorite. I really enjoyed reading the whole article. The photos are fun too. He reminds me a little bit of (a furry) Channing Tatum in these photos.
These pictures. I’m dying. I’m assuming they’re supposed to be funny. I don’t mind the hairiness. I’m just not sure about that yellow construction vest or whatever it is. Law, I don’t know about that one. I have the same Red Lobster memories from when I was v young.
I love how secure he is about being Taylor’s “plus one,” as he put it. In fact, he seems to revel in it. And I love, too, how much he respects the hard work she puts in.
He and his brother adore their mom — without being creepy mommy’s boys — so comparing Taylor to his mom suggests he and Taylor are forever.
I’m happy for both of them. Their relationship is a bright spot in this hellscape.
As a red-blooded gay male I have to say: YUM. That’s all I got.
I went to the site yesterday to see the photos and he’s so interesting and funny and thoughtful, wound up reading the whole interview. There’s a moment where he describes people realizing he’s kind of severely dyslexic that was quite moving. Agree with people here seeing a genuine and healthy match with Taylor.
When I think back on the people TS has been involved with over the years, there are definitely some that seem like a’holes but none of them seem like they are idiots.
He is a hairy beast for sure lol. Sounds like they are both happy and doing their thing their way and good for them.
Eh… Lol I’m neither a fan nor a hater (I don’t track them but I’ll read some gossip when I come across it; I respect that they’re both great at what they do but I’m not into American football and generally not a big music listener overall). That being said, this part: “We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values.” kinda just sounds like their way of saying they’ll continue to hang around with Trump supporters, which is 100% their right and prerogative and something many other liberal celebrities do as well because they’re insulated by their privilege *shrugs* Anyways, just how I read it and I genuinely have no room to judge because I have old friends I don’t probe too deeply with because I suspect I won’t like what I hear. I wish them both well.
Kudos to GQ for getting Law Roach to style this, I’m always excited to see what Law does next. Fur in the Everglades sounds miserable but those are some wild pictures, looks like Law wanted the Big Yeti persona unleashed.
I thought this was a great profile. He is gorgeous, funny and comes off very thoughtful and it is clear that he absolutely adores her.
This was horrible styling. LOL.
Well, at least Travis knows his age. 🤷♂️
That pictorial is deeply silly – in a way that totally works.
Modeling non toxic masculinity in today’s world is such a wonderful thing to see.
She doesn’t have to dim her shine for him to feel confidant.
More of this!!!
And I watch Kylie kelce’s podcast every week (not gonna lie)
but new heights I only watch occasionally – b/c it goes on forever and sometimes I’m most not interested in the guest or the conversation.
Shaq and LeBron both have excellent interviews on the pod.
I’m totally watching the Taylor episode tonight !
This is a refreshing antidote to all the toxic masculinity online these days. Take note “victims” of the male loneliness epidemic: This is how you do it–be a respectful, supportive partner who appreciates her work.
This!! I hate the loneliness crap- you want a partner be a partner, don’t wear me down and hold me back.
I love this interview and how secure he is in his relationship but also just that she is more famous. This is the hottest thing about him (and a few men) that they are proud and supportive of women- not looking to dull their shine.
Sorry it’s giving QAnon Shaman cosplay lol
Nailed it.
I’ve never found him attractive, appealing or interesting (though I don’t think Taylor is either) and I don’t get the obsession with them, but let the masses do what they want I guess.
That was my first thought too! Nice interview but the pictures are awful.
Taylor’s love has made this guy bloom from a cute guy to an adorable one while he’s melted her ice.
I love the interview + he’s a sweetheart, but – The styling is so bad here. He really isn’t the swamp rat type. He had to do football camp in Florida, but doesn’t seem to spend time there otherwise.
All i can think of is “QAnon Shaman.” yeesh!
He’s from north east Ohio. He’s a cold weather guy.
Why didn’t they picture him in the Yukon?
There was a hysterical and savage article in Slate “The Greatest Celebrity Dud of His Era Does It Again” about TK and this GQ article. It makes some fine points in a bitingly critical way. He and TS are fine, whatever, just so “meh”. 😴