Times: Princess Kate ‘is downsizing — and living life on her own terms now’

At first, the Times of London’s coverage followed the party line: the Prince and Princess of Wales are moving into their latest “forever home,” an eight-bedroom mansion called Forest Lodge, on the Royal Windsor estate. Kensington Palace’s courtiers threw the “forever home” line out there and every royal reporter is dutifully putting it in quotes, and noting that Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall were also called “forever homes.” The Times noted: “The move to the eight-bedroom property is intended to be long-term, lasting even after William ascends to the throne.” The move to a larger home will also give William the time and space to think, apparently. From the Times: “Friends say he used the time to think and to plan how he will reshape the institution he will one day lead, especially how to make sure it remains relevant and ‘fit for purpose in the modern era’. William particularly wants to look at the structure of the royal household at Buckingham Palace, which is expected to remain the effective headquarters of the monarchy even though it is now assumed that William will never live there.” This is a feint – you’re supposed to be looking at and thinking about William “moving into a new mansion,” when really, he’s going to change his plans the second he becomes king. Which begs the question… is this solely Kate’s “forever home” and her upgraded separation home? The Times buried this story over the weekend, by Shane Watson: “Kate is downsizing — and living life on her own terms now.”
Call it a fresh start. Call it a Forever House (if you must). Whatever you want to call it, William and Kate are moving from Adelaide Cottage to the bigger Forest Lodge on the Windsor Great Park estate. We’re very interested in this development because (have to trust us on this) look closer and the move tells us an awful lot about the Prince and Princess of Wales, where they are in their lives, and where they are not.
What they’re doing here is smart downsizing — something only the rich can do but that also puts them right in step with the mood of the sustainability conscious middle-class population. They’ll still have their 20-room flat 1A at Kensington Palace, of course, and Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and Forest Lodge is an eight-bedroom house, so yes, it is a step up from their four-bedroom cottage but, still. Their new home as of “later this year” is like a gate lodge compared with the houses of many of their friends (the Duke of Westminster’s house has 60 rooms, for example).
Whatever way you look at it, it’s downsizing: they’ve chosen to make their permanent family residence — where they plan to stay even after William ascends to the throne — a relatively modest house rather than a royal palace.
I say Kate. Neither of them want the grandeur-behind-closed-doors associated with royalty any more but you suspect that the shift is driven by Kate…And Kate — while evidently the most obliging of royal wives — has entered a new phase of her life, post cancer treatment. Naturally she wants to live as normally as possible behind closed doors and in her case staying in the countryside, being able to walk in nature every day, is paramount. It’s pretty clear that, having done precisely what has been required of her for 15 years and with the confidence and clarity that, oddly enough, her serious illness will have given her, she’s no longer prepared to fake the role of Princess and this house move is part of a bigger shift towards “normality” away from the stuffy world her husband’s mother inhabited.
You remember back when Barack and Michelle Obama visited William and Kate and George in his dressing gown in Kensington Palace, the room where they entertained them looked like something in an Eighties diplomatic residence. Kate will have moved on from the tastes she thought she should have back then and developed her own and, on top of that, she’ll be 99 per cent less interested in other people’s opinions.
She’s 43 now and at that age where you start to see clearly the difference between duty and loyalty and pointless bollocks foisted on you in the name of good form, etiquette, and keeping other people happy. She will care less and care more about having a balanced life. Guaranteed she’s making the big decisions about their family life now and you know she’s said: “I want a house in the country, not a pile, no extras (please God no gym, no wine room, we don’t need a pool and we definitely don’t need any more bathrooms). I’ll source the furniture from the Windsor Estate royal furniture repository (she’s already been seen there picking a dining table). I’m not spending millions on principle, and the bigger the distance we can create between the kind of people who need sprung yoga room floors installed in their Windsor Great Park grace and favour house (talking about the Sussexes, of course), the better.”
The move is right for 2025. It’s the equivalent of swapping your monogrammed velvet slippers for Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 trainers (William’s favourite brand); your rolltop baths for eco showers; a fat yacht holiday off the SOF for a week on the Isle of Mull. It’s part of the same process that started with Kate letting it be known that she would no longer be releasing details of her outfits when out and about on appointments, the better to get the public to focus on the causes she supports, and Kensington Palace letting it be known that the Waleses have no live-in staff and want to be the kind of royals who are both seen on the school run. It’s the opposite of Bezos, the opposite of Montecito, the opposite of Andrew and it’s smart. She’s Kate, he’s William. If they don’t send George to Eton we’ll be looking at the full grandeur detox package.
I’ve already seen some comments that this is a soft-launch for what will become a larger story about William and Kate’s permanent separation. While this piece is definitely full of those kinds of clues, I think it’s more nuanced than that though – this is a longer process which will be updated when William becomes king. He’ll suddenly “understand” that he needs to be in London more often, or he’ll want to be in residence at Windsor Castle. And they’ll say, oh, but Kate is so comfortable in Forest Lodge, she’ll be the work-from-home queen consort, and that will be that. What I’m saying is that I don’t see this as an explicit announcement about the state of their marriage. I see this as part of the deal worked out last year – Will and Kate stay married, even if it’s only on paper, and the Middletons get to come back into society, and now Kate gets a house upgrade. Another part of the deal is clearly that Kate barely works anymore, which is seemingly okay with everyone in the family.
In other words she wants to stay lazy. Normal means lots of vacations times
In order words she wants to be home working in her vegetable garden , making jam, arranging flowers 🌺 and is no longer in the prove it game 🤣🤣🤣
Yep, she’s not pretending any more, not even going to half-ass showing up at charities at Christmas.
But really? Trade in yacht trips for the Isle of Mull? I don’t think so. No gym, no pool, no yoga room? Again, I don’t think so. This is a woman who wants two kitchens in each of her homes (not even sure why, is it so the staff can’t use hers for their own meals?).
Forever home term is,already used for adopted dogs and cats who come out of shelters. Odd phrasing for the keens.
“Modest house.” BS.
So modest that it has a ballroom.
🎯
That was some drivel I just read – I had to skim the lines. Gotta be amazed by the “world is upside down” propaganda this rat is selling.
As for “downsizing”, he must have a different view of downsizing given this is an upsizing acquisition of the most tone deafness kind after their summer of laziness in the yacht and MIA at VJ80.
“Their new home as of “later this year” is like a gate lodge compared with the houses of many of their friends (the Duke of Westminster’s house has 60 rooms, for example).”
Grosvenor isn’t taxpayer funded. The Lazies are. Massive difference.
“It’s the opposite of Bezos, the opposite of Montecito, the opposite of Andrew and it’s smart. She’s Kate, he’s William.”
And had to blast the Sussexes in after the Bozos billionaire, ignoring the UAE Foreign Minister billionaire. 🥱
And dear rat, she’s “Catherine”. Or Lazy for short. Do try harder but we know you can’t. Must suck to be paid to praise the most ugliest, idle couple in England.
Agree with you, but Grovesnor didn’t pay inheritance tax on his billions when his father died. So the tax payer lost out on goodness knows how much revenue, which us taxpayers then pay. I’ve got no problem with paying tax (I’m just ordinary, not rich at all) for things like the NHS, schools, welfare etc, but when Grosvenor inherits billions and uses a legal, but morally rehensible tax avoidance scheme, then that makes me so angry.
I thought the inheritance tax applied to everyone but the monarch? Did Grosvenor use something else to avoid it?
The Grosvenors have a family trust that pays tax every 10 years, at a rate of 6%, so instead of decimating an estate each time a duke dies, they spread it over decades.
If I cared that much, I’d move to Buck House. “60 rooms, Hugh? How about 775 rooms! Suck on that!”
But, uh, I’m American.
The stupidity alone of saying downsizing is something only the rich can do.
This whole thing was stupid. They’re downsizing even though it’s a bigger house and they have two other mansions because…..the Duke of Westminster has a bigger house?
That’s their defense here?
Also no one thinks they’re staying in this house after he’s king. He’s moving to WC or buckingham or sandringham full time. She might be staying but not him 🤷♀️
BP is going to end up used for offices and taken over by the government. The queen didn’t want to maintain it and Charles doesn’t either.
William will stay at WC though. If only for security reasons.
It’s truly one of the most insane articles about these people that I’ve ever read. It reads like satire!
ETA: isn’t Bezos on Earthshot’s board or something? He’ll love this.
No, Bezos is not on the board. The Bezos Earth Fund is one of the donors to the Earthshot Prize. Still, not good to be slamming the people who are giving you money.
Also, stupid and weird to put Bezos, H&M and Andrew together in a piece about moving into a new house.
I agree with you about the underlying message but the overt message in this article is pure delusion. Can’t wait to find out they’re putting in a pool and a gym, among other things, and they are already spending millions (replacement doors, windows, ceilings do not come cheap). The piece is pure projection and insanity. Mentioning the lack of yacht vacations right after they come off a yacht vacation is either pure British sarcasm or rampant delusion and lies.
Sarcasm or outright lies is absolutely right. It’s technically both. They were just on a yacht holiday which would make them very Bezos-like. And I’m gonna guess there were will one day be a pool. And then adding in that detail about sprung yoga floors at FC to make it seem like they’re less grand than Meghan. There were never sprung yoga floors at FC which is just another lie at the expense of Meghan to be make Kate look better.
That part of the article was unreal. There IS a wine room, AND a pool, at Fort Belvedere. And they just went on a yacht vacation! Is this author really trolling – or just lying?
They don’t move into Fort Belvedere, but Forest Cottage. I bet it will either have a pool or get one in the near future. And of course Charlotte can’t live without her private tennis court. The same as Kate needs her gym.
This article is weird. Downsizing? Less pomp in their choice of furniture? They don’t go to IKEA but plunder the antiques stored in the royal warehouse.
The only truth I see is that Kate couldn’t care less about protocol and the grey men any longer. She won’t work. Period. Easter, Trooping, Wimbledon, Remembrance Day, Christmas. She might throw in a surprise visit when she needs some adulation or when Meghan is getting too much good press.
William will spend his time in KP, and as the king move to a wing in Windsor Castle. No one will live in BP, they had to drag the Queen and Philip there kicking and screaming. Charles refused to move from Clarence House.
Charles didn’t move into BP because it is undergoing a massive renovation. He won’t move to Windsor because he doesn’t like it.
Honestly I think it’s British sarcasm
“.The most obliging of royal wives”. I agree, on second and third read, that we are invited to read between the lines. So sarcasm British style, yes.
Absolutely unreal to say she won’t “fake playing princess” anymore and she already put in her 15 years of work because ALL we’ve been hearing for those 15 years is how keen she was to start *really* working!
Picking out a table that seats 24 is a pretty bizarre way to downsize.
Same as downsizing from a four bedroom house to an eight bedroom house!
Um, what sort of opposite world does this reporter live in? The last item…. “ The move is right for 2025. It’s the equivalent of swapping your monogrammed velvet slippers for Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 trainers (William’s favourite brand); your rolltop baths for eco showers; a fat yacht holiday off the SOF for a week on the Isle of Mull.”
There is NO WAY the line about the yacht holiday wasn’t deliberate shade. Vicious, really. Well done.
Is he suggesting that they’re in the South of France while they MIA on VJ80? 🤔
I’m sure they choppered in to Mull and didn’t take the CalMac ferry in.
Their Mull vacation was part of their “official duties.” They have vacationed in the south of France many times, only 2 reported, and long before James Middleton’s French wife came into the picture. They are clearly out of the country so why not
Glad somebody explained ‘SOF’ for us–I had no idea! I’m an American!
I bet you can get some monogrammed velvet slippers on Etsy for less than those sneakers he likes cost.
First they say that the Waleses are downsizing, then in the next sentence they list the properties the Wales still have. Ok
I’d like to think that was deliberate 😂
Delusional if he was not.
This article is truly too insane to try and parse or make logical. It’s completely batsh!t
Downsizing meaning not having a husband anymore? That kind of downsizing? Can’t be downsizing in her home because going from 4 bedrooms to 8 bedrooms with a ballroom is not downsizing. As for “work” she has been downsizing for years. She just vacations and is out in nature now.
Good point. Because “she’s Kate same he’s William.”
Must be closest to separation they can elucidate before getting banned on the WhatsApp group.
It sounds like Katie Keen is being downsized to an ex-wife. She’ll have plenty of time for nature when Peg puts her out to pasture, lol.
This is quiet quitting: royal style. Kate is making it clear she will not be forced to “work” and you better not ask when she’s gonna be seen again. This is her sweetheart deal.
A grandeur detox???? From the same couple that has been holidaying for weeks on a yacht in greece? The same couple that owns a 20 bedroom london “apartment” in a PALACE, and a 10 bedroom holiday home in Norfolk?
Is this article satire? Because that would make more sense.
Also, they are talking about kate as if she was overworked before lol.
Why not just have Keir Stammer announce in a session in Parliament that William and Kate are separated, just like when John Major announced for Charles and Diana? Charles is proof a divorce will not cost William the throne. This subtefuge is ridiculous and it sends the Bat Signal to foreign and domestic enemies of the UK the Crown can be blackmailed.
I think it’s because Team Middleton doesn’t want the post-divorce Diana treatment. It’s a bid to stay somewhat relevant and protected from media & a security perspective.
And I think it’s an ego thing too. Shed rather be miserable than chance W having a second (and maybe more popular) wife.
That last paragraph! OMG WTF. I bet Shane was off his head when he wrote that. It doesn’t even make sense. What the hell is the full grandeur detox. The whole point of Monarchy is grandeur, pomp and circumstance etc. What I want to know is how many bathrooms the place has. This is crucial information. We have a right to know.
Chrissie, Wikipedia states, “The house contains eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, a long gallery, and a principal drawing room accessed from a central hall. A self-contained staff flat forms part of the accommodation. A single-storey service wing was added to the rear in the 19th century. The grounds include a ha-ha, tennis court, large pond, lawns, and gardens.” I had to look up ha-ha.
Here’s a link to a picture of a ha-ha: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/3/3d/Scotland-2016-West_Lothian-Hopetoun_House_02.jpg/500px-Scotland-2016-West_Lothian-Hopetoun_House_02.jpg
So basically Adelaide Cottage was a trial separation. Even after Kanser happened to Kate separation stands. That’s what forever means. Out of compassion or whatever her divorce settlement is upgraded to a bigger house large enough to accommodate her aging parents. She will not become queen consort but is preparing for the role of queen mother which is basically all she ever will be to William, the mother of his heir.
And why is the writer evoking Diana and saying Kate will be nothing like her! And that her husband’s mother inhabited a stuffy world. Huh. Diana came across as way less stuffy. What are they doing here?
“she’s no longer prepared to fake the role of Princess and this house move is part of a bigger shift towards “normality” away from the stuffy world her husband’s mother inhabited.”
Shameful the way these writers slam Diana over mediocre lazy Kate.
Where did Diana live after the separation? Somewhere at BP or KP? How did Diana inhabit a stuffy world. Does stuffy mean overly “overlooked”?
@jais she still lived in KP but was actively looking a way out.
Diana was publicly divorced and made unsafe in her last year and yet somehow she inhabited a stuffy world. In this case, Kate is being protected in a private and secure place so that’s different I guess. But imagine trying to make Kate sound better by denigrating her husband’s mom, the Princess Diana in an article. Bonkers. Shades of Carole was the better mom to William than Diana. Does less stuffy mean doing less work and events?
Diana was never stuffy. That was part of her appeal. Kate is stuffy.
Was KP stuffy, especially after the separation? I’m sure. So is this a reference to the idea that Kate won’t have to live in KP after the divorce? She’ll be in “unstuffy” forest lodge?
Yeah, that was my take, becks1. She is kept in a protected space as long as she’s not too stuffy like Diana, doing panorama videos and visiting landmines or leaking.
Whatever way you look at it, acquiring a larger, $21 million, residence when your family is getting smaller is not downsizing. But maybe the author means downsizing desires – accepting Forest Lodge instead of Royal Lodge or Fort Belvedere.
And wow, this is telling, “…having done precisely what has been required of her for 15 years and with the confidence and clarity that, oddly enough, her serious illness will have given her, she’s no longer prepared to fake the role of Princess…” In other words, having produced 3 children, she’s not interested in doing anything else. Does this mean no more copykeening of Meghan?
I have to laugh at the idea of this move taking W&K further away from the Sussexes – like, what? A couple of miles?
As for hints about W&K’s marriage – I’m still struck by the bit in yesterday’s article describing how William will enjoy the view from *his* bedroom.
“no longer prepared” I.e. she was faking all along, pretending to be engaged and interested
Exactly. If Elizabeth were still alive she would not be amused.
The “no longer prepared to fake” is WILD. They’re basically admitting that she does not in fact care about the Arly Years or anything else but herself (which we’ve known all along, but I didn’t think we’d see it in print).
This is a wild thing to say about two people that are supposed to be public servants. I guess they’re laziness has finally overridden their jealousy and narcissism. Are they both done with trying to compete with Harry and Meghan and would rather just chill out on vacation and show up at fancy events like the rest of the trust funders they are “friends” with in the aristocracy? Or are they bowing out of the public service part to just focus more time on Sussex cosplay?
And also, did they just throw Grosvenor under the bus? Everybody is out here catching strays to make Kate seem less stuffy. Meghan, Diana, Hugh Grosvenor. Less stuffy just seems to be a way of saying she has doesn’t have as nice of a house.
“Their new home as of “later this year” is like a gate lodge compared with the houses of many of their friends (the Duke of Westminster’s house has 60 rooms, for example).”
And it’s not like she didn’t want a much grander house. They just weren’t able to get Royal Lodge or Belvedere because other people are living in them.
Yeah, we wouldn’t have kept hearing about FB if they were so humble as to not want a grander home. Or all that humble home pr surrounding AC.
Yeah, that was the bus flattened Grovesners. lol.
Nothing like trying to elicit public sympathy for the poor downtrodden Wales wailing (and failing). Are we weeping yet? Cue more kate videos with funeral marche orchestral piece, barren tree bereft of leaves and misty shrouds. It’s so teenager gothic fantasy. You know if Kate reads, it’s all overwrought romances— with evil sister-in-laws, MIL, and boorish husband with poor Kate waiting to be saved by some heroic brawny billionaire knight. Hello Bezos!
Exactly @Jais “she’s no longer prepared to fake the role of Princess “and also faking a happy marriage? So no work other than Wimbledon in July and Carol Service in December because she’s not faking the work/marriage anymore?
I was kind of shocked that a reporter, from The Times no less, would say clearly that the current Princess of Wales of the UK is no longer going to “fake the role of being Princess”. Wow. Can you imagine the same being said about any other married in to the heir? Even Camilla “The Laziest Woman In England” never went that far…
Is she going to avoid faking being Queen then? No more Keen to Future Queen While Cancering, Oh The Tremendous Burden She Must Rest And Prepare?
tldr Forest Lodge is her Ray Mill, the end
This article is venomous. I hope Kate secured her bag bc whoever gave that briefing *hates* her.
So does that mean she’s been faking being a princess this whole time? I mean the freeze-frame smiles and poses for the cameras would suggest that.
Faking the festive glances, say it ain’t so? Is nothing sacred? Was the September video snuggle nothing but a fake?
Oh, I think Kate will always be up for faking the perfect marriage and perfect family through whatever media channels she can. One, it’s her only real value to William going forward (now that the heirs are produced, he has only his perfect family image going for him as he’s a dud or worse on his own).
And two, she has no personality or identity otherwise, as someone wisely said in another thread her mother has warped her out of both since she was thirteen. She increasingly seems to retreat into a fantasy life with no real meaning other than shopping and making videos and photo ops that have nothing to do with reality. I wonder what sort of vague presence she is behind closed doors…
The reporter worded it very specifically : the ROLE of the Princess of Wales, which actually involves actual work (as the Royal Family terms it) is what she’s not willing to fake anymore. But soft focus videos on how much her children and family adore her, about her health, about her dabbles in everything from baking cookies to playing the piano to watercolors to photography! Always ready to fake those, and probably watch them on a loop rather than actually playing her “role.”
She wasn’t averse to faking photos/videos of her actual existence, so why not fake everything else?
she’s no longer prepared to fake the role of Princess and this house move is part of a bigger shift towards an official separation leading to divorce. UK tax payer can be reassured that Will is to continue taking duchy gold in return for not even faking “work” as first PoW and then King! Ducking the VJ Day was just the start of his NO Show Era . Will is NEVER coming off holiday but his staff of 60+ will tweet at appropriate intervals. Rejoice that both are free at last and no longer have to fake concern in anything or anyone else!
Maybe not a fat yacht off the SoF, but definitely a mega yacht near the Greek isles. These f’ing people. My gosh.
They are so jealous of Harry and Meghan American style life. Meghan and Harry are rich so are a lot of Americans. The five+ vacation a year Wales’s are just like us. Mr. Zoom heir and Mrs. I love nature fc are sooo… normal.
No kidding downsizing from 4 bedroom to 8 bedrooms royal residence on top of retaining the Kensington Palace 20 room apartment which is a super luxurious penthouse spread over 4 floors and a magnificent country home at Anmer.
The lies, the contortions and distortions that the royal reporters have to resort to and execute to present the Wales 4th house move in a positive manner. Hey we are not stupid !!
The propaganda peddlers insult the public’s intelligence. “Downgrade” my arse!
Forest Lodge giving Willi space to think about his future reign. Willi did nothing else than to talk and brief how he will be a different King to his father Charles for the last two years since his father’s coronation. Wherever Willi was it gave him space enough to publish his thoughts about his reign never mind that his father the current King is still alive.
Kate downsizing from what? Her house?
“What they’re doing here is smart downsizing — something only the rich can do but that also puts them right in step with the mood of the sustainability conscious middle-class population”
The writer conveniently forgets that Willi and Kate have still their Kensington apartment, Amner Hall and Adelaide Cottage. This property do not go back onto the market to be rented out. What is going to happen with Adelaide Cottage, standing empty such as Frogmore Cottage?
Kate downsizing and living a normal life? She is not buying their furniture in IKEA. She just got a 24 seater table from the royal storage warehouse on Windsor estate. The same kind of stuffy furniture she allegedly despised in their Kensington Palace apartment.
Kate downsizing her work? She does not do anything at the moment anyway beside of the events which brings her joy.
Kate kept her part of the deal by providing the heir. So her work is done.
This “journalist” actually wrote with a straight face that Kate is swapping “a fat yacht holiday off the SOF for a week on the Isle of Mull”? Really, just a month after the megayacht cruise? This “journalist” must be hanging their head in shame. Or is that the clue for readers to start laughing at what’s clearly parody?
And the line, “please God no gym, no wine room, we don’t need a pool and we definitely don’t need any more bathrooms.” Puhleeze, pull the other one. Kate is well known for her rigorous workouts. We all know a pool will be installed asap. A quick Google turns up a Fail article claiming Forest Lodge has six bathrooms, which has gotta be an upgrade from a four-bedroom Adelaide. And since when does choosing priceless antiques from palace storerooms resemble “downsizing” compared to choosing pieces at a high-end furniture store?
So basically, going forward, Kate’s”work” will consist of pointless videos about nature produced by someone else, taking “meetings” at home, Wimbledon, agreeing to have her “C” on insipid tweets drafted by Willy’s staff, taking credit once a year for Aahly Yaahs work done by someone else, and showing up on opposite sides from Will on BP’s balcony for Trooping. Because pre-cancer or cancer-was-found 1 1/2 years ago. Got it.
The funny thing is I wouldn’t have a problem with them having a wine room or a gym? I know people who have wine rooms in houses that are far less grand than Forest Lodge. Like, four bedroom homes with small yards where they chose to use a small room for wine storage. A home gym can just be a little room with a treadmill and room for a yoga mat and weights. The reason Kate and Will have too much – too many houses, too much property and money – has nothing to do with a wine room or extra bathroom or pool. Let’s be real.
My peeps, we are HERE. Cancer may have set the clock back 18 – 24 months but we are HERE. The mask is falling. Whew. She can no longer “fake the role of Princess”… ?!?!?!? That’s the sound of Fleet Street finally letting the cat out of the bag. First: the British are not giving up on the monarchy, nor have they agreed that the role of Princess is “fake.” They attach importance to that title, as Anne proves every day. So, it follows, what is fake, is Kate. When she plays Princess. Because she isn’t going to be Queen, hence, no need to fake it anymore. I suspect when we call Kate lazy, we might be underestimating her: the life & the job go together, so if you’re life circumstances changed — say, your marriage ended — there is no reason to do the job, anymore. That is why they all assumed Diana would go quietly, after a face-saving interval after her separation from Charles was announced. She took a year’s sabbatical in ‘93 or ‘94 & then, presumably to their shock, she came back fiercer, more focused, & what followed was the Bashir interview, which instigated the actual divorce. Kate is now following the script that Diana refused: retiring to the country, giving up even the pretence of work, & renouncing any personal agency, in exchange for an empty title & a sham marriage. Keeping up appearances. And if she decides to write her own lines, William can initiate a divorce, at which point people will yawn, since you can’t miss someone who’s already checked out effectively.
Your mention of Anne had made me wish so hard I was a fly on the wall when Anne read this article. Must have been an absolutely priceless reaction.
(And I agree with everything else you said!)
she’s no longer prepared to fake the role of Princess
Obviously Kate is PoW and FQ whilst married to Will. She can decide to be a SAHM because she has NO constitutional role. However, Will has constitutional duties as King so will have to carry them out although he can of course decide that the charity side is optional and not bother with other traditions he doesn’t like. He can convert to Catholicism and forfeit his right to the throne or abdicate when King. They are adults with choices to make about taking their royal duties seriously or just continuing to fake it as PoWs.
This is to reply to @LadyDigby, I actually thought (as a nominal occasionally fervent Catholic myself) that it was announced a few years ago that heirs to the throne would henceforth not forfeit their place in the line of succession if they decided to marry Catholic partners. Though one assumes the Head of the Church of England would have to be a member of the CofE, that is, otherwise, what’s the point? The authority to lead as head of the armed forces, etc., all derives from moral authority to lead the British, as head of the national church. To keep the faith. I was amazed when Tony Blair converted, though I knew Cherry Blair was Catholic & he went to her church frequently. I think he was even told to stop taking Communion there & return to his own church if he was not content to simply observe.
According to BBC in 2013 The new rules also allow members of the Royal Family to marry a Roman Catholic and become king or queen.
However, a Roman Catholic royal still cannot become the monarch.
Reassuring that Will can remain an asshat and still be King as long as he doesn’t convert to Catholicism!
This is their way of officially saying that Kate no longer wishes to play the part and do her job. We’ll see her when we see her. Got it.
It’s such an odd feeling, actually reading the truth in an article about her!
Yeah, kinda hard to trust it, though.😏
Interesting how they’re refraining from explictly asking if she doesn’t want to be a Queen (fake or otherwise) either. What it is with that blasted lifelong allergy to work. Utterly strange.
…she didn’t even work up enough hours for her maternity leaves IIRC. Truly remarkable how she was barely called out on it.
So if madam is no longer faking it being lazy is her authentic self and we can’t expect her to return from holiday anytime soon? Fook the year long phased return she’s found her joy in nature and luxury holidays and another new mansion? Is this her way of breaking it to Trump gently that she definitely won’t be dancing attention on him in mid September? Don’t we even have the Carol service in December to look forward to? Was the piano recitals and the concern about Tiny Tim fake too? Come to think of it the only time she’s looked authentic recently is taking those standing ovations at Wimbledon and advancing menacingly on Meghan.
Again, how is moving into a home with a BALLROOM downsizing??????
The writer may be signaling that Kate’s no longer going to do the work of the POW, but how is that a new development? She hasn’t been POW’ing for years now, even before she got sick. She’s always been lazy.
The 24-person table is so funny to me because haven’t we heard that the aristos were all so disappointed that W&K never entertained? That they’d been looking forward to lots of dinner parties or whatever after the wedding, but W&K just ran off to the country by themselves?
Who will fill the seats at this table? They don’t have any friends.
Down sizing? Do you mean cleaning out the remainder of the Frankenstein photos she had built and planned to use later before her photo scandal?
It’s clear this whole article is about Kate, although it’s weird that William needs a bigger house in which to think? I would believe that Forest Lodge is Kate’s “forever” home, unless she intends to negotiate an up-grade every few years or so until she has the equivalent of a castle. Aside from that, the article is completely bizarre and tortured trying to avoid and yet say what might be the truth. Is not the “…(please God no gym, no wine room, we don’t need a pool and we definitely don’t need any more bathrooms) a swipe at Montecito, and estate that has all those things? Mind you, thousands of estates have those things but slipping in the mention of bathrooms gives it away. “You remember back when Barack and Michelle Obama visited William and Kate and George in his dressing gown in Kensington Palace, the room where they entertained them looked like something in an Eighties diplomatic residence. Kate will have moved on from the tastes she thought she should have back then and developed her own and, on top of that, she’ll be 99 per cent less interested in other people’s opinions.” Does that imply that people’s opinions of Kate are not that good, but she doesn’t care anymore? What’s that all about? And all this time, she was faking “princess”? So Kate is retiring from all charity work, and only appearing on occasions when she gets to dress up and wave? Whatever will Kate and William do next or fail to do? Whatever it is, they are becoming a clown act. All this talk about hating his brother and seeking revenge and taking away titles, all this anger, all this failure to control his attitude and behaviour in public on William’s part, and these announcements on Kate’s part about being in nature, and doing things on her own terms (when she is basically doing nothing at all), and only doing things that bring her joy, making her the most seem completely self-centred makes it hard to not be completely dismissive of them as competent figure heads or even decent and mature human beings. The House of Windsor is indeed a soap opera, headed by a weak and petty king who abused is first wife and elevated his mistress to Queen, allowing her become the best wicked step-mother to out-connive those of fairy-tales.
This article is so bizarre I’m actually kind of speechless. What is happening here??
When I moved from my 2 bedroom apartment with no washer/dryer hook ups to my 3 bedroom house with finished basement, laundry room, and yard….I had no idea I was downsizing!
It’s only downsizing if you have two other homes in addition to the larger one that you’re moving into. They really are so relatable. I mean, who in the middle class doesn’t have three large homes? I really hope this was satire.
I wasn’t sold on the idea of a separation until now. Kate was faking being a princess the whole time? I’m frankly shocked. I thought this was all she ever wanted. How does the British public respond to the fact that their dear princess was faking?
I think this is Kate’s forever home, and William probably lives at Windsor Castle.
I totally agree with the thoughts that Kate and William will remain separated and she will stay low key forever more.
They own like what 5, 6 homes ? How is that downsizing? And I guess we won’t vacation in the south of France when Greece will do . We save france for those ski trips . The only isle will be mistique thank you very much. She did her duty . What exactly was that ? I guess they mean she married and had heirs. They talk like this was not the life Kate and her social climbing mother wanted all along. No one force this on her. Infact she schemed and plotted to get it . And for the last time Harry and Meghan didn’t put in a yoga studio at frogmore and I am sure Amner has a pool and tennis courts plus all the other houses that these lazy layabout will inherit that has room for a pony
And I have always said and believe that they will be no divorce. Wank needs his paper marriage wife to sell his wholesome image and kate is fine with it because she and her parents can still enjoy the perks with none of the work so that willy can continue to project the image of family man
Kate is William ‘s beard. He should have stepped up immediately in February 24 when the King had cancer. The ONLY reason he got away with taking leave was because he hid behind his wife’s illness and 3 kids. 12 months after Kate finished chemo she on a phased return in perpetuity. We keep getting updates that they are putting health, healing and their kids first whilst they grab holidays and mansions galore. He can’t give anything to the nation because wife and babies have first dibs until Louis is 21 in 14 years time! He can’t separate officially from Kate because she is too valuable as an excuse to stay away from work.
This piece is unhinged and the writer sounds like a deranger but I agree with Kaiser that house is going to be Kate’s Ray Mill.
It was so stupid of him to give them whatever he did as a bargaining chip, so they were able to renegotiate. He had almost gotten rid of them. Will that mark the low point for him where he realizes he needs help?
This sentence had me howling: “she’s no longer prepared to fake the role of Princess” you mean she no longer wants to work and pretend to look interested at events she is required to show up at! This article just reads as a soft launch towards a separation announcement and soooo shady.
Also they are “downsizing” because they aren’t moving into a palace? Do they want brownie points? You are not downsizing if you are moving into an 8 bedroom house. That’s not the way it works lol.
Please cut your hair, Kate, about 8 inches; it would take years off your face. But I guess as long as Meghan doesn’t cut hers, well, “me too!”
It’s not downsizing if you have a 20 room apartment in the city and a country mansion. Why are they trying so hard to spin this? Also why bring up the Sussexes, the fake yoga floor for a house they were evicted from or the house in Montecito they’ve paid for and have lived in for 5 years now? This is a dishonest argument considering all the properties the Duchy of Cornwall own. Doesn’t matter how they frame it as Kate’s version of no longer being in the “prove it” game.
Kate had a gym put into Clarence House when she was a mere girlfriend and likely one at KP. These articles all totally omit the taxpayer and Daddy funded renovation of KP which was millions and millions of pounds and included Kate redoing the paint color after she didn’t like it.
Wait, so she’s been faking being a princess all this time?? Huh, ‘magine that.
And downsizing?? Really?? So the sky has turned green as the pigs fly across? is that what’s happening?? 🤦♀️🤣🐖
And hang on, hang on!! Just finished the rest of the Times’ article: ‘ It’s the equivalent of swapping your … fat yacht holiday off the SOF…’ They have the GALL to write that knowing damn well they spent a couple weeks on a yacht in Greece?! Do they think we don’t know?!?!?!
The only people “downsizing” will be her parents. They will quietly sell their manor and move in with her to “help take care of the children”. They are broke from getting her into this position… in the words of Thomas Markle… “they owe me”.
Adelaide was too small, and just a few meters from the backdoor of Windsor Castle, didn’t think Will wanted her that close.
I’m beginning to think that the whole Royal Lodge brouhaha was a pantomime to get Kate to move out of Kensington … there is no way Charles (aka Camilla) would let Kate have Royal Lodge as a ‘forever home’.
The real question is who gets Clarence House… is he really going to let Camilla and her descendents keep it? She does have her own estate and rarely stays with Charles. If Kate has already negotiated her exit package what has Camilla negotiated for herself and family. Remember, her entire existence was negotiated by a handout given to her great grandmother as another king’s side piece. It was enough to keep her entire family “well to do” and in the right circles for generations. Expect no less from Camilla.
The thing is – What does she actually do in her free time? Rattle around the house? Putter in the garden? Snap shots? Look at royal-owned art, furniture, houses? Contemplate the meaning of life?
She and William don’t seem to be interested in anything, really. I actually found it almost endearing (albeit – in a silly way) that he’s a football fanatic and spends his time on forums, etc. They don’t seem to really have many friends. Do they socialize?
It’s all so depressing and joyless.
IF (Big IF) they actually have interests + hobbies, they’d be well-served to show that side of themselves.
They obviously don’t give a sh*t about their royal duties.
Blanks.
Can’t help thinking they’d have been happiest as just country aristo grandees. Called “eccentrics,” but really just known as stupid lazy snobs.