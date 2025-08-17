Prince William & Kate are moving into eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor

In late July, the Mail on Sunday had a splashy exclusive about the Prince and Princess of Wales. Apparently, after living in Adelaide Cottage for three years, William and Kate decided that they urgently need an upgrade because Adelaide is just too small for a family of five. The Mail also claimed that William and Kate were once again eyeing Fort Belvedere, a somewhat lavish “fort” on the Royal Windsor estate, complete with a swimming pool and a tennis court. There were immediate doubts about the Fort however – while the matriarch of the lease-holding Weston family recently passed away, by most accounts, the lease was and is still valid. So now it looks like the Fort Belvedere speculation was used to hide the real move. The family has been given Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom mansion/lodge on the Windsor estate.

Prince William is moving his family to a “forever home” in a bid to build happy memories after three tough years. Eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, nestled in Windsor Great Park, is where William, Kate and children George, Louis and Charlotte will remain even after he becomes King. Insiders say they are hoping for a “fresh start” after a difficult time at Adelaide Cottage, during which Queen Elizabeth died and Kate and Charles were diagnosed with cancer. It is the ideal pad for their young family and far removed from Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. They are paying for the move and rent at no extra cost to the taxpayer, it is understood. And, unlike Harry and Meghan when they splashed £2.4million of taxpayers’ money on Frogmore Cottage, Wills and Kate are funding all renovations themselves and will have no live-in staff. The Sussexes later paid back the money before being evicted by King Charles. Planning applications seen by The Sun show work has already started on minor internal and external renovations at the 328-year-old, Grade II-listed lodge — and the Waleses aim to be in by Christmas. The home offers spectacular views and football-mad William will be able to see the Wembley Arch from his bedroom window. And Kate has already been spotted picking new furniture to kit out the new abode, including a 24-seater table. A source close to the Waleses told The Sun last night: “Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times. Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind.” The source added: “This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home.” The Sun understands the move from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage three years ago was partly designed to test life in Windsor and see if it worked for them as a family. Insiders say the Windsor location allows Wills and Kate to be “as hands on as possible” as parents while balancing Royal Family commitments. They have been very keen to join their children on the school run.

We can reveal planning permission for modest internal and external renovations to Forest Lodge were lodged with the council in June. Documents show it requires new doors and windows, stripping out of internal walls, ­renovated ceilings and new floors. But there are no plans for any demolition or new outbuildings. The freehold is owned by the King in care of The Crown Estate. The most recent tenants have bought a new property and moved out.

[From The Sun]

The Sun also made this sad little note: “The home is an upgrade on Adelaide Cottage but still half the size of Prince Andrew’s 31-room Royal Lodge.” It’s true. While William and Kate were handed yet another home, they’re still disappointed that they didn’t get an ever bigger property, like Fort Belvedere or Royal Lodge. I don’t think Forest Lodge even has a pool, the poor sausages. And only EIGHT bedrooms? And no outbuildings? How middle-class.

A note about the money and the “forever home” bullsh-t – when they were given Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, they justified the costly, taxpayer-funded renovations by saying THAT was their forever home. When they were given Anmer Hall in Sandringham, they once again decided that their second “forever home” needed costly renovations, although those were not “taxpayer-funded.” Sandringham is the private estate of the monarch, so it’s likely that Charles and QEII paid millions of pounds for the Anmer reno. Then there was Adelaide, which if memory serves, was somewhat move-in ready. And now Forest Lodge, which they swear is their “forever home” and they swear they’re paying for renovations. Sure.

Additionally, the Sun claims that this move is William’s “statement on his future. He is planning to raise his children not in a palace or a castle — but in a house. The family of five’s country pile is a world away from the suffocating walls of Buckingham Palace or the draughty passageways of Windsor Castle. It is now clear that William is unlikely to ever live in the palace, which has been home to monarchs since 1837.” Yeah… can’t wait for “King William” to get his hands on all of those “forever palaces” and “forever castles.” Then we’ll see if he and Queen Waity are actually happy with an eight-bedroom lodge and no live-in staff.

Last thing: there are obviously more reports and additional gossip about this, which will cover tomorrow!