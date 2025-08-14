Eden: The Sussexes’ new Netflix contract could end at any moment!!

It’s amazing to watch as Daily Mail buffoons went from “Netflix hates the Sussexes and never wants to see them again” to “nevertheless, the Sussexes have a new Netflix contract but we’re sure Netflix still hates them!” They never skipped a beat. They’re still desperate to convince themselves that Prince Harry and Meghan’s new contract is a harbinger of financial and cultural doom. There’s also a bizarre refusal to acknowledge that the Sussexes are in rarefied air, having signed a deal similar to deals signed by the Obamas and Tyler Perry. Anyway, Richard Eden at the Daily Mail has another “exclusive” you guys. His big exclusive: Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix contract is BAD! I’ll spare most of the overwrought hand-wringing, but here’s the main thrust:

These are trying times for the Duke of Sussex. Already estranged from his family and many of his oldest friends, he has now parted ways with the African charity he co-founded in memory of his mother. Yet Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, can boast of success in one particular area: public relations. This week’s public statement about their relationship with Netflix, for example, provides a masterclass in media manipulation.

On Monday, the California-based pair announced what would happen when, next month, that deal finally comes to an end. ‘We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand,’ said Meghan. ‘My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally and celebrates our shared vision.’

This was widely reported as Netflix ‘renewing’ its deal with the couple. Speculation they would be dropped by the company had been proved wrong, it was gleefully declared. The truth, however, is very different. That lucrative 2020 deal, in which they were paid an agreed sum to make films and programmes, has not in fact been renewed.

Instead, what the Sussexes have been given is a face-saving, ‘first-look’ agreement in which Netflix has the option, but no obligation, to commission any project Harry and Meghan might suggest. Significantly, I am told the couple will be paid in full only if those projects are commissioned. So, there could be far less to the much-hyped new ‘deal’ than meets the eye.

As a showbusiness source put it: ‘This announcement is potentially an elegant way for Netflix to cut its ties with the Sussexes if they don’t come up with anything juicy and personal – such as their 2022 docu-series Harry & Meghan.’

Have the Sussexes received a retainer or an up-front fee? Yes, insisted their spokesman, although the size of any payment remains in question.

‘I can say no more owing to commercially confidential contractual agreements,’ he said.

A Netflix spokesman told me: ‘As you can imagine, and as with all the talent Netflix works with, we don’t discuss fees or deal terms.’